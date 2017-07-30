Allied Irish Banks's (AIBSF) CEO Bernard Byrne on Q2 2017 Financial Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Allied Irish Banks, P.L.C. (OTCPK:AIBSF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Bernard Byrne - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Bourke - Chief Financial Officer

Daragh Quinn - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Eamonn Hughes - Goodbody Stockbrokers

Emer Lang - Davy

Owen Callan - Investec

Ian White - Autonomous Research LLP

Nick Baker - Goldman Sachs

Brajesh Kumar - Societe Generale

Bernard Byrne

Good morning and thanks for joining us for this presentation of the First Half Results for 2017 and obviously the first set of results we are communicating since the IPO. So what we've done here is give you an overview. We've really tried to follow as much as possible the format that existed for all of the investor type presentations that we ran through during the course of Q1 and Q2 of this year, so that people can see exactly where those presentations were and what sort of information we talked about and how we are performing relative to the commitments that we gave to that process.

And so if I start spending the necessary time on the disclaimers slide and then moving on to the overall highlights. So obviously, while everyone knows us, it is still important to reflect upon the fact that probably one of the most important things that happened in H1 it was the IPO and it was a successful IPO both in terms of the transaction itself and the shareholder base that found the shares interesting, but also how it's performed I think subsequently has given us some comfort that people really did understand the story. And really what we aim to do today is to just provide the information that I think we assure is around the overall targets we have and the performance of the business which you think is entirely consistent with the messages that we gave during that whole process.

So that's our major objective today is to be able to talk to people about the results and how they sit relative to the expectations and the communications that we undertook as part of that program. And we think that the overall set of results really does show and the progress that's been made and it's entirely consistent with where we came from.

And from a state point of view and raising €3.4 billion of capital was obviously attractive. And then they're sitting in a position now at 71% of the bank that has a markup approximately €13 billion. So in terms of total objective of the states, in terms getting its return of capital back and by €10.2 billion of capital and other payments to date and then 71% of the remaining institutions, so within touching distance of the state's overall objective.

All of that is based on our ability to communicate and to commit to the sustainable underlying profitability of the business and the ability the business to generate capital. We talked all the way through the investment process about our ability to generate 150 basis points to 200 basis points of capital on a sustainable basis. These results again confirmed that's true. We still have some one-off benefits which are coming in, which give us some upside on that, but on an underlying basis, you can see the consistent delivery coming through and that strong performance continuing to match into the second half.

There has been a significant improvement in the asset quality position. Obviously, one of the key issues is around the non-performing loans and the progress we can show both in terms of the impaired loans and in the non-performing exposures, and the €1.3 billion reduction in the non-performing loans, and the €2 billion reduction in non-performing exposures in the half showing consistent progress over 2000 restructurings working through them all the time, and continuing to deliver slight positive in terms of the net provision position, but obviously a material improvement in terms of the asset quality on the balance sheet.

The franchise is doing well and you can see the strong Irish economy with that strong franchise continuing to deliver performance growth. So the performing loan book now growing by €0.5 billion in the period and we've talked about what that's made up from, but strong market share is across the key markets being maintained and we think that in the context the Irish markets continuing to deliver for us. At the same time, the investment program is also delivering, so the investment in digital and innovation continuing to improve the performance across the franchise, for the customer, but also for ourselves.

All of that giving you the position, we conclude the period with strong capital and we can demonstrate that that strong capital generation will continue into the second half. And we think we are well-positioned for the challenges and there are challenges out there, but also the Irish economy is well-positioned and we think we'll be able to capitalize on that growth.

So the next slide is obviously the numbers in more detail and you can see the profit before tax at €800 million. Again, like for like down on first half of 2016. At this level, Mark will go through more detail because there's obviously a number of moving parts, but at this level and the 2016 results was flattered by the sale of Visa Europe approximately €230 million. So in a like for like basis an improvement in the underlying profitability at this level when you strip out the Visa transaction, income up cost pretty flat. So that's exactly the overall performance we would have indicated.

Net interest margin at 2.54%, again, slightly flattered by some one-off items 2.47% on an underlying basis. And the overall net interest margin that we would have talk to off the back of the Q1 [IMS would have] 2.46% and coming off the back end of 2016 at 2.42%.

So continuing to get some growth out of that, quite a strong increase obviously over the first half of 2016, but a lot of that has to do with things like the convertible and instruments disappearing out of the funding side, so a 48 basis point increase point-to-point, but in reality, and continuing to get some modest improvement on the trajectory and we're in excess of that long-term sort of position of 2.40% plus. So we're in the right space and we can see that plateauing at this point in time.

On impaired loans, I've mentioned these numbers already obviously €7.8 billion, a reduction of €1.3 billion on the impaired loans from the 31/12 16 position. Our CET 1 at 16.6% on a fully-loaded, 19.9% on a transitional basis, obviously significantly ahead of any regulatory requirement.

