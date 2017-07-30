Bayer's (BAYZF) CEO Werner Baumann on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bayer A.G. (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Oliver Maier

Great, thank you very much, Anna. Much appreciated. I would like to welcome all of you to the Bayer A.G. Earnings Call for the Second Quarter and Half Year 2017. Also a warm welcome to the ones joining us on the web today, we very much appreciate your interest. With me on the call are Werner Baumann, our CEO; and Johannes Dietsch, our CFO. And ladies first, Consumer Health is represented by Erica Mann; Pharma is represented by Dieter Weinand; and Crop Science/Animal Health by Liam Condon.

We are very well aware that it's a very busy day for most of you today on the sell-side and on the buy-side with all the companies disclosing in their respective news flow. And because of that, and having in mind that we issued a release on June 30, identifying the issues to be expected for Q2, we're going to keep the prepared remarks as crisp as possible and focus on the Q&A today.

As always, I would like to start our call by mentioning the cautionary language that is in our Safe Harbor statement of our presentation and the material that we have provided and distributed today. And with no further ado, I would like to hand it over to you, Werner

Werner Baumann

Very good. So thank you, Oliver, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you also on behalf of my colleagues to our conference call to talk about quarter two performance, then certainly also, our June 30 announcement that was already mentioned by Oliver.

Before I go into Q2, let me briefly say a few words on June 30. It was very important to us to make sure that you have full transparency of the situation and, hence, we did not only cover the trigger for the ad hoc, which was actually driven by the inventory situation that we had full transparency on at that point in time in Brazil, we also wanted to make sure that you are not surprised in our Q2 release, the situation and the performance of Consumer Health, and of course, this currency that is going to weigh on us going forward based on where the euro has moved against most other currencies.

So with that, let me enter into Q2. First of all, on Life Science, Pharma showed again a very strong development and showed strong growth, both in earnings and margin improvement. Also top line with 4.4% growth year over year. There are a few technical elements in that that we will cover later on that have growth back compared to quarter one.

Consumer Health on the other hand was weaker than we had expected and hoped for, mainly, and this is a continuing theme, due to a persistently difficult situation of our business, but also competitive in retail environment in the U.S. Crop Science was negatively affected, as already mentioned by the situation in Brazil. Animal Health has done well, certainly with some growth you have seen, and then a 16% growth in EBITDA. That also had a portfolio effect in there with the acquisition of Cydectin. That has been part of our business since January of this year.

Last but not least, since the consolidated, Covestro continues to do very well, posted an increase in revenues of about 16% and a profit increase of almost 50% on the back of very, very strong performance of the Polyurethanes business. And that of course is part of our consolidated numbers in quarter two.

So based on where we are now in quarter two and with the expectations for the remainder of the year, we are adjusting our guidance for 2017 for the group.

With regard to our innovation pipeline at Pharma, we continue to progress here as well with Xarelto with some news flow coming during quarter three. Stivarga and Vilaprisan, on the other hand, as you have seen, we did have a setback with Anetumab, where our study in Phase II in mesothelioma did not meet its primary endpoint for progression-free survival.

Briefly on Monsanto, we continue to be on track. Also on June 30, we actually submitted our filing in Europe. That was actually the last jurisdiction that was missing. We are now in Phase I review. There's no reason to expect that we are going to receive clearance after Phase I. So Phase II is to be expected, but we are in very good discussions with the commission.

Last but not least, in terms of Covestro and our stake, we have also further reduced our stake in Covestro by about 12% to a remaining stake of just about 41% by now. Now, briefly on quarter two and we have some key figures. Top line, of course, most burdened overall by Brazil, because we had to also adjust the top line with some of the returns in Crop Science, so a meager 2% when looking at it from a portfolio and currency adjusted basis.

Looking at reported EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, we were just about at prior level of cost. The softness in Life Science with the one of which we took was offset one side with very, very good earnings progression. Pharma and Life Science, on the other hand, of course, with the strong posted growth of earnings with our Covestro business that is consolidated.

Reported EBIT included roughly €200 million in special items, mainly driven by some impairments and then of course charges that are related to the Monsanto acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA of about €3.1 billion for the quarter was affected mainly by the negative earnings impacted Crop Science. The amount of it, which relates to Brazil is about €355 million in the quarter.

And the positive earnings contributions we had, particularly in Pharma and Covestro, but also Animal Health, did compensate for that impact.

Core earnings, you see a reduction of 13%. There is a technical effect in there. It doesn't relate to our underlying earnings. Most of these are actually driven by the reduced stake in Covestro, that while we consolidate it fully, does being adjustment for minority stakes in our core earnings per share.

Let me with that move on to the key themes we have in the second quarter. First of all, as already mentioned, Pharma is very solidly on track. Top line grew by 4.4%. Very pleasing growth we continue to see with our top products. The top 15 products grew by about 8%. If you look at our top product, the main growth drivers, all of them posted growth in the double digits and with it, continued to drive also the growth of Pharma overall and we are very, very pleased with that.

Second, Xarelto increased again significantly, mostly driven by Europe and China. Also, the licensing income from J&J in the U.S. developed positively. Also, noteworthy that Xarelto continues to maintain and defend its leadership position globally. We do very well. It's the sixth biggest drug globally by now and, in any case, the biggest cardiovascular drug in the world. And we are very, very optimistic that there's more to come.

Sales development in Eylea was mainly driven by Europe, Canada and Australia. The performance of Eylea continues to be supported by the very good real work evidence data we have in wet AMD and, of course, the uptake in DME, BRVO and MCNV in Europe. Also here, we continue to maintain and further expand our leadership position. And Dieter will for sure shed some further light on it.

Growth could have been even better, so what you see in our quarterly numbers is not the underlying in market growth. There are two effects that held growth back on an as-reported basis. One is a rebate accrual in Germany of about €20 million, that was a rebate adjustment for multiple periods and the other one was the order pattern of our partner, Santen, in Japan.

Kogenate decline was mainly a consequence of lower order volumes from CSL. It's also very important in this context to note that the agreement with CSL, and with that there somewhat erratic and also eroding order pattern is related to the contract expiration that is going to happen, with the distribution contract we have with them by the end of 2017.

Underlying profitability, EBITDA margin is very well developing, as already mentioned. On a quarterly basis we saw an EBITDA growth that was a little bit more than twice sales growth, so just about 10%, very much driven by volume expansion, lower COGS and lower R&D. We'll see certainly a back-loaded investment pattern in R&D for the second part of the year.

Underlying margin, 150 basis points improved to 34.4%. Half year we are even higher at 34.8%, also very, very strong and very pleasing.

Let me now briefly say a few words to pipeline. We are of course disappointed that the phase two trial with Anetumab did not meet its primary end point on progression-free survival in second line treatment of mesothelioma. We are now in the middle of the data analysis, because we do think that because of the sickness we are seeing that it's worthwhile to continue to develop Anetumab with the basket trial that is ongoing.

And we'll share with you the data once we have them available, certainly too early at this point in time.

For Stivarga we got approvals in the U.S. and Japan for second line treatment of hepatocellular cancer. In Europe, we also got a positive CHMP recommendation for the same indication. We also received a positive CHMP recommendation for the use of Xarelto in combination with the single antiplatelet therapy for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation requiring oral anticoagulation and undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention with stent placements.

