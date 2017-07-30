KapStone Paper and Packaging's (KS) CEO Matt Kaplan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Matt Kaplan - President and CEO

Andrea Tarbox - EVP and CFO

Randy Nebel - EVP of Integrated Packaging

Analysts

Debbie Jones - Deutsche Bank

James Armstrong - Armstrong Investment

Mark Wilde - BMO Capital Markets

Scott Gaffner - Barclays

John Babcock - BofA Merrill Lynch

Salvator Tiano - Vertical Research

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Gail Glazerman - Roe Equity Research LLC

Steven Chercover - D.A. Davidson

Christopher Manuel - Wells Fargo Securities

Matt Kaplan

Good morning, and thank you for participating in KapStone's Q2 2017 Investor Call. Joining me today are Andrea Tarbox, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Randy Nebel, Executive Vice President of our Integrated Packaging business.

Following my brief opening remarks, Andrea will review our Q2 financial results, and Randy will provide an update on our operations. Before opening the lines for your questions, I will wrap up our formal presentation by summarizing some important assumptions for Q3 and the balance of the year.

During our Q1 investor call, we commented that KapStone was experiencing an exceptional level of positive momentum characterized by strong demand for boxes, kraft paper and containerboard, price appreciation for most of our products, mix improvement and strong performance for our distribution business, Victory Packaging. We are very pleased to report that all these trends are still prevalent and contributed to our Q2 results and are expected to further impact our performance for the balance of 2017.

Box shipments continue to be strong for most of our plants and particularly robust in the Pacific Northwest, where we have an important presence. During Q2, our box shipments increased by 6.9% on a billion-square-feet basis, and although we are early in Q3, we anticipate that the growth will continue.

Our growth in Q2 box shipments compares favorably to industry Q2 growth of 2.4%, as reported by the FBA. Our year-to-date box shipments are up 6.4% compared to industry-wide growth of 3%. It is important to recognize that as we achieve the organic growth in our box business, it is the most capital cost-effective means of increasing our integration.

With respect to integration, we set a goal to increase our internal consumption of containerboard by 100,000 to 150,000 tons by mid-year 2018. We believe that we will achieve our goal, as recent strategic investments ramp up as anticipated.

Domestic kraft paper and domestic containerboard demand have remained strong, as our independent converters are successfully growing their businesses. As a result, we anticipate growth in domestic board and paper shipments and a corresponding decline in our exports in Q3 compared to Q2.

Our publicly stated goal of reducing 2017 export containerboard and export kraft paper shipments by 90,000 and 70,000 tons, respectively, should be achieved. We anticipate that this change in mix will positively impact our Q3 results.

We announced and have implemented price increases across most of our product lines. While much progress was made in Q2, we expect to experience more improvement for the balance of 2017. We expect average pricing to improve in Q3 versus Q2 for boxes, domestic and export containerboard and for kraft paper, both domestic and export shipments. We'll provide some specific estimates on - of the impact of these increases shortly.

Our operations, both mill and box plants, continue to be a focus area. I'm encouraged by the operational improvement that we accomplished in Q2 compared to Q1. Our Q2 mill production increased by 10,000 tons in spite of the unplanned boiler outage at Charleston and the planned annual cold mill outage at Roanoke Rapids. These outages reduced production by 6,000 and 11,000 tons, respectively. Randy will provide more detail on our operations.

Our distribution business, Victory Packaging, continues to deliver consistently strong results. Q2 EBITDA was $19 million compared to $18 million last year. We believe the performance of Victory Packaging will be strong through the balance of the year as growth resumes. Additionally, KapStone continues to enjoy the integration benefit associated with supplying in excess 100,000 tons annually to Victory.

In concluding, we are highly encouraged by the progress that we're making, although we recognize that we have numerous opportunities to further improve. The combination of strong demand and price improvement across our product lines, along with our keen focus on operational improvement, contributed to our improved Q2 results and set the stage for a stronger Q3 and second half of 2017. Now Andrea will review in detail our financial results. Andrea?

Andrea Tarbox

Okay. Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everybody. The presentation for today's review of second quarter 2017 financial results is located on our website, www.kapstonepaper.com, in the Investors section.

On slide three of the presentation is a summary of our second quarter results compared year-over-year and sequentially from Q1 2017.

Net sales were up 5% to $823 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased $3 million or 3% from Q2 2016 to $100 million. Adjusted net income was up $1 million or 3% to $27 million year-over-year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27 was flat to Q2 2016.

On slide four, we bridge our net sales and adjusted EBITDA results between Q2 2016 to the second quarter of 2017. Our net sales of $823 million were $38 million higher in 2017 on higher prices, improved product mix, increased sales volume and higher Victory sales. Average mill selling prices increased $37 per ton year-over-year to $661 per ton. Favorable prices and mix of $26 million resulted primarily from the 2016 and 2017 domestic containerboard and corrugated price increases, with the 2017 increase mostly realized in June of 2017.