And as we've talked about in the past, getting through that impaired loan position is key to unlocking any surplus capital or - so the progress on that very important and from an investor point of view, as we look at how we can continue to show progress on the normalization of the bank, so very pleased with the performance and non-performing loans playing into capital and playing into the future distributions story.

The bottom of this is net promoter score and again we talked about this and we talked about the importance of focusing on transactional NPS in order to drive and the relationship NPS, the relationship NPS effectively becoming the advocacy piece of our customers recommending us. I'm going to spend a bit more time on that later, but you can see positive developments across the Board on NPS both transactionally in overall terms and in relationship terms.

On the next Page, we talk about the economy again, very similar to exit when we've used over the last number and our presentations at, so I'm not really going to go through them in detail. Other than to say, key to us is Irish economy performing well and yes it is and the update on a couple of months ago is there's nothing at all to indicate any negative position relative to where we were two months ago, there obviously are some risks out there in terms of Brexit and you can see that playing out in terms of the assessment of the longer-term position, but net-net and two months on from - we last talk about it if anything slightly more positive in terms of 2017 and 2018 perspectives and you can see that [noting] up.

The piece on the right hand side effects, we talks to the employment and position slight improvement again when we last talked about at 6.3% is the latest unemployment number, where the growth in employment of 3.5%. So the reduction in unemployment helping across the Board and that growth in employment drive the economy ahead, consumer demand, playing into the bottom left hand chart, which is one of the housing demand and again this sort of position we would have talked about in housing 18,500 and 19,000 new homes still considered to be a reasonable estimate for what happened to the new home side.

Driving the mortgage market of €7 billion plus, everything we've seen so far in the case of that's still true. And so we've no change or update in respect of the overall size the mortgage market in terms of growth from €5.7 billion last year to €7 billion plus this year or in terms of the completions that will take place to drive that effectively getting close that 19,000 number.

And on the bottom right, we talked about SME credit. Again we've always indicated this was a more modest position than you see on housing. You will not see the same level of growth, but certainly plenty of signs that we've hit the trough, which is what we talked about and you can see our SME lending has increased over the period, so again some confirmation that we actually see that normalizing and beginning to deliver some modest growth, so the macro environment, still very positive and still delivering relative to our expectations.

We thought to be interesting to update on the customer interaction piece because obviously a lot of the investment program that we've undertaken has been about trying to change the way the customers can interact with us and how we can interact with customers. And the chart here is an update of the wheel we showed last year, so €1.4 million daily interactions. The last time we showed you the chart, which was the 2016 staff, it is €1.2 million.

So an increase of 200,000 transactions on average, on a daily basis with the customers, mobile is being the most significant increase. So more and more of the customers moving on to mobile and actually actively engaging 700,000 customers engaging on mobile every day and 700,000 of our customers engaging on mobile.

And you can see the 61% of all key products are now sold through that channel and obviously the largest value in size transactions, which is more, which is still dominated by the branch network. But you can see a significant move still taking place and into mobile and online channels and 77% of all personal loans on the online and mobile channels.

And there's an interesting piece here, which is playing out and we've talked to this being a trend. But you see ATM transactions on a like for like basis, down about 10% and so it's not on the chart here because it's not a customer interaction in the sense of giving us an opportunity to interact with a customer, but effectively contact us in touch and go transactions at about 200,000 today at this point in time.

So there's a substitution effects taking place within those contact less and mobile payments by our customers into ATM. And that's about the sort of ratio you would expect somewhere around 10:1 would seem reasonable. We haven't done enough work to figure out exactly what will be a longer-term. But you see ATM transactions down by 10% in the period. So the wheel is changing and customer interactions are changing over time and the way the customer is using digital is causing and driving some of that.

On the right hand side, you can see, what's happening in both, NPS, the transactional and their relationship. Interestingly, while the transactional NPS has gone from 16% to 36% over the sort of two-year period. It's actually a modest decrease, 3 basis points decrease since the last quarter.

And some of this is around the customer actually just familiarizing themselves and getting used to the new experience. So actually if you keep doing the same thing over time the customer doesn't rate it quite as highly. So I'm no longer as impressed as I used to be by doing the same thing, now as I did 12 months ago. So it shows the challenge that we all have of continued to invest to improve the experience consistently.

Most importantly though, on the relationship NPS, which you can see is we've gone from a position of minus five at the back end of 2014 to a position where we have +21. That is the key issue, which is how does the customer who interacts does really feel about this in overall terms that relationship NPS moving into that reasonably positive territory is very important.

And ultimately what that does is it plays into what happens in the balance sheet in terms getting volume. And what you can see here is that in terms of new lending an increase of about 15% up from €3.8 billion to €4.3 billion, very positive position for us in overall terms. UK remaining reasonably flat and that's consistent I think with what we talked about. The main activity for the UK at this point in time is continuing to focus on the restructuring, that's gone very well.

