Why Facebook Should Be Able To Maintain Growth Momentum

Messenger is the latest example of providing another service ads can be placed against, as it hits the ceiling on ads in timeline streams.

What will determine the pace of growth of Facebook, and why the company is likely to deliver.

Why Facebook's momentum looks strong for the next several years.

Coming off a strong quarter, the question on investors' minds concerning Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is whether or not the company can continue its pace of growth now that it has reached the upper end of ads it can place in users' timelines and surrounding areas.

The key to Facebook being able to continue its growth momentum over the next several years is in relationship to growing ad revenue in other areas outside the main feed.

It appears it has part of that solved already, with the announcement it is going to allow ads to be placed in Messenger. I also think its move toward video offers another opportunity it'll eventually take advantage of.

In the case of premium video, it could not only generate revenue from subscriptions but also possibly include ads as a secondary source of income, similar to what cable networks do now.

Whether or not it does that, what it gives us a glimpse into is how Facebook will continue to deliver value to its customers and growth for investors. It can create a new app or service, and without interfering directly with the feed of users, provide content or services advertisers can place ads against.

As long as users enjoy what Facebook offers and use the services, Facebook has a strong chance to continue to grow significantly for a lot of years. Just its Messenger ads itself could propel company growth for four to five years.

Video ads driving current growth

In the last quarter, Facebook reported ad sales jumped to $9.32 billion, an increase of 45 percent over the $6.43 billion generated last year.

The major catalyst of the jump in ad sales came from mobile video ads, which accounted for 87 percent of overall ad sales in the reporting period, coming in at a little under $8 billion.

Zuckerberg said video will drive the business over the next two years.

Over the next year, revenue growth should soar by over 50 percent, once again led by mobile video.

The value of the Facebook platform as it relates to video ads is it can monetize them without further crowding the feed of users. If a user is interested in a video, they can of course trigger the ad by watching it. That doesn't interfere with the experience in the same way a display ad would outside of the video.

Messenger the next growth catalyst

In the earnings report, Zuckerberg stated the company was already starting to monetize Messenger, adding he wants to "see us move even faster."

With revenue expected to continue to grow significantly, any additional revenue coming from Messenger could generate a far better performance than is already expected over the next few years; it could also come quicker than anticipated if the ad business on Messenger is accelerated.

If it can grow this segment of its business without cannibalizing ad revenue in other segments, Facebook could be far from maxing out its potential for revenue generated from ads.

It would presumably start to gain momentum while mobile video ads carry the heavy load for a couple of years. If that's how it plays out, which is very likely, it would undoubtedly surprise to the upside, helping the stock retain momentum for probably several years.

All of this doesn't include the full potential inherent in Instagram, which has a user base somewhere around 700 million.

Premium video will grow

I separate the premium video strategy of Facebook from its other video revenue because I think it'll operate in a different way.

The question will be if it's going to go with a revenue model similar to cable TV, which has a combined subscription/ad model, or it'll go solely with subscription.

Also a factor will be whether or not premium video will be used more for keeping the site sticky, or if it'll be considered a way to drive revenue and earnings. Whether or not it'll be thought of as more of a loss leader than a driver of earnings will determine how it has an impact on the bottom line of the social networking giant.

What premium video does is reinforce the direction Facebook is taking, transitioning from an interactive social platform to a powerful media company. The engagement will remain, but driving the success of the company will be the content displayed across various aspects of the platform that brands feel comfortable placing their ads against.

With reach far surpassing traditional network television, advertisers are moving spend to Facebook at their expense. This also guarantees a steady increase of income from existing parts of the platform while building out others.

Offering premium content and eventually a lot of its own content, it plays into the direction the advertising market is going.

Conclusion

As long as Facebook can keep people and companies using the service, it can continue to roll out different apps and experiences that provide the opportunity for advertisers to spend against them.

Some point out the risk associated with having only one source of revenue, and that is real. The caveat there is it isn't real for now. There is no way Facebook loses this momentum unless it completely drops the ball. The next recession will slow down advertising in general, but I think Facebook should hold up well even under those economic conditions because of the way advertisers are gravitating more toward its platform.

What I mean by that is even if overall ad spend drops, the moving of spend over to Facebook could offset its losses. Traditional media won't have that luxury.

That isn't to suggest it won't have a decline in revenue. It means the decline, if it comes, won't be as deep as it would if it was a mainstream media company.

For the next couple of years, Facebook revenue growth will be driven primarily by mobile video ads. While that's happening, it'll start to generate more revenue from its Messenger app and Instagram.

With Zuckerberg saying he wants the Messenger business to ramp up quicker, it could surprise investors to the upside if advertisers quickly come on board. Once again, what has yet to be seen is if it'll take ad business away from its other segments or it'll be a strong new revenue stream. I think it'll be the latter.

I don't think Facebook is going to start slowing down for several years, and as ad spend continues to grow on the platform, it could provide even more growth opportunities as it rolls out new features that ads could be placed against.

Over time the company will eventually have to find another revenue stream outside of ad placement, but for now that isn't going to be an issue. It appears it has at least four or five years before it starts to approach a ceiling, and even then, the outcome will probably slowing growth, not the bottom falling out.

Facebook knows it has to find alternative revenue streams in the future, but it would be a mistake to overly focus on that while it is the time to take full advantage of the strength of its existing business model.

Shareholders don't need to be concerned about this a number of years.