Rising export prices and improved product mix, representing a shift from export sales to domestic sales, also drove the higher price/mix benefit. Distribution sales increased $8 million, mainly due to price increases, as Victory passed along the containerboard increase to their customers. Sales volume increased $4 million on higher corrugated product sales, with shipments posting a 6.9% increase on an MSF basis. Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million was $3 million higher compared to Q2 2016, with significant improvements in pricing and a better product mix.

Partially offsetting were higher OCC costs, up $12 million, and higher other costs that include the $4 million unplanned outage related to the recovery boiler incident at Charleston. Also included are higher freight charges and higher salary and wages due to inflation. In Q1 2017, we reinstated employee benefits that had previously been suspended, resulting in a $4 million higher cost year-over-year.

Moving on to slide five. We've analyzed our net sales and adjusted EBITDA sequentially from Q1 2017. Net sales were up $57 million or 7% on higher prices and improved product mix. In June, the benefits from the containerboard and corrugated products price increases announced in March were, for the most part, fully realized. Q2's average mill selling prices increased $13 per ton from Q1 to $661 per ton. Also favorably impacting Q2's prices were higher export and kraft paper prices.

Q2 is seasonally a much stronger period for Victory's operations, resulting in a sales increase of $42 million, mainly on higher volume. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $19 million, up 23%. Price and mix - increased productivity and improved seasonality for Victory were the major contributors to higher adjusted EBITDA. Productivity was up $9 million from Q1 despite the $4 million expense resulting from the April Charleston mill incident. Partially offsetting these gains was $11 million due to the timing of planned outages, as our Roanoke Rapids mill completed their annual outage in April, and $2 million of higher OCC costs.

Turning to slide six. Our operating cash flow was $17 million in Q2 2017 or $14 million lower than Q2 2016 due to higher working capital. Our net debt increased $32 million to $1.555 billion from Q1 due to increased working capital on a capital lease obligation related to the API acquisition. Our weighted average interest rate as of June 30 was 2.8%.

Due to the full impact of the June Fed rate hike and 25 basis points higher pricing on our interest rate grid, related to our increased leverage ratio, KapStone's interest rates will increase in the third quarter by approximately 40 basis points. However, with earnings for Q3 expected to be substantially higher due to the full realization of the containerboard and corrugated products price increases in Q3, and because working capital is expected to be seasonally much lower, we expect the added interest rate margin to return to the lower level after Q3 based on expected lower debt leverage.

While we expect our interest rate to decrease due to our expected lower pricing margin, our interest rates are also subject to changes initiated by the Fed. Therefore, any additional rate increases from the Fed could counteract the benefit that we derive from lowering our leverage. CapEx for the quarter was $35 million, and the full year estimate remains at $136 million. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Randy.

Randy Nebel

Thank you, Andrea. Operations were solid during the second quarter, with the only exception being the unscheduled Charleston recovery boiler down in April. This shutdown was to repair a leak in the bottom of the boiler.

Page seven shows some of the key metrics for the second quarter. As expected, selling prices are up, driven by price increases and mix improvements. These trends will continue into the third quarter. The mills ran well during the quarter, with Charleston showing significant improvement once we had both recovery boilers online. KapStone's operations continue to run well in the third quarter.

Sales were strong in both converting and the mill systems, with the price increase flowing through the box system as the quarter progressed. Box prices will continue to rise in the third quarter, as Matt already mentioned.

During the second quarter, the two new chip mills supplying Charleston and Roanoke Rapids started up. Both mills are performing well, allowing closure of five older chipping operations. The new chip mills have double the capacity of the five shuttered facilities, with 24 fewer headcount. The largest capital projects that came on during the second quarter were the new primary head box at Cowpens and a new high-speed flexo at Twin Cities. The Cowpens project came up to speed faster than expected.

The Twin Cities flexo was up and performing well as we continue up the learning curve. Both of these projects will reduce costs and improve productivity. More importantly, these projects have already improved our product quality and customer service.

KapStone's Ontario sheet plant had full power to run all of the equipment as of last week, and they are commissioning the last piece of equipment this week. This operation will come up to full capacity very quickly. This will allow us to say yes more often to our customers. We will have the large recovery in Charleston down for 12 days in the third quarter, which will reduce production by 11,000 tons.

In the first half of 2018, we will have the smaller of the two recovery boilers at Charleston down to replace a high percentage of the boiler tubes. The capital cost of this project is roughly $20 million. The expense impact of this project will be approximately $18 million. Outage cost for the full year 2018 will be flat to slightly up when compared to 2017 cost. Once the retubing is done on this recovery boiler, it will be returned to being a reliable operation, which will positively impact mill production long into the future.