Also, for Xarelto and based on the results of the EINSTEIN CHOICE trial we submitted an additional dose option to the FDA to reduce the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism.

As a reminder for you, as already mentioned, on August 27, we will present the full data set on COMPASS with Xarelto at the ESC. We also plan to host an analyst and investor call on August 28 to discuss the data and the perspective on PAD and CAD with you. Last but not least, we started the Phase III program with Vilaprisan for the treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids.

Now to the second topic and that is performance of Consumer Health in the quarter. Sales were down by about 2% and that's mainly driven by North America, where sales declined by about 8%. Outside of North America, our business continues to grow. Overall, if you take regions rest of the world, we're just about 2%. So we do continue to have, as I mentioned already, an issue in the U.S. that is multi-factorial and requires all hands on deck by Erica and her management.

Now, looking at the main brands that drove the performance of the U.S. in the second quarter, it was Claritin, it was Aleve and Coppertone, all of them actually receding by double digits. Claritin was impacted by the season, which was a very mild one. And that was actually also affecting patients with very mild symptoms, which weighed on Claritin. In addition, we had second quarter last year with the launch of ClariSpray, yeah, so there is a little bit of a cycling element, but also significantly intensifying competitive pressure.

Sales of Aleve were also affected by one of our competitors' re-launch and we have seen quite a bit of pressure on Aleve in the context of that re-launch.

Last but not least, after the strong quarter one, positive development of Coppertone with actually the filling of the distribution with our renovated - not complete re-launch, but renovated Coppertone seasonal suncare product line. We saw a weaker than expected season, actually fairly bad weather. And we hope that there is still a little bit of summer to come now in quarter three.

But clearly, not in line with our expectations in quarter two. Last but not least, Aspirin, including cardio and also ravtansine, grew by more than 5% each. Underlying EBITDA in Consumer, of course suffered, with the soft top-line performance and we saw it recede by about 4%, driven by both lower volumes and higher cost of goods. So that also means that for the remainder of the year we simply have to adjust our expectations for our Consumer Health business.

Very importantly, we are focusing also with our investments on the turnaround in the U.S. and that means that we have to actually drive further also promotional and trade investments for our key brands in the U.S. It also means that longer term, of course, we are looking at further market investment and strengthening our retail partnership program, that we continue to invest into our innovation pipeline, and with it also e-commerce and new channel opportunities to actually reignite growth.

Now let me come to Crop and the specific situation in Brazil. We finalized the physical stock take in Brazil and while we knew that we did have some overstocking, we actually did not know that we had it to that extent. And that's very much also driven by our product portfolio that exposes us more than others to the volatility of the Brazilian market. In line with that, we decided to take significantly higher provisions, also product returns, and particularly for insecticides and fungicides in Brazil. And that of course had a negative top line effect of about 16% overall for Crop Science in the quarter.

The amount that is attributed to Brazil in top line effect is just about €428 million, to give you the exact number. We see very much of the same in the bottom line, so the Brazil effect, which includes both lower sell-in and then the one-offs we have taken, amounts to €355 million in the quarter.

If you just eliminate and adjust for Brazil we do see and continue to see growth in our Crop business also in the second quarter, and then of course we also assume to resume growth in the second half of the year. So the issues in Brazil, that is something that will for sure be covered by Liam going forward in our call and he can shed more light on also what we are going to do in order to make sure that we have more transparency and a better handle going forward on the situation that evolved over the last two years in Brazil.

Let me now move to the outlook for 2017. As already mentioned, we do need to adjust our fiscal 2017 forecast due to the business situation that I described, but also due to currency. If you recall, we had a very, very strong basket against the euro as of the end of quarter one. As a reference point, the dollar was at about $1.07 on March 30, whereas now it is at $1.14.

And in terms of sensitivity, that means on an annualized basis with a 1 percentage point move of the entire currency basket, we are moving top line about €300 million, plus and minus depending on where things go, and the bottom line effect is on EBITDA, annualized about €80 million, yeah. So the significant strengthening of the euro does have an effect on our overall business.

So with that, top line is now expected to increase to more than €49 billion, used to be €51 billion at the end of quarter one, which also corresponds to a mid-single digit percent increase on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis. EBITDA before special items is now targeted to increase by a high single-digit percentage for the year.

We are also aiming to grow core earnings per share from continuing operations by a low to mid single digit percentage for 2017. Please also know in that context that, that includes of course the reduced contribution from Covestro in line with the reduction of the stake to a level of 41% as of June this year.

Excluding capital and portfolio measures, net financial debt is going to be at about €7 billion at the end of 2017. Looking at Life Science, we expect sales level of about €35 billion to 36 billion and EBITDA before special items to be slightly above the level of prior year. On a divisional level, we confirm our forecast for Pharma, despite the weakening currency environment, which means underlying performance is stronger than you saw it as of the end of quarter one, but that is offset with the weakening currency environment and that leads net-net to us confirming the guidance for Pharma, both top and bottom line.

Consumer Health, we expect a weak second half of 2017. And in line with that, we now expect full year sales to be just about €6 billion and with that in line with prior year on both a reported and also on a currency and portfolio-adjusted basis. We also expect EBITDA before special items to decline by a high single digit percentage compared to prior year and that is a perspective on a somewhat more difficult second half of 2017, which we can also elaborate on further.

For Crop, we are budgeting sales of below €10 billion. By now, it's due to be above €10 billion and that means that on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis we see a decline of our business. That is driven by Brazil. We also expect EBITDA before special items to decline by a mid-teens percentage compared to 2016.

So, let me now briefly guide you towards the main topics to focus on in the second half of 2017. We expect first of all Pharma to continue the positive development and, as already mentioned, we are very much looking forward to sharing the COMPASS data with you at the end of August. In Consumer Health, it is all around focusing on the turnaround of the U.S. business to reignite growth.

Third, Crop Science is actually positioned to resume growth in the second half of the year, after having taken the one-off as of quarter two, as already explained.

Regarding Monsanto and the completion of the acquisition of Monsanto, we continue to anticipate that we will be able to close this transaction by the end of the year. Certainly, it was very important to file, in line with our expectations, by the end of June with the European Commission.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes my remarks. And with that, we are now happy to take your questions. Thank you.

Oliver Maier

Great. Thank you, Werner. Thanks for the update and for all the remarks. I think we can open up for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of Mr. Cespedes. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Florent Cespedes

Good afternoon, gentlemen, Florent Cespedes from Société Générale. Thank you very much for taking my question. Three quick ones, first, for Liam. On Crop, could you elaborate on why you believe that the Crop Protection business should recover during the second half of this year and notably in Latin America?

Second question for Erica, could you give us more color on how you will fix the situation in the U.S., on the consumer, some color would be great? And last question on Pharma, could you give us a little bit more color on the performance of the emerging markets? Notably, LatAm was weaker in Q1 this quarter, and also some color on the situation in China.

Werner Baumann

Very good. So we'll start with Liam.

Liam Condon

Yes. Thank you, Florent. Maybe let me try to frame the question why we think Crop Protection should actually recover in the second half of the year, particularly now in Brazil. The issue is that we have right now is basically an overloaded channel. The background to this overload channel, as Werner said, has to do with our product portfolio, particularly fungicides and insecticides.

