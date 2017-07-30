Accor Hotels' (ACRFF) CEO Sebastien Bazin on Half Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Accor SA Ltd (OTCPK:ACRFF) Half Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 2:30 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Accor Hotel Half Year 2017 Results Conference Call. I now hand over to Jean-Jacques Morin, CFO, Accor Hotel. Sir, please go ahead.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for being with Sébastien Valentin and I today to review our H1 2017 results. As you certainly remember, since 2016 our results are published in accordance with IFRS 5, with AccorInvest treated as asset held-for-sale. The financial data presented hereafter reflects this treatment.

So as initiated in Q1 2017, this presentation summarizes our performance under our new format, reflecting the following segments: new management organization for HotelService with revised geographical responsibility; the installation of new businesses from HotelService; and Hotel Assets, which includes the real estate asset not transferred to AccorInvest. So we find detail about each segment perimeter in the appendix.

We also sent you a pro forma version of this new format in May with the 2016 figures. The number were based on the Booster perimeter as of April 31, 2017. As we are fine-tuning the Booster perimeter, you will see very marginal change on the 2016 comparables in today's presentation, which reflect the perimeter at the end of June. So it's very small numbers.

So Page 2, a disclaimer.

Page 3. So current business got off to a good start, and Q2 is in de facto confirming the Q1 inflection. The momentum remained strong for hotels, so the core business with 3.8% like-for-like system-wide RevPAR growth, which reflects a sound environment. The growth is also shaped around the inflection in France, driven by leisure, and solid performances across most geography, including mid-single-digit growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

New businesses, which we report separately, generated double-digit growth with the bolt-on acquisition progressively being integrated in the ecosystem. And then last but not least, 23,000 rooms were added over the quarter, which correspond to 115 hotels. Our current pipeline now encompasses 167,000 rooms.

And the last update we wanted to give on H1 2017 is that the separation of AccorInvest into a stand-alone legal entity has been completed on June 30, as we have told you. Discussion about the opening of this business to external investors are continuing.

So I'm moving now to Page 4. And before we focus on AccorHotels continued operations, we just would like to give you a few words about AccorInvest. So as I mentioned, the new company is in existence with [indiscernible], a dedicated organizational setup. And the point we wanted to highlight is that we are currently conducting active discussions with potential investors in order not to disclose information that made from these discussions, we will not elaborate further to you on that matter, neither regarding quantum, nor price, nor timing.

As for AccorInvest performance, AccorInvest delivered stable result in H1 with a 1.7% like-for-like revenue growth, a flat EBIT margin on a comparable basis. And this is on the back of some renovation on large assets and also a situation in Latin America where HotelInvest or AccorInvest is present, which as you know is difficult. And we'll get back to that later on.

One thing I'd like to highlight also is that in the IFRS 5 published account, we cease depreciating AccorInvest asset, the role. On that base, the published EBIT that you will find in the account reaches €218 million. The €96 million, which is disclosed in the table on the left corner is the restatement of that cease of depreciation for comparison purposes, just to be fully certain.

So moving to Page 5. One snapshot of the financial takeaway. And so from now on and for the rest of the presentation, we will focus on AccorHotel continued operations.

So globally, the Group results reflect a very strong performance on a comparable basis. Revenue are up by 8.3% like-for-like to reach €922 million. And when you look at the EBITDA and the EBIT, they grew respectively by 27% and 34% in rounded numbers. These strong increases reflect the following elements - I mean, the sound business momentum, I alluded to it and an accretive expansion and upfront-loaded efficiency in H1, including FRHI synergy and the planned reduction in digital expenses that we had already discussed back in February 2016. And I will detail that later on in this presentation.

The EBIT margin grows accordingly to 25%, i.e., 4 points like-for-like. And FFO reaches €253 million, i.e., double the amount of last year. So that's on the key numbers.

Now if we deep-dive and look at each of the components. Expansion remains fast, and it's a fundamental driver for growth. We added 23,000 rooms over the semester. 7,000 rooms as part of the agreement we closed with Rixos, which brings the portfolio of 15 mid-scale to luxury properties in Europe. The all-inclusive resort segment of Rixos has great scope for growth in Middle East and Asia-Pac, given the rapid development of the middle-class population and leisure travel is one of the fastest-growing segment in this market. So we are very happy with that agreement.

Then the rest, the 16,000 rooms, were added organically, and on those 16,000 rooms, you find the mix by segment and by regions that we typically have with luxury gaining traction. On this topic, we now have signed 32 Raffles, Fairmont and Swissôtels since the closing of the transaction about one year ago and confirming the Group capacity to leverage those iconic brands.

