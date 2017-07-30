Technicolor's (THNRF) CEO Frederic Rose on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Technicolor SA (OTC:THNRF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Frederic Rose - CEO

Esther Gaide - CFO

Richard Kramer - Arete Research

Emmanuel Matot - Oddo

Andrew Humphrey - Morgan Stanley

Frederic Rose

Good morning, everyone. I'm here with Esther Gaide, our CFO. I refer to the PowerPoint presentation that has been posted on our website. And I'll start with Page 2, our Executive Summary.

On the Executive Summary, I have a few points I would like to make. Obviously, as we - as you see and as we've communicated, we had the year started slowly across operating businesses. But as we got into the second quarter, momentum started to build, and we saw some very good performances across the operating businesses in the second quarter, both from a revenue standpoint, but even more importantly from an order standpoint.

At the same time, in the first half of the year, we decided as a consequence of the memory's pricing increase to reinforce our internal cost optimization efforts and as well of course, as to launch mitigation actions. But on the first one, I want to be very clear. We've taken measures at the end of the first half of the year - during the first half, but really towards the end of first half of the year, which will impact to benefit us in the second half with regard to cost optimization. And obviously, we are in the middle of seeking to pursue mitigation actions related to memories.

With regard to the second half of the year - and I'll get back to this at the end - we expect a strong performance. We have a solid order backlog. I'm sure we'll have some questions about this, and I will get back to this at the end.

If we go to Slide 4, which is the numbers. I think you've seen them. We can maybe directly progress to Slide #5 and talk about each of the businesses. So in terms of Connected Home - before talking about the performance of Connected Home, I would just like to talk a little bit about the impact of the DRAM and Flash memory's pricing increases and provide a little bit of additional background to this issue.

So as we mentioned at the end of June, DRAM pricing doubled in the first half of the year versus last year and we continue to expect further price increases throughout the rest of this year, albeit at a slower pace. With regard to Flash memories, we expect those to - while they've been up only very slightly in the first half of the year, we expect them, the pricing to grow double-digit for the rest of the year, which means above 10%.

A lot of you have asked us why we have not purchased memories earlier in the year, why we have not tried to do things? The reality is, on a global basis - this is public information. There is an inventory shortage, very tight supplies and memory chip suppliers - the three memory chip suppliers are not committing prices - volumes beyond one quarter. So we are only able to get firm volume commitments and pricing for one quarter, and this is something that's affecting everyone worldwide.

Finally this memory impact is hurting us probably more than some of our competitors due to the weight of our business in North America. As you know, North America in the first half of the year represented almost 65% of our sales. And those products being slightly higher end have a higher component of memory than products that we sell in the rest of the world.

So what this means is, that in the first half of this year, we took a €30 million impact as a result of memory pricing increases, and we expect another €50 million, impact in the second half of the year. That is the gross impact we are seeing, which is what we have based our June update on. Obviously we need to take mitigation actions. But I think at this point it is prudent to base our guidance on those numbers.

Moving over to the actual business. You see on Page 5 that while - that we had a very strong performance, particularly in North America in the first half of the year, with North America growing by 9% year-over-year, driven in great part by an amazing second quarter performance. We saw, for example - one example is this growth driven by a number of our cable customers, in particular I would like to focus on Charter, where we have now shipped over 1.4 million WorldBoxes, the WorldBox being a high-end set-top box for Charter, driving that growth, but the growth being across all our customers in North America on the cable side and we are starting to see some wins again in Canada.

If I actually look at the second half of this year, you remember that last year we talked about a lot of our contract wins. We gave you some percentages in North America. To put things into context, in the second half of this year, we will be launching and/or introducing 12 new products across all of our customers in North America, both in broadband and video.

In addition, the first half of this year in North America, we won 70% of RFQs in which we participated, which of course will not drive revenue in the second half of the year, but are very important for the second half, starting second half 2018.

If I could just then focus on our operational performance in the other three regions a little bit more quickly. Europe. In Europe, our H1 revenue was impacted mechanically by the end of some large deployments to legacy customers that we inherited from CDBU and we were impacted by a delay to one very large customer.

