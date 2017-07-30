S&P 500 Weekly Update: Positive Earnings Bonanza Produces New Market Highs

The best strategy to date has been take what the market gives you, and stay the course. Nothing has changed.

Multiple opportunities exist in this market, from income producers to growth. Despite what many pundits say about valuation.

With the major U.S. indices all hitting new highs at the same time, the assumption is that this is a very healthy sign of strength, and that it should be good for forward returns. Yes it is a sign of strength, but often the periods after these events we see that market returns are muted. Simple consolidation occurs and the market will trade sideways with a negative slant. It is why a Dow Theory buy signal for instance, is meant to tell us the new highs are a reason to stay invested, but based on history, it’s not a reason to load up at the exact moment it is generated.

The signal also tells me that the buy the dip mindset should remain in place for now. If this line of thought is followed, the show of strength should give market participants confidence and keep them pointed in the right direction. There will be adequate time to add or readjust as the rotation and consolidation occur. This bull market has been a classic example of that, wash, rinse, repeat. Following up on last week’s discussion, it is best to formulate a micro view by taking the market in small increments in the context of the larger bull market macro picture.



It appears that many are still anguishing over what could be intermediate tops or the pullbacks and the extent of how deep they may be. We may be in the midst of that scenario now. There is no need to be exact on navigating these short term gyrations, it can't be done. The idea is to be in the ballpark. Here again, these comments are meant for those that are more active in their portfolio management. The Long Term passive folks just need to sit back. These signals just told you we haven’t seen the market highs.

Human nature and its affect on the investment scene cannot be overlooked. I’ll say it again. Once an investor realizes the role human nature plays, the light bulb goes on. The scene becomes more clear, leading the way to more success and better performance. If I was limited to one concept that is most important for investors to grasp, this would be it.



Don Guyon wrote a book originally published in 1917, One Way Pockets. In it Mr. Guyon wrote;



“The market itself determines the relative importance of all factors more accurately than any speculator can hope to interpret them.”

It was decades before its time. Nothing has really changed since then because human nature has not changed. The basic premise here is that an investor not in sync with the market, not following what the market is telling them by its price action, their performance will suffer and suffer greatly.



For many that has played out for most of this bull market. It is the primary reason why so many did and continue to ignore the message of the market. They get caught up in every worry that comes along, often swayed by valuation concerns, low GDP growth, earnings worries, VIX readings and so on. Add in the bevy of pundits that have told them why the market can’t go higher, and the markets message is totally missed.



Ryan Detrick reminds us that when we find ourselves in a bull market, market strength doesn’t fade quickly. The S&P 500 has been up 7 quarters in a row, and up 16 of the last 18 quarters. Going back 65 years he uncovered the four other times this has occurred. In each of those four instances. The market continues on and up in the next two quarters that follow.

Either the message isn't loud enough or it's just being dismissed. FBN Securities reports that portfolio managers still have a hoard of cash at their disposal, in part because investors seem afraid of new market highs, try to call a major top, and out think the market while allowing emotions to rule. Indeed, over the past month, they’ve pulled $29 billion out of equity mutual funds and ETFs and poured $23 billion into bond mutual funds and ETFs.



Economy

Buoyed by the strong housing results last week, the GDPNow Q2 forecast released before before the actual results were reported edged higher. The Atlanta Fed's tracker now sees 2.8% Q2 GDP growth. Estimates have fluctuated wildly. Two months ago they suggested 4% GDP growth, last month it was 3%.

The initial read on second quarter GDP came in at 2.6%, the first quarter was revised down to 1.2%. Combining the two quarters, it appears that 2% GDP growth will be with us for a while longer.

Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI rose to a 6 month high in July with an index reading of 54.2. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;



“The July PMI surveys show an economy gaining growth momentum at the start of the third quarter, enjoying the strongest monthly improvement in business activity since January. The overall rate of expansion remains modest rather than impressive. The surveys are historically consistent with annualized GDP growth of approximately 2%, but the signs are that growth could accelerate further in coming months.”