With that, I'll turn it back to Matt.

Matt Kaplan

Thanks, Randy. Focusing on page eight, let's review some of the key assumptions for Q3. Due to higher pricing and mix improvements, Q3 benefit should be roughly $22 million. The bulk of the benefit is attributable to the full realization of the spring containerboard and associated box price increase. Q3 planned outage costs will be $7 million less than Q2. Fiber costs will be approximately $2 million higher, as OCC - as average OCC prices increase and virgin fiber prices decline slightly.

If the Q3 - if Q3 results are consistent with our expectations, our reserve for MIP will increase by approximately $8 million. Q3 has one more production day than Q2. The $4 million cost associated with the unplanned boiler maintenance at Charleston should not reoccur. Q3 CapEx will be $30 million, and full year capital spending will be $136 million. Interest rates, as Andrea mentioned, have increased, and therefore, we expect interest costs to be up 40 basis points. And finally, we expect an effective income tax rate of 34% and cash tax rate of 28%.

In summary, we are highly encouraged by our Q2 progress and expect a strong finish to the year. The positive impact of strong demand for boxes and containerboard, price increases for most of our products and mix improvement appear to be gaining momentum, setting the stage for continued gains throughout the balance of 2017 and into 2018. At this point, we will address your questions. Operator?

Debbie Jones

Hi, good morning.

Matt Kaplan

Good morning.

Debbie Jones

My first question is on your guidance slide. And I think that you can put everything together and reasonably get to about $125 million in EBITDA for the third quarter. But and one key comment on that - and there are a couple of things that I think are missing. You mentioned the Ontario sheet plant getting up and running towards the end of the quarter. Did that become another benefit in Q3? And could you comment on how seasonality will impact you quarter-over-quarter? And then any comments on productivity as well?

Matt Kaplan

Okay, so let's start with the Ontario sheet plant. So some of the costs associated with the Ontario sheet plant have been adjusted out of our EBITDA as a result of the fact it's a startup operation. So in terms of the impact of EBITDA, I don't think that, that's going to be overly meaningful.

With respect to seasonality, Q3 tends to be a strong box quarter. The ag business should be very good as the apple season begins to kick in and cherries kind of fade out. So we expect our box demand to be good, but as I said in my - in the formal presentation, we're growing at a 6%-plus rate, and we expect that to continue to happen.

Also, with respect to seasonality, Victory tends to be slightly weaker in Q3 than Q2. So we might see a small decline in Victory's profitability, although Victory does have some real positives from the standpoint that their margin should be expanding as a result of the box increases they put in place, and also, they got some lower-cost inventory, which they'll be selling at higher prices as the quarter progresses.

And with respect to productivity, I'm going to ask Randy to address that question.

Randy Nebel

We're expecting to have a good quarter. The big challenge is the shutdown at Charleston. We're doing some capital work there that should have pretty immediate benefits on how our number 1 machine runs. Charleston continues to run better, and it's been very encouraging. Bill Kessinger and his crew have done a great job there. And I'll say, on the box side, the operational improvements that Pat Ortiz and his team are putting in place are starting to show benefits. I don't think I can give you a specific number on productivity, but I am relatively positive.

Debbie Jones

Okay. Thank you. And my follow-up question, also on that slide, you didn't put in the annualized numbers for pricing that you had on the Q1 slide. I was just wondering if that still holds and if there's any incremental benefit from the medium price hike that was reflected by PPW.

Matt Kaplan

So we're not a huge seller of medium on the outside, but the $22 million incorporates what we believe to be the total of our price and mix benefits in Q3 versus Q2.

Debbie Jones

Okay. And then the annualized number, do you still think you're tracking...

Matt Kaplan

Yes, yes.

Debbie Jones

Okay, great. All right. Thank you. I will turn it over.

James Armstrong

Good morning and congrats on a good quarter.

Matt Kaplan

Thank you. It feels better than last quarter

James Armstrong

It feels a lot better than last quarter.

Matt Kaplan

Great. Even sleep [ph] has a tendency to do that.

James Armstrong

First question is, could you talk in more detail about any cost takeout programs you have? And do you believe you need to allocate more capital anywhere? Specifically, does Charleston need a new boiler?

Matt Kaplan

Charleston doesn't need a new boiler. When we're done with the work in the spring, it will be a sound boiler that's good for 30 years. It's still a two-boiler mill, which is less than optimum, but we went through all the calculations on what to do and how to make the most money, and this was the way to do it. We are allocating more of our capital towards the converting system because we do have some holes there. We have some great markets that we're at our capacity at the serve. So we're spending more capital on that area.