However that delay to a large customer will now occur in the second half of the year impacting positively our second half numbers. And in the second half of this year in Europe, Middle East, Africa, we will be introducing 19 new products across the market. And our pipeline is very strong. We're seeing a lot of appetite for our OTT, for 4K High Dynamic Range set-top boxes and obviously for DOCSIS 3.1.

APAC, year-over-year, a drop in the first half of the year as a result of lower sales in Australia and India and growth in Japan and Korea. Moving forward to the second half of the year, we see - we expect to get the full benefit of our investments in Japan and Korea, and we expect to see revenue growth in this region.

Latin America. It's maybe a tale of two countries. We continue to see a decrease in Mexico across all clients, across all customers. However we are starting to see the beginning of stabilization in Brazil. And two smaller countries, Argentina and Chile have returned to growth. For the second half of the year, we expect our revenue to be driven by Brazil and by the launch of some new campaigns around Triple Play, where a number of our customers are launching campaigns to offer higher bandwidth to their subscribers, and in other cases, to accelerate or restart the transition from SD to HD on existing set-top boxes.

If I look at the first half numbers, the reported EBITDA margin of 4.6% is obviously disappointing if we look at this on a year-over-year basis. However if we were to exclude the memory impact, we would have reached a margin of 7%, and this is with an R&D spending which remains in line with last year.

If we go to Page 6, Production Services growth year-over-year in terms of revenue. The adjusted EBITDA is stable on the year-on-year basis for two reasons. As a lot of you remember, the growth in Production Services requires us to continue investing in both capacity expansion and hiring of additional people, talent, engineers, technicians. We, in the first half of the year, invested a lot in expanding our capacity in hiring additional people, who are absolutely essential to drive our second half growth, which we see as being well over double-digit in the second half.

The second impact we saw in the first half of the year was a lower contribution from the advertising sector as there was - and I think it's generally public. There was some budget constraints from customers, particularly in the U.K. around advertising campaign. I think we've seen some communications made by some broadcasters that allude to this.

However what we have seen is a continued appetite for high-end projects. We have - we see that the high-end projects driven by digital platforms are doing very well. And we seem to have, in the first half of the year, more of an impact on midsized projects. We believe that this is a transitional issue and what we're seeing right now - we're seeing in June and July is a return to normal market situations.

With regard to Page 7. If we can move to Page 7, our DVD business. Our DVD business, slight decline year-over-year in revenue. But it really is a - it was interesting first half of the year because in the first half - in the first quarter, we recorded a double-digit decline in units shipped on a year-on-year basis, most probably due to an unfavorable comparison with a very strong first quarter 2016, which was driven by Star Wars.

And on the other hand, in the second quarter, we saw an actual growth year-over-year of DVDs shipped. However - and therefore we ended up with a decline in total volumes of just under 6% year-over-year which is obviously a slower rate of decline than what we had guided for. However also in the first half of the year, we were impacted by the limited number of games titles that were shipped. And you will remember that in games, we ship Blu-ray discs for the Xbox and there have been very few introductions of games in the first half - new games in the first half of the year for the Xbox.

Looking at public numbers, there is about a 50% decline year-over-year. We believe that this is, in many respects, due to anticipation for the new Xbox that is going to be launched by year-end and we expect the games market to resume in the second half of the year. The reason I'm focusing on the games market is obviously the volumes are not that huge, but these have high impact from a margin standpoint.

So a mix - the mix is not as good but the volume is better than we expected, which leads to a stable EBITDA compared to the first half of 2016. We have continued to make all efforts to improve our margin. I can report that the cost-saving actions we had committed to following the acquisition of Cinram North America's assets have been executed, and we're of course continuing cost and efficiency optimization across all programs.

Finally on Page 8 on Technology. You saw that our revenues were down year-over-year versus what was an incredibly strong H1 2016. You will remember in H1 2016 that we have reported a large number of one-offs, in particular the HEVC agreement. And this year versus last year, we also did not benefit from a number of DTV Licensing agreements. I remind you that DTV licensing is our largest program as we are in the middle of ramping up our joint program with Sony.

What this means is that Sony have license agreements. We have license agreements. They do not runoff at the same time, but in order to negotiate those license agreements, we need them to runoff at the same time. We are now in the process of negotiating joint licensing agreements, but in the first half we're impacted by this.

