Bitcoin August 1st Event - Latest Developments That Long-Term Investors Should Be Aware

On August 1, 2017 12:20PM UTC, the Bitcoin network is scheduled to experience a hard fork that will result in a permanent split of the Bitcoin network.

It is almost clear that on August 1st 2017, a group of developers, miners, investors, and bitcoin users will upgrade the Bitcoin protocol as specified by the User Activated Hard Fork (UAHF). Miners implementing the User Activated Hard Fork will safely split away, creating a new version of Bitcoin called "Bitcoin Cash".

Long term investors of Bitcoin should not be worried as all current Bitcoin holders will automatically own Bitcoin Cash. The existing ledger at the time of the split is preserved, thus users retain any balances they had before the split.

The team behind "Bitcoin Cash" originally backed the Segwit2x proposal. But they appear to be losing confidence in an eventual block size increase. Because of this reason they are now taking matters into their own hands by making their own version of bitcoin called Bitcoin Cash or BCC.

Bitcoin Cash In Details

Let us discuss the new features as mentioned by the Bitcoin Cash Team:

Block Size Limit Increase - Bitcoin Cash provides much needed relief to users with an immediate increase of the block size limit to 8MB. Replay and Wipeout Protection - Should two chains persist, Bitcoin Cash minimizes user disruption, and permits safe and peaceful coexistence of the two chains, with well thought out replay and wipeout protection. New SigHash Type - As part of the replay protection technology, Bitcoin Cash introduces a new way of signing transactions. This also brings additional benefits such as input value signing for improved hardware wallet security, and elimination of the quadratic hashing problem. It removes SegWit, a code change that might activate on the bitcoin blockchain by the end of August. BCC's transaction history will be same as bitcoin's – at least up until the point of the split.

Value Of BCC

The value of the proposed Bitcoin Cash can be found out here, which is trading at 0.13 times of the actual Bitcoin at the time of writing this article.

Why Long Term Investors Should Not Be Worried

Most of the exchanges are prepared for the hard fork. Your coins will be safe in your personal wallets as well. BCC is sellable via exchanges. Once the hard fork is done, you would be able to sell BCC using your exchanges. BCC will be tagged as just another altcoin and the parent Bitcoin will remain as it is, with a value difference of BCC. This would be similar to a stock split. Replay and Wipeout Protection is already part of BCC. So your coin will be safe.

Conclusion

The much awaited event is just 2 days ahead and let us wait for the clouds to be clear in a week's time. Happy investing!!.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.