We also continue to focus on operational excellence and driving reliability, driving labor costs down, driving maintenance costs down. And that's a path we're on for the next two years. And it should, it will make us better very quickly. I mean, the biggest single issue we have in our box system is the reliability that we - as far as producing on time, and so we end up working overtime. So we have some great opportunities there. And we're allocating capital in our continuous improvement program, I think, very appropriately.

James Armstrong

Okay, that helps. And switching gears a little bit. A competitor said that vertical integration has significantly increased in the North American containerboard industry, and now that only about 5% of board is open market. One, do you agree with that? And two, are you having any issues selling open-market tons in North America as that vertical integration ramps up?

Matt Kaplan

So in Q2, just to give you an indication, our open-market sales were up 30,000 tons over Q1. We anticipate open-market sales to be up another 5,000 to 10,000 tons in Q3. So we have pretty solid relationships with our customers, and we're pretty hopeful that we're going to continue to be successful in that segment of the market.

James Armstrong

Okay, that helps. Thank you very much.

Matt Kaplan

But there's no question, James, that the audience for outside containerboard sales is shrinking. I mean, there's - I would be - I couldn't say that with a straight face that, that market is growing, because it clearly isn't.

James Armstrong

Okay, that helps, thank you.

Mark Wilde

Good morning, Matt. Good morning, Andrea.

Andrea Tarbox

Good morning.

Mark Wilde

Matt, I wonder if we could start off by maybe having you provide a little more color on just performance over at Victory. Where that's at sort of relative to when you acquired Victory? Where that's at relative to the target you might have set at that time?

Matt Kaplan

So the Victory organization has, in my view, done a very good job. The EBITDA of the business has grown. So they've expanded margins by either raising prices more than costs have gone up or by reducing their overall cost structure. The one area where Victoria has fallen short of our expectations and their expectations as well is in the area of growing their business.

I think we've discussed this on past calls. I think the whole acquisition process of Victory was a disruption for that organization, and that created some problems. We have established a plan to on-load a high level, a high number of sales people at Victory but realized that we didn't have enough sales management in order to effectively manage those folks. So over the last six to twelve months, we beefed up that middle-management in the sales area. We've recently hired those sales people, and we expect for growth to resume at Victory.

Now one thing you got to keep in mind with respect to Victory is growth tends to be lumpy. A lot of their customers have required - a lot of their prospects require a fairly long sales process, but when they come on, we see a big spike in growth. And we've got a good sales pipeline, and we're pretty positive about where the growth is going relative to - at Victory. So all-in, we're very happy with the Victory acquisition.

Mark Wilde

I'm just curious, Matt, would it be possible for you to alter the footprint at Victory at all, either shrinking it or growing it?

Matt Kaplan

I don't see any reason for shrinking the footprint. I mean, I'd certainly be interested in hearing yours or anybody's thoughts on that subject. We're definitely interested in growing the footprint. It's a profitable business, so growth is going to increase profitability. It also increases our opportunity to become more integrated. So we're definitely interested in growing that business.

Mark Wilde

Okay. All right. And then finally, just for Randy, as a follow-up, to come back to this question of just operational optimization. I think last quarter you threw out a number of, I think it was in the range of a $70 million, maybe a $75 million potential from turning around these operational issues that you've had over last few quarters. Where would you say we're at in that process right now?

Randy Nebel

Well, we've made great progress in the Charleston portion of that process. So I think we're probably - I guess, to give a round number, I think on an annual run rate, it's probably a $15 million improvement. I think on the box side in our numbers, we saw a $2 million swing first to second quarter, and I think you could annualize that very comfortably.

So we're 23 to 24, I think, on an annual run rate with where we're at now. And we're just really beginning, on the supply chain, to work on that, and that's a very big, big part of those $75 million is to get the supply chain right. And again, reliability will drive a lot of that when we're more predictable than when we are right now.

Mark Wilde

And do these two boiler projects down in Charleston, do they figure into the equation?

Randy Nebel

Well, they certainly do. The boiler we will be taking down next, next spring or next February, I guess. In 2016 had 29 days of unscheduled downtime because of the condition of the tubes. We're on a similar pace for this year. We've just learned how to manage it better. But getting that boiler reliable will have a pretty significant impact.

Mark Wilde

Okay, all right. I will turn it over. Thank you.

Scott Gaffner

Thanks. Good morning, all.

Matt Kaplan

Good morning Scott.

Scott Gaffner

Just a question on Victory and new box facilities associated with that. I remember we had talked a while back about maybe seeding some new box facilities using Victory business as a way to seed that. Where do we stand on that - those projects? And anything that maybe goes into 2018 there?

Matt Kaplan

So the API acquisition and the Central Florida Box acquisition, we had a small amount of Victory business in our numbers with respect to those facilities, and we're in the process of implementing the plan. The Ontario facility had a much bigger portion of Victory business because Victory has a big presence in Southern California. We were serving some of the Southern California needs from Oakland, which was a very high cost way of doing it.