Richmond Fed survey of Manufacturing activity rose to 14 form the June level of 11. Order backlog, work week length, and wages all improved sharply.



Durable goods orders rose 6.5% in June. A pleasant surprise after the prior two months of declines.

Chicago Fed National Activity index suggests a pickup in economic growth for Q2. With June data in, the index is tracking Q2 output growth of very close to 3%

Consumer confidence rises from the 117 level in June to a reading of 121.



Evercore ISI notes in a research report;



“Full employment with low inflation can coexist and is bullish that the last four lows in the jobless rate have been in the same rank order as the last four lows in jobless claims. So, since claims are now well below their prior lows, the jobless rate now seems likely to move well below its prior lows.”



Foxconn announced their plan to build a 10 billion dollar plant in Wisconsin. If completed as proposed, it would be one of the largest manufacturing campuses in the country employing people at a decent wage.



June Existing Home Sales were down 1.8% versus a 1.1% gain seen in May. Inventory has dropped again, this time by 7% for the month, leaving the market at only a 4.3 month supply.

New Home Sales rose 0.8% in June. Inventory sits at a 5.4 month supply, up slightly from the previous month (5.3). The totals came in at 610,000 versus 615,000 expected. Overall, the current status of the single family housing market is respectable but not terribly impressive.



Global Economy



Global Manufacturing PMI’s indicating stronger growth are showing up everywhere. Wolfe Trahan Securities reports that 97% of their surveys are tracking above 50 (expansionary) A sign of broad-based re-acceleration that’s unlikely to fade anytime soon. Breadth measures of the OECD leading indicators also reflect widespread improvement, with two-thirds of individual country indicators above their long term averages of 100.



Markit Flash Eurozone PMI came in at 55.8 down from the June read of 56.3. The recent growth spurt has lost some momentum, but remains impressive. Markit reports;



“Despite coming off recent highs, the index remained at an elevated level by historical standards and signalled one of the strongest expansions seen over the past six years.”

Both Germany and France slowed a bit, resulting in the overall lower Eurozone report. Further analysis reveals;



“The flash PMI signaled a further easing in the pace of German economic expansion entering the second half of 2017. That said, the overall picture is one of strong underlying growth. The easing seen in July follows the strongest quarter in six years, and manufacturing continued to expand at a historically sharp rate.”

“The latest set of PMI figures indicate that the French private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in July, despite losing a little momentum from the previous quarter.”



German consumer confidence hit highs not seen since 2001, and suggests further acceleration of consumer spending.



Spain’s unemployment rate is in the stratosphere but is trending in the right direction. The last unemployment rate report was a huge beat from expectations. Meanwhile another bit of positive news came in the form of the smallest budget deficit year to date in at least a decade.



China Industrial profitability data for the month of June shows impressive growth, rising 22% year on year.







Nikkei Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI followed the same pattern as the Eurozone. The index fell to an eight month low at 52.2 down from 52.4. The momentum that saw recent highs in May has paused.





Earnings Observations and Valuations

The large cap earning results continue to impress. Seven of the eight Dow 30 components reporting this week beat estimates handily. The lone miss 3M Company (MMM), was by a penny. I post a summary of the headlines for the earnings season that is updated daily. The list shows more companies raising guidance than I have seen in the past.



Some believe that Caterpillar (CAT) is a proxy on the global economy. If that is the case things are looking up. CAT beat estimates and raised guidance citing demand in Asia as strong. That is the second quarter in a row that the company has beat earnings and revenues then raised guidance.



Thomson Reuters provides us with a look at Forward PE’s by sector.







The graphic provides an easy way to see how each sector is valued in relation to the S&P as a whole.



Just looking at a PE ratio and deciding if a stock or the market is fairly valued can be misleading. The trajectory of earnings growth has to be considered as a critical factor in determining if the overall market is reasonably priced at any point in time.



