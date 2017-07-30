Twitter Is Losing Ad Revenue, What More Do You Need To Hear?

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is losing advertising revenue. What more do you need to hear?

Social media is advertising. That’s how they make money. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is really good at it. Twitter on the other hand is seriously struggling. The stock is delivering quarter after quarter of red flags, making it a terrible investment. I seriously think consideration needs to be given to ousting current management and getting an actual CEO in there asap.

In the second quarter, the company not only failed to gain advertising revenue, but it also actually lost some. Revenues of $574 million are 5% lower than the year prior. It’s not a new trend. Revenues declined year over year in Q1’17 as well. Advertising revenue, the main source of Twitter's income, fell 8% to $489 million. In the earnings results, Twitter boasted about increases in data licensing and increased ad engagements. But the 26% gain in data licensing/other revenue isn’t that significant in the scheme of Twitter's financials, as it only amounted to $85 million.

Much in the fashion of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Snap (NYSE:SNAP), shareholders have been waiting and waiting for Twitter to shift gears and start bringing in profits. And quarter after quarter, the company has delivered losses. Q2 had loss in net earnings of $116.488 million. That’s a 9% increase in losses. This amounted to an increase in loss per share to $0.16. Bear in mind that number would have been higher, but shares outstanding have been on the rise as the company raises capital to offset its lack of actual profits.

To Twitter’s credit, its expenses have been shrinking this year. Total expenses for the quarter fell 11% year over year to $612.214 million. For the first six months of the year, total expenses were down around $141 million. This hasn’t fixed the problem as total expenses have been cut back, but revenue has declined faster, creating the net losses to shareholders. Twitter has a problem with the costs of creating revenue. Revenues are down 5% from Q2’16, but the cost of that revenue increased by 4.8% to $212.908 million. For the first half of the year, the cost of revenue has increased 7.9% to $433.247 million. Simply put, it's spending more on revenue and getting less out of it.

The second half

I simply don’t see the investment appeal of the stock right now. The market ran the share price up to a level it couldn’t possibly deliver on, and now it’s paying the price. Earnings per share are at ($0.25) through the first half of the year. Assuming the company can keep that relatively consistent through the second half, 2017 may fair better than 2016’s $0.65 loss per share. Again, bear in mind that the average shares outstanding have been rising, diluting this figure. It has also diluted the share price.

Quarterly results aside, Twitter has had years to produce big picture results. The platform has had users for a long time. It’s no longer a startup. It’s not even close to being a startup. For cryin out loud, the President uses the app nonstop. We shouldn’t be waiting for profits. We should have had them a long time ago.

The problem revolves around the product. Without changing the platform to be more like Facebook, it’s hard to drive the user experience. Twitter’s user growth is so much weaker than Facebook because of the lack of variety within the app. Those who love Twitter are all about that small character count, but the simplicity also removes possibility. The proof lies in the failure to add users. United States user count declined by 2 million, bringing the count to 68 million in the most recent quarter. Its global user base is unchanged at 328 million. This will not bode well for increasing advertising income. Without user growth, it’s more difficult for Twitter to bargain with advertisers. It has no chips to play. Why pay more for advertising (or begin advertising) on Twitter when the audience isn’t expanding?

It will be curious to see how much heat CEO Jack Dorsey takes over the second half of the year. There’s a lot to be answered for in terms of performance in Q2. Personally, I’d really like to see a management shakeup where the company finds a tried and tested CEO who can come at this without any bias. Dorsey has been ousted once, and apparently the lesson wasn’t learned the first time.

With no financial strength to speak of, Twitter doesn’t add up to me. If you want social media exposure, Facebook is crushing both Twitter and Snap in every area. It doesn’t make sense to invest in what amounts to an advertising stock when its users are not expanding and its advertising revenue is shrinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.