So the Oakland Victory business will be transferred to Ontario as well as additional Southern California business that Victory is currently sourcing on the outside. Beyond those opportunities, there are additional opportunities.

The best opportunity we probably have is in the northeastern part of the United States, where Victory has a very large presence and we don't. And that's something we're studying very hard and have to determine exactly how to move forward.

Scott Gaffner

Okay. So maybe just to clarify for me then. It sounds like the two acquisitions maybe negated some of the greenfield opportunities but still more exist?

Matt Kaplan

Yes.

Scott Gaffner

Okay. Just last one for me. Andrea, on the incentive compensation expense, the $8 million higher going 3Q versus 2Q, is there a catch-up there for some underutilizing the top expense in the first half of the year? Are you making up for that not being in the income statement?

Andrea Tarbox

No. We accrue for the - our MIP based on our performance. And as you know, the first half of the year, sort of slow. We fully expect the second half, the hockey stick kind of year, and we fully expect in the second half, so our MIP we accrue as we earn money. And so no, just it's simply reflecting what we expect in our earnings.

Matt Kaplan

So just to clarify a little bit. We made modest accruals in the first half of the year based on our modest performance. And now that we expect performance to improve, if we meet our expectations, we're going to have to accrue at a higher rate. It's all consistent with the MIP plan that we've put in place at the beginning of the year, and it's similar, and we've had similar plans in the past. So it's kind of a good news, bad news story.

Scott Gaffner

Understood, thanks Matt. Thanks Andrea.

John Babcock

Hey, good morning. Just want to quickly touch on - so it's obvious like some of your peers are relatively active in acquisitions this past quarter. And just want to get your sense ultimately how those box plants that were acquired kind of fit into kind of your overall territory, but also what the M&A landscape looks like out there.

Matt Kaplan

So there's been a lot of sale of independent box makers. We participated in a small way. I think we made a conscious decision in the last six to two months that - to kind of refocus our energies on internal opportunities that we have. Randy mentioned a few of them earlier.

There's some areas of the country where we're sold out or we can't meet the needs of our customers that are growing rapidly. And I think it suits us much better to invest in those facilities, to take advantage of strong relationships that are in place versus buying independents at very high multiples versus history. So I'm not saying that we wouldn't, but it's not a priority now to focus on those kind of opportunities.

John Babcock

Okay. And with that said, and kind of tagging on some of the questions that were asked earlier, do you guys have a sense for your integration at this standpoint, given the growth, given some of the other opportunities that you've kind of pursued?

Matt Kaplan

So yes, as I said before, integration in our company is a little bit of a difficult subject to talk about because we have so much swing capacity that can go from kraft paper to containerboard and back. So what I really focus on more than anything else is our box cutup, our internal box cutup of containerboard. Some numbers that I was looking at yesterday suggest that box cutup in 2017 is going to be 80,000 tons more than 2016. So we should be about 1,050,000 tons in 2017 - did I say '17 or '18?

Randy Nebel

'17.

Matt Kaplan

About 1,050,000 tons in '17 versus about 970,000 tons in 2016.

John Babcock

Okay. And then just my last question before I turn it over, I mean, clearly, with containerboard prices moving up, you've also announced some kraft paper increases out there. But obviously, like, the gap is reasonably wide. And I was just wondering, to that extent, how much you shifted production over from the kraft paper market into containerboard or any sort of shifts around that?

Matt Kaplan

So again, expectations are that this year, container - outside containerboard sales will go up approximately 110,000 tons versus last year. And our internal cutup of containerboard, I just said, is going to go up to 80,000 tons. So we're pretty rapidly shifting to containerboard where there's much more profitability than kraft paper, particularly on the - in the export markets for kraft paper right now.

Randy Nebel

Okay. So the other shift that we made was last year and earlier this year, we were selling a fair amount of pulp, and we shifted all of that production into containerboard.

Matt Kaplan

And an add-on comment, we're exporting much less containerboard versus the kind of activity that we saw last year.

John Babcock

Yeah, thank you.

Salvator Tiano

Hi, guys this is Salvator Tiano filling in for Chip. So I have a couple of questions. The first one is on your fiber source mix. Can you give us a sense of where do you stand right now in terms of purchase OCC versus virgin and internally produced OCC? And how has that changed recently, given the price spike that we've seen there?

Randy Nebel

Well, we have - certainly, where we can flex from virgin - from OCC to virgin when it's lower price, we have done that. We're running, let's say, at the low 20% in our total fiber usage is OCC. We do use - and that includes the DOK we get from our box system or we buy on the outside. So we're 20% to 25% recycled, and the rest is virgin.