Rixos deal also impact the regional breakdown that you see on the right part of the table. But if you are to exclude Rixos, you are back to the typical breakdown that we've seen since several quarters now. On that breakdown, you have more, in fact, detail on Page 9, where you see the breakdown both of the network and of the pipeline. So following the solid H1 numbers, our total system today comprises 4,200 hotels, i.e., 597,000 rooms and we will most definitely pass the 600k room threshold by year-end.

Our pipeline represents 160,000 rooms, i.e., 910 hotels. And it remains vastly located outside Europe, with Asia-Pac representing 45% of the number, and Europe, including France, only 17%. So nothing really new there. Based on that pipeline, we confirm today that we will open more than 40,000 rooms organically in 2017, in line with what we have disclosed to you during the Q1 earnings call.

So if we move to Page 8. So you can see there the three business lines. So as for HotelServices, gross volume grew 35% at constant rate to €8.7 billion, mainly driven by the integration of FRHI. If you were to exclude FRHI, the gross revenue grew by a solid 7%. Revenue like-for-like was at 6% to €839 million and RevPAR was up 3.8%.

If you look at the new business. New business tripled revenue. So we integrated Onefinestay, John Paul, TravelKeys, Availpro and VeryChic across the H1 semester. The like-for-like increase amounts to 16.4%, and it aggregates six weeks of Onefinestay and Fastbooking.

If you focus on Hotel Assets, they recorded a strong performance at 4.6%, with Central Europe continuing to be a very solid driver, which offsets a much tougher environment in Brazil. So bottom line, on a reported basis, the perimeter effect is about 24% of the growth, with the integration of FRHI, which accounts for most of the 24%, and contribute significantly to North America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East Africa regions. And then the other elements in the perimeter is Onefinestay and John Paul. Currency was a positive 1.1%, which is driven by the appreciation of the Brazilian reals and the Australian dollar.

Now if we deep-dive a little bit more on the revenue performance, focusing on the key RevPAR trends on the key regions. So talking first of France and Switzerland, which delivered its first quarterly RevPAR growth since end of 2015 in Q1. It came back to a flat growth in Q2. This was highly expected on the back of tougher comp. And you may recall, we discussed that in the call back in - on the Q1 result.

It includes the bank holiday in May and the fact that last year, the Euro Football Championship happened back in June, which also explain the drop in average prices, you can see on the left graph of the slide.

Going into a little bit more detail on that very critical part of our business, you see that in Paris we have a positive RevPAR of 4.3% over the semester. This is, as already mentioned, largely driven by leisure, which is up 19% semester-over-semester, with a constant pickup in international travel. As an illustration, I mean, China traveler volume is up 28%, and the U.S. is up 13% versus H1 of last year.

If we now deep-dive on Provins, it was more affected than Paris in Q2 on the back of the comps I was alluding to, with a stronger bias - because there is a stronger bias towards business travel in France and hence, the bank holiday's weighting is higher, and also the fact that the Euro that we refer to, did happen - showed much more growth, sorry, outside Paris last year because Paris was basically a deserted place.

So going forward, we see this good trend continuing. We are confident in the recovery and we will come back over summer to easier comps, so we do anticipate a solid RevPAR growth in Q3 for France and Switzerland.

If we now move to Europe. So Europe RevPAR remained very strong in Europe. It was strong in Q1. It is strong in Q2 with a 4.7% RevPAR. In that explanation, there is Iberica, which experienced double-digit growth at 17% RevPAR in the second quarter. So very, very strong performance from Iberica after, by the way, two years of already very strong double-digit performance.

Then you've got the U.K., which is stronger than ever, with a 6% RevPAR increase in Q2. May was actually the highest month ever in terms of RevPAR in London. The activity remains supported by the same elements than the one we alluded to in Q1, i.e., Staycation. We assess that there is an increase of 12% in volume from British guests and the foreign guests are attracted by British pound that still remains very low today.

And last but not least, I mean, the terror attacks back in Manchester and London had only marginal effect that we can see on cancellation and bookings. The other thing I'd like to comment on is Germany, which is a big driver also of the Group. Germany was negative in Q2 and the RevPAR was down 3.7%, again in line with what we knew - or in line with what we discussed. And this was in advance of fair, it's essentially a story of calendar, with some fairs like [indiscernible] that didn't take place. The fundamentals in Germany are strong, and so it's going to be - the fairs will continue to be a drag over H2, but not as much of a drag. I think, on Europe, this covers the key drivers.

If we move to Slide 10, we see here Asia-Pacific. So Asia-Pacific continues to have strong performance period-over-period. I mean, they have a RevPAR growth of 5.6% in H1, which is, as you see, largely driven by occupancy. If we deep-dive a bit on Asia-Pac, Australia was up 5% over the semester. There were a few large events in Sydney, Melbourne, which are key cities, whereas, in fact the Brisbane and Perth are still lingering on the back of the mining crisis.