With Brazil being a tropical climate, where pest and disease infestation comes and goes at different times. It's very hard to predict and a very complex distribution system. We deal with over 400 distributors in the country. And due to the nature of our products, particularly our big sellers, Belt insecticide and FOX fungicide, these are products where there are very few alternatives. Where we had been on allocation in the years 2013 and 2014 due to extremely high demand because of high pest infestation on the one side, and disease infestation with Asian soybean rust on the other.

And distributors didn't want to be caught out not having enough product. What happened basically in 2015 was that pest infestation level went down without an according adjustment in demand pattern from distributors. And in 2016 there was a pretty severe drought in key parts of the country, particularly in northeast Brazil, which had a severe impact on fungicide demand, again, without the corresponding immediate change in distribution buying orders because the distributors want to simply be able to fulfill the needs of their growers.

And we knew all along that there would be - that we were carrying some excess stocks. It's not unusual in this market given that high volatility in the market to either be carrying a little bit too much or not enough product, because it's very hard to predict exactly how much will be required in the market. Normally, this can work itself out of the system.

In this case, when we did the channel inventory review with an external, so third party audited stock take in May, it became clear that this issue was simply too big this year to actually be able to work itself out and that it would be a much more prudent thing now to simply clean it up right now, particularly also because there is demand for our products in different parts of the country. But a lot of stock is sitting with distributors who don't actually need it right now.

So this is why we have decided to have a policy of returns now. And we check the quality of the goods and then we will - wherever demand is available and the quality is ensured we would resell then those products and, of course, to very different customers. The underlying demand in Brazil is actually robust. So we're assuming that consumption demand in the market is in the ballpark mid-single-digit growth.

So what we have been experiencing is a problem on the sell-in side because of overstocking, but on the sell-out side, the actual market demand, this is, as I say, relatively robust and we could start then from the second quarter participating in that demand uptake as well. The only issue is, in the second half of the year we will also be adjusting our sell-in to have it at a level that is below the consumption to ensure that we are not carrying any additional stocks going into the next year, because we want to have as healthy a channel as possible.

But the demand is there in the market and it's now a matter of just making sure that the inventories are at a safe and reasonable and prudent level.

Florent Cespedes

Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Very good. So then we come to the U.S. situation and what needs to be done. Erica?

Erica Mann

So Florent, thank you. Before answering your question, could you please allow me just to make some comments in order to frame the issue that has influenced the quarter two performance for Consumer Health, which I believe will also have impact on the balance of the year.

Now, if you reflect on quarter two sales, you'll notice that they were largely impacted by North America, mainly the United States business, which was down about 8% on a currency-adjusted basis year on year. However, the rest of the world was up 2.2% for the same time period and also currency adjusted.

Now, the obvious issue for us is to focus on our US business and if you look at the overall market softness in the US, which is one of the important drivers and it has been what has impacted the development in the quarter, but I also expect will be impacting the quarters coming ahead of us.

Now, the North America region is of particular importance for us, because it generates over 40% of our global revenues on a full-year basis. Market swings therefore impact our performance much more gravely than they potentially could on other market participants and sales declines of our three brands hampered the US development in the quarter, second quarter, those being Claritin, Aleve and Coppertone.

Now, this shortfall in top line is due to the market environment and the lower demand based on a weaker season and competitive activity. As a result of this, we have been affected by increased write-offs and the underutilization of our production facilities, leading to an overall above average or increased cost of goods.

It's clear that we need to focus on managing the turnaround of the U.S. business. And it is of utmost importance that we actively manage sell-out consumption of the brands in the U.S. What I mean by that is that brands are being bought by and consumed by the consumer, which is what we commonly refer to as sell-out, versus just stocking retailers, in the trade often referred to as sell-in. And we have to also address the rapidly shifting retail landscape.

Now, to do so we have to strongly execute on the already initiated short-term promotional measures, as well as our mid to long-term strategy. Now, by focusing on the short-term efforts these can be measured by our sell-out improvements, including the following actions: the continued promotional support on both Claritin and Coppertone to offset the currently weak seasons; implementing a new direct to consumer campaign on arthritis for our Aleve product in order to combat competitive relaunches and also to stabilise our market share, as well as enhancing our distribution and launching a consumer activation plan for Dr. Scholl's to regain market share.

And here we are seeing the first indication that makes us, I'd say, cautiously optimistic that we are on the right path, knowing full well that a quarter does not make a trend. Now, since the beginning of July, we have new packaging on the shelf, new advertising on air and as expected retailers seem to have shifted their focus away from grooming to health and wellness items.

If I turn to the longer-term efforts, including addressing the rapidly retailing landscape, we see that value retailers serve a growing, and so far, underserved lower consumer base and that the OTC consumer buying behaviors is also shifting towards e-commerce channels, as you have probably also have seen in other industries.

So strategically, we'll focus on new retail trade partnership programs, which will include new shelf sets to improve in-store visibility, increased in-store promotional support for our seasonal products and also co-creation on brand innovation opportunities. In addition to this, we'll focus on developing a very aggressive innovation pipeline and we'll also accelerate new channel strategies, such as e-commerce, to address the changes that are happening in the US retail environment.

Obviously, there is a ton of work still for us to do and, clearly, this requires our full attention, because the environment in this highly dynamic market is changing rapidly. But with that said, the long-term outlook remains positive.

Now, if I turn to your question about what are we doing in the U.S. market to turn it around, well, first of all, we are working on addressing a number of issues and are actively facing these challenges. In the short term, we are increasing our promotional support on Claritin and Coppertone to offset the weak season.

We are restaging Dr. Scholl's - or Aleve with the new direct-to-consumer campaign. This is to combat the competitive re-launches that have taken place. We are expanding our distribution and direct to consumer activations for the Dr Scholl's product and we are continuing to drive share growth on brands like One a Day and Alka-Seltzer Plus.

We are also working on continually upgrading our capabilities, such as those that can deal with channel shifts, like e-commerce and, in particular, Amazon and also supporting the U.S. team through this very difficult time to make sure that they can face these challenges head on.

Werner Baumann

All right. Thank you, Erica. And now, Dieter, on Latin America, emerging markets, China.

Dieter Weinand

Yes. So let me begin by saying that Latin America, we're pleased with the performance we are seeing. We have continued very good momentum there. It is obviously a little bit of a mix of markets when you look at Latin America, Asia without Australia, Japan, New Zealand and so on, Africa, Middle-East, so a focus on the major markets.

Growth in China, we are number one multinational growing company now, according to IMS. We have 16 - we have experienced year-to-date 16.8% growth. The last quarter was 13.4%. So I would focus on the year-to-date numbers because there's always fluctuations in these markets quarter-on-quarter. That growth is driven to a large extent by our more established products: Adalat 16%, Aspirin 16%, Glucobay 16%, Xarelto grew 43%. So a very healthy growth there driven by volumes, a very good performance in China, very pleased with that.

If I look at Latin America, we have 6.8% growth year-to-date. Mexico is growing very nicely - over 6.6%. Brazil had a little bit of a tougher economy at the beginning of the year, but growing nicely. Xarelto in Brazil growing 13.4%, already the largest product there on the market. Mirena, 55.1%, the large product it was, Eylea 31.5%. So Brazil, our key growth products continue to perform very well, driving with Mexico our Latin America business. Cono Sur market up 22%, so doing well as well.

