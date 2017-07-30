PayPal: Still A Buy

PayPal (PYPL) reported 2nd quarter earnings which beat both top and bottom line analyst expectations on the 26th after the market closed. Their quarterly earnings not only exceeded analyst expectations but they also exceeded their own guidance, their user base and user interaction is continuing to grow at a healthy pace. Venmo in particular impressed yet again with its total payment volume (TPV) more than doubling year over year. It is worth noting that PayPal has beaten analyst earnings per share forecasts every single quarter since it separated from eBay (EBAY), a true testament to PayPal's strong fundamentals and ability to generate strong growth. After their latest earnings report, I believe their growth prospects are even stronger since I last wrote about them.

Even after the stock's most recent run up, which was sparked by their latest earnings report, we still believe PayPal deserves a strong buy rating

2nd quarter revenue was reported to be $3.14 billion dollars which exceeded analyst forecasts of $3.09 billion, EPS was $0.46 beating analyst expectations of $0.43. PayPal also raised their annual revenue and EPS guidance to the $12.78-$12.88 billion dollars range and $1.80-$1.84 range respectively. Analysts were originally expecting annual EPS forecasts to be $1.78 and annual revenue to be $12.72 billion. It should not be surprising to anyone that PayPal would raise their yearly outlook, especially when you factor in all of their new strategic partnerships and payment processing growth from Venmo. Before we get into that though, we should take a closer look at their earnings.

Revenue grew 18 percent year over year to $3.136 billion dollars, free cash flow for the quarter was $747 million, up more than 51 percent year over year. Operating margins also improved by 110 basis points to 21 percent compared to operating margins of 19.9 percent the same quarter last year. Net income spiked 27 percent year over year growing from $436 million to $554 million. In terms of user and payment transaction growth, PayPal did not disappoint either. For the 2nd quarter, PayPal added 6.5 million active new customer accounts. Now PayPal has over 210 million active customer accounts with 17 million of those being merchant accounts. Total payment volume (TPV) was up by 23 percent year over year reaching $106 billion dollars. As a result, the number of transactions for the 2nd quarter was 1.8 billion representing a 23 percent year over year increase. These are some impressive growth figures to post, but they should not be surprising to anyone who understands the fundamentals about PayPal. Their unique and easy to use platform combined with their new collaborative business strategy will continue to generate growth for years to come. New strides in their social mobile payment platform, Venmo, will also accelerate growth.

Venmo is a mobile application which allows users to send money to each other through their mobile devices extremely quickly and with ease. It has become a very valuable asset for PayPal since it is popular among the coveted millennial crowd. The platform was acquired last year in July for $800 million dollars and it has proven itself to be a very fruitful investment. Venmo processed $8.0 billion in total payment volume translating into a 103 percent growth in payments processed. As long as Venmo continues to see their user base grow, PayPal can leverage that to make more merchants accept it as a form of payment. This process snowballs as it also makes it more appealing for users to use, if it is more appealing to use then it becomes more popular as a result. If it is more popular, then merchants are more likely to accept it as payment method. Venmo will be a significant driver in growth and value for PayPal in the future. Currently, it still has a lot more room to grow and most likely will continue to grow.

Strategic partnerships have also played a critical role in PayPal's impressive user base growth. For the 2nd quarter, they negotiated several collaborative partnerships/agreements. They made collaborative agreements with banks such as JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C) and Bank of America (BAC) while also extending the olive branch to competing payment processors. Apple (AAPL) now accepts PayPal as a form of payment in their ecosystem, and Android Pay also recently started accepting PayPal as a payment method for everything. Their original collaborative agreement with Visa (V) was also expanded to include the European region. Most recently, they made an agreement with Baidu (BIDU) to allow Baidu wallet users to use PayPal as a method of payment. These agreements make PayPal's platform more attractive for consumers to use and more attractive for merchants to accept. The more deals they execute, the stronger their brand and platform grows. Instead of directly competing with other payment processors, they are now working together so both parties can benefit. Every deal they make will further accelerate the growth of their user base and thus generate more revenue. PayPal will not stop making these deals anytime soon either, they will continue to negotiate with willing companies and execute deals. Each time they are able to execute one, it will act as a catalyst for user growth and thus increase the value of their platform.

One of PayPal's biggest advantages over their competitors is their sheer size and strong brand recognition. PayPal is one of the most consistently used and fastest money transfer platforms out there, other competitors will have to fight an uphill battle versus PayPal. Scale wise, PayPal has a huge international and domestic presence with the needed infrastructure to support it. In the past two years alone, PayPal has made over a dozen agreements with different companies to further increase their market share. PayPal's platform is so well developed and well known by users, it will be hard for any competing platforms to steal any market share from it. A recent morning consult poll found PayPal to be not only one of the most well-known payment platforms but also one of the most used. PayPal's size and brand gives it a strong competitive edge over other payment processing companies, especially new ones.

Conclusion

PayPal's ability to craft and execute collaborative deals with other companies, even competing ones, will be a huge driver of growth for the future. Venmo has proven itself to be a fruitful investment and is PayPal's way to capture the market share of younger generations. Their most recent earnings not only reaffirm my bullish view on growth, but they actually make it even stronger. We give PayPal a bullish rating and are reiterating our buy rating, even after the most recent run-up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.