RevPAR was a bit softer in Q2 versus Q1 in China, but still enjoyed a very solid supply growth in the country and we have very, very successful partnership with Huazhu.

Southeast Asia was contrasted, with Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia doing well. Singapore being affected by some renovation that we do in our Raffles and Fairmont Hotels. But all in all, what needs to be remembered is that the sub-region of Southeast Asia was up 4% over the semester. So globally, and that's the right part of the table, you see occupancy has been driving 70% of the very solid 3.8% RevPAR growth, with a 2 points increase like-for-like over the semester. So that was globally on RevPAR.

Deep-diving a bit, and I am now on Page 11, on HotelServices revenue by country, by regions. The RevPAR trend we just covered translates into sound revenue performances by region. You will note that there was the leap year effect in 2017, which is roughly 0.5 negative effect on like-for-like growth. France, Europe and Asia-Pac represent 80% of the business. So we covered those in detail already. And I'll talk a bit on the other regions.

So Middle East and Africa recorded 4.7% increase in revenue, which is a solid number and in view of a very mixed environment. Morocco did very well. Morocco benefits from recovery in leisure travel. And Egypt is lifted by the devaluation of its currency, and so the Russians are coming back notably to Egypt.

Reversely some country face tough or tougher environment and continued, I should say, tougher environment, and this is the Gulf and the Sub-Saharan region, which are affected both by an oil price, which is still below 50 bucks and the geopolitical tensions that we are all aware of.

As for NCAC, the like-for-like number here does not include FRHI, because FRHI got only closed back in July 2016. But FRHI did actually very well with a 13% RevPAR growth in H1. And here - and again, Canada and the Rocky Mountains are being extremely strong. Sofitel and Novotel were lower RevPAR and notably in the gateway cities, so places like New York, Miami and San Francisco.

As for South America, South America which for us is very much Brazil, still suffers from the situation, the very difficult situation in Brazil, both from a social economic situation but also from another supply in Rio. So these economic and social situations do tend to improve a bit, and GDP is expected to go back to positive this year. And so as soon as it will turn back, it will turn back, but today, it hasn't.

As in Q1, increase in worldwide structure is linked to the consolidation of FRHI. As a matter of fact, FRHI charges specific services directly from its head office to the hotel. This revenue are typically included in regional cluster for the other brands, so the other Accor brands. We may adjust this going forward and obviously, we'll keep you updated on when we do the changes.

So Luxe now, on the segment - from a segment view, contributes to 41% of HotelServices revenue. And you can see on the table on the right, the right table, that it used to be 24%, so that's exactly in line with the 50% mid-term objective that we presented back to - in our Capital Markets Day in October 2016.

So now moving to more detail on new businesses. I am on Slide 12. So new businesses revenue reached €43 million in H1, with a sharp increase between Q1 and Q2, linked to some addition. So revenue grew 11% like-for-like at Onefinestay. We opened three more destinations in Q2; San Francisco, Milan, Boston. And so we are now at a total of 13. We started with four, five.

We also announced yesterday the grouping of our private rental businesses under one umbrella, Onefinestay, and so all of these brands are now put together under one umbrella, which will help getting synergy and foster growth. And we now have, in fact, 10,000 properties that we put in that space, a very, very large number.

If you take a look at Fastbooking, revenue was up 19%, thanks to steady trend in digital solution and some also initial benefit of the gathering with Availpro that we purchased earlier this year, with both sales proposition which become more complete and a larger target list of customer that we can arise.

As for John Paul, out of the revenue, the €43 million, John Paul accounts for €18 million. We are progressively handing AccorHotel customer care over to John Paul. At the same time, John Paul is leading a current pilot test on AccorLocal, which we started in 10 hotels in Paris. We enlarged the test to 80 hotels across five French cities and are happy with the results.

So moving now to the third business line, Hotel Assets. And I am on Slide 13. Hotel Assets is composed of 157 hotels, which represent around 31,000 rooms. There are two key elements into that. There is the owned and leased from Orbis, our listed Polish subsidiary, and that accounts for about 77 hotels. And then you've got the management lease that is on EBITDA, which are in Brazil, and accounts for about 50 hotels. The rest, as you can see on the table on the left part, is spread over various other regions, much smaller numbers.

The performance was steady for this hotel with a 4.6% like-for-like increase - not steady, was strong for this hotel with a 4.6% like-for-like increase on revenue and a 7.3% like-for-like RevPAR growth, which reflects strong performance in the Orbis perimeter and which is partially offset by the situation in Brazil.

If we move to Slide 14. We have here the result by segment. Moving to the EBITDA. So you can see the performance is strong for HotelServices with both EBIT and EBITDA margin growing sharply.