From a cost structure standpoint, there has been no increase in our cost structure as they've remained stable year-over-year. And for the second half of the year, we will of course do better than the first half, and we expect to grow as a result of a number of license agreements, which are in advance discussions, and we feel comfortable that we will perform well in the second half of the year. Esther?

Esther Gaide

Thank you, Frederic. We turn to Page 10 on quick P&L overview. I won't comment on EBITDA as far as commenting on the performance. A quick comment on the financial results, where we have an improvement of €11 million.

Two topics on there. First, the interest expense, which is decreasing by €20 million. As you know, we've been decreasing the total debt during 2016. We also made some pricing, and we also did repricing in March 2017 and the combination of the decrease of the debt and the increase of interest rate led us to an interest expense down by €20 million. Another point is, consecutively to the repricing in March '17, we have a non-cash IFRS discount that we need to write-off and it's €27 million.

Income tax. Due to the decrease of the activity, the income tax is decreasing on the P&L. And on the discontinued line, you know that last year we accrued €450 million unsettled CRT cases as of the end of H, and on the full-year basis, we accrued €495 million. Obviously we don't have that impact this year.

If we turn to Page 11 on free cash flow. Free cash flow is impacted by EBITDA drop. If you look at the bridge between EBITDA and the free cash flow, a couple of comments. You see that the CapEx is still strong. We are continuing investing. We also have been improving our restructuring by around €10 million. We have been also improving the financial by €10 million.

Two comments on working cap and tax. On working cap, as you may recall, last year as of June we got in the middle of the integration of Cisco, and we had a very strong positive impact of working cap, because Cisco was just integrated our sourcing department and actually that was a very strong positive impact. This year, we are back to normal with the normal timing differences on some operational businesses but as you know, we are still concentrating on working cap very strongly.

Another comment on tax. We have obviously a decrease on tax cash out because of the decrease of the business. Also what we decrease here is, we have a tax research credit that we decided to monetize this year for two reasons. First, we - usually we use it to pay our taxes and that was not needed. And the second one is, we had a very low rate and that was interesting for actually to do it.

So as last years, we are working on our free cash flow and towards generating cash in all of our businesses. Fred, I'll turn to you on that.

Frederic Rose

Thank you. So if we can just go to Page 13 on the objectives. We are confirming our objectives, but let me give you some color around why we are confirming our objectives. For Connected Home in the second half of the year, our confidence is based on some very concrete numbers. The new product introductions that we have planned for the second half of the year with our customers is double, twice the level that we had last year, obviously on the back of all of our strong customer wins. We expect to have a good performance because of this across all of our regions, in particular in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

With regard to Production Services, given the backlog and the longer visibility we have there, we also see a double-digit growth, which thanks to the investments we made in the first half of the year, we will be able to execute on and deliver in the second half of the year. And in technology, we are confident to grow over in the second half versus the first half.

Now I would like to put the second half objective in context versus what we performed in the first half of 2016. The objectives we have towards the lower end of the guidance imply only a 5% improvement for second half 2016 versus second half 2017.

I've also communicated to you that we are confident that we will see double-digit growth both in Connected Home and Production Services in the second half of the year and that we will see growth in technology. Therefore the basis of our guidance, which is the second half is a lot more, if you want to, stronger than it has been in the past, in terms of having the backups to basically feel comfortable about providing this guidance to you.

And I think with this we can move on to questions. Operator?

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions]. We have the first question from Richard Kramer from Arete Research.

Richard Kramer

Thanks very much. I have a couple of questions. First one on the Connected Home business. If we look past the memory issue, looks like you had about 17% gross margin. And I would have thought that the U.S. set-top boxes are at least structurally higher margin in gateway business. They are structurally higher gross margin. Are you still confident, when you look forward, that this business could reach in, let's say, 2018 or even exceed the 10% margin that I think you've mentioned before? Do you feel more confident that when you get on top of the memory issue that this should be a structurally more profitable business than you had anticipated?