Salvator Tiano

Perfect. And the second question would be a little bit on the market - on the box shipments. You mentioned over 6% growth. The market, you said, it's close to 3%. So what do you think is driving your outperformance? Is it your customers are simply doing better? Is your geographic footprint better positioned? And how do you think this will play out in the future? Can you continue that outperformance?

Matt Kaplan

So part of our outside box growth is driven by the fact that we have kind of a disproportionately strong position on the West Coast. And the West Coast is growing faster than the average growth in the United States. I think we've got some customers that are growing quite nicely. We're participating in that growth. And I also think that the - that we're very committed to something at KapStone that we call IQS. It stands for innovation, quality and service.

We believe that, that really drives satisfaction among our customer base. And I'd like to believe, and I do believe, that as we excel in IQS, we're going to grow faster than the industry. What I've said in the past, and I'll continue to say, is that I believe that we ought to be able to grow our box business by 50% more than the industry in general. Now right now, we're outperforming that, but you asked the question about, is this something that can - that we can sustain moving forward. And my expectations are, I would expect us to grow at 50% faster than the industry moving forward.

Salvator Tiano

Perfect, thank you very much.

Matt Kaplan

Yeah.

Adam Josephson

Matt, Andrea. Good morning.

Andrea Tarbox

Hello.

Adam Josephson

Thanks for including me. Matt, I just want to go back a year or so ago. There was a surge - a sudden surge in box demand, right, starting last August. Shortly thereafter, there was a surge in OCC prices. Both have continued to this day, and I know you're less exposed to OCC than some of your peers. But we've seen these extraordinary surges in both demand and OCC prices that producers have been chasing with price increases all year long. Do you have any reason to think these dual trends will not continue? And what is your outlook on OCC over the next several months and years for that matter, given whatever your growth assumption is coming from e-commerce.

Matt Kaplan

So I've said this before, and I'll say it again, and it may sound a little bit flip, but it's not meant in that way. I've been consistently wrong in OCC for 25 or 30 years, so I may not be the best person to talk to. But what's going on in the OCC market is you've got a combination of collection rates declining.

The number that I've seen recently is collection rates are down 2.6%. And we're seeing U.S. consumption up, as operating rates at U.S. mills increase. Again, that number is about 3.6%. So you got supply going down and demand going up, and that's what's causing the price to increase. And I don't foresee that changing in - looking forward.

With respect to box demand, everybody refers to this kind of growth in e-commerce business. I think that some of the growth that we started seeing last fall is attributable to that. I think some of the growth is attributable to the end of the drought on the West Coast and the associated increase in the ag business out there. So I would expect box growth to continue to chug along, and I'd also expect OCC prices to remain relatively high.

Adam Josephson

And how does that play out over time, Matt? I mean, is there a limit to the extent to which producers can raise box prices before our customers start to say, "We can't handle any more price increases. We're under enough pressure as it is?" Or how does this play out over time? Can prices just keep going up? Or is there a limit to that?

Matt Kaplan

Well, I mean, I don't think they could go up forever. I mean, there are alternatives to corrugated. I don't think we're close to getting to the point where the alternatives are more cost-effective than the corrugated box. So I would suspect that if prices continue to go up, box customers will continue to look for alternative ways to transport their products safely. But I think they're going to have a hard time finding an alternative that really makes sense from an economic standpoint.

Adam Josephson

Is there anything I can change in the recycling industry or otherwise, Matt, that would improve collection of these boxes going to homes? Or is that unlikely from your vantage point?

Matt Kaplan

Well, we all studied supply curves back in college or business school. And we know the higher the prices go, the higher the supply gets. So I would expect that at some point, that if prices keep rising for OCC, somebody's going to find a way to get at some of this household drain that we're currently - that's currently causing a little bit of an issue in that whole supply situation. I don't know how high prices have to go. I remember years ago, the last time OCC prices really went up, I was driving around Atlanta. And within a mile or two, I saw several kind of old pickup trucks stacked as high as you can imagine with OCC.

So that was just an example of people recognizing the value and kind of entrepreneurially finding a way to collect it and make money. And I think that would happen if OCC prices continue to rise.

Adam Josephson

And just one related question. Can you - appreciating that your use of OCC is lower than that of some of your competitors, are you able to use more pulp and/or mixed wastepaper in lieu of OCC? Or is it just much more difficult to do in practice than it might seem?

Randy Nebel

As far as mixed paper, we use a small amount in our Cowpens facility. But we try to move that around as much as we can, but it's a challenge, technical challenge, especially with the closed water system there. As far as Longview, we have the ability - unless there's a customer-specific percentage of recycled fiber that they want in the grade, we, in this situation, virgin fiber is cheaper.

We will put more virgin fiber into the sheets, whether they're kraft paper or containerboard than we do OCC and back the OCC production down. And we make that decision on a weekly basis with whatever's cheaper to that box.