Looking at Russia, on a year-to-date basis, currency adjusted, it's 8.9% growth, driven by Xarelto, 41% growth; Mirena, 13% growth. Offset by Eylea's competition, generic competition we have there. There was a little bit order pattern fluctuation. So we saw a higher first quarter, some restocking occurring after a price decrease - price increase in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, therefore, it was a little bit lower. Also impacted by an order that was not shipped in June, but shipped out thereafter, so we had a double technical impact there, but overall, we expect the market in Russia to go grow in the high-single-digits in local currency and we're performing continuously well, so good momentum.

Some technical impacts there, either with currency or so, but overall very pleased with the performance in our emerging markets, particularly with our growth driver products.

Florent Cespedes

Dieter, just a follow-up. Could you then assume that the first-half performance is more reflecting the long-term trend on the emerging markets rather than the second quarter?

Dieter Weinand

What I would say, I would not expect any unusual one-offs to occur in the second half of the year that we would maintain momentum that we have. I don't see anything unusual coming.

Florent Cespedes

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Leuchten. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you. It's Michael Leuchten from UBS. Three questions, please. One for Dieter. On the dynamics of the underlying Pharma guidance upgrade, in the opening remarks, it was mentioned that Eylea had a bit of a headwind, so could have been stronger, yet the profitability was very strong in the second quarter. Kogenate was a bit softer, yet the profitability was strong.

So what's driving the underlying performance that continues to be very good that allows you to upgrade the guidance for the full year? And then what does that mean for your 2018 aspirational target of 32% to 34% EBITDA margin? Second deal - sorry, second question on consumer.

Just in terms of the inventory write-downs that actually did go through in the quarter, which products did you actually decide to write-off? If I read your interim report appropriately, there were some write-offs in there. And then a broader question on the debt and the debt ratings, have you actually had a meeting with debt rating agencies to go through the updated numbers ahead of the closing of the Monsanto acquisition? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay, so then let's start with Dieter?

Dieter Weinand

Yes. So let me start with a little bit of explanation on Kogenate. We had guided on Kogenate previously on par with prior year. And if you exclude Helixate and look at the products that we market, Kogenate and Kovaltry, we're actually right on guidance at par with prior year.

As a matter of fact, in the U.S., we have grown our base 22%, 23% - 22.7% for the quarter, 11% year-to-date, because in Kogenate, there's always fluctuations, so you should always look at a longer period not quarter-on-quarter. But we've grown year-to-date is 11% in the U.S. with our brand in the hemophilia franchise. In Germany 8%, In Canada, year-to-date 7.4%, so we have good momentum with Kogenate and Kovaltry.

And this impacted primarily by the lower order volume, as Werner alluded to, by our partners, CSL, that we are trying to compensate. But the good news here is although it's a slow switching market, more than 60% of Helixate switches come to us either from Kogenate or Kovaltry. So we are switching as fast as we can.

You alluded to Eylea headwinds. Actually, I would address Eylea slightly differently. Eylea, we have now actually expanded our market leadership position from 50.2% or so to over 52% now. So we have now 52% market share, again, expanding our market leadership position. We have market shares ranging between 38% and 71% depending on the country. So in-market performance is actually continuing with good momentum. That is why we raised our guidance to high-teens percentage growth versus mid-teens previously. So we remain confident in Eylea performance.

Now, relative to the guidance for the remainder of the year, we remain very comfortable with our guidance for the remainder of the year, both top line and bottom line, because in-market momentum in top line is intact and continues to perform well. And our bottom line guidance includes some launch investments that we previously mentioned, COMPASS, for example, COPANLISIB, the roll-out of Kyleena and so on.

And did some additional R&D investments have been also previously mentioned with Vilaprisan moving into Phase III and so on. So that is all included in our guidance. That's why we remain very comfortable with the guidance that we have provided.

In 2018, we don't guide at this point. We do that as we always do, later on.

Werner Baumann

No change to mid-term here on Pharma. So then, we come to the next question on Consumer Health and inventory write-offs, Erica?

Erica Mann

So Michael, yes, the bulk of the write-offs came from the restaging of Coppertone and Dr. Scholl's. Now, what we are making sure is that, first of all, we continue to stay close to inventory forecast, making sure that we continue to optimize our cost, including cost of goods. We're looking at in-sourcing technologies and products that are currently outsourced to make sure that our plans are fully utilized.

And I just want to point out again that quarter two and quarter three are very heavy investment quarters in order to support the sellout of seasonal brands like Coppertone and Claritin.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thank you, Erica. And then we come to Hano [ph] on debt ratings and discussions with the agencies.

Johannes Dietsch

Yes, I [indiscernible] of course, we have our regular meetings with the rating agencies. The annual meetings took place on the second quarter. We again met with both agencies and we continue to be very optimistic that a downgrade in the debt ratings will not be larger than two notches on the current levels of A-, A3, and even with the situation we are in right now, a downgrade by just one month cannot be ruled out either.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thank you, Johannes.

Operator

The next question comes from Mr. Redenius. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Jeremy Redenius

Hi, it's Jeremy Redenius from Bernstein. Thanks for taking the questions. I have a couple of questions on Crop Science, please. The first one is, I heard Liam mention the potential to resell some of the products that you're getting back, which kind of led me to a bigger picture question of, we've seen the EBIT impact or the EBITDA impact today. But what will the actual cash impact be in the end? Because I see part of its impairments et cetera and if there's potential to resell some. I wonder if the cash impact might be a little bit less at the end of the day.

And then, secondly, I understood that the absence of pest pressure and the absence of soy bean rust led to the build-up of inventories over the last couple of years. I'm curious - have you had any estimates of how much of the reduced insecticide demand was due to the Monsanto's - or I guess, Monsanto's insecticidal trait, the Intacta product. I'm wondering if you think that might have had a meaningful impact on demand for insecticide that wasn't foreseen as well. Thanks very much.

Werner Baumann

So, Liam.

Liam Condon

Thanks for that. Maybe I'll take the second question first and Hano will take the question on the cash impact. So specifically, the introduction of Intacta from Monsanto is basically in line with what our forecasts were, our original forecast. So there's been no surprise about the penetration, which has been confirmed very strong and high and successful penetration of Intacta, as confirmed by Monsanto. But this was in line with our expectations.

And the big surprise was really the degree to which the pest infestation declined at the speed with which the pest infestation declined, even ahead of the launch of Intacta. And, of course, and the impact of Intacta is that there's less sprays required anyway, and the less sprays required was factored in, but the speed of the decline in pest infestation, that was really the big surprise in the market. So Intacta per se was not a surprise from a penetration point of view.

Werner Baumann

Okay, Hano, on...

Johannes Dietsch

Yes, on the provisioning, we set up additional provisions in Brazil of more than €300 million in Q2. This provisioning per se will not change the cash flow profile. It was cash flow neutral. You will see a lower EBITDA, but a compensating effect then in the other working capital if you look at the cash flow statement. Over time, of course, if we take back the materials, we have logistics for us, we have costs for destroying the materials and we will have stand-up costs compensating lower sell-in, which will then also have an impact on the cash flow profile for the next couple of months.

Jeremy Redenius

And question for Liam. I heard you say like for the second half of the year, you expected volume growth again in this business. That's already taking into account the effect of lower sell-in in Brazil in the coming quarters, is that right?

Liam Condon

Yes. That's correct, yes.