Frederic Rose

Yes, I think - look, I think what we've seen, Richard, is the - when we have large volumes with a North American customer, this really helps improve the margin. I think I've said this before on different calls and different meetings. It is clear. If you put aside the memory impact, obviously 7% is not great, but it's not horrible margin. And you have to remember that this is a mix of the first quarter, which was very weak and a strong second quarter. And what we're seeing with the second quarter is, we see when we have truly large volumes that we can get to that double-digit number. And obviously assuming stable memory pricing obviously.

Richard Kramer

Yes, I guess, I'm asking specifically on the gross margin because it seems that there is not a lot in between the two lines. Are there material cost reductions you could anticipate finally by reaching the long-wanted scale point of being €3 billion-plus Connected Home or set-top box gateway business?

Frederic Rose

Yes, I think the answer is yes.

Richard Kramer

Okay. The second question on the licensing. It seemed like a fairly disappointing period, and it's difficult for us to know what you've sort of called off or canceled from - in preparation for addressing customers with the Sony business. Is this €56 million that we see, is that a realistic base run rate and i.e., were there no one-off sales in these numbers? And when you talk about growth in the second half for the year, where is that growth coming from because I would imagine it's a bit too early to expect Sony's IPR to come in the mix and obviously, you can't predict when you might settle with Samsung.

Frederic Rose

Yes. So as you know, Richard, with you and with everybody else, I've always said this is a business that especially with the end of MPEG LA, which smoothed the quarters over the half years, we're now in the typical licensing business where we are negotiating with 10 to 15 companies on a worldwide basis and providing guidance for financial model with how much we put in per quarter or half year is very difficult.

However what I can tell you is that the first half of the year was basically us not signing any exceptional deals. And obviously the biggest impact is the absence of the digital TV revenue, which historically has been the second largest program of the Group. So we expect to start ramping up those programs - that program - the joint program with Sony hopefully in the second half of this year, but really in 2018 as we have indicated previously.

So I think this - I know markets hate this uncertainty, but we have to get used to this that this is very much going to be a business that's going to have amazing numbers in some halves and is going to have, what you call, disappointing numbers in the other half. But over a period of two to three years flattens out to being a reasonable average. But we are not able to manage, if you wanted, the smoothness of it.

Richard Kramer

Okay. And maybe one last quick one for Esther. You've got vast NOL sitting on your balance sheet. You mentioned the tax research credit now. Do you anticipate that you can start using those NOLs meaningfully? And equally when we looked at working capital sequentially from the end of the year, it went up a bit. Should we expect that it's more difficult to squeeze working capital in the second half of the year if you have obviously in the business that consumes the most inventory and working capital, which is Connected Home, you have that business ramping quite - I think, you talked about 15% growth there?

Esther Gaide

Okay. So first thing on the - of the NOLs. We are using them already and actually we are using the U.S. ones at all pace, but it actually we started last year. You can see that on the Annual Report and on the French side, we're also using that. So there is no point on that side. It equals one of our objectives, and we actually we're on track.

On the working cap for the second half, I can tell you the full organization is concentrated on the working cap and Connected Home is probably the first one. There is a strong action plan we have with Michel Rahier and his team. As you saw for the last five years, that's what we've been working on and we are ready to deliver. So it's really - obviously, we know that has a strong impact and strong growth in H2, but that's integrated in our model.

Richard Kramer

Okay. And so the deleveraging targets are still very much in place?

Esther Gaide

Yes.

Frederic Rose

Absolutely.

Richard Kramer

Okay. Thank you.

Frederic Rose

Thank you, Richard.

Thank you. The next question is from Emmanuel Matot from Oddo.

Frederic Rose

Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Matot

Yes, good morning. Several question please. First, what are the ongoing mitigation action related to memories you mentioned, and do you expect if there are negative impact in 2018 from this strong price increase on memory chip?

Frederic Rose

So let me answer the second part first. Obviously since we're expecting Flash memories to increase in the second half of the year, we do expect some of this to continue in the first half - some of these actions to continue in the first half of the year. Now if I have to read tea leaves, the only tea leaves we're reading is what industry analysts are predicting or forecasting for this market and what we're seeing in public reports is that industry analysts seem to be forecasting a stabilization of pricing in 2018 and potentially a reduction in 2018.

