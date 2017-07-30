It's All About The Money

Sometimes, when something is right underneath your nose, you just don't see it. It could be so obvious that you just don't notice it, or it could be the size of your nose. Whatever the reason, it was there all along and then, suddenly, it popped out at you and you had an "Oh My Gosh" moment. It's funny how these things happen in life.

Equities up, bond yields down, risk assets compressing against Treasuries and the sense of all of it, every bit of it, is found in the manufacturing of dollars, yen and euros. Just that one thing, the central banks making money from a flick of their keyboards, explains it all. The supply of money has overwhelmed the various markets, all of the markets, and it is pushing them all in the directions expected, once you grasp the concept, as a result.

The truth of it dawns upon you; everything, every asset class, is getting monetized as the world's central banks continue on with their grand experiment begun during the financial crisis of 2008. I call it the "Grand Monetization."

You might ask, "How does this all end" and I don't think that is the right question. Some will contend that "It will end badly" but I don't believe that is the right answer. It may be, and given the nature of central banks it will probably be, that we will just continue on with the "Grand Monetization." Equities will roar ahead as yields on sovereign debt, and other bonds as a result, stay quite low for the protracted future.

A wise man is a person who observes the future, and then acts before it occurs. - The Wizard

The central banks, in a twist of fate, born in a crisis, have learned how to dominate and control everything from Real Estate to the stock markets to High Yield debt by making money from nothing and flooding the system with it. The trick of it rests upon the twin equations of debt; the size of the debt and the interest rate that gets paid on the debt. Then, by forcing the interest rates down, by monetizing every asset, either directly or indirectly, the bill for the governments is lessened.

Magic! The central banks learned a new trick. Therefore, having learned it, they will not be forgetting it any time soon.

The universe is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper. - Eden Philpotts

This is also why I object so strenuously to Ms. Yellen's rhetoric. She keeps calling for a "Return to Normalcy" and the words are hollow. There is no "Normal" present. Negative interest rates and the German 10 year yielding 177 bps less than the American 10 year and there is no "Normal," I assert. "Normal" has been victimized and "Abnormal" has assumed the place.

Now I know I'm not normally a praying man, but if you're up there, please save me, Superman! - Homer Simpson

In the grand scheme of things, in any event, Ms. Yellen's call to reduce the Fed's balance sheet by some paltry amount will change nothing. The other global central banks are increasing their monetizations by far more than the Fed has indicated that they might reduce their assets. Consequently, even if the Fed pares back some, their reduction will be absorbed and overtaken by the monetary creation of the ECB, the Swiss central bank and the central bank of Japan. It just won't matter. The issue is global, you see, and the cow has already jumped over the Moon.

Hey, diddle, diddle, The cat and the fiddle, The cow jumped over the moon; The little dog laughed To see such sport, And the dish ran away with the spoon. - A nursery rhyme, no longer

If it is direction that you crave then it is likely to be up for equities, up for bond prices, down for bond yields and compression of risk assets against Treasuries. Too much money in the system has consequences and the collateral damage, or perhaps the collateral benefits, depending upon your positions, are all around you.

If you look back for 100 years you will find that the financial markets have never been in this position before. The central banks, globally, have never engaged in a "Grand Monetization" before because the technology was not available and because no one central bank had the power to do it on its own. This is also the reason that people and institutions have a hard time making sense of all of this. There is just no precedent. None!

Money was once local and now it is a global phenomenon.

Viva la difference.