I think the last branch and that we're closing and First Trust Bank is actually closed at this point in time and the rationalization has taken place. Second half of 2017, we'll see that conclude and lockdown. So no particular volume increase coming through the UK as expected. The real growth coming through in terms of and the retail and commercial business in Ireland and some growth also in the wholesale institutional business.

On the right hand side, we kind of break that out a little bit more. You can see on the mortgage side, 41% increase in new lending on a period-to-period basis. So very strong performance driven by our strong market share, it's by 37% in the first half and the growth in the market that's taking place based on those overall stats that I talked about earlier the mortgage market of €7 billion plus expected for the full-year.

So very strong performance across the franchise giving us that growth and in the mortgage position. Mark will put that in context of how the mix is changing over time because that mix we continue to see changing and has more to go.

Personal lending also doing very well, an increase of 31% in the period. We've talked about personal lending in terms of the net promoter score being a very highly rated journey and you can continue to see very strong growth coming out of this attractive segment and getting to €400 million in the first half.

SME also doing well, 13% always going to be a slower burn issue, but you can see some lending increases coming through, which is positive in terms of SME and obviously some interesting transactions taking place on the wholesale institutional side as well and the recent Greencoat transaction in terms of its IPO obviously very positive and our ability to support all elements of that capital structure very positive in terms of what AIB can do to support our customers as they look as growing and expanding and taking new opportunities. I think I've covered the UK.

And we're going to get into this in a lot more detail in the second section, but in overall terms it's important to look at those legacy assets, 73% reduction in terms of the impaired loans since 2013, so very strong performance in that point of view.

And NPEs as I mentioned down to €2 billion to €12.1 billion, NPLs at €7.1 billion and crucially the net position posted specific provisions of €4.3 billion. And again put that €4.3 billion net position of the context of total capital stocks of about €12 billion. You can see we really are in a manageable position at this point in time and the run rate on the success in terms of getting through the NPLs on a constant quarter-by-quarter basis being demonstrated on our high level of confidence there for ability to get the year-end - I would say it's our overall medium term targets.

And in the context of those targets, it is important to look at the capital generation that has taken place. So in this chart here we've shown from 2014 forward and the half year position obviously culminating in that 16.6% position. So really the key message is we will continue to generate strong amounts of capital during the period as we have done for the last number of years and as we are confident the business model will continue to do.

The targets are on the right, and so our commitment is still the same. We will continue to invest to support the rationalization of the business and the investment in digital to change and improve customer experience and the efficiency of the bank. We still think that the overall target of 240 basis points NIM is the right target for us to have in terms of 240 plus as a medium term target. We continue to see that is true.

And while we have on a cost to income ratio basis got below 50% in the period of 45% that is flattered. The position really is about 51%, and so our job is still there in terms of getting sustainably and consistently below 50% over the medium term and we're about that, but have a high degree of comfort with the actions we're taking around us.

The capital base still holding that 13% targets, nothing new has happened in terms of our perspective on that, but obviously we're significantly ahead of that. The reduction of NPEs and the normalization of the balance sheet remains the key focus point there. And we think that we're well underway to deliver that sustainable return on the entire capital stock of 10% over time.

So that's the overall message set. I'm going to hand to Mark and then we'll come back to the back end for any questions. Thank you.

Mark Bourke

Good morning. It's clear that Bernard do not discuss dress code before we come to this. So you all agree with me and he agrees with the Chairman. So as Bernard said the key messages to takeaway here, the bank is performing well in an economy that is effectively performing well and that we are firmly on track to meet those targets that we set ourselves.

So I will get forward. So just to take you through the hard numbers out for a few minutes stand, on NIM, 2.54% and underlying NIM of 2.47% and the underlying is that there is some suspense interest or interest that was suspended which is released on loans as they cure, so that's not enduring. But 2.47%, absolutely be going to get us in our target range and in the context of the doubling of NIM over a five-year period.

On the cost income ratio, he has already said that is pretty impressive if you're on a sub-40 or sub-50 targets, but in reality when you strip out ones off, we have a 51% cost income ratio. However, those represent considerable progress even in the last year on the cost income ratio. Growth in the earning loan book €5.5 billion. And although, we haven't reached net loan infection, when you look at it we have reached new lending equals redemptions and that that again is the progress and shows us making our way towards those targets.

Strong progress on NPE deleveraging, clear evidence that our continued investment in that area is bearing fruit and 130 basis points of capital build up to 16.6% in the context of what we believe is the long-term or medium-term target of 13% as our balance sheet normalizes. Therefore, that capital ultimately being available for return to shareholders.

Then cycling you through the income statement, P&L is working in all lines in all categories. So net interest income at €1077 million is up 14% and I thought a little bit more of them gets the average balance sheet, but driven by our ability to maintain the spread, maintain the yield on our assets and continue to benefit from that repricing on the liability side.

