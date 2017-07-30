Detour Gold's (DRGDF) CEO Paul Martin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Detour Gold Corp (OTCPK:DRGDF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Laurie Gaborit

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Welcome today to Detour Gold second quarter 2017 conference call and webcast. Paul Martin, President and CEO, will review the results. And following this, James Mavor, our Chief Financial Officer; Andrew Anwyll, Senior VP Technical Services, will also be available to answer questions at the end of the call. Today's presentation is available for download both on this webcast and on the company's website on the homepage. The news release along with the financial statements and MD&A are also posted on our website.

Please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information, we refer you to detailed cautionary note in yesterday's press release. Please note that all dollar amounts mentioned on this call are US dollars, otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Martin

Thanks, Lori, and thanks everyone for joining us on our Q2 call. And in a recent safety awareness training session we learned, always start with safety, whether at work, at home or at play. So let's start there with the presentation. Now we continue along our five year plan, dedicating the resources necessary to succeed, and in Q2, we saw an improvement in our severity rating with one incident versus three in Q1.

Contractors remain a primary focus and some of our key initiatives are shown on the slide, including more workplace audits, and these will be key to improving performance in this area. And we have some work to do to achieve our target of 1.6 or less for 2017. And I am also pleased to announce that we have registered with the International Cyanide Management code and have three years to achieve certification.

For those who don't know, the cyanide code is a voluntary initiative for the gold and silver mining industries and for cyanide producers. And it is intended to complement an operations existing regulatory requirements and we'll be looking to be fully certified, certainly well within the 3 year period. On to highlights for Q2, our operational performance has been our best ever and it's inclusive of our first 150,000 ounce quarter.

It's our best quarter for ore milled inclusive of a major shut down. And it is our second-best mining rate at 25.2 million tons, along with improved grades and recovery. This puts us in a solid position to achieve our annual production guide, including 100 million tons mined. During the quarter, we sold over 142,970 ounces, a total cash cost of $706 and all-in sustaining cost of $1,123 and as expected, all-in sustaining cost is inclusive of significant capital.

And we're continuing our CLO search in an effort to secure professional who has worked with large operations. And this position involves a diverse skill set and while mining is a specific focus, it is not the only aspect that we're looking for. But we'll continue diligently, but without a rush, given the bench strength that we have within the company.

On our financial highlights, we significantly improved margins at $42.6 million, and realized earnings of $24.4 million or $0.14 per share and adjusted earnings of $26.4 million or $0.15 a share. We further reduced debt from cash flow by an additional $17.5 million in Q2. We've now closed our new $500 million bank facility and we've drawn down and placed the funds with the trustee for use at maturity of the notes, which is in November 30, 2017.

Our carrying cost of interest has now been reduced by approximately 2%, based on our current net debt to EBITDA. Our hedging program is proving prudent with the recent strengthening of the CAD dollar. And we have downside protection to 1.31 on approximately 60% of our CAD expenditures remaining this year. We remain in the strong financial position with a $128 million in cash at the end of Q2, knowing approximately $30 million has been utilized post Q2 to complete the convertible note refinancing.

On to the operation, I'm starting with the mill. We had a record mill performance of 5.5 million tons or just over 60,000 tons a day and that is inclusive of a major plant shutdown that was conducted in June. Grades were 0.95 grams per ton and recoveries of 90% for Q2 were both in line with plan, overall an outstanding performance from the mill, equating to an annualized throughput rate of 22 million tons, which is our target for 2018.

We have as planned, commence commissioning of the lead nitrate system and this addition is expected to increase recoveries as we target achieving 91.5% recovery in 2018 as per our current life of mine. But increased recovery is not the full story here, as the introduction of lead nitrate is also expected to result in lower consumption of cyanide and SO2 and therefore cost-savings will follow as well.