The performance for our new business is in line with what we expected. A negative operating performance will progressively improve and turn positive in the mid-term as we gain scale and implement synergy. Here the name of the game is growth. So acquisition made across H1 are all profitable business and they will start to contribute more in H2.

If you look at Hotel Assets, they are predominantly shaped around the sound performance of Orbis, tempered by the Brazilian situation, so satisfactory result for Hotel Assets overall. So in total, what we show is an EBIT margin, which is growing from 19% in H1 2016 to 25% in H1 2017, which is a 4% - 4 points improvement on a comparable basis.

One thing that we did highlight at the end of last year when we presented the results, and I put again the slide this year to avoid any confusion, and I'm talking about the Slide 15. This slide shows, on the left part, our IFRS financial statement as we are publishing them, and then they show the AccorHotel future financial statement. The point we want to highlight here is the fact that the official margin of 25% in IFRS 5 account will turn into 19% on the day Booster is completed with, as you know, the fact that we won't eliminate any more intra-company transaction between HotelInvest and HotelServices going forward. This is more a reminder.

If we move to Page 16, we now focus on the P&L of HotelServices. You see the margins are stable for managed & franchised, with an EBITDA margin reaching 61%. Sales and marketing is back to breakeven. In February this year, when we presented the result, we did say that the decrease in OpEx for the digital plan, so the P&L effect of the digital plan phase down will be about €5 million at EBIT level in 2017. And that includes everything, as you may recall, earnings, cost, depreciation, everything. So this doesn't change.

The EBIT impact of the plan in H1 is a positive €14 million in H1 versus H1, and it will be a negative €9 million in H2. So just to explain that the variance is still the €5 million, except that it is much more in H1 and much less in H2. The reason being, you may recall, that last year at the same time, we had discussion on the phasing of the digital plan, which was very heavy in H1 of last year. And so when you do this comparison, in fact, you've got a phasing point, so that's what it is.

Other activity, which include procurement, shop services, timeshare in Australia, saw a reduction which is mostly coming from consolidation of FRHI. So if we try to summarize what happens to the EBIT increase of this year versus last year, we see four factors. Trading and organic expansion, which is accounting for about €22 million; FRHI operation, which was not there last year and accounts for €28 million; FRHI synergy, which accounts for €26 million versus the €39 million that - EBIT benefit that you will see over the year and the decrease in OpEx from the digital plan, which is €14 million versus €5 million over the year.

So the two things that you want to remember there is that there is a phasing phenomenon happening, with the FRHI synergy coming up in H1 and the digital plan being much more seeable in H1 versus H2 as a variance.

To summarize that, a very important point, there is about €20 million of the incremental EBIT which is coming from calendar effect between H1 and H2, which explains most of the gap between the numbers that you see for our performance versus the consensus for H1, and it equates for around 2 points in EBIT margin at Group level over the semester. So that's the key explanation between what you see in consensus and what you see in the actual saving. So that's one important point that we wanted to clarify.

If you move to HotelServices and split, in fact HotelServices performance by region. I am on Slide 17. So the values performance are in line with the top line goals that we have described before. Asia-Pac is increasing by 37%, but this is lifted by one-offs, a tax reversal and the write-on on receivable, so kind of extraordinary item, if you will. Then France and Europe are deriving a single-digit EBIT growth, which is very much what you would expect [ph].

If you go to Middle East and Africa, you've got reverse phenomenon because of the situation we - in Guinea, we did accrue €2 million on receivable, and so that's why you see the MEA result being negative 16.5% like-for-like, on top of the underlying business situation which I described before, i.e., that Middle East and Africa is a tough place to do business right now because of the oil crisis and the political tension.

So the bottom line is that the results are in line with the RevPAR expansion and the business underlying situation, with the exception of a few one-offs in the case of Asia-Pacific and in the case of Middle East and Africa. Latin America is Brazil. So bottom line, EBIT growth 21% on a like-for-like basis and 93% versus last year.

So moving now below EBIT. So below EBIT, there are several variations and notably because of the account AccorInvest carve-out that was completed on June 30 that I alluded to at the beginning of this presentation.

If we talk about the financial result, the financial result is halved, amounting to minus €40 million this semester compared to €93 million last year. We explained during the 2016 result that we negotiated an option to buy the Group headquarter offices. We hedged again an increase of rate. The change in value of this hedge was a negative €41 million in H1 2016, as you may recall, and it turned into a positive 10% with the recent evolution of the rate. So as a reminder, this is a non-cash accounting exercise. It only impacts the P&L.

Non-recurring items decreased compared to last year, where last year you may also recall that we had a one-off capital gain for the sale of asset to Huazhu as part of the Huazhu transaction to the tune of €76 million. The tax line is also interesting. Following carve-out from AccorInvest in Germany and Netherlands, we recognized a €56 million deferred tax asset stemming from valuation differences between tax and accounting. So that's what explain in fact, the income tax expense line.

