Tesla: 2 Scenarios For Model 3 Production Hell

Musk welcomes fellow employees to “Model 3 production hell”

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk didn't have a lot new to say at the Model 3 delivery event on Friday. It was kind of “Here are the cars. Take 'em.” But he found ways to make statements nonetheless. He arrived on stage in a shiny new red Model 3.

And he highlighted a critical advantage for the Model 3 compared with the GM (GM) Chevrolet Bolt by showing the 30 Model 3s to be delivered being charged by Tesla Superchargers. Tesla now has 909 Supercharger stations with 6,118 Superchargers, and Musk promised at the event that the number of chargers would triple by the end of next year.

Analysts have been wondering what would be the final configuration and pricing of the Model 3, and Musk furnished this crucial information. The Standard configuration lists for $35,000 (before credits) has a 220-mile range, makes 0-60 in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph. The Long Range configuration lists for $44,000 has a 310-mile range, makes 0-60 in 5.1 seconds, and has a top speed of 140 mph.

Musk claimed that the cars are the best vehicles, gas or electric, in their price ranges, and Motor Trend's initial drive of a “production” Model 3, discussed more below, lends credence to the claim. Of course, there's the question of how representative these cars are of production cars. Musk made the statement that these were “actual production cars” being delivered to customers, but this still leaves the term open to interpretation.

It's reasonable to assume that all the parts and components of the cars are production parts, whether from suppliers or from Tesla's own factories. What isn't likely is that the cars have gone through the final assembly process as it will be in a few months time. Tesla has committed to a highly automated assembly process, but it's unlikely that this is fully operational. Most likely, there was a very substantial amount of hand assembly that won't be needed once the production line is fully operational.

And we can be reasonably certain that it isn't operational yet based on Musk's half-joking statement to the audience at the Fremont factory, which was mostly Tesla employees: “Welcome to production hell.”

Musk also showed an interesting plot of the production ramp, showing Model 3 production volume of 5,000 cars/week by the end of December.

Motor Trend's glowing first drive review of the Model 3

Motor Trend (MT) got a brief test drive of a “production” Model 3 the day before the delivery event. The car was personally delivered by Franz von Holtzhausen, chief designer at Tesla. MT got to take a lot of nice high resolution shots of body panels and the interior, and the car certainly looks better finished than the early Model X deliveries. Also, body panels seem to fit better, with better alignment of seams than typical for Tesla, especially on the Model S.

MT's Kim Reynolds had this to say about the car:

If anybody was expecting a typical boring electric sedan here, nope. The ride is Alfa Giulia (maybe even Quadrifoglio)–firm, and quickly, I’m carving Stunt Road like a Sochi Olympics giant slalomer... Have I ever driven a more startling small sedan? I haven’t. At speed, it gains a laser-alertness I haven’t encountered before. By happenstance, associate road test editor Erick Ayapana had penciled me into a 2.0-liter Alfa Romeo Giulia to get here, and it feels like a wet sponge by comparison.

This is important for analysts to keep in mind. Tesla hasn't merely produced a competent BEV for $35,000 that gets better than 200 miles range. Tesla has created a great sports sedan. BMW and Audi should be shaking in their boots.

Two scenarios for Model 3 production ramp

The mathematically inclined may recognize the production ramp shown above to be approximately an error function. If the reader doesn't, don't worry, it's not important. But error functions are provided in spreadsheets as one of many built-in functions, and this allowed me to model the production ramp for different scenarios.

In the optimistic scenario, I duplicate Tesla's production ramp. Beginning in August, there are about 22 weeks left in the year. Assuming that Tesla shuts down in the last 2 weeks of the year, then it has about 20 weeks to reach its goal.

The mathematical model allows us to estimate the Model 3 revenue generated in Q3 and Q4. In Q3, the model projects only 327 Model 3 cars produced, for insignificant revenue of $14 million. In Q4, Tesla produces 32,223 Model 3s for revenue of $1.417 billion, assuming that all cars are of the Long Range option. Tesla has indicated that it will prioritize manufacture of the Long Range option first, and then begin Standard production some time in Q4. I believe that the Long Range option is going to be so popular that Tesla won't be able to start Standard production before the end of the year.

My gross margin assumption is that Tesla will be able to get to its current (as of Q1) gross margin of 27% for Model 3 in Q4. Model 3 is a simpler car, and Tesla has certainly learned from its production experience in Model S and X. At that margin, Model 3 delivers about $382 million in gross profit. Compared to Tesla's Q1, when it posted an operating loss of $257.5 million, this suggests that Tesla could post an operating profit in Q4 if it manages to hold the line on costs.

I frankly don't expect Tesla to achieve its optimistic scenario, and using the same model, I've generated a pessimistic scenario in which Tesla only achieves 2,500 cars/week production at the end of the 20-week period. I consider this much more likely.

Even with the pessimistic scenario, Tesla manages to build 11,008 Model 3 cars in Q4, for revenue of $484.3 million (Long Range pricing). In the pessimistic scenario, I also assume lower gross margin of 20%, for gross profit of $96.9 million. In this scenario, Tesla doesn't post an operating profit, but is probably no worse off than it was in Q1, assuming that the Model 3 gross profit is used up in higher operating costs.

Even the pessimistic scenario is not that bad for Tesla because within about another 12-14 weeks (end of 2018 Q1), Tesla has probably achieved its 5,000 car/week run rate. I don't really doubt that Tesla has the technical ability to achieve its production goals, although it may take longer than planned.

The real question for Tesla investors is whether Tesla can rein in operating cost growth during the ramp. There's bound to be some, as engineering support is called in to resolve production snafus. Also, marketing costs are certain to go up as Tesla adds sales staff, sales and service centers, and superchargers to support the Model 3 ramp.

When Tesla reports Q2 results, investors will have a better idea of how it is doing in trimming operating costs inherited from SolarCity, and that may help answer the question of how well Tesla can do in controlling operating costs going forward. The issue of operating cost growth is the paramount issue in my mind, and this is what's holding me back from taking a stake in Tesla. I continue to rate Tesla a hold.