Jeremy Redenius

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Race. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Tim Race

Hi, there. It's Tim Race here from Deutsche Bank. So a few questions, if I can. First of all, starting off with Erica, hopefully. On Consumer Health, we've heard Glaxo, J&J and now yourselves talk about a slowdown in Consumer Health and each company has given slightly different reasons. I mean, obviously there's a general consumer slowdown in the U.S., but we've also heard China and India mentioned.

So perhaps you could talk about the different regions and what was seen there and whether yours is really solely located in the U.S., because it's a little bit confusing from the outside world given that we don't have that much disclosure from any of the players in these sort of markets.

And perhaps you could just talk to us about your confidence of overall Consumer Health growth over the next three to five years on a CAGR sort of basis and perhaps help us understand what you expect for the U.S. and some of the other markets?

Then perhaps just moving to Liam in the Crop Science division. We talked about Brazil, but - which perhaps is a bit of a muddy field at the moment, but when we talked about green shoots earlier in the year, I'd just like to understand what you've seen so far from some of the European and U.S. harvests and what you expect to see for the rest of the seasons and perhaps into 2018? Any sort of green shoots are probably good signs that you've seen for change of thoughts in here would be nice to comment on.

And then perhaps just on the Pharma pipeline, if we could just talk about the sort of relative merits of the pipeline now. Obviously, Anetumab from back in September accounted for about a third of your peak sales estimates from your key products.

You've had some progress on Vilaprisan moving into Phase 3. Like you to perhaps talk about some of your confidence that you're seeing from the Phase 2 study here and what you've seen that's given you more confidence to moving to such a big Phase 3 program? And perhaps just what's the next phase for Anetumab or your oncology pipeline going forward? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thank you very much, Tim. And we start, as you wish, with Erica.

Erica Mann

Thank you, Tim. Look, just to your question on the regions, I'll try and break it down as we see it. So as you heard from our competitors, the U.S. market is under tremendous pressure and there's a number of factors that is changing that. We see consumers driving more for value-based products. There's a lot of pressure on consumers in the lower and middle income area.

And then, of course, the retailers are under tremendous pressure, again, from e-commerce channels and shifts that are happening. And so there's a big scramble in that market and a lot of efforts to improve working capital so reducing inventory, et cetera, and sort of more just-in-time deliverables.

If we go beyond the U.S., we do definitely see some slowdown in places like China. Like the data I have year-to-date April market growth for China, which comes from IMS is roughly 1.4% growth in the OTC market. We see some bright spots in places like, in Europe, Germany up 3%, whereas on a counterbalance, the France market down 1% in that same time frame. We do see the Russian Federation having recovered somewhat back to growth of about 7.5% in that April year-to-date period.

And then, of course, if we go to the Latin America region, we see continued softness in the Brazilian market, so macroeconomic environment that is impacting that market. But we see some good performances coming out of others like Argentina. Now some of this is inflationary driven. We saw that market up 30% in the year-to-date performance, and of course, Mexico, fairly stable at 7.7% growth in the period. So I hope that helps you, with a little bit more insight around the market.

Tim Race

Yes. What about the outlook going forward? Do you still feel sort of 3% of 5% is a reasonable expectation for the consumer market overall, or have those expectations lowered?

Erica Mann

So when we look at the overall market, we think it'll be a low mid-single-digit growth in the coming years. And that's average, if you look over a 10-year period at the market base, you'll see that it would vary anything between a three to five year CAGR - a 5% CAGR over a 10-year period. So for the coming years, my instincts and references that I have is indicating low mid-single digits.

Tim Race

Okay. Thanks.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thank you, Erica. So then let's move on to next question with Brazil, EU and perhaps the situation also in the U.S. and a perspective on that. Liam?

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks a lot, Tim, and thanks for moving us from the muddy field to potential green shoots. So overall from a global point of view, I mean, what I wanted to point out, and demand is still steadily growing and basically because all the long-term drivers are intact.

What we're seeing around the world, basically the stock-to use ratios for corn and soy is the big value-creating commodities, or at least stabilizing, partially decreasing. We haven't reached a turning point where a supply choke happens, i.e., that there's a significant harvest failure somewhere due to weather reasons, for example, too much drought.

But if you look at the Chicago Board of Trade futures for corn, soy and wheat, they're at least stabilizing, if not trending up. And again, this is on the back of simply a steady demand increase. So I guess, the crop development over the next few months now in the Northern Hemisphere will determine commodity prices going forward. It is very dry in the U.S. now. This can potentially negatively impact the harvest, which would have actually positive impact then on commodity prices. But these - we simply have to see what the quality of the harvest is going to be.

I think what you're in general seeing as well is big seed companies who have reported, but also us with our seeds portfolio we're seeing pretty robust growth also in SeedGrowth, if you take out again the Brazil impact and usually CP, Crop Protection then follows. You've got to get the seed in the ground first and then the crop protection follows. So really, a lot depends now on the quality of the harvests to come.

But the underlying demand is basically there. So we still continue to believe that there will be a slow return to growth. And given the fragile balance between supply and demand, it doesn't take much to flip that balance and then to start moving into a more positive part of the cycle.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thank you, Liam. And then on the Pharma pipeline.

Dieter Weinand

So Tim, let me start with and address Anetumab first. Obviously, mesothelioma is notoriously difficult to treat tumor, and we had hoped for different outcomes based on what we have seen in Phase 1 data where we still have some patients alive after a number of years. So the drug failed to demonstrate superiority versus vinorelbine in second-line mesothelioma and they're very difficult to treat, too much hype.

The study continues, as you may know, for the secondary endpoint, overall survival. So it's not like we have not seen activity. Activity - we have seen activity in this study just did not meet the secondary - the primary endpoint of superiority to vinorelbine. So based on that data, we have committed to continue the development of Anetumab across multiple tumor types, most of them that have demonstrated a higher sensitivity to a tubilent [ph] directed agents as our toxophore in this case.

So with anetumab, although disappointing, it is not like we have not seen activity. It's just did not separate - it doesn't improve the primary endpoint of superiority of vinorelbine in this trial. And we are currently analyzing all the data to better understand exactly what tumor types, what patient types and so on are responding and which are not.

You asked about, I think, Vilaprisan about the program. So as I mentioned prior - before - several times, it has greater receptor specificity and binding affinity than ulipristal. It's 5 times more potent and it has demonstrated a better bleeding profile. We have previously already published the Phase 2 data for ASTEROID 1, where we had doses over 1 milligram controlled bleeding in 97% to 100% of patients and achieved amenorrhea in 87% to 92% patients and up to 40% of patients had reductions in fiber volumes, very important, as you know.

And no treatment emerged as critical endometrial findings either. So based on that, we felt very comfortable doing a Phase2 trial, ASTEROID 2 versus ulipristal. That data has not been published yet. We will be publishing that data in an upcoming scientific conference. And based upon these two data sets, the head-to-head versus ulipristal Phase 2, and ASTEROID 2, and ASTEROID 1 data, which I just described, we felt it would be - we felt very comfortable moving into Phase 3 with Vilaprisan.

The number of studies we're conducting are directly related to the fact that we are comparing to local or regional competitors in that set to be very competitive in the market once we come out, but we feel we have the potential for best-in-class product. So overall, we feel comfortable with our pipeline in mesothelioma only represented a very small piece of anetumab, as you know.