And then when you move to the profit or loss of discontinued operation, there are here, again, various element to understand the fluctuation. One is the fact that when we do the AccorInvest carve-out, there is a tax friction. You may recall we mentioned a tax friction which is south of 5% to the gap, 4% in [indiscernible] at 4%. So that's about €220 million of after-tax charge that we did recognize on that line, so that's a negative. And then you have a big positive, which is that since we are in IFRS 5, we have to start depreciation for the statement or the IFRS statement, and that accounts to an €88 million positive post-tax effect onto that line, so you got a big negative, a big positive. So that's for the fluctuation and the explanation of what happens below EBIT and net profit. And as I said, a lot of it is saved by the AccorInvest transaction.

If we move to the bridge from EBITDA to recurring free cash flow. So our financial cash-out increased in H1 2017 with the new bond AccorHotel issued back in January. The tax cash-out decreased because of a one-off settlement in France related to dividend from European subsidiary that follow a court judgment called as [indiscernible] something which is across France, applies to all French company and was a one-off effect of €37 million. And that explains why, between the performance and this cash one-off, the FFO doubled to €253 million.

Recurring investment was stable at €71 million. It encompasses digital and IT CapEx for HotelServices as well as maintenance and development for our Hotel Assets and CapEx, Orbis mainly. Conversion to EBITDA was a strong 60%. So that's on cash.

If we move now from recurring free cash flow to change in net debt. So the net debt increased to €2.4 billion compared to €1.7 billion at the end of 2017. So the key elements of that change are acquisition, about €240 million of acquisition, which is 50-50 between Orbis and the new businesses. The working capital change was a negative, and it was mostly affected by timing and notably timing of Accor deal cost payment. Then you've got discontinued operation, which is a negative number and this is coming from acquisition of the ADIA portfolio in Australia and last year was impacted by the Grape Hospitality transaction. So at the end of June, we end up with an average cost of debt of 2.47% and an average maturity of 4.2%, to put things in a nutshell. So that's on the balance sheet.

Now if we move to the conclusion. So we have an ongoing solid momentum in H1. So the current business got off to a good start. The RevPAR is 3.8% over the semester. Q2 was a bit weaker than Q1, but it's essentially because of the tougher comp that I alluded to and notably in France and Germany. And it was exactly what we expected and what we had been talking to you about.

Expansion remains fast, with 23,000 rooms added over the semester. Pipeline is strong. And in fact, again, it should be a record year for organic growth supply, and we do confirm the 40,000 rooms that we had told you in Q1.

New initiatives are progressively ramp up. You saw in fact the like-for-like growth and some of the later acquisition are going to come now into the pipe and we should benefit from the scale and synergy effect, I mean, the announcement that we just did around Onefinestay being one illustration of what we try to do there.

We expect overall that this solid operating trends will carry on in H2 in France and Germany to a lesser - sorry, France and Germany to a lesser extent, will benefit from milder comp. I mentioned Germany, fairs will still be an unfavorable calendar versus last year. But all in all, there is some traction which is expected to carry on across all regions.

The reduction in expenses, in marketing and digital, will be a bit lower in H2 versus H1. So the full year margin improvement is expected to be a touch below the strong H1 performance. So based on these elements that shape our EBIT estimate, we think that our performance or EBIT expectation will be in the range of €460 million to €480 million.

So thanks for your attention, and I guess the floor is yours.

Geoffrey D'Halluin

Hi, good morning. Geoffrey speaking from Deutsche Bank. I would have two questions, please. First of all, just would like to have your assumptions in terms of RevPAR on a full-year basis correlated to the full-year EBIT guidance of €460 million to €480 million. So how much do you expect in terms of RevPAR behind these targets? And secondly, regarding the digital cost. I just would like to understand if we have to expect any further cost in the next coming years? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes, sure. Good morning, Geoffrey. The underlying assumption on RevPAR is around 4%, 4%-plus. So that's what is substantiating, in fact the number that I was using. In terms of digital plan, the one thing is that there is no change whatsoever versus the table that we used during the financial year 2016 presentation.

So we said that the P&L expense would go down by €5 million for the full-year of 2017, and the P&L effect will be a reduction of €5 million over the year. The thing I was trying to explain earlier in the call is that the phasing is just a positive in H1 and a negative now. And then you have the tables, so you can see what it is for 2018, but there is no change on those numbers.

On the digital plan that we went through and explained over the last two or three years, no change on the plan.

Geoffrey D'Halluin

Okay, thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Sure.