After the 18 month slowdown in earnings growth attributable to the energy sector, the path of future earning has now picked up where it left off in 2014.

Factset Research weekly update;



As of today with 57% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for Q2 2017, 73% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean EPS estimate and 73% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean sales estimate.

For Q2 2017, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 9.1%. Ten sectors are reporting earnings growth for the quarter, led by the Energy sector.

On June 30, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q2 2017 was 6.5%. Ten sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to June 30) due to upside earnings surprises, led by the Industrials and Financials sectors.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.7. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.4) and above the 10-year average (14.0).





The Political Scene

We all want it yesterday and the hoopla surrounding the pro biz agenda had set the bar high. All of the D.C. procrastination and infighting has to be put into perspective, and it appears the stock market has done just that. Six months have gone by since the new administration took over. One initiative dominates and puts us in the same situation as the last president, a commitment to change the healthcare situation.



President Obama took office on Jan 21, 2009 and from day one was committed to health care reform. Obamacare, H.R. 3962 was presented to the House of Representatives in July of 2009, and wasn't signed into law until March 23, 2010, after months of revisions, amendments, and debates about the bill. Start to finish about 14 months had passed.



No matter what side of the fence one is sitting on, it is pretty clear that changing or replacing this complex piece of legislation could never be easy. It appears the market had that already figured that out. The march to record highs has come with the backdrop of plenty of uncertainty from the D.C. crowd. The do nothing congress continues on their merry way. In a late week development, Healthcare reform now looks to be an issue for 2018. The repeal of Obamacare was put to a vote and it failed.



The message; despite ALL of the attention and the media circus surrounding this issue, the stock market has a mind of its own. Mr. Obama’s first six months in office saw the S&P increase 11.3% coming off of the March 2009 bottom. Mr Trump’s first six months recorded a 9.1% gain, coming off an all time high set in July 2016. Different backdrops, but both had the baggage that health care reform brings with it.

It has been reported that any new tax plan will not include a controversial border tax. When the border tax was first announced it was met with a wild overreaction from both a political and investment view. Another example of how it's best to read the headline, then see how things play out.





The Fed



The FOMC meeting came and went with no surprises. Interest rates remain unchanged. In my view they will remain that way until later in the year. As for the balance sheet unwind, the comment read, ”not yet, but to start relatively soon." Of course that means more hand wringing fro some. What it should mean is exactly what the words say, or to put it another way, by the end of this year.



Sentiment

According to AAII, Bullish sentiment declined from 35.4% down to 34.4%. That now makes it 134 straight weeks where bulls have been out of the majority.





Crude Oil and the USD



Prices moved higher this week on the back of another large drawdown in inventories. The EIA reported a 7.2 million barrel drawdown in crude supplies and a 1 million draw in gasoline stockpiles. Very quietly that now makes four straight weeks of crude draws and each has exceeded the estimates by a large margin.



Year to date, oil inventories have grown much slower than expected. As shown in the graphic, this is the smallest inventory build at this time of the year for any year dating back to 2013. Earlier in the year it looked like things were going the other way, but U.S. crude tanks are filling up much slower than expected. Similar to crude, gasoline inventories are piling up slower as well.



Source: Bespoke

WTI closed at $49.71, up $4.01 for the week. The first close above the 50 day moving averages since May 18th. There was life in oil related shares this week. Some that I follow or own have jumped the the first hurdle, the 20 day moving average. That further demonstrates how oil related shares have overshot to the downside. I now look for them to play catch up and move to their 50 day moving average resistance level and perhaps overtake that as well.



When the dollar was rallying like a shot to the moon, not many could see any slowdown coming, yet alone a decline. The Forex markets are no different than any others. Extremes are worked off. Emotion usually takes any instrument that can be traded, to levels that overshoot to both the upside and the downside.