Werner Baumann

Thank you, Dieter.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Jones. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Tony Jones

Hi, good afternoon, everybody. Tony Jones, Redburn, London. I've got three. So firstly, for Liam, Crop Science. You say that you've got 400 distributors and quite a complex supply chain. So how can you really be confident that you fully cleared the decks and we don't have any more inventory coming back to haunt us later in the year?

For Erica, appreciate the detail on the turnaround plan that was very good. But what do we need to factor into the model in terms of extra promotional cost, A&P spends, that kind of thing, maybe even some CapEx for internalizing logistics.

And then finally, for Dieter, on Mirena, we've seen three very strong double-digit quarters of growth, but not this quarter with a big setback in terms of the growth rate. Is that due to the gains from Kyleena over? Or is it just phasing or something else we need to think about? Thanks very much.

Werner Baumann

All right. So Liam, supply chain visibility and level of comfort on inventory situation.

Liam Condon

Yes, thanks a lot, Tony. It's a great question. Maybe just upfront, one-third of the markets in Brazil is direct customers and two-thirds is toward distribution of cooperatives. So we have no issues whatsoever on the direct side and this is particularly usually Seeds, but also big customers for Crop Protection. That's fully okay. The issue is related to where we have distribution cooperatives and that's where we have the 400 distributors.

And what we did in the physical stocktaking is basically we go through each and every customer product by product. So we have complete transparency and know exactly what we need to do to make sure that the channel is clean. And I think possibly even more importantly going forward, we do have in most countries around the world a pretty sophisticated inventory management system, and that links our own inventory management to those basically the systems of our distributors.

We were in the process of rolling this out in Brazil, and Brazil simply takes longer, because of the much more complicated logistics channel than anywhere else with many more distributors. But we're accelerating the introduction of this system now, which would in the future allow us also a much higher degree of transparency on what's actually happening in the distribution system.

And so I think that's both related now to cleaning up the situation. We have good confidence, but more importantly, going forward, we believe we're putting a place a system that would really help prevent such an issue happening again.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thanks, Liam. Let me briefly answer the question on resource on Consumer, Tony. The point is that we are, as Erica mentioned, in a turnaround situation in the U.S. We have decided that we need to continue to invest behind some of the turnaround brands, and we have mentioned them earlier. Of course, the Dr. Scholl's and Coppertone with the restage and relaunch on one side. We need to further invest behind Claritin as the season still extends in quarter three - into quarter three.

And then last, but not least also in terms of competitive response, we do need to do more on Aleve in order to regain some of the territory that we have lost in the second quarter. That does not mean that the elevated investment levels that we are going to see, particularly in quarter three, is going to sustain itself going forward. I think that's somewhat premature to take such a conclusion.

And in terms of CapEx and other investments, there is nothing that we see outside of the ordinary course of the business that would alter the profile of the Consumer Health business given the situation we have in the U.S. Last, but not least, as you would I think also rightfully expect, there's quite a number of activities going on in terms of optimizing our investment in spend profile, also looking at, let's say, for the margin contributions, one relates unfortunately always a little bit longer term so not immediately accretive in the next few quarters to our logistics and supply chain optimization. The other one - this is a multiyear program.

The other one that I'd spell out is the net revenue management optimization that we are also working on, but with virtually no effect for the remainder of 2017 that is to come 2018 and following years.

Tony Jones

Thank you. Yes, there's just one follow-up actually for Dieter, the question on Mirena?

Werner Baumann

Now we come on Mirena and Kyleena.

Dieter Weinand

Yes, so actually, the Mirena - we report the Mirena family, and within that, we're doing really well. Mirena continues to grow very well. Kyleena is really off to a very good start, and going forward, we continue to roll out Kyleena launches in additional countries. So the quarter was 4.5%, but year-to-date 13.4%. But in-market performance is actually quite good. That U.S. order we got the first quarter impacted the second quarter that is the aberration that we see here.

In-market performance is strong, which is also why we raised our guidance to low teens percentage growth from mid to high single digits. That should be the indicator of what we see in-market performance.

Werner Baumann

Thank you, Dieter.

Tony Jones

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Vosser. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Richard Vosser

Hi, it's Richard Vosser from JPMorgan. Thanks again for taking my question. Just one follow-up on Crop to start with. I think, Liam, you mentioned or a provision was mentioned of €300 million, and Liam you mentioned obviously there'll be impacts in the second half on demand. Could we expect sort of over the multi years of this buildup, that it's about €150 million year of sales that we're not going to get on an annual basis going forward? So just some color there on the amount would be great.

Then a few Pharma questions, please. Firstly, going back to Anetomab. There's been a lot of problems with antibody drug conjugates that the therapeutic window is not wide enough these products, i.e., that you can't actually beat chemotherapy. I realize you said that the base for 2 billion chemotherapies is lower, but what really gives you the confidence that you've got a wide enough therapeutic window for this product.

And then, secondly, just on Factor VIII. Obviously at ISTH, there was very good at ACE910 emicizumab data in the inhibitor setting, but we've got non-inhibitors coming. So just your thoughts on the competitive pressure from that? And perhaps just on your anti-TFPI product in Phase 1. We saw some data there from concizumab from Novo, which had some D-dimer increases at higher dose, which I think is quite a nasty sign in terms of clotting. So just your thoughts about how realistic this target is and what you're seeing? Thanks very much.

Oliver Maier

Richard, it's Oliver. You lost me on the first question for Liam actually. Can you reiterate that one more time, sorry.

Richard Vosser

Yes, apologies. So the question on Liam was just you've obviously put a provision in for returns and it's going to affect ongoing demand going forward. Given the multiyear nature of the inventory buildup, should we be thinking about ongoing demand affected by something like €150 million on an annual basis?

Liam Condon

Yes, thanks, Richard, I'll try and answer and then let me know if this addresses the issue. I think, what we basically saw was a stocking demand from distributors based on a high level of test and disease infestation, which then didn't materialize in two seasons in the market. This will, at some stage, materialize again in the future. So this is, I think, in the nature of the business particularly in Brazil, that there will be at different points in time higher and lower demand. It's impossible to predict exactly when it comes, but we can be pretty sure given the tropical nature of the climate that it will come back.

So this isn't, let's say, a set amount of - or rebasing from the sales point of view that sales has gone from a forward projecting point of view.

Werner Baumann

Maybe before we go to Dieter on anetumab, ACE910 and the anti-TFPI, I think what is also important, just adding to what Liam said, is that crop market is actually quite cyclical, yes? So you cannot simply straight line in terms of, let's say, a trend growth on what might have been selling that is now going to come back in terms of predictive trending going forward for top line in the market like Brazil. I just want to share with you two numbers that illustrates the volatility of the Brazilian market in particular.

Just look at the years 2015 and 2016. 2015, the market receded 11%, the overall market. And then there was another one, in 2016 with an additional 2%. And as you've also seen from our competitors, there is more to come that's just let's say market volatility-induced, not necessarily trend growth-induced. So I hope that helps also to shed a little more color on how to look at the effects that we adjusted for. And with that, I turn it over to Dieter.

Dieter Weinand

Thank you. So let me start with anetumab. Like I said, we remain confident in the data that we are seeing, that's why we're taking it forward. I also mentioned we still have patients that have been on the drug now for several years doing well. We just need to figure out and what is ongoing now exactly, analyze the data, look at mesothelin expression, look at efflux pump, look at various genotypes of tumors and so on. These allow us to analyze that and then we'll get back to you, but we remain confident in the product. That's way we continue to develop that.

