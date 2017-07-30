If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Then quit. There's no point in being a damn fool about it. W.C. Fields

Most days, I say stay away from this or stay away from that. Some days, I even suggest something to buy. I drive pretty much down the center-line but there are those days when I veer at the curve. I am senior enough, after forty-three years on Wall Street, that I can do that. What most people don't understand is that winning at the Great Game is largely a matter of attitude.

An ounce of performance is worth pounds of promises. - Mae West

There was a time, believe it or not, when the country respected the office of the President, no matter what lame duck was waddling in the office. There was also a time when the bad guys were found on black and white TV shows like Hopalong Cassidy and the Lone Ranger. They always got their man.

I have enough money to last me the rest of my life, unless I buy something. - Jackie Mason

Oh sure, there were real bad guys wandering about but, growing up in Kansas City they were way out there and never "home on the range." Every kid got home by six and, if one was late, some parent from up the block was calling or dragging them back home. In my case, there was Rex, my Collie, who grabbed me by the arm and pulled me to my house and to dinner. God Bless my long gone friend!

A child of five would understand this. Send someone to fetch a child of five. - Groucho Marx

The quotes that you are reading today are all from the noted economists of my time and my parent's time. Yeah, there were some fellows sitting at Harvard or Yale but we didn't even know their names, much less what they were saying. You see, believe it or not, economic advice was handed about with a nod and a smile and most Americans paid attention to the wisdom. When was the last time, I ask you, when someone provided financial advice with a smile? Maybe when Joe Kernen and I, friends for twenty years, go at it on Squawk Box, but that would be about it.

Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons. - Woody Allen

Most of the time, you see nothing but people that talk their books, walk their books, squawk their firm's books or cook their books. The whole thing might as well be on the Cooking Channel because there are so many "recipes for disaster." Not only that, but most people just wag their finger at you like you were some idiot that they can con into taking their advice while they, or their firms, take positions with that thought in mind. Oh please!

Money isn't the most important thing in life, but it's reasonably close to oxygen on the 'gotta have it' scale. - Zig Ziglar

These days everyone is "wagging their tails" about Exchange Traded Funds. What a wonderful way to increase the size of the holdings and increase the management fees, as a result. I am not saying that some of them aren't decent but a lot of them are manufactured delights for those that manage them.

It's money. I remember it from when I was single.

- Billy Crystal

What do they think, that everyone is in Iowa at the baseball stadium and as the movie "The Field of Dreams" stated, "Build it and they will come." Well, for the most part, I am standing with my Closed-End Bond Funds paying 10%, or more, and paying monthly dividends. Let them build what stadiums they like. Not my game, thank you.

A fool and his money are lucky enough to get together in the first place. - Gordon Geko, Wall Street

Then there are those that tell you to buy European bank bonds. Oh sure, I want to not only take the financial risk that they will grow in value, or not default, but that the Rules of that Game are anything more than made up on the fly, as they go along. It's like standing at the craps table and having the dealer tell you that you don't have twenty-one. Yes, you knew that, but that wasn't the game you were playing.

There were times my pants were so thin I could sit on a dime and tell if it was heads or tails. - Spencer Tracy

So today, for your viewing pleasure, I have provided some sound financial advice from some noted economists. They may not hold a degree, but when did that help anyway? The ones with the degrees always try to make everything more complicated than it needs to be. This is how they think they demonstrate their intelligence. The rest of us, of course, have an answer for this.

Think again!