At the mine, we mined 3.7 million tons more than Q1 or 35,000 tons per day. And this has been aided by the addition of the six shovel and the commissioning of the one additional truck early in the quarter. Not surprisingly we're also seeing productivity gains from the opening up of the pit. The Campbell pit mining progress is on schedule and will show very well at the mine tour, we're hosting on Monday and Phase 2 stripping is going well with 8.8 million tons mined in the quarter.

For Q3 and Q4, we're expecting to see plus 26 million tons mined based on 6 shovels and 32 haulage trucks, that we currently have at site. And while some of these trucks were previously seen as contingent capacity, we've decided to deploy them as necessary in support of increasing our mining tonnage, so tremendous performance from both the mine and the mill in Q2.

Our operational review, which is currently about one third complete of an expected 45-week exercise. The first emphasis was on drill and blast and has now expanded to include load and haul. And we're beginning to see initial benefits in improved drill productivity and utilization, increased truck payloads and utilization and improved processes, systems and accountability.

The next important area is maintenance, which is the focus in the second half of this exercise. And while it's still early to mention numbers, we will be better positioned to articulate the benefits once we have more experience behind us. But safe to say it's providing us increased confidence in meeting our target of 100 million tons of mined for this year.

On cost, our total cash cost increased marginally while all-in sustaining cost increased by $90 per ounce from the prior quarter. We expected pressure from capital as we've reinvest cash flow to support the mine fleet expansion. And we expect capital to remain high in Q3 as we have spent or committed approximately 50% of the budget in the first half of the year.

Capital spending will now shift from mining to the primary season of TMA construction in Q3. On our guidance, we reiterate guidance following a successful first half of 2017. Albeit with some pressure on all-in sustaining cost given the strengthening CAD dollar, which we will partially mitigate through our hedge program. We expect our un-hedged Canadian dollar operating in capital cost in the second half of 2017 will be negatively impacted by the strengthening of the CAD dollar.

We estimate that an exchange rate of $1.25, inclusive of our hedge protection will adversely impact cash flow by approximately $12 million, or $22 per ounce for all-in sustaining cost and that's relative to our budget rate of $1.3. However, this amount is more than offset by the higher gold price, assuming current spot at $1250 or better versus our budget rate of $1200.

And our keys to continue our success are maintaining our mill performance, challenging - challenge ourselves to exceed $26 million tons mined per quarter, keeping Campbell pit mining on schedule to mine six benches in 2017, to access better grades at depth and we are now on bench four of that plan. And using the midpoint of production guidance means gold production similar to Q2 and Q3 and Q4.

And we now expect our capital will trend to the high end of the guidance range due in part to the acceleration of mine fleet additions and as mentioned, the strengthening currency. And on the acceleration of capital has occurred in the truck ordering where new emission standards are coming in 2018 and our supplier does not yet have a new engine for our size trucks to meet the standard. So simply put, receiving the trucks prior to the year end, allows us to maintain a consistent size fleet and be compliant.

On West Detour, our focus continues towards garnering alignment with our original partners. And on this front, we have achieved this in principle with two of four partners on the future development. It'd be fair to say that all the communities appreciate the economic benefits that the mine brings.

However, they have differing degrees of environmental sensitivity. So we continue discussions in our presence in the local communities. And this is of course why you consult and these discussions may lead to amendments to the draft DSR that has been submitted. And as an example, we currently have a permit to discharge surface water.

In the current ESR submission, our preferred option is a new and different location due to increasing volumes with the increase in the footprint from West Detour. But as a result of our discussions with our original partners and to address their concerns, we are reevaluating a modification to the existing discharge point as an alternative location to that, which we have submitted.

And on the CF Federal EA process, we are now not expecting a formal response for at least another two months while the provisional process continues. And this engagement will take time as the interaction between the government, first nations and the company unfold into a clear path forward and I look forward to further updating the market in our Q3 release.

On Zone 58 North, we have highlighted the key intercepts from our winter drill program in the press release and it's safe to say that the results continue to be confirmatory of the potential for a new mine. The summer program starts July 30 and likely will be our last surface drilling program on this target.