Adam Josephson

Okay, thank you Randy.

Gail Glazerman

Hi, good morning.

Matt Kaplan

Good morning.

Gail Glazerman

Just a quick question. On the $40 medium price increase, is that going to hit margins of Victory? Or is that something that you'd be able to pass along?

Matt Kaplan

So the medium increase was actually $30. $20 was recognized in pulp and paper in their most recent price watch. It will not affect Victory's margins simply because it doesn't appear that box prices are going to go up as a result of the medium price increase.

Gail Glazerman

But in theory when - okay. And just curious, you're obviously delivering on your mix shift that you talked about. I'm just wondering, just from perspective, given how export pricing, domestic pricing, box prices, kraft prices have evolved, how has those relative attractiveness of those different markets kind of evolved over, I guess, like, let's say, the last year since before domestic prices started to move? Or are you starting to see any convergence at all?

Matt Kaplan

So that's a great question, and that's something that we spend a lot of time, every day or every week trying to understand. Obviously, the export prices on both the containerboard side and on the kraft paper side have gone up more than U.S. domestic or domestic containerboard. We're not at a point today where it makes sense to reenter some of those markets that we backed off of.

The only possible exception is there's some spot pricing on the kraft export side of the equation that are really starting to reach a point where they're very attractive. And those are just kinds of things that we study, and I think we've got enough flexibility to move towards those areas or those markets that are most profitable for us.

Randy Nebel

Yes. So I think, to add to that is, mentioned earlier, we make decisions on a weekly basis, the fiber we put in. And when we're looking at our order backlog, we made our commitments, first and foremost, which is what Roger's said, that's one of our defining values. But second is we then look at the economics, and we will swing our paper machines to containerboard on a daily basis if it makes more sense and we make more money or we'll swing them back to kraft paper.

So it's a very dynamic system that we run, which is, I think, a great strength that KapStone has.

Gail Glazerman

Okay. And just one last quick one. You didn't call it out, so I'm assuming it's a nonevent. But there was some headlines about a couple of fires at Longview over the last few weeks.

Randy Nebel

Well, they were not events. I think Andrea spends more money on shoes than what fires cost.

Andrea Tarbox

I have some great shoes.

Gail Glazerman

Okay, thanks very much.

Matt Kaplan

Thank you.

Steven Chercover

Good morning, everyone.

Matt Kaplan

Good morning.

Steven Chercover

I guess, another follow-on on the integration. We heard Matt's commentary about Viking and API being the most capital-effective way to increase your integration. And I don't even think your balance sheet would allow for significant deals, but if you could, what would be the priority? And if you do the $100 million box plant deal like your peers, would you go there?

Matt Kaplan

I guess, I don't really understand the question. I mean, we've made this decision to focus internally and really bypass some of the opportunities that our competition is taking advantage of.

So right now, it's not our priority. I guess, the most attractive opportunity to us would be an opportunity where a box system or a box plant that was in close proximity to one of our mills became available because in that particular case, there might be outside synergies that we could take advantage of. So I don't know if that really answers your question, but it's just not a priority right now, Steve.

Steven Chercover

Yes. I guess just to put it in a literary context, you've kind of taken it tortoise versus hare strategy, and you think that the returns are going to be far better and you'll be vindicated in the long run.

Matt Kaplan

Well, I don't know if I like being referred to as a tortoise. But we are - there's no question that we've made the decision to sit on the sidelines with respect to some of these opportunities that other people are taking advantage of.

Steven Chercover

Understood. And just another, this should be simple. Are there any residual price benefits that you expect to materialize in Q4?

Matt Kaplan

I can't think of any right now. There might be some outlier contracts on the box side of the business that don't go up until either the middle of Q3 or the latter part of Q3. And there'll be some ramp-up benefits associated with that. But as I think about it, I can't really identify a material amount.

Steven Chercover

Well, I guess I will just let you get to running your mills safely and efficiently. Thank you.

Matt Kaplan

Thank you.

Christopher Manuel

Good morning, everyone, or soon to be afternoon here. I forgot to put myself on the queue. I didn't it till we got to the end here. But I do have a couple of questions that haven't been answered. First, if we could, maybe could you talk a little bit about how some of the other grades are doing it? It looked as though extensible kraft is one that once in a while we talk about, how's that market trending? What are you seeing there?

I think you talked about traditional kraft that you've kind of cycled a little out of and more into board. But also what you're doing with some of the saturating kraft as well as the coated natural kraft. It looked like volumes were off a little there, and I was kind of surprised by that. Could you maybe give us a little color as to what you're seeing or feeling in those markets?

Matt Kaplan

So - you want to answer this, Randy?

Randy Nebel

No, go ahead.