So I don't think that that is - I think that's where we are. We have sort of - to answer maybe the question part that you haven't asked specifically, what is our assumption for the second half for the year? We are assuming over 10% growth - not growth, the price increases in Flash memories. Right now it's trending to be a little bit below that, but there are still two months to go. So I think it's pretty mature to say that it will be less than what we are forecasting.

In terms of ongoing mitigation actions, there really are three things that we are doing. One is, most obvious, we're trying to get our selling price up. We're trying to get customers to agree to increased selling price. That is turning out to be on existing firm orders, basically almost impossible. But on call-off orders on existing contracts, we have taken a policy that with regard to some of our smaller customers, smaller volumes, we are insisting upon those price increases. And if we don't get them, we are actually not shipping.

The second action we are taking is, we actually - in many cases we have contracts where we have reduction in ASPs based upon volumes or based upon contractually agreed price discounts over the life of a product, and we are negotiating with customers actually not to implement those price reductions or to defer them by a period of six months to 12 months.

And the third one, a third mitigation action that we're negotiating is actually as a compensation, is to obtain more volume versus the original forecast, which means more market share. So those are the three, I would say, key mitigation actions with regard to our existing contractual commitments and order book.

Obviously with regard to contracts that have not yet been signed to RFQs that are being issued, we are responding, reflecting completely the cost of this - the increased cost of the memories in our new pricing.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. But could you repeat about new products you're going to introduce in H2? Are you going to be able to increase the pricing, or it is not possible taking into account the [indiscernible]?

Frederic Rose

Basically the second half of the year comes in the first category, the three examples I gave you and our guidance is based upon our assumption that there will be very little we will be able to do with regard to our existing contractual commitments outside the three actions we talked about, which obviously we are - which is basically the three actions I talked about, which is, in some cases, we've gone to some of the smaller customers asking for price increase and in some cases we have also gone and asked for volume market share increase, particularly in the second half of this year.

These are the mitigation actions. But these are - at this point, if we make material progress, it will improve obviously - it will minimize a little bit our loss due to the price increase. But my assumption right now and our guidance is that we will have little success. If we have success, it will be good news. But I do not want to tell you that my guidance is based upon the assumption that we will solve 30%, 40% of the problem. Our assumption is that we will solve very little, and if we do, so much so better.

Emmanuel Matot

Yes, so the €50 million impact in H2 is a worst-case scenario?

Frederic Rose

It's a scenario where we basically obtain very little from our customers and it's based upon the assumptions I've given you on Flash memories, yes.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay, that's fair. Second, do you have something new to say regarding the lawsuit against Samsung and where are you in the process and what are the next steps?

Frederic Rose

Actually as you know, with litigation, the lawyers are very clear, I should make no comments until such time as there is something that happens from public records. So all I can tell you is, no comments. We filed the lawsuit. That's public. And until such time as something happens, I'm not allowed to give running commentary on this.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. Maybe a question about your exposure to see dollar at the sales and EBITDA levels, if you are - if you can remind me this exposure please?

Esther Gaide

So it's always the same. It's $0.05. It's €15 million EBITDA. And it's half on free cash flow. But as you know, we are giving guidance on a constant rate so it doesn't…

Frederic Rose

And we also have hedging.

Esther Gaide

And we have hedging and it's very difficult to - again we're - the policy of the Group is hedging everything. We are not taking any risk. And also it's, as you know, we are mainly U.S. based now, so it's the U.S - we're not taking any risk on the dollar. You should also - we have also found now since we [indiscernible] and it's actually also hedged as we have always done. With the decrease of LATAM, we have also Brazil and reals, but actually it's very - in any case it's also as we have explained you in the past, it's also sales in reals. We are not doing that. We are usually on dollars. So the hedging also as soon as we have the information. It's conversion but no risk we should have as we are hedging.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. I understand. And last, Frederic, could you come back on the investments you achieve in Production Services in H1 to increase the overall capacities? What are we talking about, could we have some examples or some figure such as how many people you recruit? Thank you.

