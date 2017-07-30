CafePress' (PRSS) CEO Fred Durham on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CafePress, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Whitney Kukulka - IR

Fred Durham - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Phillip Milliner - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good day and welcome to the CafePress Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Whitney Kukulka. Please go ahead.

Whitney Kukulka

Good afternoon and welcome to the CafePress second quarter financial results conference call. Joining me on today's call are Fred Durham, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Milliner, Chief Financial Officer. Please note, this call is being broadcast on the Internet. A replay of this call, along with our SEC filings and earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at cafepressinc.com.

I'd like to remind everyone our remarks today will contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding guidance; our strategy to optimize and energize; our focus on customer experience; investments; expenses; and our plans and expectations as to our partners, employees and facilities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in today's earnings release and in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today. We undertake no obligation to update them. During this call, we present GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included in today's earnings release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Fred. Fred, go ahead.

Fred Durham

Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining us on today's call. As we wrap up the first half of the year, I'll begin by giving you an overview of our second quarter financial results then highlight some updates on the progress we've made executing on our strategy and our expectations for the back half of 2017. Phil, will then review our financial results in more detail before we open the call to questions.

First, let me remind you, as part of the multi-year turnaround strategy, we're modernizing CafePress.com by building a new website architecture and demolishing the old, while cleaning up the very large buildup of nonactive product offerings. The cleanup and rebuilding efforts are critical, as we continue to optimize the business and our technology to re-energize our brand and customer experience and ultimately return to profitable growth.

Our second quarter 2017 net revenue totaled $17.9 million, approximately 12% or $2.5 million less than the same period last year. Within the quarter, we continue to see growth in the retail partner channel and expanded our partnership with Walmart.com. The growth in the retail partner channel, however, was more than offset by the significant decline in revenue in CafePress.com which we believe is related to changes in search algorithms.

Additionally, total average order size declined 9% compared to the prior year, a combination of the volume shift between retail partner channels and CafePress.com and ongoing product and shipping price optimization

A significant part of our revenue comes through organic search. The work we're doing to cleanup the large buildup of nonactive product offerings and to modernize CafePress.com is aligned with what we believe is required to optimize and grow the organic search engine results for CafePress.com.

In the March to May time frame, Google updated their ever-evolving algorithm. Concurrently, we experienced declines in our organic search visibility, linking and visits to our site. We quickly engaged multiple external experts in organic search to help us fully understand the changes in the landscape and to develop recommendations for reversing the traffic decline. The good news is, most of those recommendations from the experts were already on our road map of rebuilding efforts of CafePress.com. The bad news is that we were not yet, where we needed to be at the time of those algorithm changes.

The outside experts helped us reprioritize our list and to making the changes and improvements that will be more impactful nearer term.

In summary, we're prioritizing improvements to the site that enhanced callability for search engines by refreshing stale content, improving XML site maps and cleaning up our link architecture. The short term pressure is additional validation of our need to continue at high speed toward our goal to modernize CafePress.com and to improve the customer experience and time for us to better capitalize on our peak holiday season.

As I discussed in previous calls over the past several years, an important part of our turnaround strategy is the investment we have been undertaking to modernize our front-end customer experience. I'm excited to tell you about our execution against our 2017 priorities that happened in the second quarter. When you visit CafePress.com, parts of the site are now served off of our new platform. The homepage, for example, is now driven off the new platform which is certainly nearly twice as fast which is very important for conversion and user experience, especially on mobile. Upgrades to the rest of the CafePress.com website will continue to rollout this quarter and this year. Recognizing the changing taste of our customers, we've also invested merchandising and launched more modern softer tri-blend fabric, comfort colors and hooded T-shirts for both men and women.

In our retail partner channel, our technology and marketing teams collaborated in a powerful way to execute the start of a new chapter with Walmart.com as a third-party seller in their marketplace. As Walmart.com has evolved and expanded to include more third-party sellers, we found the opportunity to transition our previous wholesale partnerships to their reformed marketplace compelling. Participating as a third-party seller instead of as a wholesaler means we will retain more control over the merchandising assortment and product pricing, opening a new channel for growth at more attractive margin.