We plan to report a mineral resource estimate at year end, and progress continues with the conceptual mine design and cost estimate, for an underground advanced exploration program. On the path forward with the permitting process is contingent upon the progress we make with the West Detour permitting. And also we have commenced an airborne geophysical survey at Berndt Bush and look forward to the results for developing our path forward on these claims.

On the balance sheet as announced our amended credit facility has been signed and subsequently drawn down with our existing bank group. We've combined with drawing $300 million of the facility and utilizing approximately $30 million in cash to effectively have diffused our notes by placing the funds on deposit with a note trustee and the holdings of the notes will be paid at the maturity date. And as for our prior press release, the facility includes two financial covenants, our net debt to EBITDA or leverage ratio covenant and an interest coverage covenant.

The interest rate for drawn borrowings is based on the leverage ratio and ranges from LIBOR plus 2.125% to 3.125% based on our rolling net debt to EBITDA and our net debt to EBITDA for the rolling 12 months is less than 1.5%, resulting in our interest rate charge decreasing to the lower end of the range and significantly lower than the previous notes rate of 5.5%. The facility has a provision for annually extending the revolve return by an additional 12 months. And we achieved our target of having not more than $300 million in debt post the refinancing of the notes.

So in closing, we're off to a great start with the first half of the year now under our belt. Corporately in the first half, we were able to reduce debt by over $38 million without reducing our cash balances. An inclusive of an additional $20 million in Q3 that we have done, we have now paid down $200 million of debt in 2016 and 2017. And our value accretion will be realized by delivering on our gold production forecast in the second half, primarily from continued strong operational performance and good grades.

Continuing the progress from the operational review, which will lead to reduced cost and our guidance for 2018 will be the true benchmark for how successful we will be in this exercise. And building trust and removing obstacles with our First Nations partners and all of our resources are focused in this area and I remain confident of a balanced resolution. And I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the enormous contributions that Pierre Beaudoin has made to this company over the last eight years, often at great sacrifice to him and his family.

And Pierre is the architect of this great mine, all the way from feasibility study to construction and operation. And he and his team had to make countless major decisions along the way. And I think we'd all agree that they got many of those right and he has left a successful and positive legacy, that we are now responsible to continuing. So on behalf of our Board of Directors, all of our employees and our shareholders, I want to acknowledge a great big thank you for his efforts and commitment.

And I'll turn the call over to the operator to open it up for questions.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone. Congratulations on the strong Q2. Paul, you've mentioned that you advanced delivery of some mining equipment that seven shovels and two trucks to arrive at year-end. When were they originally scheduled to be delivered, early 2018 or later in the year?

Paul Martin

They were early 2018. As we - I think we said in Q1 Rahul that that seven shovel was to be operational in January 2018. And the shovel and the trucks are different. The shovel is a long lead item, we had to commit and the trucks are as I described in the script and really what has accelerated is on the shovel, certainly is just the down payment portion and we'll make the final payment later in, I guess in the new year.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough and then just - I'm not trying to get ahead of myself here, but if you do experience better productivity with some of the additional equipment that you have, how does it change the way you look to mine plan? Would you try to accelerate moving development or would you try to build up [indiscernible]?

Drew Anwyll

If I could answer that for Paul, this is Drew here, Rahul. Effectively what we do with equipment - we have a big call next year. We have 110 million 112 million tons to be moved in 2018. So if we did get ahead on that stripping, It would be in the Phase 2, so effectively to accelerate the way stripping ahead of the ore. The ore is out of stage 1, so that's well established right now so that's what we would be mining next year. So there not a whole lot of opportunity to advance on that, but it's really getting ahead on the stripping on stage 2.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough and then that would - if you ended up doing that the stripping would be a little higher as well for showing, right?

Drew Anwyll

Right. And that would be a good thing.