Source: Bespoke



A declining USD will drive up Internationals profits, stabilize and push higher commodities like energy, increase import prices which will help raise inflation levels. As inflation increases the Fed will be inclined to slowly raise interest rates. That leads to a better environment for the financials.





The Technical Picture



The recent S&P decline from the old high of 2454 to 2408 turned out to be one of the three smallest downtrends in the past 100 years. The others were in 1925 and 1944. After that dip in the S&P, it reversed into an uptrend and helped bring new highs across the board. That streak continued this past week with a new closing high on the S&P being set at 2477.



Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

During the week it became apparent that the index had trouble overcoming the 2479 pivot point. While it did eclipse that level on an intraday basis, it could not close above that point. Technicians will hang their collective hats on that, and tell us it may have been the cause of the reversal and drop we saw on Thursday. For a moment it appeared the S&P would suffer an outside reversal day. Simply stated, a new high is made, then the stock or index in question closes below the previous day's low (2474). When the late day rally took the S&P back to close at 2475, the index avoided this short term signal, but it was close enough to say it shouldn't be ignored.



Another possible reason for the market reversal on Thursday is highlighted in the Market Skeptics section that follows.



Will we get a pullback, correction? Maybe. Intelligent investors are aware that markets don’t go up forever. I mentioned the market was overbought in the short term last week and suggested;



“A reversion back to the 20-day MA (2,440) may be the next move.”



We can now update that to 2448 as it is where the 20 day moving average now sits.

Short term support is at the 2456 and 2448 pivots, with resistance at the 2479 and 2525 pivots. At this point in time the jury is still out on the short term picture. The market regroups and pushes higher, or the S&P embarks on a pullback from the 2477 level.







The Nasdaq Composite did experience the outside reversal that I described earlier. That is a short term signal that usually represents an intermediate top has been put in. This isn’t surprising given the upside run, and is perfectly normal. The strength that has been displayed in this index lately dictates that we have to give it the benefit of the doubt, and wait until we see a break below support before we do indeed call this an intermediate top.

It was literally months ago, more like eight to be precise, that the warnings about a low VIX reading was a negative omen for the stock market. All time lows were recorded this past week in the VIX and the major indices are at all time highs. Rest assured the moment the S&P pulls back while the VIX spikes, the soothsayers will come out of the woodwork and say I told you so. While we will surely see a reversion sometime soon, the opportunities lost by listening to the warnings in the last eight months are enormous.





Market Skeptics

Forgetting about the technical aspect for a moment, one possible reason for the market reversal was a research note from JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic. Some call him the man that can move markets. His latest note released on Thursday afternoon cites similarities to the crash of 1987.



We’ve seen his name come up before and his type of research has been completely debunked by other analysts. He’s often given credit for calling the August 2015 correction. Yet it would appear that selloff was caused by other factors that had nothing to do with his analysis. Instead it was all about the 200% market gain off the lows, China growth concerns, oil under $40, global growth etc. He didn’t get the volatility issue right in September 2016, nor was his market call on target in June of 2016. It appears he is the man with a hidden agenda that is trying to move markets.

The S&P doesn’t need a reason or a guru need not tout their agenda that a pullback in price may be in the offing now. I take issue with fear mongering that smells like it is done to profit from such research. It appears similar to his missive in February 2016. That proved to be completely wrong. He simply piled on and joined the crowd that had the entire situation incorrect. The S&P is up 37% since that call. That is not a typo.



Bill Gross issued yet another warning about the stock market as he fears a global recession may be in the cards. I might pay attention if his prior market predictions actually came to pass. Back in August of 2016 he divulged the fact that he really didn’t like stocks, but liked gold. That however can't be topped by the August 2012 declaration that stocks were dead. All can do the math now and anyone that followed has committed financial suicide. For once I would love to see a media analyst bring up these prior instances and ask two simple questions. What went wrong?, and why should we listen now ?