Our other income is up, but it's demonstrating a very stable underlying income profile on fees and commissions and it's been flattered by some upside sharing that we get from restrictions which I'll talk a bit more about as well. On OpEx, we're maintaining discipline and on provisions you can see that kind of track towards an emerging cost of risk which we say will be 30 basis points, 35 basis points, but we're just at the point where we still have net write-backs, but that's a gross write-back of about 230 I think in that context. So exceptional items and the big thing there being the cost of the actual transaction itself.

So turning to the average balance sheet, again as I will say my absolute favorite side. It's usually busy, but it tells you everything you need to know. And in this case it tells you that the performance is coming from the places that you would wanted to come from. So on loans and receivables, although we are maintaining that yield is a slight decrease, but we're overall maintaining a good yield with new lending coming through strong new lending yield. A little bit of pressure on SME, but maintaining our mortgage pricing, seeing the obvious benefit of the tracker book roll-off.

And then on the other side, on the liability side, we're getting a little bit more on repricing and we continue to see the kind of virtues impact of current accounts replacing corporate deposits which are rolling-off. All of that is allowing us to maintain that spread and to see ourselves delivering a NIM in that 240 plus and do so on a sustainable basis. On the rest of the balance sheet then it's the structural things that are unfolding, the NAMA senior bonds is a story which is over, it's 0.8 average, but it's 0.3 at point in time at the end of June.

Our AFS portfolio, the yield has tracked down. But we have flagged 60 basis points of AFS yield dropping away over the three-year period. And on the liability side, the big benefits are clearly the absence of the CoCo when you compare H1 2016 and H1 2017. So overall you're getting the performance from exactly where you would wish to get is and therefore believe it's sustainable.

On other income, again the message is, this is headline level and other income at €452 million is impressive. But it's the underline that you really want to focus on and that is stay both remembering that current account fees is up or banded by Section 149. So it's proven remarkably resilient.

But clearly it's not going to go up a huge amount and on our other fee and commission income streams, we are again stable on cards, stable on credit related fees and we're starting to see a little uptick on the well side, which will be a focus doesn't make any difference in the overall context of the P&L here. But it is clearly a focus as we try to develop our other income streams.

The rest of the other income is combination of small amount of AFS disposal and profit on that and then there is a big number of €145 million, which is under settlements and other gains. So within that we have what we call our B&C notes, but we have €146 million of upside sharing on restructurings. There's a little bit of that has cycled through in the last period, but there's about €150 million, which relates to three specific cases, large cases. It is not - we would not expect that to occur, but it is of course of benefit to us in terms of capital build.

On costs, the message is again are consistent and consistent with the equity story that we were on the road with all of two months ago. So we are seeing cost management and careful discipline because you see wage inflation of 2.75%, naturally have an uptick in depreciation as we commission the assets that we have developed over that three-year 870 million program.

Those are the things plus that commitment to FSG, that commitment to our distressed credit operations and you can see the increase in FT in that area. All of those are the upward pressure and that being played against by strong cost discipline and using the investments we've made as we've renewed our entire technology of state, but also as we've developed our ability to apply BPM and lean management processes. So I think the costs story good and underpinning that cost income ratio - sustainable cost income ratio achieved at the end of 2019 again.

On other items, on the P&L, the things I would draw your attention to are - the main thing here is provision. So we're just at that kind of net write-back level and there are a couple of different points here. One of them being that we have 232 million of specific write backs as we've made our way through that €2 billion or €1.3 billion of impairs.

We have a new to impaired charge of 158, which is 49 basis points, which is reasonably high. There are a couple of things were a little bit higher in the UK for a two specific cases and we have a level of re-impairment, which we would expect as we were through our restructurings. We still should be on target. We believe for our 30 basis point, 35 basis point emerging cost of risk as we get to the end of the period.

And the other thing is an IBNR charge. So we're building the quality of our coverage as we go. On exceptional, it isn't - the happy news, it was last year where we had €272 million from Visa. The main thing in exceptional is the cost of the transaction put in the context of the overall either market cap or the money raised that's €0.3 billion or 1.2% overall. So that that is important to do so and the terminations benefits are just the VS as we consistently look for efficiency in our operations.

On the balance sheet, the message is again are very well capitalized and continuing to grow that 130 basis points, giving us the 16.6% CET. Strong liquidity, almost an embarrassment of riches when you look at our LCR of 134 and our net stable funding ratio 1:2.

And you can see that build in the type of liquidity you want, which is where a deposit driven and the deposit funded bank. We are normalizing, so the gap between gross and net is continuing to narrow and we are very well positioned for growth, which is usually important, because we're sitting in markets, which has have not yet normalized. And we have at the same time crossed over in terms of new lending meeting redemptions.

Taking the customer loans part and disaggregating, earning loans Bernard was saying, 56.1, 56.1 doesn't look great. But 56.1 actually is - it is a growing balance sheet, earning balance sheet when you strip out the impact of FX and those two key numbers are redemptions and new lending volumes reaching the crossover point.

So we have been edging towards that over the last three or four periods and we have just done so. And then on the impaired, the important messages are one the momentum, which we will talk a bit more about €1.7 billion reduction, but it crucially matching off against the provision stock and ultimately giving a net release.