Rahul Paul

No, I just wanted to clarify, thanks. That's all that I had.

Cosmos Chiu

Hi, Paul, Jim, Drew and Laurie. And congrats on a very good quarter in Q2. Maybe focusing on the trucks and the shovels once again, if I work it out in Q2 you did 277,000 tons per day in terms of mining rates on 30 trucks. That works out to about slightly over 9,200 tons per day per truck, which sounds kind of reasonable to me. Is that sort of the number you're targeting for the two additional trucks that you've put on at the end of June and 1 in July as well?

Drew Anwyll

It's a good question but a bit more difficult to answer. It's really a function of where we're taking those tons from. So if we take it from the bottom of the pit as it gets deeper, it's a longer haulage cycle. So in terms of the mine planners on site know exactly what the productivity per truck should be. But again it really changes with the cycle time. So again, part of the work we're doing on on site is to ensure we optimize and maximize the truck productivity.

Cosmos Chiu

And Drew, to confirm, so I guess the shovel that you've put in place, that's a hydraulic shovel with a, I believe, usually with a 434 cubic meter bucket and I think these trucks have a payload of about 400 tons, is that correct?

Drew Anwyll

The payload is slightly over 300 tons and the shovel for getting is in line with the existing fleet we have of 60,60s.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay, so in that case, have you seen any kind of improvement in terms of - as you said cycle time, have you seen any improvement in terms of cycle time with the shovels and the trucks and what not?

Drew Anwyll

Again, what we've seen right now is the trucks are the priority so we're balanced to the requirement for the trucks and what we've seen is on the hot seat change and some of the optimization work we've done on site, it's allowed us to get increased operating time for the trucks so an increase utilization, which is really good so in the long-term we need to see those things because that decrease is the number of trucks we have, if you know what I mean? We have - the trucks running more regularly and the productivity, we have increased the tons per truck and the tons per hour of what we have to work on going ahead.

Cosmos Chiu

And then one last question on that as well, Drew. Like, I guess in the end, by year-end with the delivery of the new shovel that's coming in and the 2 additional trucks you're going to have about 7 shovels and I believe 34 trucks. What are you trying to ultimately get to. And usually what happens, like how many trucks, how many shovels or how many trucks can each shovel support?

Drew Anwyll

There's no simple answer to that. It's really we balance the shovel production to the trucks we have. And if you remember, you go back to life in mind, what we wanted to do with all of yellow equipment on load and haul was make sure we have that contingent capacity. So it's tough to say exactly what the - how many trucks you match a shovel to because it's really dependent on the cycle time where we're mining whether it's Phase 2 or Phase 1.

Cosmos Chiu

But I guess we get a better idea as well when we go on site Monday next week.

Drew Anwyll

Absolutely.

Cosmos Chiu

Maybe switching gears a little bit, I guess in the past, half a year, you have talked about - some of the - many have talked about optimizing the drilling and blasting at the - and the pit as well. Could you maybe comment a little bit about that, in terms of has that improved in terms of drilling, blasting I believe, either the spacing or the explosives being loaded?

Drew Anwyll

I can comment to two things on that. The pit, I think there's a few pictures in here, you'll see that the pit is largely opening up. More open pit, there's more drilling space, which means the drills can be more productive. The systems we've put in place or the systems that the mine site guys have been working on for the last six months is really to get improved mining systems for the drill and blast side of things. And where that's going to help us is on stage 2, where we've completed a lot of the overburden mining and now we're going to get into the timing where we need that drill and blast. So now we have a lot of those fundamentals in place to be able to execute on that.

Cosmos Chiu

Great, that's all I have. Congrats once again on a very strong Q2.

Drew Anwyll

Thanks, Cosmos.

Mike Parkin

Hi, guys. A few questions here, the grade for the quarter was really impressive at the 0.95 grams per ton. So I noticed you actually milled about 11% more tons than mined. So could you give us - would it be about 0.97 grams was what the fresh ore grade was.