The financial world as we know has ended many times during this bull market. It is amazing how I am still here writing about it. (Sarcasm intended)





Individual Stocks and Sectors

After stumbling for a few weeks in late June/early July, the Technology sector re-grouped and made another new high. It’s up 22.6% year-to date and has moved up to extreme overbought territory.





Source: Bespoke

The Technology sector advance/decline line shows how strong and broad the rally has been but is now overextended.

Source: Bespoke

Pullbacks in the growth names should now be expected.

A recent topic of discussion revolved around the idea of staying with the strong momentum stocks or drift away from that into the unloved sectors. In this case, Energy and Telecom are the two that have been tossed aside in 2017.





Staying with momentum suggests a look at the recent breakout in the biotech sector that was highlighted on June 24th. A slight pause after the breakout, then momentum noticeably picked up again, until profit taking hit the sector late in the week. The energy and strength that it is being displayed is different from other momentum areas in the market in that it is in the early stages of this move. That adds more confidence, since it is completely different from a move that is long in the tooth and ready to end.



Therefore, any pullbacks in the space should be viewed as buying opportunities. I am currently searching for new additions to my biotech holdings. Research in the biotech space should always include the well established names as candidates for core holdings.



Biogen (BIIB) posted a beat and raise quarter, then Amgen (AMGN) followed suit, as large cap biotech continues to perform. Four stocks mentioned here Alexion Pharmaceuticals, (ALXN), Celgene (CELG), Edwards LifeSciences (EW), and Gilead (GILD) all beat on both the top and bottom line. Alexion, Edwards and Gilead raised guidance.



After selecting core positions, add a name or two that may be more speculative, depending on your risk tolerance. When viewing any momentum sector or individual stock, it is best to follow the old adage. Don’t look where these stocks have been, look at where they are going.





When we find ourselves in a bull market the fact that has to be remembered is that out of favor sectors will come back at some point in time. The unloved Telecom sector was discussed last week, and the timing was perfect. Deciding to get involved in an under performing sector requires a long term view of the situation, and most of all patience.

Remember you are investing in a stock that is more than likely in its own bear market. The road to recovery doesn’t happen overnight. AT&T results for Q2 were positive. It appears the T-Mobile (TMUS) wireless subscriber gains did not come at their expense, as the company added subs in the last quarter. Chuck Carnevale tells us why this AT&T is not what most investors think.

Verizon didn’t disappoint and also added subscribers. Their margins for wireless customers are at all time highs. The stock was up 7% on the earnings results. These stocks will now get a bid IF we see the Tech momentum names stall as they spell safety for many.





The other under performer, energy is a candidate for investors to nibble on. Perhaps energy stocks are about to show some life. I saw a lot of towels being thrown in at $43, plenty of energy names being downgraded. I’ve also noted that the decline in energy stocks has overshot the decline in the commodity itself. Halliburton (HAL) was highlighted recently and it came through with a stellar earnings report. One highlight, North American revenues were up 24%. Their conference call came with a statement that shook traders; “frackers are tapping the brakes”. That comment sent the entire energy sector lower.

Connect the dots, fracking slows a little, demand stays the same or rises, prices increase. From what is being reported, the services side of the equation looks to continue recent strength even with the brake tapping.





The Financial sector under performed for so long many felt it would never come back. Pundits said that because of this under performance the stock market as a whole was hard pressed to go higher. It is on the list of outperforming sectors now, and it has been that way for a quite some time.



The chart below shows the price of the S&P 500 Financial sector since 2001 with days where 100% of stocks in the sector closed above their 50 day moving averages in red. The first occurrence was in early 2009 just after the Financial Crisis lows. The last time it happened was more than four years ago in May 2013, and illustrates just how long it has been since we’ve had full participation in the Financial sector.