On the right side and the lower part of this slide, this was previously actually a slide on its own, but this is the one where really you can see actually what the ability to start getting into balance sheet growth or where it comes from and that's looking at the back and front book.

So traditionally our back book 50% mortgages, plus 54% even though we're taking 37% of the mortgage market is only 24% of our lending. But as that mortgage market expands if we can hold in that mid-30s range then we will naturally have the 25% start to look alike and then that is the key ultimately to net loan growth, which we see coming through as both the SME and the mortgage market normalize.

So that's the sort of look forward part of the balance sheet. Now we look at the asset quality and deleveraging element of it. So our progress on this clearly key to capital. Overall, go back and look 2013 to-date €29 billion down to €7.8 billion in terms of impaired. Provision experience remains positive as in we are working within our provision stock and we still see provision write-backs of €232 million as we did that this in the last six months, obviously resulting in a net write-back of 19.

FSG, we have continued to invest in and that's allowing us to maintain that momentum against €2 billion reduction in NPEs and we have started to pull all the levers. So BAU continues to have the same has the same muscle, but also we've started to look at opportunities to dispose our portfolios and we've had our Project Cypress, which is deep arrears by the less portfolio, which was a much smaller unsecured both successful and both capital neutral, important points as we track through the next two, three years and get to that ultimate €3 billion to €4 billion target number.

On asset quality, just to talk briefly about the last six months. The main points on this breakout of the reduction on impaired are we continue to work through all the portfolios. And the reason I break it out is even though we have clearly a view that mortgages will be the hardest one to get through, we have gone from 6% to 4.6% last year, gone from 4.6% to 3.8% in the first six months of this year, so that's a 17% reduction, 40% of that was clearly the Cypress transaction, but the other 60% is just the grind through would be a restructurings.

On other personal, we haven't actually made it flat for the six months, but that's halved if you look at it over an 18-month period. And on both property and construction and our SME Incorporation, I will someday rename non-property business lending to what it actually is as opposed to what is not, and €2.7 billion to €2.4 billion and €1.4 billion to €1.2 billion, so all of those demonstrating progress across all portfolios.

And the second point that I make on this slide is all was we are actually driving the quality of coverage here. And I make this point which is sort of varying degrees of success. But if you write-off €464 million as we have done in restructuring over the last six months, you should naturally see just for an arithmetic effect, your coverage ratio will fall from a 44 opening to a 40 closing. So we are actually driving it in the other direction and increasing the quality of coverage and we've gone from 44 to 45.

Then the next two slides are really just to talk about why we think and how we reach those targets. So the first one on the left is demonstrating momentum, but also demonstrating that the problem is now at a net level €4.3 billion. If you take out IBNR you're at €3.8 billion, so that is the context. The net problem is in that kind of 5% to 7% of your overall net loans. And the momentum is clear if we've done from 29 to 9.1 and then another 9.1 and another 1.3 in the half then we are clearly able to grind through these.

The right hand slide is the one which reconciles from impaired to NPEs, so comes out of impaired, it's been restructured it then actually is in a probationary category. We are actually achieving a reduction in that that's come down from 5 to 4.3 in the period as well as the impaired is coming down. So that probation ultimately with the inflection of time they all come out of that area and then we continue to work through the impaired and they will cycle through almost in a waterfall effect.

And the last point or the last two points I would make are just looking at the portfolios themselves. So you come right down - we've come right down to 4.3 net that now is half or over half mortgages, but the collateral underpinning that mortgages is clearly going in the other direction. So even for our impaired book, we're seeing the collateral on the loan to value actually going from 130 down 103 for reflecting that collateral value increase.

And then the last part of the slide is just demonstrating how do we get from where we are to 3 to 4. We do so by continuing to work through the impaired as we have done to date and then grinding through on BAU restructuring basis. We then also look at disposals and we have successfully conducted two in the last six months. And those combined with that natural migration out of the probationary category shows us the way to get there in a 2.5 year period from now to 2019.

That's the asset quality element and then I'll just do two quick slides on funding and capital and then conclude. On the funding structure side that the main points here are, we're a customer account funded bank, we still see - that's incredibly resilient and we see the quality of that improving as our current account ratio moves up. We do not need issuance in anything other than an [Emerald] context, but that is also underpinned by the fact that we have - we now have investment grade from two of the rating agencies S&P and Fitch while not were just below investment grade and have a positive outlook. So that obviously plays into how we think about Emerald and how Emerald will cost as we get through the next stage which is to introduce our HoldCo.

Capital ratios, again and again and again we come back to 130 basis points, so we say on an underlying basis annual accretion of somewhere around 170 to 180 basis points or 130 in the first half. And we have that coming from profit, also a slight reduction in RWAs which is largely volume and FX driven. And the story for us in terms of capital funding essentially turns to Emerald and HoldCo, so we did in the first half right up to the point where we had the transaction. We ran HoldCo as a parallel work stream.

