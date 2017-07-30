Sentiment Speaks: The Gold Market Is Cruel

Recent price action

Last weekend, I noted that I needed to see the GDX break through the 22.65 level to provide us with a more bullish micro structure. I also stated that I wanted to see GLD pullback, and hold over the 117 region and then complete another rally to a higher high towards the 121 region.

During the last week, the GDX broke through the 22.65 resistance level and GLD pulled back towards 118, and struck a higher high at 120.86.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

2017 has been difficult for most metals market participants. It began with what so many were viewing as a heads and shoulders break down at the end of 2016, which had most convinced we were heading to new lows below $1,000 in gold.

Yet, we were telling our members at Elliottwavetrader in September and October of 2016 to expect a false break down of a heads and shoulders set up at the end of last year, which we expected to be followed by a strong rally. And, in fact, that is what occurred. Many market participants were terribly whipsawed at that time. You see, unless a heads and shoulders pattern is supported by a clear Elliott Wave pattern, they will most often fail, and the Elliott Wave pattern provides advance warning to such failure. That is how we knew this “clear” heads and shoulders pattern would fail.

Moreover, there are many who use simple trend lines and trend channels, and they have been even more whipsawed than most others. You see, metals will often provide strong extensions which take out the trend channels and lines (as followed by most in the market), only to reverse just as everyone believes in the break out or break down of those trend channels and lines. This is why I consider this type of analysis the most crude of all technical analysis, which is supported by how badly whipsawed those who use it have been in the metals complex for the last several years.

Since we struck that December 2016 bottom when most were looking for lower lows in the complex, the market provided us with what looks like another nice bullish 5 wave structure. But, since that time, all we have been doing is consolidating since we struck that high in the beginning of February. This consolidation has frustrated both the bulls and bears to no end for the last six months. In fact, most people have changed their perspective almost daily as to whether they were bullish or bearish this complex. And, yes, the whipsaw continued.

While we have maintained a strong bullish bias throughout this consolidation, many have turned quite bearish in early July, despite the fact that the market had not broken any support. Yes, this market has turned many quite negative, even causing many to sell at the lows, despite the market holding support during this consolidation.

And, each bottom we struck in 2017 saw similar reactions. Many became quite bearish as we approached those local bottoms, with some even pounding the table in support of their bearish bias. At each bottom, we saw the same analysis being paraded out suggesting that we are on our way to break the lows of 2015. And, often, they are written with such certainty and authority, it sways many into their way of viewing the market. So, what does the market then do? The market strongly reverses, leaving many scratching their heads wondering what just happened. This is truly a cruel market.

Ultimately, anyone who is suffering from the whiplash of analysis they have likely experienced over the last 6 months should take a step back and review the chart quite simply. As long as the low struck in July is held, then we still have a strong bullish set up which can catapult this market potentially even stronger than for which many may be prepared.

Now, those that have followed me for years know that I am neither bull nor bear by nature. Rather, I only retain the bias for which the market suggests I follow. And, as noted, as long as we remain over the July lows, my bias must remain strongly bullish. Should that low break, especially in the GDX, then I may have to take a step back and view the market as potentially taking the rest of 2017 to consolidate before a massive rally takes hold, or to even begin to consider the potential that we could break the 2015 lows in many, but not all, charts. But, as long as July’s low holds, this is a strongly bullish set up.

Remember, my purpose in writing on Seeking Alpha is not to tell you what the market must or will do. Rather, my job is to point out the set-ups as I see them in the market, and to also let you know where those set ups could break down. Since markets are non-linear, all we can do is analyze them from a probabilistic perspective, as nothing is certain in the market. Therefore, it is simply impossible to be perfect, although we strive to come as close to perfection as humanly possible.

For those that do not know, we have developed not only a more objective form of Elliott Wave analysis with our Fibonacci Pinball method, but our analysts at Elliottwavetrader have developed various proprietary indicators that have assisted us in maintaining on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. The ultimate goal is to place our money on the side of the table that provides us with the greatest probabilities of making money. And, to this end, I believe we serve those who follow our work exceptionally well, especially with our advanced and multi-disciplined perspective of Elliott Wave analysis.

Moreover, I will soon be publishing our perspective in a bit more detail within the next few weeks as part of our new service being rolled out in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace entitled “The Market Pinball Wizard.” For those in my trading room at Elliottwavetrader, you have likely reviewed this material, along with supporting webinars, in our library. And, we will now be bringing this to the readership at Seeking Alpha in the very near term.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

As long as the metals do not break below their July lows, we are again set up to see a massive break out. While I still cannot tell you if the metals will take advantage of that set up, as they failed to do so the last time we had a break out set up, if they do not take advantage of this set up within the next few weeks, we could see a major failure to launch take hold, and drop us lower than the bulls would care for. So, it seems it’s time for the metals to step up.

While we were appropriately looking for a bottoming in the complex in early July, the rally we have seen in GDX and silver have been quite lackluster from an Elliott Wave perspective. I still have no standard impulsive structure adhering to Fibonacci Pinball in either of those charts. However, what could reconcile those charts is if the market has developed as a series of 1’s and 2’s off the lows, suggesting that a major breakout could be imminent.

It will take a strong move through the 122 region in GLD to begin to believe in the series of 1’s and 2’s off the recent lows. As far as silver is concerned, should we see a strong move through the 17.25 region, that would open the door for being in a major rally mode. As far as GDX is concerned, that resistance would be the 24 region. Effectively, all 3 charts would have to prove this to me by taking out their respective resistances, with strong buying volume, to convince me the melt-up phase is now finally upon us.

However, the GLD has produced a very nice 5 wave structure off those lows, which would suggest another week or two of pullback/consolidation can be seen in a wave (2), at least based upon that chart.

At the end of the day, what all this tells me is that I need to remain bullish, as I reiterated at the lows in July, despite many wanting to throw in the towel. Ultimately, as long as the lows we struck in early July are not breached, the market is set up again in melt-up mode.