Vicki Stern

Good morning. Two questions from me. Just firstly, on new business expectations for the full-year in terms of the losses. So can you give any sense of what you expect the full year losses to be for new businesses? Should it increase in line with the H1 increase? And then just more broadly, how we should think about the shape of that loss line or potentially hopefully profit line over the next few years? And then just secondly, on CapEx, perhaps just something on full-year CapEx guidance and again more broadly how we should think about the CapEx in future years? Thanks.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes. On the new businesses, I think I don't want to give you a number for the year-end. What we are doing there, Vicki, and it does not change, there is one element in the profitability of the new businesses which is weighting significantly, and that's Onefinestay. We said that from day one, and we - you have the actual of last year, and it still continues to be the case today. What is important here is that we go and do execute on the scaling strategy, which is the way by which you move from negative to positive.

Hence the comment I was making earlier on the fact that we started with the four, five cities one year, 1.5 years ago, and we are today at 13 cities. And the plan remains that we need to be by 2019 at 40 cities. Once we've reached the 40 cities, we're obviously in a totally different profitability scheme. So that's really the mid-term objective.

Then for the rest of the profitability of the new businesses, we've got acquisitions that we're adding to the pipeline, that I was alluding to, Availpro, VeryChic, John Paul. And all of these acquisitions were acquisitions of profitable companies. So that is the case of Onefinestay, and then there is the other acquisitions. Then to also be a full disclosure, you've got Fastbooking. Fastbooking did incur some losses and Fastbooking is still incurring some losses. We see that by having acquired Availpro, we also acquired a significant additional portfolio of customers.

I mean, Availpro was a corporation, which was basically owning the French customer base, and it's also a company which is offering solutions, which are complementary to what we have in Fastbooking. To give you an example, the Channel Manager portion of the digital offering of Availpro is a very good solution that we didn't add. So by combining again those things, we should improve the situation as it is. And so that's really kind of the mid-term objective. I won't give you a number for the year-end.

On CapEx, CapEx I think the number that you may want to use is €150 million. Really what's happening on CapEx is you've got two different components here. You've got, in fact what we still do for Orbis, which is an HI business and it's a capital-intensive business and Orbis had a very active program of asset management, which is why you derive today from Orbis the 10% type of RevPAR that we've been experiencing over the last year and that we're experiencing this year.

So we continue to spend money. I mean, we just did a deal on the Amster [ph] portfolio. We did the deal on the Sofitel, Budapest. So we'll continue spending money there because it creates value. And then there is the rest of the business, which is more in the ballpark of €100 million. So that's really what you may use as a number to model. And the rest of the business, you know what it is. It's a little bit of digital, it's key money and IT, I should say, not call it digital, and key money. Okay?

Vicki Stern

Thanks. Just looking back on the first one then. I appreciate you don't want to give the one year forecast then on new businesses. But I think within the original plan to double the EBITDA over five years, new businesses should represent about €150 million. Is that still relevant, and does that include [Technical Difficulty]. Any sense around that, please?

Jean-Jacques Morin

I mean, you're right. We disclosed the number when we said that the new businesses was a significant swinger in the five-year plan. The number that we've been using is €100 million on - as a five-year objective in the growth of the EBITDA. And so this number remains. What I don't want to do is, since we are in a phase into which we are still shaping it, is give you some number that then will turn inaccurate. So I don't want to do that.

Vicki Stern

Okay. Thanks very much.

Jarrod Castle

Good morning. Three, if I may. One, the pipeline has gone down from year-end, and I think you said the pipeline is strong. So is that just phasing, or is there still a lot of interest in people launching AccorHotels? Then secondly, I think you said of the hotels which you opened, 94% were Franchised & Managed. I take it the other 6% are owned. Does that go into the Hotel Assets line, or are any hotels actually joining the ranks of HotelInvest though, based on previous commitments that were made? And then just lastly, it looks like you're very much on track for synergies on Fairmont. Any views on maybe that number going up at some point? Thanks.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Okay. So on pipeline, it is what you said, it's mostly phasing. There is nothing to read into that.

On synergy. On synergy, what we do is we do confirm the number that we gave you of the synergy for financial year '17 of €52 million P&L effect and €56 million exit run rate at year-end, so which were the numbers that we kind of discussed before. So there is no change on that. It's mostly the phasing of those synergy which are coming faster. You may recall that we said that we are one year in advance on phasing. The total number targeted is still the €55 million that we have disclosed with you before, so that's where we stand currently on that.

And so on the question on the 94% owned, the only thing that you will see there is there were some on a lease that were previously committed, they will flow in but the intent there is not to restart HotelInvest business after having done the AccorInvest deal.

Jarrod Castle

Okay. Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Sure.