You alluded a little bit to ACE910 in hemophilia. As you know, the trial for now that they have come up with shows competitive data. And when you look at our data with damoctocog-alpha, you see that we have actually quite similar data in terms of efficacy into what they have demonstrated, although they demonstrated in inhibitor population. It remains to be seen how they will do in the non-inhibitor population. But thus far, the data was quite comparable. So we believe with the familiarity of a Factor VIII replacement product, we will be in a competitive position with damoctocog alpha.

You also mentioned anti-TFPI. You know that is in Phase 1 currently and you alluded to the Novo compound. While I don't want to comment on there - on a competitive data per se, it is a different mechanism of action and it is being studied in a healthy patient population whereas we are studying our product in a patient population, so actually hemophilia patients in a dose-escalating study in Phase 1. So I think that development is progressing very effectively and efficiently for our product, and I look forward to seeing those data.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Dieter.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Verdult. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Peter Verdult

Hi, it's Peter Verdult here at Citi. Three questions, please. Firstly, for Dieter on Xarelto. The red carpet seems to be rolled out for a COMPASS judging by the agenda at ESC in August. I realized you can't discuss the data per se, but I would like to know what expectations you are working on regarding timing and guideline changes? And also just trying to ascertain how quickly you think, you might be in a position to commercialize the opportunity in PAD and CAD, and when investments to capture the opportunity we made? That's question number one.

Question number two for Liam or Werner, on Monsanto. The message since you signed the deal has been consistent, closed by year-end. Is this still feasible if the European regulators move to a Phase 2 review? And are you in a position to give us any more detail on time lines on where we are with negotiations in the U.S. in the CFIUS?

And then, lastly, on consumer for Werner, a blunt and maybe prickly question, but what level of confidence do you have that the situation in the U.S. can be turned around with the assets you have in play at the moment, especially in the context of continuing disappointments over the past few quarters? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thank you, Peter. So we'll start with Xarelto and the red carpet that Dieter is going to walk on. So please.

Dieter Weinand

Thank you very much, Werner, and thank you, Peter, for the question. I have not seen the data for very obvious reasons, because we want to maintain data integrity. I'm as curious about the data as you are, and very optimistic and hopeful. Once we see that data, we can more accurately gauge the opportunity. And then suffice it to say that we are well prepared for all possibilities and outcomes, and the necessary investments are included in our guidance - reflected in our guidance that we have provided.

So we want to get out there as fast as possible. We don't control prescribing guidelines that is obviously independent bodies that does that, so we cannot time that. But we assume if the data is the data strong enough, that will be happening quickly. And we will do everything we can to get the data out as fast as we're doing and file it as fast as we can. I just don't have any more information at this point.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thank you, Dieter. So then on Monsanto, maybe I can take it quickly and then Liam can chime in. First of all, we have always expected that in Europe we might go into a Phase 2, because it is a large and complex deal. And just by the pure magnitude of data we submitted to the commission, it is clear that they have a lot of reviewing to do.

In that context, we are confident that we can keep what we've actually said since the announcement of us having coming to an agreement with Monsanto that we close by the end of the year. Why do I say that? The discussions with the European Commission have been very, very intense, detailed, but also very constructive. We have, I think, established a very good rapport with the case team. There is a mutual level of respect and trust, also in terms of some of the white papers we have prepared for them and so on, and what is in there.

But also due to the fact that the completeness of our filing allows the commission now to do a thorough review and they still half a left, yes. So we are looking, first of all, at the action date now that is going to come up in August for Phase 1. We'll see what it is that the commission has concluded in terms of discussion and potential remedies and then we take it from there. But given where we are right now, there's absolutely no reason to doubt that this transaction cannot close by the end of this year.

You also asked on the U.S. and both DoJ and CFIUS. On CFIUS, the process is somewhat more extended compared to what we anticipated, and we are working on getting more clarity with CFIUS, what is eventually missing. It might simply be the fact that given where the U.S. administration is overall, not everybody who has a part in the review and the discussion is up to the level of staffing they need and also in terms of decision-making in the different ministries to allow a more swift revenue with a final outcome.

Our perspective on CFIUS in and by itself has not changed either. After the CFIUS clearance of the Syngenta-ChemChina transaction and given the setting we here with two western companies, where most of what is related to Monsanto will of course, stay in the U.S., also technology base and everything. There is nothing that would make us, let's say, concerned that this transaction cannot clear CFIUS, actually to the contrary.

Last, but not least, the process with DoJ. We filed already in December, because the process happens to be different from Europe and continue to be in good and constructive discussions there as well, which means the joint teams from Bayer and Monsanto, our lawyers both internal and external that support us, and of course, the case team of the DoJ. Very fair pressure on the level of confidence in the U.S. And the Consumer business is a little bit different than any other business, but there are a few things that I think are worth mentioning.

First of all, we ourselves are disappointed with the performance in the U.S., absolutely no sugarcoating here. We do see signs of improvement. It is also important to note that Natalie Bartner joined in late 2015, and she has worked on changing the organization, putting new people in place, upgrading the skill base and the results do come. That's what we fully expect, but it does take longer.

And after, let's say, just about 20 months, it is too early to kind of say well, you know, it hasn't worked. Actually, we think that the contrary, it's going to be the case. We just need to give it more time. But clearly, we do need to see the results here, and we cannot wait forever to see a more sustained turnaround going forward.

Just two data points on that, consumption erosion in 2016 in the first half of the year was about 4.5% in the U.S. While we have not returned to growth as of yet, first half of 2017, we are just about flat with 2016. So we have stopped the erosion now. It's all about reigniting growth.

Peter Verdult

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Ms. Hector. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Luisa Hector

Thank you for taking my question. It's Luisa Hector from Exane BNP Paribas. So I still have a couple of more for Liam on Crop and Brazil, please. So you talked about potentially reselling some of the excess inventories. So I'm just wondering what the shelf life is, and if you can't resell, whether we might do some further write-downs in connection with this?

And then in your statement in June on the crop situation, I think you mentioned the part of the charge was connected to preparation for Monsanto. So just wanted to see if there's any more color on that? And then perhaps just a kind of overriding question, pulling it all together, so we look at Consumer where you're suffering seems from two issues, which is the market changing with e-commerce, et cetera, but also perhaps a bit of lack of due diligence on the Merck acquisition.

So I just wondered whether you can give us some comfort that the Monsanto acquisition is quite different in this regard and that you're more comfortable on both of those aspects, the market and then your ability to do due diligence. Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thank you, Luisa. So Liam first on Brazil inventory, and also the comment on Monsanto. So I think he can clarify this very easily.

Liam Condon

Yes. So thanks a lot, Luisa. Regarding potential reselling and shelf life, each product is a little bit longer or has different shelf lives. This can be in the region between two and three years. What we actually have done is in our physical stocktaking, again we've gone to customer-by-customer, product-by-product and identified which product can actually be resold from a quality point of view, and which products have, because of a limited shelf life, actually have to be written down.

And that there's already a provision for write-downs within the provisions that we made in Q2. So that's all already taken care of. And you shouldn't expect any more surprises from that side going forward.