Frederic Rose

Yes. So we have added 400 people to the headcount in the first half of the year, for the second half. We have expanded our capacity, particularly in Montreal and in Bangalore, India. We have also made some smaller expansions in London, because obviously with the British pound drop has made the market more attractive, particularly for Hollywood movie. So those, I would say, are the key areas where the investments have been taking place in terms of upgrading or increasing our production capability.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. And do you have still some specific constraint?

Frederic Rose

Yes. I mean the constant is, we will grow double-digit in the second half of the year. And then this is the continuous game we will have to, of course prepare for the first half next year and the second half next year. So we will have to continue investing in being able to deliver that growth.

And if you want to ask me where do we see these investments going? Obviously one area we are looking at is, as you know, in India we have already close to 3,000 employees. We are considering opening up an additional facility in India given the volume. We are looking at further expansions in Quebec. We are also - this may surprise you. We are also hiring in France in animation. And so those are the kind of things that we are looking at for anticipation for 2018 rather than 2017.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. That's clear. Thank you very much.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much, Emmanuel.

Thank you. The next question is from Andrew Humphrey from Morgan Stanley.

Andrew Humphrey

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple. Firstly, you've highlighted the impact of FX being €50 million on EBITDA for $0.05, and also that your guidance for this year is on a constant FX basis. It seems to me with euro-dollar where it is now, it could well end up being that we see, say, a $0.05 impact in the average rate for the full-year. So should we, I guess, kind of mentally be adjusting the range that you've given for EBITDA down by €50 million at either end to get a view of where we'd be post adjusting of the current FX? And second question is, just returning to the technology business. It's my recollection that last time you renewed digital TV agreements, you were able to do so more seamlessly than has been the case now. So could you may be go into a little bit more detail about why you've had to allow agreements to rolloff before negotiating new deals?

Frederic Rose

So, Andrew, if you remember that we announced an agreement with Sony, where we agreed we'd combined our patent portfolios to create a joint licensing program for digital televisions. That agreement could only take effect upon the moment that our license agreement - let's take a random manufacturer of TV sitting in Korea with starting with the letter of, I don't know, L. They have a license - they had a license with Technicolor for five years or for four years. That expired on a certain date. They also had a license with Sony that expired also on this certain date. The problem is that the two dates were not the same dates.

So in order to - in order for us to negotiate a joint licensing agreement, we have to wait for both of these license agreements to lapse. And that's what's happened. And we had actually flagged that at the time we announced the Sony, we had repeated this regularly. But that we had a mismatch in the periods in which the license agreements ended. We are now getting towards a point where both of us are getting off license agreements, and we can now start negotiating joint licensing agreements. Esther?

Esther Gaide

Okay. So on the Forex, just it was a conversion straight I would mention. And the second point is on the rates, US-Euro. I don't know, I don't have a crystal ball, and that's why in this Group we are not taking any, any game. We are hedging.

And last point I want to mention, we have cost. We have revenues, but we have also cost in dollars. So it's a very difficult mixture between that three topics. The only thing I can assure you is that first we guide at constant rates, so there is no - when we're looking at the performance, we are totally at constant rates. And again, we are very strong on following up on those topics.

Andrew Humphrey

Thanks. Maybe just finally to follow-up on...

Frederic Rose

So maybe just to be very clear, just remember the guidance we gave was in February at constant rate. So it's starting in February, so it's not - that's important given how FX rates have changed.

Andrew Humphrey

Okay. And maybe just one thing to follow-up on then. You've obviously had at some point, like you said in 2015, you indicated that 2018, you'd be expecting to see technology EBITDA in that €150 million range. I guess, the question is, what needs to happen from here for you to reach that level or close to it, and do you have - do you feel you have some visibility on the building blocks that could get you there?

Frederic Rose

Look, the building blocks are quite clear. Our core program is Digital TV with the Sony portfolio. That's the core licensing program. I have a very strong - I have a very good visibility. We know what the assets are. We know what we have. We know who the manufacturers are. We know what we need to do. We've done this for the last 20 years. Yes, honestly we really know what we're doing.

With regard to other programs. HEVC, we know exactly what we're doing. We know exactly where we need to go and I feel good about that. The reality is at this point the numbers will not be material this year because, as you know, HEVC is still only in early phases of deployment. In order for there to be any material revenues, we would need for the industry to finally transition completely and that hasn't happened yet.