Jamie Rollo

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Three questions, please. The EBIT guidance at the midpoint looks - it looks like it implies only 5% EBIT growth in the second half if we adjust for that net €9 million year-on-year digital cost. I mean, that does seem still quite conservative, even accounting for the phasing. Secondly, on the opening guidance, the 40,000 rooms looks pretty conservative, given that the first half is normally sort of well under half the full-year room openings. So what is the upside to that 40,000? And also, are the rooms in Rixos and BHG, are they similar in terms of unit revenue, given they seem to be sort of block transactions and many of the hotels and not converting to your brands? And then a final thing is just if we look at the difference between like-for-like sales growth and like-for-like RevPAR, there was very little difference in the first quarter but second quarter there was about 4% positive difference between the two. So is that just some calendar effect in there, or is that more of a benefit from last year's openings coming through? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes. Okay, the last part of your question was kind of not clear, but I will get back to that. I'll answer to the one that I've understood. So on the EBIT, really the message I'm trying to pass through is that between the FRHI synergy and the digital plan, there will be a €44 million effect on to the financial year '17 P&L, and €40 million of it is in H1 and €4 million of it is in H2. So that's why I mentioned the €20 million phasing effect.

If you go back and put that €40 million into the numbers, you'll find that you are back to the history, for whatever it's worth, of HotelServices, i.e. 45% in H1, 55% in H2. We don't have any more the viability of what we used to have because we don't have any more HotelInvest in the phasing of the numbers, the part that was driving our results much more significantly but skewed, I should say, towards H2, was coming from HI. So if you do the math, I mean, let's see, it works.

On the 40,000 rooms, the numbers look high in H1 because of Rixos. So if you were to exclude Rixos, then on the rest, doing 47,000 organically makes sense. So that's what we think is the right guidance.

On BHG versus Rixos, there is really not much to comment. There is really not much in terms of differences to comment on. And then you had the one last question but I'm sorry I didn't get.

Jamie Rollo

Yes, apologies. I was just looking at the like-for-like revenue growth in HotelServices and the like-for-like RevPAR growth. If we look at the difference between the two, there was a very little - very small gap in the first quarter of 60 basis points. It looks like in the second quarter that widened to 380 basis points. So I was just wondering - we discussed it on the first quarter call why there wasn't much difference between like-for-like sales and like-for-like RevPAR and there is quite a big difference in the second quarter.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes. I mean, on the difference between revenue and RevPAR, typically what you have is development, and you see that very well if you look at the Asia-Pacific numbers because the Asia-Pacific numbers are the place where we do most of the development, 40%, 40%-plus of the development. So you see that very well.

After that in the explanation by region, there are, for each of them, different elements that explain the gap. In the case of North America, it's coming from the franchise bag that we did of a lot of the hotels. So you move from management to franchise and hence you do have an effect on the revenues, so that's why the gap narrows and in fact becomes - the revenue becomes below what it was before in comparison to RevPAR.

In the case of MEA, there were some renovation, you may recall, notably in Western Africa with Abidjan, and so that has been making the two curves of RevPAR and revenue stick together because you do have an effect on revenue coming from the renovation. And the case of Europe is cleaner. You have a delta, which kind of makes sense.

And in the case of France, there was some discussion in Q1 on the performance of France. You may recall there was a discussion on Grape and the fact that you are moving from management to franchisee. And there were also some one-offs and notably some IT changes that we - that we are explaining why the revenue in H1 was, in fact lower than the RevPAR by a significant amount because we didn't - we were not able to do some of those chargeback.

And in Q2, you have the exact opposite phenomenon. So you see, if you look at France and compare Q1 to Q2 in terms of RevPAR versus revenue, you will see that there is a clear inversion of the two curves. So to explain it in one line is a bit difficult because each of the region does have a different pattern. But we - but typically, the equation that we all know that you should have in between RevPAR and revenue development [indiscernible].

Jamie Rollo

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Jaafar Mestari

Hi good morning.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Good morning.

Jaafar Mestari

I just wanted to come back, please, on the - what you gave as an EBIT bridge for H1, was very useful, and I think maybe we could do a similar exercise for H2. So to begin with the AccorHotels EBIT of €262 million under the new reporting format for H2. Is that still the correct number or are there any small-scope changes we need to be aware of? And then, I suppose, we just have this swing of €9 million in digital costs, which would bring us to some comparable base of €253 million. From that number it still is a bit difficult to understand why H2 will not ultimately be a lower number in H2 '17. Can you maybe help us a little bit more with that?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Just, it's very difficult to get to - it's not that I want to use that as an excuse for not answering your question, but it was breaking up. At least for me, it was very much breaking up. But the way to look at it is you should find out once you rework the phasing effect, that on a normalized basis, the EBIT, which is generated in HS or in AccorHotel more globally is 45% in H1 and 55% in H2. After that, on the detail of the bridge, which I couldn't really follow-up, I propose that we take it offline with Sébastien Valentin. But that's really how we make sure that the bottom-up numbers that we are getting from our operations was making sense [indiscernible] and how we derived our guidance for the year.