So we now flip over pretty seamlessly into actually executing on that in the second half or the first part of next year. And then we move to a €3 million to €5 million which is our current best estimate of Emerald issuance and per billion as you know our estimate is about €15 million cost on an annualized basis. So all of those, again in terms of how we move forward on track and a huge amount of the work actually having been done to-date.

And the last slide is just to take you down through the target. So everything was set out in the context of here our targets, where are we going with the balance sheet? How do we do leverage? When do we see net asset growth? Net interest margin 2.40%, as Bernard just said at an underlying level 2.47%. So we're in that range and we think it's sustainable when you look at the way the average balance sheet works through.

Cost income ratio at a stripped back level when you take out the one-offs on enduring parts of the performance than 51% and that's already progress in the last year. It's not there, but it is already progress. Fully loaded CET, we see that as a 13% when the balance sheet normalizes. So we're building the excess capital, which will ultimately be available.

And we look like we've got the license on ROT. We haven't, when you strip again those non-recurring. But we have moved from the 8s into the 9s on that return of tangible equity. So just to reiterate, the messages are, this is doing exactly what we said it would and we are on track to reach all those targets that we set out all of six to eight weeks ago.

So that's the end of my formal [indiscernible] we go to Q&A.

Bernard Byrne

Okay. Thanks Mark. And so we have access people on the phone who dialed in to obviously ask questions as well, and we know they're building questions there. So we can actually take one question from there and then we will move over to the floor here and then back to the phone, and if that's appropriate. So we're happy to start from question on the phone please.

Thank you. Our first question from the phone is from Daragh Quinn in KBW. Please go ahead.

Daragh Quinn

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a question on capital and your outlook for the impact of TRIM, IFRS 9, and your dividend payments over hope - for this year and sequentially?

And then a second question on the outlook for the loan loss provisions, I mean you highlighted the 30 basis points, 35 basis points, but just provide a little bit more detail on some of the drivers behind that maybe at the higher loan loss charge at this period?

And then a final question on the margin just on deposit costs continuing to improve, but what level do you see them falling to and is the loan yield at a stable level now or do you expect further downward pressure? Thank you.

Mark Bourke

Okay. I think they were all three probably mine. So the first one was IFRS 9, TRIM and then dividend, so that we have - as we went through transaction, we said that the impact we expect it to be 90 basis points to 100 basis points in terms of IFRS and that's still our best estimate of the impact of that. So that is unchanged.

On TRIM, really are kind of RWA impact assessment would be we're seeing TRIM Basel IV or those in the short-term are probably upward pressure and then ultimately we see an RWA decrease as we gain efficiency through time. TRIM for us is actually a Q3, Q4, so we don't have any specifics on that. But there - it again is an unchanged outlook as we come back to the results.

And divided equally, we had a dividend of €250 million declared and paid, essentially our plan or our ambition is to get to a normalized payout, which would be a 50% to 60% payout and that represents somewhere around the €0.5 billion plus in a - on an underlying profit basis that we expect to do that, but that to clearly be to emerge as we normalize the balance sheet and the NPE number.

So we still have exactly the same view on our dividend evolution. On loan loss provisions, there are - I think there's a couple of things there, you see a slightly higher new to impaired number, a migration to impaired over the six months. I think it represents about 48 basis points, 49 basis points.

There are one or two things we have slightly higher UK charge, which is one or two specific cases, but we also have a level of re-impairment, which we would expect to be higher as we move through our final stages of restructuring and then that will normalize back to a underlying 30 basis point - 35 basis point charge might even be actually slightly lower for a period of time, but that's through the cycle estimate.

And the last question I think was the deposit margin. So we think that we're really at a NIM level. We're sort of plateauing. So little bit of pressure in terms of yield overall that being in corporate and SME primarily a little bit more to go on the deposit side, but de minimis effectively reached the plateau on - effectively a plateau on the downward plateau on the upside of that spread.

Bernard Byrne

Okay. We have a mic, so any questions in the room.

Eamonn Hughes

Thank you, Eamonn Hughes from Goodbody. Maybe just in terms of the NPEs, you've seen very good momentum in H1. So just wondering when to be hopeful of similar trends for H2, I mean on the trajectory over the next two or three years, but hopefully a little bit earlier rather than later.

Secondly, dissimulation RWAs and I know it's kind of partially tied in with the earlier question on trend, but we saw an €800 million rough reduction in RWAs in H1 about €1 billion I think in the credit risk side. So would you be hopeful of similar momentum in H2?

And then finally, dissimulation to net lending, I know the FX impact when you strip that out means you were kind of flat. So are we there, yes. I am sorry to ask the question. So just in terms of could we be starting to see net lending growth as we head into H2 or certainly 2018?

Bernard Byrne

Mark, you want to take the RWAs. I'll take the NPEs and the growth piece.