In the second quarter, we launched with a limited set of products, as we continue to test and assure the reliability of the technology integration before looking to add scale over the coming quarters.

Also, in the retail partner channel, we expanded the merchandising catalog sold through Amazon. The growth in the retail partner channel in the second quarter was partially driven by this expanding catalog.

And finally, on the performance side, we have made initial investments on our garment printing platform, aimed at improving throughput and creating additional capacity for the peak holiday season. We will have more to show on this topic when we report third quarter earnings.

While we're not giving guidance, I would like to share some directional thoughts on the balance of 2017. Last quarter, I indicated that we believe we would likely see a return to some year-over-year growth, given the headwinds that we faced so far this year from last year's political season, competition in the changing online retail environment, time that it takes to get meaningful ongoing improvements with customer experience and more significantly, the recent changes in organic search. We now expect some continued pressure over the short term and do not anticipate year-over-year growth in 2017. While we expect to gain traction from further expansion with retail partner channel and from our brand and merchandising initiatives, we do not expect additional growth to outweigh these near term pressures.

From a margin standpoint, we continue to expect some near term pressure on the cash contribution margins, likely remaining below the longer term target of 25%. We will continue to remain disciplined with our fixed costs and capital expenditures.

Phil will now give you an explanation of the financial results, then I will conclude before we move to Q&A. Phil?

Phillip Milliner

Thanks, Fred. I will now review our financial results for the second quarter of 2017. All comparisons will be year-over-year unless otherwise noted. CafePress reported net revenues for the second quarter of $17.9 million, a year-over-year decline of $2.5 million or 12%. Net revenue from CafePress.com was $13.7 million and declined $3.2 million or 19% compared to the prior year. This decline was primarily driven by the pressure from organic search that Fred discussed. Visits from organic search declined 14% and the conversion rate of this traffic also declined. The team continues to work hard to balance improvements to the current site with development of the new website to address improvements necessary to reverse the declines in organic search traffic.

Additionally, average order size for CafePress.com was $37.09 and declined $2.93 or 7% compared to the prior year. In early April, we reduced our pricing for economy shipping by $1.50 on CafePress.com to be more competitively priced. We continue to assess both product and shipping pricing across categories as well as channels, thinking to optimize margin in a very competitive environment.

Net revenue from the retail partner channel was $4.1 million and increased $0.8 million or 22% compared to the prior year. We continue to see positive momentum in the retail partner channel driven by the technology enhancements, catalog expansion and merchandising initiatives we have undertaken. We also remain optimistic about the opportunity and potential for further expansion once we finalize testing and begin to gain traction with the Walmart.com marketplace.

Additionally, average order size for the retail partner channel was $20.91 and increased $0.17 or 1% compared to the prior year.

For the second quarter, gross profit was $7 million and declined $1.7 million or 20%. Gross margin was 39.1% and declined 3.7 points compared to the prior year. The decline in gross margin reflects higher shipping costs, partially related to the ship -- to the retail partner channel, where there are fewer gains per order as well as higher material cost related to shift in product mix away from lower cost categories off the table. On a per unit basis, our cost of goods sold increased by approximately 2%.

I will now go into more detail about our key operating expense components on a GAAP basis. Excluding impairment charges, total second quarter operating expenses were $10.2 million and declined $0.9 million or 8% compared to the prior year. The fixed cost component of these expenses declined $1.2 million compared to the prior year and the variable cost component increased $0.3 million compared to the prior year. The primary driver of the reduction in fixed cost was a $0.6 million decline related to the closure of our California office which occurred during the third quarter of 2016.

Our second quarter sales and marketing expense was approximately $4.8 million and was flat compared to the prior year. As a percentage of net revenue, these expenses were 26.8% this year compared to 23.6% in the prior year. The higher percentage of net revenue reflects the decline in net revenue from the prior year. Variable margin expenses increased by $0.3 million compared to the prior year. This was driven by increases in paid search advertising as well as higher platform fees related to continued revenue growth in our retail partner channel. The fixed marketing expense reduction of $0.3 million is primarily associated with the closure of our California office.