Drew Anwyll

I don't have that number off the top of my head. I know what the ex-pit grade was. Let me answer it, the plan for - that we delivered to the - from the mine to the plant was in line with our expectations. Our stockpiles have remained relatively flat. So the grade - again sometimes grade goes on the stockpiles then gets pulled in, in a different month. So I do have that answer somewhere, just not on the top of my head mate.

Mike Parkin

Okay, I just had looked like a really good grade, so I was actually surprised it was in line, I thought it was may be a bit above plan. That's good. And then on the cost per ton just going on Cosmos question there. Can you just get just a general sense of the Delta of like what your mining cost - I don't know if you have it on the top off your head, but what your mining cost per ton for Phase 2 would be relative to what it would be if you're down in the bottom of the west side of the pit, just because of the fairly significant longer hall distance. Is there fairly big Delta in your overall mining cost per ton between those two areas?

Drew Anwyll

Again, guys smarter than me could likely pullout that information up, but that's not how we track our site costs. Again with our dispatch system, we balance the trucks to optimize the entire fleet. So it'll be a bit tough to figure out what the separation of cost between a deep pit and a high pit would be. But your point is apt but on-site we typically, because we balance the trucks, it comes to a compiled cost I guess you could say.

Mike Parkin

You've had some phenomenal drills also over the last 12 months at 58 North. Could you just give us an update in terms of what the average drilled grade is? I think in the past you've indicated, you're looking at it possibly being somewhere around six grams per ton, but it would suggest based on the really good results you've had in the last 12 months, so that's probably going higher?

Drew Anwyll

I wouldn't say that. The results that we've seen in this summer drilling program are really in line with what we were expecting. The grades are slightly higher. What's really fundamental to the 58 is understanding what it looks like from a block model and from a mining point of view. So we're in the process right now of putting the drill results into a model and figuring out, which model is the best and then we have to put some mining shapes around and see what it looks like. So at this point in time, again they are optimistic, they're in line with what we expected and we just have to do the next step of the work.

Mike Parkin

Okay and first production best case is still kind of four, five years out and I know it hinges on, what happens there with West Detour, but don't expect it in the next two to three years, it's still -

Drew Anwyll

Yes, don't expect it in the next two years and we haven't updated the long-term schedule. We have mapped out what the underground exploration project would look like from a development point of view, but again that's a bit predicated on what we think the mineral inventory would look like.

Mike Parkin

And just last question. Earlier this year, I think maybe last year, I was talking to you guys and you had mentioned, you'd been discussing with a mining consultant on implementing kind of like a best practices program, that they would be on-site assisting you with. Is that a group that you've brought on now or are you still talking to them or where is that?

Paul Martin

Yes, Michael that was one of the slides in the presentation. So we're about a third of the way through that program. And so we call it - it's our operational review with the assistance of a third-party. And so that's where we've done drill and blast. We're fully on in drill and blast. We're now getting well through load and haul and now we need to start on the maintenance side.

Mike Parkin

Perfect, yeah. Sorry, did miss that Slide 9 there. Okay, perfect. Thanks guys.

Trevor Turnbull

Yeah, maybe a question, another question for Drew, certainly moved a lot of tons in Q2, more than I was expecting and I was just wondering if you were surprised by your own productivity or if maybe you got a break on the weather in Q2 with a milder fall this year.

Drew Anwyll

No, I don't think there was any surprises. Again, we are certainly all happy to see that as well. But we know what the fleet can do. We've seen it before. And it just gives us increased confidence and to see what we did in Q2. Again, it doesn't get any easier going ahead, we need to continue on that same run rate, right?

Trevor Turnbull

Yeah. And then also following on the question with respect to the grade, can you remind us what the planned grade is for the full year?

Paul Martin

I think, Trevor, you can do that 1 pretty simple. We need to produce at similar levels in Q3 and Q4.