We have a set-top box licensing program, which we know exactly what we are doing and it's obvious where our patents come from for our set-top box licensing program. We've been pursuing this and we know what we're doing there.

And then we have another license program on mobile devices, which is the one where we've had, let's be frank, the most difficulty in monetizing not because we have a weak portfolio but because that entire area is very much litigation prone. And while we do engage in litigations, sometimes it's difficult to be noticed when you have the large actors fighting each other.

But the reality is our portfolio is good or actually our portfolio is strong. We're focusing not just on phones, we're focusing on basically all mobile devices, including tablets. And that is the one that is at this point still in development and still proof point to come. But the first three are solid, are strong, and we know what we're doing.

Finally, the fifth aspect of that licensing, which is very strong and very stable is our trademark licensing program, which we feel very good about and which continues to perform very well. So those are the five building blocks of our business moving forward.

Andrew Humphrey

Okay. Thank you.

Frederic Rose

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks very much for the presentation. Just a few follow-ups please. So on your technology business, I think you mentioned that part of the decline in H1 was due to the strong first half in last year and where I think the growth in licensing was around €58 million. So if you exclude that, is it right to understand that the remaining of the growth without mainly relating to - how much of that was relating to Sony? And also, if you could give us a feel of the average size of a licensing contract just to understand how big a contract could have on - how big the impact of one contract can have on the business?

Frederic Rose

Well, the second part of your question is how big the impact? We basically license on the royalty basis per device. So if a manufacturer ships only 10 million devices and we have $1 per device, then that's the number. If they ship 100 million devices, obviously it's a higher number. So the value of the licensing program will depend on two things, on the royalty rate per device and on the number of units shipped to North America and Western Europe principally. I would also include Japan in there. So it is very difficult and something that we've flagged repeatedly. It's very difficult to just provide guidance.

Coming back to 2016, we had a very strong first-half performance in H1 2016, which was 58% - or almost 60% above the prior year number. That was driven by a number of deals that we called. One, which was an unusual deal because we took a lump sum deal for our HEVC patents, which was a material deal that we reported.

We also - maybe it's important to explain that when we sign a licensing agreement, often there is a portion that's paid for the past. And the longer somebody has been off contract, obviously the bigger that portion will be to basically compensate as for the past. And last year we renewed a number of agreements, which had been off contracts for, in some cases one year or one years. And therefore we received material upfront payments related to those contracts which are now in running royalties basis.

And also last year, we sold - some of you may remember that we had decided to discontinue our audio licensing business, and we therefore sold some of audio patents at that point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the second question regarding your Connected Home business. You talked about obviously, the outlook for H2. How long usually in advance do you receive orders that supports your guidance, and is it possible to understand how the order book looks at the moment?

Frederic Rose

Sure. So basically the way the process works is that, it normally starts with a request for quotation, which we receive. If it's for a new box, it will take 12 to 18 months for us to do the development of that box. So we will start shipping, deploying it 12 to 18 months later. It first goes through a testing period or an introduction program in network and then goes into large scale deployment.

So in terms of new products, we have a visibility that figure is really 18 months to 24 months ahead of mass deployment of what products we are developing and so forth. In terms of the specific volume commitments from customers, when you have a framed contract, which is what we have, we then get call of purchase orders for volumes we get. So every customer is different. Some cases we get rolling forecast. The rolling forecast is 12 months out indicative, six months out firm, but with often a plus or minus 20%, 30%.

And as you get closer to delivery date, the commitment becomes binding. And so we normally get, I would say, depending once again on the customer because we have lots of customers, but generally speaking the rule would be that we have clear visibility contractually on the next three months. We have good visibility on the next six to nine months from a forecasting standpoint because in many cases we have to place order for lead components and some of our lead components need to be ordered nine months in advance.

So obviously without a forecast to have some binding nature, it's difficult for us to commit to fulfill those orders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, understood. Thank you. And just one last question. So how much of the Technology segment decline was relating to Sony?

Frederic Rose

We do not breakout individual licensing programs and we do not disclose the size of individual deals. But what I can tell - what we have communicated is that the Digital TV program has historically been the second largest program of the company after our MPEG LA program, which of course is now discontinued. But we have not provided any further details on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

Frederic Rose

Thank you.