Mark Bourke

Yes. On RWA that I wouldn't over read that reduction, I mean obviously there's a volume related one. So that isn't - that doesn't [indiscernible] with areas program and the rest of it is FX. So we are still saying look there's probably - there's efficiency to be gained here and we kind of said in the context of a net loan expansion of 70% in a three-year period and maintaining an absolute kind of flat lining on RWA, but in the short-term there's probably likely to be upward pressure rather than down. So I wouldn't read that as a trend. You're going to take the net.

Bernard Byrne

Yes. I'm going to maybe talk about the NPEs and then link it into the growth piece as well because I think if you look at the NPEs on the progress we've made, I think what we've always said is that as we progress through it you end up with a position for the same level of activity. The individual case size reduces, so you end up with a small reduction taking place gradually over time and we continue to see that playing out.

The activity that's on the ground is high. In fact it's probably slightly higher. And so we expect that level of activity to continue the level of reengagement from customers is very strong. So we continue to see lots of positive momentum, which will allow us to take the NPE piece down because actually probation will happen and customers will sell assets, so we'll see NPEs reducing.

And then on the impaired side, the actual case by case restructuring we continue to see movement in. We can't call a definitive number for you and say well actually we think it's going to be the exact same, but I think the momentum and the underlying activity is going to be very similar. So borrowing one-off transactions and obviously we had a couple of one-off transactions in period and we would expect to see a similar type position playing out in terms of underlying activity.

Overall, that gives us the comfort around where we're going to be and sort of towards the back end of 2019, which is we've talked about and obviously six months on six months as you get closer to it you gain more confidence that you're there. So I think all we'd say is we still maintain a good degree of confidence under our ability to get to that fully normalized position and this six-month is done nothing other than to confirm that.

I think it does link a little bit in with the growth piece in terms of the total book because obviously on a performing book basis, I should kind of indicated, so if you strip out the UK in overall terms or if you look at the core ROI franchise, actually the performing book has grown during the period, which is where we had talked about it, so it hit that point of inflection in terms of getting balance sheet growth coming out of the core Irish market. And that's across the board in terms of mortgages, personal and SME.

Obviously, the UK and the FX effect is had an impact in the period, but that's a one-off type or adjustable event. The only piece that then plays back to the total book is how quickly we get through the NPEs. So there is that effect, if you like a dampening effect of the continued progress in NPEs, which we're going to be focused on will continue to act as a small anchor.

And the better we are doing that and we've probably outperformed slightly relative to our expectations to the first half. And it does provide a small dampening effect on the gross balance sheet, but the performing loans definitely hit point of inflection and growing and the underlying trend there on the total balance sheet at that growth point.

Eamonn Hughes

Thank you.

Bernard Byrne

Well, do we have another question in the room? And then we'll go to the phone.

Emer Lang

Emer Lang from Davy. Just to follow-up on the impaired loan piece. Are you hopeful that mortgage to rent might form part of your solution or where we left on the potential scheme?

Bernard Byrne

Yes. I think what we've said on mortgage to rent is there's no silver bullet to any of these sort of potential solutions and we've guided people away from thinking of that any one solution is going to result in all of these issues particularly in the residential mortgage side solving. What we do see that the mortgage to rent scheme is an interesting initiatives and one that can certainly help a cohort of customers who are in that relatively low affordability piece, who are happy to engage to actually stay in the home and it works towards the social housing element as well.

So we think there's a lot of positives for us, we're very actively engaged as we would in any initiative to try and see how that can play out. So we're positive about it, but I don't know think it's going to be some silver bullet, but I think what it will do is provide yet another solution and make sure that the clarity around those who can pay and are willing to engage is separated from those who are engaging in a more sort of avoidance process. So I think it's going to be helpful. We think something like that will land, so we're positive about it, but it's not a silver bullet.

We will take one more here and then we go to the phone.

Owen Callan

Hi, thanks. Owen Callan from Investec. Just two quick questions, on Emerald, obviously say you're looking at sort of the HoldCo back end of this year and start of next year. What's your current assumption on when the actual Emerald eligible securities will need to be issued by? What's the current timing expectations on that because obviously, early 2019 was the original one and that maybe seems now probably a bit too early?

And then secondly, just obviously on the suspense interest on the new interest income and NIM figure, obviously it's not sustainable or recurring forever, what sort of color can you give us on maybe how sustain or high recurring that will be in the coming kind of current period? Should that be there for a few periods longer or is it really very difficult to see it at all, it occurs on a kind of case by case basis. So any color you can find and that would be very useful? Thank you.

Mark Bourke

Okay. On Emerald, I don't think that we said by early 2019, but so with HoldCo in place we expect and hope to do so in 2017, but if not early 2018 and then you have 2018, 2019 and by 2020 we're at that €3 billion to €5 billion and it depends on the target given. So I think by 2020 would still be our view.