Trevor Turnbull

Yeah. No, I was just trying to remember what the original guidance was and my understanding, I was trying to confirm, once you've accessed these better grades and as I understood that the grades continued to improve throughout the year, now that you've got access to these better grades in the lower pit, I assume that they're not going to rollover. You're going to continue to see at least as good as what you've had in Q2. Is that a safe assumption?

Paul Martin

That's what the midpoint says, right? To produce similar - we would expect similar mill performance and we need to produce at 150 on average to get to the midpoint.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay and then the other question I had and I guess Drew sort of answered it when he said that things in Q2 were according to your own expectations. But just wondering, when we look back at 2016, you got behind on tons a bit. And there was always the potential that if things went well this year, that you might start to catch up on that and just, the question is, do you feel that there is still a chance to catch up a bit on those tons that you've missed in 2016 or is that stretching things?

Drew Anwyll

Again, what our target is, we just like to mine and again the confidence we have is that we're sticking to that plan. You know planned compliance is pretty important for a big operation. It allows for stability. It allows for predictability. And that's really what we're shooting to.

Trevor Turnbull

Alright, thanks guys.

Kerry Smith

Drew, for the shutdown that you had in June for the sage and ball liner changes, how many days of lost production was that? How many days was that shutdown?

Drew Anwyll

That was a normal large shutdown. Again, I don't have that figure off the top of my head. But it was - it ended up going I think it was 12 to 14 hours over schedule. The total shutdown was - I'm looking for help, seven or eight days; six, seven days.

Kerry Smith

So that's kind of - so you haven't - I know you are talking about trying to see if you could improve on the time it took to do those shut downs, I think they used to be seven days. So I guess they're kind of still the same length of time then.

Drew Anwyll

Yes, so what we're doing Kerry is the site guys have revised our shutdown strategy where we used to have to get 2.5 major shutdowns during a year. So this year we would've had 3 planned. We've changed that strategy to go to slightly smaller shutdowns and eliminate those smaller interim shutdowns, which typically you guys wouldn't have seen. They were shutdowns of 12 to 24 hours that would take place between the major shutdowns. So we've gone to 10-week schedule of moderately sized shutdowns. So that's a new strategy we've looked at. We're progressing with more than looked at, excuse me.

Kerry Smith

So every 10 weeks you'll have a smaller shutdown and then you'll still have the 2.5 major shutdowns a year, is that the plan?

Drew Anwyll

No, the 10 week shutdowns, being slightly bigger than the short shutdowns, so I think there's roughly at about 48 hours, as opposed to the 72 hours per line. They're really in a net gain, we're extending our shutdown frequency.

Kerry Smith

So you're not planning on having more large ones. You'll just have the smaller more frequent ones then?

Drew Anwyll

That's it. That's a better way to put it. I couldn't have said that in quicker words, thanks, Kerry.

Kerry Smith

Okay, got you. Thank you. And then just on the milling cost per ton in Q2 you were running at slightly over 60,000 tons a day and then it was 963 ton Canadian and then Q4 of last year, you were around the same tonnage and the cost was, call it $0.75 a ton less. Was that a function of no major shutdown in Q4 last year or is that an FX effect? Just wondering why the difference in the numbers or is it - are they close enough that you are saying that's just kind of the way it goes?

James Mavor

Kerry, it's Jim. So there was no major shutdown in Q4 of last year. We did have a major shutdown in the first quarter of '17. So you see the rate was fairly high and then we did have a major shutdown in June and we were at 960 it looks like for Q2 and I would estimate that the cost of that shutdown would be in about $1.50, $1.60 per ton to Q2s cost per ton yield.

Kerry Smith

Okay, and then if you go to these more frequent shutdowns, obviously, you're going to have - you are not going to get these big swings on the cost per tons and I guess Jim, is that the intention or is that the hope?

