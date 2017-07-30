Verizon: Juicy 4.8% Yield, But Concerns Remain After Q2

Investment Thesis

Verizon released its Q2 2017 earnings with better than expected results. Its stock price has soared following its announcement. Technical Analysis also indicated a mega-phone bottom forming. This usually indicates a short-term upward trend. With a juicy 4.8% yield that the company consistently increases, the stock seems to be attractive to investors. However, the telecom sector remains competitive, and retaining customer loyalty often means a sacrifice in its margin. Only companies with extensive capital to invest in the long-term will prevail. Dividend growth investors who are interested in Verizon will need to exercise caution.

Q2 2017 Highlights

Let us first take a look at Verizon’s Q2 report. Verizon’s total revenue in the past quarter grew by 0.1% to $30.5 billion from last year. Its EPS went up to $0.96 from $0.94 last year. Its Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.2%. Its wireless segment contributed to this margin by delivering a 45.8% EBITDA margin.

Source: Q2 2017 Presentation

While its revenue and EPS only represent very modest growth, what makes its Q2 a surprise was the number of subscribers added. In Q2, Verizon added more than 590,000 net smartphone subscribers. Its church rate was 0.7% as the company was able to maintain customer loyalty. Below shows some important data for Q2.

Source: Q2 2017 Presentation

Although the net addition of subscribers is good news, its wireless segment EBITDA margin actually declined from 47.5% in Q2 2016 to 45.8% this past quarter. Its services revenue declined from $16,741 million in Q2 2016 to $15,622 million in Q2 2017. This declining in service revenue is troubling and was likely the result of its unlimited plans that the company re-introduced back in February.

Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

Debt Load is a Concern

Like other telecom companies, Verizon needs to continue to invest in its network infrastructure to keep its customers from switching. However, building and maintaining this vast network is capital intensive. Having a healthy balance sheet will ensure the company’s long-term growth prospect. Unfortunately, Verizon’s long term debt to capitalization ratio has been on the rise in the past 10 years. As the chart below shows, its long-term debt to capitalization ratio was merely 35.8% in 2007, but the ratio went up to 90% in 2014 before slowly declining to 80.1% at the end of 2016.

Source: Created by author based on company data

This long-term debt to capitalization ratio is much higher than its competitor, AT&T. Like Verizon, AT&T’s long-term debt to capitalization ratio went up from 33.2% in 2007 to the height of 49.1% at the end of 2015. However, the company has managed it much better and kept it below 50%.

Verizon’s debt to EBITDA ratio in the first half of 2017 was 2.6x, higher than the first half of 2016. The multiple is acceptable, though the trend is a bit worrisome. Although Verizon can service its debt load without much trouble based on its debt to EBITDA ratio, its debt load to capitalization ratio over 80% may limit its future capital expenditure in the long-term.

Source: Q2 2017 Presentation

Dividend Analysis

Verizon has been paying dividends and consistently increase its dividend. The chart below shows the company’s dividend history dated back to 1988. As can be seen, the company has been able to increase its dividend for 10 consecutive years. At the present price, the dividend yield is equivalent to 4.8%.

Source: GuruFocus.com

To evaluate Verizon’s dividend sustainability, we will use two metrics, EBITDA per share and Free Cash Flow per share. The chart below illustrates Verizon’s dividend, EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow in the past 15 years. Blue line represents Verizon’s EBITDA and green line is Verizon’s dividend. As we can see, Verizon’s dividend is well below its EBITDA per share, indicating a healthy sustainability.

Source: GuruFocus.com

Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis has shown that Verizon Communication’s stock price has likely bottomed. With this mega-bottom forming, the recent months of downward trend is likely over. Instead, a new upward trend appears to be forming. This indicates a short-term bullish signal and the upward trend may continue. This bullish signal is well-supported by Verizon’s fundamental as the company reported better results in the past quarter.

Source: Recognia

Investor Takeaway

Verizon delivered Q2 result better than the market expected. As a result, its stock price soared. Technical analysis shows that Verizon’s stock price may have reversed from a downward trend upward at least in the short-term. However, the competitive industry environment remains the same and will likely limit the company’s margin. With a high debt load, the company’s future long-term capital spending may be limited, this will further restrain its growth. The company’s dividend is juicy for dividend growth investors, but risk remain. Investors should exercise caution and avoid chasing the stock.