On the suspense interest, so the element of suspense interest is about €30 million in the total NII figure. And clearly that will - that is related to the kind of the curious level and the restructuring level as we work through that, then it should go down. So there will be an element of it going to - it's very difficult to call, but it's unlikely to be bigger and it will be somewhere between zero and 30 level and then little slowly taper off.

Bernard Byrne

Okay, we go to the phone.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. Just a few quick questions on your NPS again. Given to the level of ambition, your NPE target and given that the operating environment it seems very strong right now. What's your view on accelerating the NPE transaction by sales? Can you give any color on what you're seeing in terms of demand pricing? What you would consider selling? What you definitely wouldn't and also whether you have anything in the pipeline already? And then on a similar way and obviously seen NPEs tracking down quite quickly, how quickly do you think that would be reflected in your plateau or from the ECB service that seems very elevated the rest of the sector? Would that be - when you reach your target…

Bernard Byrne

While we might pause on that alarm, a dial back and I'm not a suspect.

Unidentified Analyst

…deterioration in these portfolio. Thanks.

Mark Bourke

So I think that the first question was NPE, would you accelerate and are - absolutely a response of that is we have - we are in an acceleration of phase of NPE reduction. So by having the 1,200 people that we already had and building up the muscle in that, we are continuing to work through the BAU. We have already executers to disposals and in [indiscernible] and also in unsecured.

So we are clearly looking across all portfolios of opportunities in our areas where we could, assemble portfolios for sale and we will continue to do so. And I think that that's the level of cover we were given that and that all gives us the confidence of reaching that €3 billion to €4 billion. So it's not that we would accelerate from here we already have accelerated, but we intend to maintain that momentum as we go through the next two years.

And the related question was, I think whether the strip - would respond ultimately it is absolutely clear that the first and most important sort of priority of our regulator is that NPEs across the board are reduced and that we execute on our plan, and all of that is the key to strength and is also the key to the ability to bring back capital. So the sooner we do that, the sooner we see that feeding through on both of those fronts.

Bernard Byrne

Okay. And do we have another question on the phone.

Operator

Ian White

Hi, thanks much for taking the call. Just a bit more color on the trajectory for interest earning assets please, when should we expect [IEI] to trough? How would this like trend as you go through the process of setting NPEs and where do you see interest earning assets in 2019, 2020 please?

Bernard Byrne

Certainly it sounds like you.

Mark Bourke

Well, let's break them into the components of interest earning assets. There we've said if you take the net loans element of it, we're looking at reaching inflection. And if you actually look at the breakout of that you see €4.3 billion, new lending playing against €4.3 billion redemptions, so that that is sort of inflected when you remove any sort of any noise from the reduction on impaired.

And our NAMA bonds, effectively gone by end of this year. So although that's not a big contributor to NII that is a decrease in interest earning assets, we will run down our AFS by €4 billion. So those two play sort of against each other, but there is a component and we see that reduction €4 billion over a three-year period. So I don't have - I actually don't have IEI right in front of me, but there is a components that play into it.

Bernard Byrne

Okay. We're coming towards the end of the schedule session. So just to give one more opportunity in the room and then we go one more on the phone if there is one. Anyone else in the room? Take that as all of the interaction over the last filers allowed us to understand your questions earlier. So hopefully we've presented against them. And then we'll go to the phone to see if there is a question on the phone. We have, yes.

Next question is from Nick Baker of Goldman Sachs.

Nick Baker

Good morning. Thanks for take my question. I'll keep it quick given not got much time left. Just on the non-interest bearing liabilities, you mentioned that you've seen that mix impact as term deposits have matured. And just keen to understand is this a retail or more commercial term deposit impact that you are seeing under that thing, does that impact how you think about the permanence of that mix shift? Thank you.

Mark Bourke

I think it's exactly as you would wish it to be, so it's a build in retail and non-interest earning liabilities offsetting corporate term deposits on the other side and therefore is sticky. It may not be sticky in that form if you had a net rising interest rate market. But it is exactly the kind of profile you would you to see.

Nick Baker

Thank you.

Bernard Byrne

One last on the phone, so we'll take that and then we'll conclude.

Operator

The next question is from Brajesh Kumar of Societe Generale.

Brajesh Kumar

Hi, good morning. I'm Brajesh from [Credit Research]. Just to follow-up on your funding, you have some time to take care of umbrella, but you are yet to fill your AT1 and Tier 2 bucket and the combined deficit I calculator around 1.2%, so fair to say that you will look to issue a minimum of €750 million of sub debts sometimes next year probably for HoldCo?

Mark Bourke

Yes, first of all HoldCo in place then clearly the call periods were five years or be 2020 for our AT1 and Tier 2. And then at the outer edges of our kind of planning period would be the first time we would look at increasing and filling the 2% and 1.5% buckets to increase from that €750 million up. So it's only likely until then and clearly that will happen after we have compared them to our CET - our normalized CET levels.

Brajesh Kumar

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Bernard Byrne

Okay. And that's it. Thank you very much and thank you for your time both in the room and on the phone, and have a good and happy August. Thank you.