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. [Operator Instructions].

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much, operator. Thank you very much, everyone - we have one more question?

Operator

Yes, we have another question from Richard Kramer from Arete Research.

Richard Kramer

Yes. Hi, Fred. Just one other one. You mentioned your three mitigation activities and trying to insist on increases from smaller customers and get less volume reduction to add share. You didn't really mention de-stacking the boxes or changing designs at all. Is that a realistic opportunity in a world where there are certainly some cable cos that are - and telcos that are looking at very strip down bare-bones set-top boxes? And is that a trend that would limit either the gross or operating margin upside in the business over the next couple of years that there are going to be a series of operators that just want something very, very basic, maybe without all that expensive memory but also without a lot of your IP and value-add?

Frederic Rose

Yes. So that's a very, very good question. So in the short-term, the answer is no. As you know, it takes us 12 to 18 months to actually engineer, develop the box, get it through testing and deploy. So the reality is, it's impossible to just take a box and just do a strip-down version in two months. It's just not going to work neither in a material way.

The second thing that you're talking about is the trend towards lighter boxes and so forth. It's something that's already been happening. I mean, this is not - I don't think the memory issue is going to change the strategy of our customers as far as I'm concerned. And what we're seeing there is really different strategies from different operators.

I mean, I know you covered them quite extensively but obviously to call it out, in North America, the cable market and, let's call it the telco market are clearly going in a very different direction with regard to set-top boxes, where the cable market is continuing to invest in high-end set-top boxes, which they believe lie at the heart of success of customer retention.

And you've seen the public numbers of one of the largest U.S. telcos in terms of their video subscribers numbers and drop in there. And one of the - some of the strategies they are doing. The reality there is, our guidance, our assumptions are based on assuming that there is going to be very little happening on that front.

If there is something positive that happens, that will be an upside but we are assuming that what we have seen over the last 12 months, which is fundamentally negative growth, a very rapid surge to the lowest possible cheapest boxes. It's happening. It's there. That's what they're trying to do. And what we're seeing is that our cable customers right now are benefiting from this.

Richard Kramer

And maybe one other quick one on Production Services. Again the 4% growth in the first - or 5% growth in the first half was maybe a bit lower than we might have expected and you mentioned the advertising business was slow. Did you have vital capacity in the first half of the year that you had to redeploy? And at this stage now where we are in July, are you pretty much booked out, or is your pipeline booked out through the end of the year as we expected would be given the project nature of the business?

Frederic Rose

So the answer is across film television animation, we're fully booked for the rest of this year. To be frank, in some cases we're already booked. We are taking our first bookings already for 2019, not '18, '19.

In the context of post, we are fully booked, and we know exactly what all the commitments are for the customers for the next four months. We have a pretty good visibility on the last month of the year because it's based on a lot of data. But the reality is we feel very good about that.

The advertising market works slightly differently. On average, if nothing special is going on, you have a visibility of six weeks to eight weeks in terms of your order booking. Now there are certain things that you can always count on. Christmas comes every year. I know you're laughing but these are - you know that things happen. Super Bowl happens every year. By the way, that happens in December in terms of our work, we know. So we know that there are certain key events that happen every year.

The one thing that is not happening this year is there is no World Cup. There is no Olympics and so forth, which obviously is also a big driver. So we have - also we have good visibility with regard to our second half.

With regard to first half of the year, yes, we have some idle capacity. Idle capacity came from on-boarding people and training them because during that time, they are idle. And as you know, we have set up training academies to train young people who are coming into the company. And obviously, during the training period they are not productive.

Our training program is three months of classroom, nine months of paid internship. During those nine months, they are operational, but not at full efficiency. We also had to rebalance some of our advertising teams in the first half of the year, particularly in the U.K. where we saw a softening in the middle-market, but that happens quite smoothlessly in the sense of that we, as you know, we're looking for a lot of these talents across our line of businesses in film, TV and animation too.

Richard Kramer

Okay. Thanks.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much. And I think, at this time we will conclude the call. Thank you very much everyone. And for those of you who are going on holiday, have a great holiday. Thank you, operator.