On the question on Monsanto. Within the €355 million bottom line that was announced related to Brazil, none of that is related to Monsanto integration.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thank you, Liam. So Luisa, on your question regarding a read through of what we see currently in Consumer to what it means and do we see the risk of seeing the same into the integration of Monsanto. Let me maybe elaborate a little bit more on that. First of all, if we go back to the acquisition of the Consumer Health business, the diligence process was quite different with Consumer compared to what we experienced with Monsanto.

So the management presentation and the confirmatory due diligence with Monsanto, the Monsanto people went out of their way to provide us with transparency, data and visibility to the most critical questions we had that also related to value and the composition of our business case, because they wanted to convince us to pay a higher price compared to what was on the table, and the process was different in terms of competitive pressure compared to what we saw with Merck.

With Merck, we were one of the bidding parties. I also have to say and repeat and reiterate, we were not the highest paying. We acquired because of the fact that we could also offer a jointly value-creating partnership on the sGCs that has since paid off for both parties very well.

So having said that, the issue was that we did not get a full transparency on the new product development product pipeline and some of the newly launched products in the U.S. already, which led to two things: A, we had to essentially complete the write off the innovation pipeline that also leads to the dampened growth profile we see right now, because what was in the pipeline was actually not usable, or even worse, what was launched has to be discontinued; secondly, when we took over the business, so we signed in May and we actually closed quarter four, it was already eroding compared to our assumption, which was already substantially discounted to the case that was presented by Merck and that has continued.

Last, I will also say this, I think in some areas, we could have seen a little bit more and should not have had the same level of surprise we are talking about right now, particularly with Dr. Scholl's and Coppertone. Some of that could have potentially been seen. We did not see it, but that was only one contributing factor.

So now let's switch to the situation with Monsanto. While all of us are anxious to close the transaction as soon as possible, the good thing of having to wait more than a year is that we see standalone performance of the company we are interested in. And I can only say with a lot of respect that you and his entire team and the entire organization at Monsanto do a fabulous job. They have just upgraded their guidance to the upper end of what their guidance was for the fiscal 2017.

Things are going well at their end, they have solid growth, very, very strong also improvement in their profitability. So you can see on a standalone basis that the value we saw when we inked the deal obviously in the early, let's say, early days, which is almost very important going forward, kind of is represented in the numbers that they report.

Secondly, it is all about people who have to make it happen afterwards and also alignment. I've been through a number of those situations as some of my colleagues, also Liam has in the past. And what we see here is somewhat unusual, but very pleasing. And that is that both organizations did actually follow the same strategy and now, as a joint organization, we don't have to convince ourselves about different strategies that the companies might have pursued before. So there's total and full alignment on where the combined organization is going to go. Huge benefit, huge benefit.

What it also turned into is - as we also see a very, very good level of cooperation and collaboration. We see people that actually share the same values, also the same perspective on the market and then, of course, drives also execution going forward. So we are very confident that what is going to come together here is a business that will run and operate very well, also in terms of the value creation we see going forward.

So it is somewhat different. Although the question, of course, is I think very appropriate. And of course, and over than that, we don't know what we don't know. But given the perspective we have today with what I've just shared with you in terms of existing evidence, we have a very high level of comfort.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Ms. Miemitz. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Marietta Miemitz

Good afternoon. It's Marietta from Primeavenue. Thanks for taking my question. A quick question on Eylea. Could you please give us a rough split of sales by indication at the moment and also the average intervals between treatment by indication in the real world?

And then a quick question on the non-operating results, so in Q2 that was burdened by a special item of €164 million. Did I hear you say that was Monsanto related and what was that exactly? And what is the run rate of the non-operating result going forward given that you had a lot of moving parts in Q2?

And just coming back to the Consumer margin. Can you just quantify the underlying cost of goods improvement from supply chain improvements that you're expecting and how fast do you expect that to phase in?

Because I do appreciate the dampening effect of capacity underutilization and inventory write-off from the margins, but I was actually expecting a pretty substantial underlying improvement and relatively fast, because I understood that that's really what gave you confidence in your original 2018 aspirational margin target in the mid-20s, which I assume is now unrealistic anyway. And it would be great if you could confirm if that's the right way looking at it as well. Thank you very much.

Werner Baumann

Okay, Marietta, thank you. So the first question on Eylea by indication and further details, Dieter.

Dieter Weinand

We don't really disclose sales by indication for Eylea, but it would be probably to say that wet AMD is probably the biggest with DME second, and the other ones being smaller. And I don't - we assume that the dosing intervals are as they are in label including treatment extent.

Werner Baumann

Okay. So then - thank you, Dieter. And then let's come to the question on Consumer.

Erica Mann

Yes, so when you talk about the impact on margins, so special items declined by 0.7% to €314 million, which resulted in a 20.4% margin. Now the lower earnings were due to unfavorable sales volumes coming out of the United States as well as the lower-than-expected volume growth out of the U.S, which led to this higher idle cost and inventory write-offs on the price that we were restaging Coppertone and Dr Scholl's. So what are we doing now to overcome that?

We are optimizing costs including focusing in on our cost of goods. We are actively managing our peers footprint. As I said earlier, we are looking at in-sourcing a number of key products and technologies, and we wanted to also obviously address the issue of top line growth to make sure that we continue to ignite growth on the right key brands in the U.S. that will contribute to margin improvement.

Again, I just point that quarter two and quarter three are heavy investment quarters for us, and so just take that into consideration.

Marietta Miemitz

Again, appreciate all of that. I was really just looking to understand sort of the underlying cost of goods improvement that you're looking to make from supply chain improvements and how fast. And I don't think that's anything new, I mean, I was really just referring to the underlying improvement that you had already been talking about at the Meet Management.

Erica Mann

It's roughly about a 1% to 2% improvement that we have to get in the coming years, but as you know, that's not something that you do in just one quarter. So it's a lot of activity that we have to put behind, giving at least the 1% to 2% out of that cost of goods decline.

Werner Baumann

And of course, at the time it was also predicated on a different volume growth that is now postponed. And with that, it just takes a little bit longer given where we are with top line performance. So coming to your question on non-operating results Q2 and what the underlying is.

Johannes Dietsch

For the financial result that came in, in second quarter was minus €0.5 million, which is worse than the year before, although on the interest we are better off than the year before. The reason for that partly is special items in the financial result of €164 million. As you mentioned, that includes, number one, the cost for the bridge financing, obviously Monsanto acquisition that we took €50 million, and we had another one for the hedging position of the financing, and here we also recognize fair value accounting of roughly €50 million.

And then we had also litigation where it's minority interests, which also led to another booking related to the minority piece of Currenta. All in all, that were some of the special items here in the financial results.

Marietta Miemitz

So going forward should we just strip that out and then what you get afterwards is going to be sort of the run rate?

Johannes Dietsch

Well, the fair value accounting of some options, of course, might fluctuate depending on the market development of exchange rate and interest rates. For the bridge financing, you can expect the €50 million to come every quarter. And for the minority interest that should be a onetime effect for the Q2 only.

Marietta Miemitz

Okay. Thank you.

Johannes Dietsch

Thank you, Marietta.

Oliver Maier

Thanks, Marietta. Any more questions?

Operator

Mr. Maier, there are no further questions at this time.

Oliver Maier

Okay, great. Thank you so much. So thank you everybody for participating. Great Q&A, great call. Thank you so much. Looking forward talking to you next time. Cheers.