Our second quarter technology and development expense was approximately $3.1 million and declined $0.2 million or 7% compared to the prior year. As a percentage of net revenue, these expenses were 17.3% this year compared to 16.3% in the prior year. The higher percentage of net revenue reflects the decline in net revenue from the prior year. We continue to recognize efficiency and expense reduction and personnel costs from the consolidation of our office footprint in California to Kentucky last year.

For the quarter, our general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $2.3 million and declined $0.7 million, 23% compared to the prior year. As a percentage of net revenue, these expenses were 13.1% this year compared to 15% in the prior year. We benefited from savings related to reductions in personnel-related costs, partially related to the closure of our California office as well as lower professional services.

Our second quarter GAAP net loss was $3.2 million or $0.19 per fully diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $23 million or $1.37 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2016. Last year included a $20.9 million noncash goodwill impairment charge.

For the second quarter, non-GAAP cash contribution margin was $3.9 million or 22% of net revenue, a decline of 7.9 points from a year ago. The pressure from organic search was a big driver of the margin compression as well as increases in our variable advertising spend.

Our second quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.5 million compared to negative $1 million a year ago. We continue to do a good job controlling fixed costs to help partially mitigate the challenges we faced with cash contribution margins from organic search this quarter.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and ended the quarter with $30.4 million in cash and short term investments which is $1.81 on a per share basis.

Our non-GAAP free cash flow which we define as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures, reflected a $13.1 million outflow during the 6 months ended June 30, 2017, improving by $1.5 million over the $14.6 million outflow in the prior year. This impairment was driven by a $1.3 million reduction in capital expenditure.

Our capital expenditures during the 6 months ended June 30, 2017, totaled $2.1 million or 5.9% of net revenue compared to $3.4 million or 8.8% of net revenue in the prior year.

Our priorities within capital expenditures continue to reflect investment in plant equipment to improve quality and efficiency as well as in our developed technology.

Last year included the buildout of our corporate headquarters in Louisville. Our fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 16.7 million.

To summarize, our second quarter results reflects a decline in organic search impact in CafePress.com combined with another solid quarter of growth in our retail partner channel. We displayed discipline in managing fixed costs that enabled us to mitigate some but not all of the cash contribution margin decline that flow through to negatively impact adjusted EBITDA. We continue to remain focused on optimizing our customer experience by developing and releasing more of the site improvements in advance of peak and gaining traction with the expansion in the retail partner channel. However, we anticipate that headwinds from organic search, last year's political season, competition from the changing online retail environment and the time it takes to make meaningful ongoing improvements to the customer experience could result in pressure over the short term.

Let me turn it back to Fred, for some final remarks. Fred?

Fred Durham

CafePress is about creating human connection by inspiring people to express themselves through engaging merchandise and every day I am inspired by our customer stories. This past month, one story I was touched by was from a woman who said that she was having a particularly hard time with her lupus. A friend had unexpectedly given her a custom CafePress necklace with a motivational message about lupus which gave her a boosted energy and helped her through this rough period. A fun story this month came from a sister supporting her brother attending a gay pride rally this June sporting a shirt that said, "Not gay but supportive," including an image of a rainbow-colored supporter to help get the point across whether your oval sticker says, "26.2 or 0.0, I run or I run for donut." CafePress continues to deliver ways for customer to express who they are and who and what they love and believe in.

In summary, we're moving as diligently as possible with a renewed sense of urgency to make the necessary changes to regain our prominence in organic search and for ease as much of the new site experience and merchandise as we can in advance of our peak holiday season. We continue to work hard, inspired by our colorful and engaging customers that we're both privileged and delighted to serve.

And with that, I will open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Fred Durham

All right. Operator, thank you very much. We do understand that this is a very busy earnings day. And Phil and I will make ourselves available for follow-up questions as necessary. If you do have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact our IR team. We look forward to sharing more information about our progress in the coming quarters. And I thank you for joining us today. Thanks.

Operator

And this does conclude today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