Matt Kaplan

So saturated kraft, it's static, both pricing and volume. Kraftpak, our smallest product line, we did implement a price increase during Q2. We successfully implemented a price increase in Kraftpak. With respect to kraft paper, extensible kraft, which is the stretchy kraft paper that we manufacture, prices have remained relatively flat here in the United States, while they declined substantially overseas. We were successful getting a modest increase in extensible kraft in the U.S. And prices are moving up quite nicely overseas. But to a large extent, we've exited those markets because the profitability that creates, if you export it, has diminished to almost zero.

So we're waiting for the prices to kind of catch up to a point where we would consider participating in that market that we exited. Bag and sack paper here in the United States, so we're in the process of implementing a $50 increase per ton there. So I think that covers everything that you asked.

Christopher Manuel

Yes. And then a couple of follow-ups. One was, Randy, when you think about - I know you flipped a little bit of your pulp and you're making different grades of board or stuff now with it. And I'm guessing that's mostly out in Longview. But how much extra - I've always thought you had some latent capacity there that you could light up as you needed to or take a few productivity projects in. How much extra capacity do you think you have there? And what would be kind of the dynamics of the marketplace that you want to see before you would lean pretty hard on bringing those on stream?

Randy Nebel

Well, we'd have to see a pathway for long-term growth. We have productivity projects in Charleston, Roanoke Rapids and Longview that can bring on anywhere from 20,000 to 50,000 tons. Probably, the one that's closest to us doing some is in Roanoke Rapids with some of the new permits that we have there.

But so we can go - so our system, let's just say, we can swing 300,000 tons from kraft paper to containerboard very easily. And we do that based on economics. We can add another 200,000 tons throughout the system if we choose to spend the capital on drives and some other relatively inexpensive capital projects.

Then if we want to spend a lot of money, we could put - we could use the rest of the kraft paper or kraft pulp capacity in Longview and put it in a new machine or a big machine and consolidate some business. To make that step, I think we have a lot of steps, smaller steps we could make for lower capital in all the mills. But it's out there, and - but that would be $150 million to $200 million investment.

Christopher Manuel

And just to remind me, I mean, that extra pulp capacity you have there, that would be an order of magnitude of 400,000 to 500,000 tons that you could probably do a machine for?

Randy Nebel

What I would say it's 300,000 to 350,000 is what we have.

Christopher Manuel

Okay, that's helpful. And then last question I had is as I think about kind of e-commerce and the impact through some of your distribution customers, a few of them, namely some big retailers within there, are kind of the on the wrong end of that move. The Amazons of the world are picking up share. I do appreciate that you have gone out and tried to rehire and add some to the sales network, Matt, but how do you think about the trajectory there?

\\I mean, do you need to add a big fifth customer to kind of keep that stable or growing? How are each of those customers, without getting into the specifics, but are they still each growing or relatively stable? How do you value that or look at that?

Matt Kaplan

So I think, and that's a really interesting question. I would guess, and I would have to talk to the leaders of our Victory business, Vince and Bob Egan to get a better understanding. But I would guess that their mix of business is positioned that the growth in e-commerce should be a positive thing. They do have one large retail customer. You're right to point that out.

But they also have customers that are benefiting from e-commerce, and I really don't see their mix of business being negative with respect to growth. I think if e-commerce grows, they might have some customers that shrink and some customers that expand, but I think they'll be just fine.

Christopher Manuel

Okay, that's helpful. I guess, just one housekeeping question for Andrea. We saw in the Q that you had made some adjustments in some covenants and such. Can you maybe just give us where are things today? What was kind of the - a, what was the thought process? And what are the new leverage targets or things that you have to live underneath?

Andrea Tarbox

Okay. So we're currently at 4.17 on our debt-to-EBITDA. Our maximum level at this point was 4.5. But it was dropping down to 4.25 at the end of September. So out of an abundance of caution, as I said, like we said, we could figure out no scenario where we break it. But nonetheless, we thought that we should extend the periods that we could stay at 4.5.

So that's what we did. It pushes all of our covenant or that dropdown out another six months, really. And in addition to that, we were able to get an add-back. We talked about the Roanoke Rapids or the Charleston recovery boiler project next year. So we got that as an add-back for bank EBITDA, which will help us with the covenant as we move forward and hopefully help us to get on a lower pricing grid. So those were the two primary things that we did. And really, we just did it out of an abundance of caution.

Christopher Manuel

Okay, that's helpful. So you kind of have still 4.5 through the end of this year, and then it begins to step down towards 4.25, 4.5 or 4.25, 4, et cetera, in the out years. Is that right?

Andrea Tarbox

Right, right.

Christopher Manuel

Okay, thank you guys, good luck.

Matt Kaplan

Matt Kaplan

Very good. Okay, so let me just close things out by thanking everybody for your participation and your support, and we look forward to next quarter's call about 3 months from now. Have a great day. Thank you.