Source: Bespoke



Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) continues to be a technology growth story that hasn't been discovered just yet, and maybe that is about to change. Since the start of 2017, the stock price has increased more than four fold. After reading that it would be easy to conclude that the stock is probably an overpriced momentum stock. That isn't the case. I had the good fortune of discovering this story back in March when shares had roughly doubled to $44. A perfect example of not concentrating on where the stock had been but where it was going.



I’ll note that each upside breakout in the stock on this journey has come with a raise in forward looking guidance. Earnings estimates are being raised after the last round of positives guidance reported with a $6.50 - $7 EPS estimate for 2018. Selling at $96 with a forward PE of 14, does not make this stock expensive given its growth.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The daily chart shows just how extended the stock i at the moment, as it has broken above and out of the uptrend channel. One strategy now is to sell upside calls. I did just that on a portion of my holdings this week, The Sept 120 call option expiring in 49 days was sold for between $5.50 ad $6. A fantastic premium for a short period of time. The stock would have to rise another 20% to be called away.



I remain extremely positive on the shares until I see any evidence of a change in the story. The detractors, and there are many as the stock is heavily shorted, are counting on competition moving in that will disrupt the situation. So far that hasn't been the case. Management continues to convey the story that they maintain a solid position in the industry and is optimistic enough to raise guidance four times this year alone.

Not very long ago I raised my price target to $100. The stock has accomplished that target in trading this week. In light of guidance being raised again my intermediate term target is raised to $110. Fair value looks to be around $126. Given the explosiveness of the recent move, we can expect pullbacks to be volatile. From the outset, I have maintained this is not a stock for the faint of heart, but is one that is now showing to be growing exponentially.





Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) reported solid earnings results, In the case of Facebook the results are quite impressive given their growth. For an investor, their latest conference call transcript was a thing of beauty. I believe they are in the early stages of monetizing their platforms. With a forward PE of 27, their exponential growth and astonishing user base, this stock hasn’t come close to its highs.





Six months have transpired since the President was sworn in. Bespoke Investment Group reports on the performance of 76 country stock markets around the world since Trump’s inauguration. The average change for all of the countries has been 8%, and all but 14 countries are in the green.

Before anyone takes that as an endorsement for the new administration, it isn’t. As a follow up to my previous thought on the global market performance, it is all about the global recovery that started well before the election, and little to do with the new administration. Look around, nothing accomplished and the market indices are at all time highs. The talk that this was all Trump and if his agenda wasn't enacted it would spell big trouble for the markets was a wrong footed approach.



It comes from the pundits that simply can't wrap their arms around this bull market. A myopic view that dismisses what is really happening and cites any issue as a reason to sell the market.





None of that is meant to minimize any pro business issue that the new administration has proposed. Putting all in context suggests this will take more time. Many if not all of the proposals have an underlying theme that will be positive for corporate America, and will only accelerate the growth that has already started.

So far corporate earnings have been supportive. Top and bottom line earnings beats from the large caps are everywhere. Margins are holding at healthy levels. The earnings driven bull market that I spoke about in October 2016 is now in full stride. The major financials, a key to any bull market, are performing in THIS environment. Look ahead to what those results look like when the backdrop for them is more favorable. Investors need to keep in mind that these results are being accomplished with none of the administration's pro biz agenda enacted.



In addition there is little evidence that a recession is around the corner, or any global credit market stress. A low interest rate environment with the Fed moving at a measured pace in raising rates. On the technical side, our U.S. indices and other global markets have broken out across the board, it simply does not get any better than that.

The August calendar seems clear of any major market moving event. It is at these times when we least expect it, where market weakness might occur. No change to the story, sure we'll get pullbacks, they can occur at any time. If someone has the date a pullback will begin, please let me know. This is part of the investing scene and shouldn't be feared with the backdrop in place. With the strength being displayed they will remain contained. So I don't see any bear market drop lurking. Any weakness on the next "scare" should be bought.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI, ALXN,CELG,EW,GILD,VZ,HAL,,T.

