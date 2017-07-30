U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Brokerage Redfin And Biotech Sienna Soar, RBB Bancorp Flat

Three companies priced their IPOs this week raising $289 million.

Technology-driven real estate brokerage Redfin (Pending:RDFN) and dermatology biotech Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (Pending:SNNA) both soared over 25% in their debuts. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB), a commercial bank focused on Asian immigrants, experienced more muted trading and it closed Friday within the offering range.

This week closed out the slowest July since the financial crisis, with only nine deals able to price, though YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA) also tried.

at 6/23 Redfin $138 $1,316 +15.4% +44.7% +44.7% Internet-driven discount real estate brokerage. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals $65 $317 0% -28.3% +30.3% Clinical-stage biotech developing topical therapies for dermatological conditions. RBB Bancorp $86 $390 0% +1.5% +2.0% California commercial bank focused on serving first-generation Asian immigrants.

Redfin, an internet-driven discount real estate brokerage, priced its $138 million IPO at $15, above the $12 to $14 range and finished Friday up 45%. Investors were likely attracted to its strong growth profile; it has grown revenue more than 40% for several years while improving margins, with plenty of room to grow in the fragmented multi-billion-dollar brokerage industry.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, a biotech developing topical therapies for dermatological conditions, raised $65 million after pricing at the midpoint. It went on to finish the week up 30%. The clinical-stage company had positive results in a Phase 2b trial, but faces significant competition from generics, OTC and new drugs. Insiders had indicated an interest in purchasing up to $25 million (38%) of the deal.

RBB Bancorp, an Asian immigrant-focused commercial bank, priced at the midpoint and raised $86 million. It has steadily improved its efficiency ratio 10 points to 41% since 2014, but loan volume slipped in 1Q despite rising deposits.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 24.5% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 10.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 20.7% year-to-date while the ACWX is up 17.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group (OTCPK:ABNRY) and Worldpay (OTCPK:WPYGY).