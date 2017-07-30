Original VIX Hits The 6-Handle

We provide an open forum to why this is happening

We consider the lowest all-time closes on the original construction of the VIX index

We decided to update the lowest vol index closes going back to the inception of the index and consider differences between the original and current CBOE volatility indices, both known as “VIX”.



This is not quite as straight forward at first glance as one might think. There’s a small wrinkle involved. Toward the end of 2003, CBOE changed the methodology it used to calculate the VIX. This from the CBOE:

Source: CBOE



As you can see, there is data readily available for two eras: one going up through 2003, and another beginning in 2004.



There are 7952 data observations for VXO, beginning in January 1986 and continuing through yesterday’s close. The table below features the bottom one half of one percentile for index closes, on an even playing field as it were; we decided to feature the bottom 40.

Of the bottom 40 closes in the index history, only 25% do not occur in 2017. The last month has generated nine of the ten lowest closes.



We did witness the beginnings of a pickup on Thursday afternoon; similar to the June 7 “Tech Wreck”, the spill was initiated by technology shares (XLK). By Friday spot VIX had settled at 10.29. This is actually quite reminiscent of the trade pattern that has arguably been in effect for the majority of the last twelve months or so, attenuated over the past three months in particular.



We want to stress that we do not believe VXO to somehow be a better volatility index than the current VIX construction. All we are after here is an apples-to-apples index that carries back over thirty years for a sense of perspective.

Found in a CBOE white paper, here is a little extra detail on how the original VXO (likely) differs from the construction of the current VIX index:

The original index was based upon the S&P 100 (OEX) index, and used at-the-money options. The current index is based upon the entire S&P 500 index, and uses a wide range of strikes in the put and call spectrum. To our minds, the new index prevails in capturing a more comprehensive sense of implied volatility.



We are interested in readers’ views. Why are we suddenly, and consistently, skidding along the historical bottom of an index with over 31 years of data? One could say “central banks”, but central banks have been hard at it for almost eight years now. “Good earnings and/or economic data” is not nearly a good enough reason to justify occupying 32 of the lowest 40 closes… we’ve had much better earnings and economic data in the past than we do at present.



We welcome your thoughts and impressions.

