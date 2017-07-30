Follow Up To Spanish Broadcasting

I wrote an article about Spanish Broadcasting (OTCQX:SBSAA) (SBSA) earlier this year. I predicted that bondholders would not throw the company into chapter 11 since it did not make much financial sense, and a refinancing seemed likely. I also predicted that the company would sell some assets which also seems to be happening. The AIRE segment has underperformed so far this year but that is very likely going to change later this year.

AIRE segment

Aire significantly underperformed Q1 this year and Q4 last year. As I argued in my previous article, there is an enormous amount of operating leverage in this segment. And this segment declined from 7% to 4% of gross revenue in Q1 compared to Q1 last year. And it was 6% of gross revenue in 2016. Gross revenue is generally 15% higher than net revenue. According to management they plan to at least double revenue on their AIRE segment, and this is going to be a growth segment:

In summary, we are making solid progress at AIRE in terms of expanding our reach as well as doubling our revenue streams and roster of advertising partners

The problem is that most of the AIRE contracts were negotiated last year at unattractive rates:

AIRE, we put in a new team. It's going to be a little bit less than a year ago. And with network revenues, they obviously have to work with the planning teams, with the advertising teams; and network is usually placed, negotiated possibly and planned the year before. So they came into the middle of 2016 and they've done an exceptional job. So they are basically continuing to increase the revenues from quarter to quarter, and that's an important benchmark for us. So we are pleased with the progress and with all of the activity that's going on. A lot of the 2017 business for network was planned obviously in 2016. And the team has a very good grasp in terms of the direction where it's going.

This was said in April, so most of the changes probably won't be seen until Q3 and Q4 this year. This segment made significant ratings gains in 2016, from the Q1 call:

Looking first at AIRE where I mentioned our team is executing on growth plan, deepening relationships with brand partners and best positioning AIRE for future success. In addition, our expanding reach and strong content lineup are driving consistent ratings growth. This is most recently seen on the Nielsen Audio DMA for spring 2016, where we delivered significant double-digit year-to-year increases across all dayparts in key demographic Hispanic adults 18 to 49 and by 26% Hispanic adults, 25 to 54 by 37%.

So if we take 12% of revenue, that is an extra ~$8 million on top of last year's EBIT. With prospects to grow further.

Digital segment

The numbers for their digital segment look really good. According to the above transcripts, number of visitors grew by almost 7% to 1.6 million, in Q1 this year, compared to Q4 last year. Social media following went from 5.96 million in Q4 to 6.4 million in Q1. It seems that the downwards pressure on AIRE segment was mostly offset by increases in digital. And the increased monetization that I mentioned in my previous article has played out. It looks that whatever decrease they might have in their radio segment will be caught by growth in their digital segment.

Asset sales

The company managed to sell their LA property for $14.7 million. The sale of their New York property is still being negotiated it seems. Management mentioned in Q2 that they expected market prices for both. So I am confident this will bring in at least $15 million as well.

As far as the sale of their TV segment, this was said about that in the Q1 transcript:

Patrick Fitzgerald Okay. Now in terms of the TV, when you bought Houston in 2011, I think you paid $16 million. And at the time that didn't really have any operations in terms of the station, it was a stick. Do you think the market for sticks that you've seen is as robust as it was back then? Albert Rodriguez Houston is one of the leading markets in television. It's in the top 10 and in the Hispanic world that's in the top -- I believe it registers in the DMA, #4. Joseph A. Garcia And I will add to that, that in our discussions for potential nonstrategic asset sales, we're having discussions with the strategic buyers. These are not necessarily stick investors. People that want to have a place a foothold in markets where we are operating television.

So it looks like they might actually get $15-16 million here as well. Possibly even more since their TV assets now generate revenue and the value of the spectrum might have gone up in the meantime.

So that means with the $5 million from the spectrum, they will likely net about $50 million in asset sales this year. This would bring net liabilities to about $375 million.

Conclusion

I think this, and the likelihood of increased revenue, has led the noteholders to not throw the company into liquidation so far according to this filing. I think catalysts will be improved earnings, more asset sales and a refinancing somewhere by the end of the year. If the company is valued at a $400-450 million enterprise value, that still leaves a lot of upside.

