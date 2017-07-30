FireEye Earnings Prediction

Thesis

FireEye (FEYE) will report a modest earnings beat as the company’s increase in deferred revenues suggests growing demand. The EPS beat will be modest as the company is increasing head count as it prepares for the seasonally stronger second half of the year. Additionally, the increase in SG&A expenses is partially offset by higher gross margins as demand picks up.

Introduction and starting base

FEYE has been turning itself around effectively as is evident from the last quarter. The company delivered above its own guidance range for every financial metric. Certainly, that cannot be seen as any sort of negative. Although I take issue with the use of non-GAAP, I will be forced to relay its performance in that context as this is what Wall Street is watching.

The company posted a non-GAAP loss of $14 million. Without perspective, this does not really sound like performance worthy of applause. To those following the stock, it is, however, one of the best quarters in the company’s history. Since 2014, basically the company’s IPO, it has lost between $50 and $80 million every quarter up until 1Q16. According to the company, 1Q17 marks its second best operating performance.

Some highlights include:

Operating margin improved by 37% and came in at negative 7%. This considering that the company tentatively guided towards a negative operating margin between 20% and 30%. Naturally, a better margin results in better cash flows. Cash flows came in at negative $17 million instead of the implied negative $40 million when basing it on a negative operating margin of 25%. Deferred revenues were up 21%. This is very nice from an earnings forecast perspective as it makes it easier to forecast revenues.

With the above information, we can now attempt to create a revenue estimate.

Revenue estimate

The company has guided for revenues to be in the range of $173 million to $179 million. Deferred revenues just climbed by 21% to $400 million. All of this revenue will be recognized this year. However, we have to factor in the fact that FEYE's revenues are back-half weighted. This means that I can’t simply split revenues into 3 and call it a day. We also have to account for the likely growth in deferred revenues in between quarters. Additionally, the company is launching new products.

Realistically, I could see the company generating $181 million in revenue. Of course, this is my best case scenario. So instead, I will apply a lower estimate even though I’m quite sure it will come in higher given the increase in deferred revenues and outstanding 1Q17.

This puts my final estimate at $178 million versus Wall Street’s $176 million. This estimate leaves some room for unforeseen operational hiccups that might occur during the launch of new products.

EPS beat

Recall that operating margins improved tremendously on a relative basis. Of course, we are not the only ones that noticed and it is important to understand what drove that. One analyst on the conference call acknowledges that and asked the following question:

“And secondly, on your expense structure, we saw a massive leverage on sales and marketing expense despite billings beat, sales and marketing expenditure came in lower than our expectations. Has there been a change in the commission structure or sales and marketing policy that you have seen over the past few quarters?”

To which the CFO replied:

“We've continued to make efficiency changes within the sales group. I think, Bill, coming aboard, he was very focused on bringing in the right sales leadership and filling some roles there. But we also did look at some changes to the comp plan to really incent the right behavior.”

In other words, the company hired new (and presumably better) people and has also changed the commission structure, most likely reducing it.

Still, this isn’t feasible as management prepares for their seasonally stronger second-half quarter. It makes sense to better incentivize employees and also hire more people in your best operating environment.

Of course, the other side of the coin is that gross margins should be noticeably higher compared to 1Q17 as the first quarter is the weakest seasonally, with gross margins being higher.

After acquiring a margin estimate, we have to factor in the company’s interest rate on the convertible notes. These interest expenses amount to $3 million. With that, we now have a good base for creating an EPS estimate. When we put it all together we get a non-GAAP EPS estimate of -$0.10 per share versus Wall Street’s -$0.12.

In Summary

FireEye was firing on all cylinders in 1Q17 and I expect this to continue given that the company is launching new products, billings have increased and the sales forces strengthening. I expect the company to beat modestly on both EPS and revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.