James Mavor

I think that's the result. That, it's all about efficiency and management of them and we would expect to have more operating hours as a result of the new strategy, overall less dumping.

Kerry Smith

Right, so how does that work on the liner changes, let's say you do a 48 hour shift and you only do one change in that shutdown and then the next one happens the next 10 week cycle. Is that how you do it then?

Drew Anwyll

Again, what we do is - what the site guys are going to do is, there is a bit of a transition to get to that full change out, but it's effectively doing the shell liners in 1 shutdown and the ends in a subsequent 1. So it's really making less work of the work that's taking place.

Kerry Smith

Okay, I got you. Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Anita Soni

Good morning, guys. So Kerry has asked a couple of my questions. I was just wondering in terms of the consumption savings from the lead nitrate, the cyanide consumption savings, what kind of dollar mining are you expecting.

Drew Anwyll

Again, it's a bit early for that yet. What we typically have modeled - what we modeled in the life of mine was really the addition of the lead nitrate would offset a reduction in cyanide consumption. Again, that was the assumption we used in the life of mine, but with less cyanide in the circuit, there is less detoxification, so less SO2 that we need. So that's a direct saving. So again, I could give you an answer and - but probably the best answer is we have to see how it works in the circuit. What we have right now is either going to work or not work. The lab test said it was going to work and we've put it into two trains of the two lines and indications are worthwhile right now. We're optimistic.

Paul Martin

But it's only day three or four something like that. Very early.

Anita Soni

And so just moving back to what you were saying about the TMA focus in terms of the capital. So just as we're thinking about still pressure, I think it's running a little higher than the full year guidance that you had given. Would that trend down over the course of the year? Unless you decide to service accelerate the stripping from the excess capacity of the truck?

Paul Martin

Yeah, that is correct. We're not expecting a material difference for the full year forecast.

Anita Soni

From the original guidance you mean right?

Paul Martin

Yeah.

Anita Soni

Okay and then - so the trucks that you were talking about that need to be delivered early in order to be compliant. Are they complaint forever or would your fleet have to go through some kind of retrofit or compliance protocol in the next few years to become energy-efficient - energy compliant.

Paul Martin

No it's an as at date test.

Anita Soni

Okay, so anything that you have right now is grandfather in the top line.

Paul Martin

Correct.

Anita Soni

And then - so 34 trucks by the end of the year, I think someone had mentioned or I'm not quite sure you guys mentioned. What is the ultimate number again?

Paul Martin

In the life of mine was up to 36.

Drew Anwyll

In a short timeframe, yes.

Paul Martin

Short timeframe.

Drew Anwyll

In six years, you can get up to 36.

Anita Soni

So there is after that only a couple of more trucks that need to be - I guess presumably they'll have to wait until the manufacturer gets their new engine on it or?

Paul Martin

Well, we also need to see where our productivity performance ends up. So there's a number of variables included. But yes, so right now, they don't have an engine. So we would either have to have a slightly smaller, is the other option.

Anita Soni

Last question, in terms of just back to the shutdown thing, Drew, so the major - 2.5 major shutdowns a year normally previously and you had said about seven days in durations, so I could see about 2.5 weeks. So then you're now doing about 48 hours, so overall the number of the actual shutdown time reduces as well or is that just more spread out and then that allows for higher productivity because there's less disruption?

Drew Anwyll

It's so that the duration of the specific shutdowns is less and the total planned shutdowns for the year is less as well. So there is a bunch of benefits. There's a fewer people per shutdown, which makes it a whole lot more manageable as well.

Anita Soni

Alright, thank you.

Paul Martin

Okay. Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone. A great quarter, we're really pleased with where we're at and we're pleased with where we are heading. And we look forward to our planned site visit on Monday, where everybody will get to see the progress of where we're at and as I said in my script, I think people will be impressed with where the pit is at, relative to last year. And the site visit presentation will be posted on the website for everyone to see, who was not going. So with that, I'll close it off. And thanks, everybody for attending.