Jaafar Mestari

So sorry if the line is not good but basically I get it that your main explanation is the - last year, the H1 to H2 was distorted for many other reasons than just digital and 45-55 is the right starting point.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes.

Jaafar Mestari

Thank you very much.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Sure.

Tim Ramskill

Good morning.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Good morning.

Tim Ramskill

Two questions from me, please. Good morning, how you guys? Two questions, please. The first one, just again to sort of - sorry to keep going over the same similar ground on the EBIT bridge. You talked in your comments about Asia-Pac when you've given the split by region about some one-offs. So I just wondered if you could specifically quantify those just to give us a sense of the impact there. And then a more strategic question around Orbis. I don't recall you guys being asked, you maybe have, but as you mentioned, it's obviously a different model. It's a more capital-intensive business. What are your medium-term thoughts as to retaining ownership of that? Do you see it as core, or any particular observations around that, please?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes. On Asia-Pac, your quantification is €3 million [ph]. And it's coming from - there are some tax changes in China with the implementation of VAT. And so around that, it adds up that there is some tax that we can get back. And then there are some receivable that we're able to collect - all receivables that we're able to collect from FRHI. So that's really to give you more granularity on what it is, this is what it is, but I don't think we want to spend more time on that one.

In terms of Orbis, yes, we are very happy with Orbis. I think - and it has been a great story. You may recall, we started with, so to speak, no profitability three, four years ago, and today, it generated last year probably 50%-plus EBIT if you combine all the businesses, HI and HS. So this is a great story and the darling, in fact from the Polish Stock Exchange.

On Orbis, we did not include it into the AccorInvest scope because the structuring, since it is a traded entity, was not something that could be done within the timing that we contemplate for the AccorInvest transaction. So there is no plan on Orbis that we can discuss publicly.

Tim Ramskill

Okay. Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Good.

Operator

Jean-Jacques Morin

This is good.

Julien Richer

Good morning, everyone. Two questions, please. The first one, I would like to have the strategic rationale for your partnership on Nextdoor. And the second one, if you could give us an update on your AccorHotel marketplace, how many hotels do you have right now in that marketplace, the impact of revenue and the relationship with the franchisees, please?

Sébastien Bazin

Yes. On Nextdoor, the idea on Nextdoor is exactly what we tried to push forward on new activities, i.e., developing around what our business model is, to offer our solution to our customer base, which is at the perimeter of the, I would call it, the core trade of an hotelier, which is selling homes.

So in that sense, there is all these initiatives going on and some statistic on Nextdoor-type of activity by which - from a market which today is probably 2% to 3% of this kind of market. Nextdoor could take 10% to 20% in the coming years by 2020.

And so there is a growing market here providing those flexible space, and you know the success of - we work around that. And so what we've done is that Bouygues Immobilier had launched an initiative to work on that. It's [indiscernible]. And we can provide to that some expertise, which is our expertise of customer relationship, hotelier management and also nowadays conciergerie, in order to provide a combined solution, which is much more appealing to the end customer, i.e., not only a space but a space with fancy services or fancy or more - I would say, more valuable services.

And that's why it makes sense to combine somebody who is really in the real estate business like Bouygues Immobilier and somebody like us, which is much more in the customer and management of customer type of relationship and business.

So that's really the idea here. It's just like private condo. It is one of those markets that were not really existing and are growing super, super rapidly. I think we were - valuation is usually a huge number. I think it's €20 billion or something like that. So I think there is again some space here that we can grab and we try to address it with that partnership. So it's very much, very much in line with the so-called vertical two, vertical three.

In terms of the update, is on the marketplace, we've got 2,003 hotels which are on-boarded, and we've got 2,007 which are signed. The issue that we have on marketplace is the traffic that is occurring at the AccorHotel website level because now we have the hotel, but we need to increase the traffic, which we have devoted our efforts, and that's part of your question [Technical Difficulty] making sure that our franchisee and notably in France, which were in a difficult situation because of the market that we knew was the one of France last year.

So we devoted our effort, our marketing effort, our digital effort, to make sure that we were loading as much as we could, the franchisee hotels. So that's really what happened last year. What we've got to decide is how much marketing effort do we want to know in order to make that initiative being known worldwide because today, you've got the hotels, but there are not enough people who were aware of it and hence the traffic is not at the level you would like it to be.

So to be quite straight, this is the situation. And so we will get back to you in the coming months with how we will address that from a strategic perspective.

Julien Richer

Thank you.

Sébastien Bazin

Sure.

Sébastien Bazin

Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you. Thank you all for your attendance and your questions. And I'm looking forward to meeting you again. Bye-bye.

