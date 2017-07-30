Ipsen's (IPSEY) CEO David Meek on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ipsen S.A. ADR (OTCPK:IPSEY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 10:00 AM ET

David Meek

Welcome to Ipsen's Half-Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call, and thank you for joining us today. I'm pleased to share the outstanding sales growth and improving operating income results from the first half of the year, which exceeded expectations and resulted in an upgrade to our financial outlook and guidance for full year 2017. Aymeric and I will walk you through the details.

But first, I'd like to step back and reflect on the past year, as it has been just over one year since I joined Ipsen. The rate of transformation is accelerating, and the momentum on the Specialty Care business is strong. We have an established and growing base business with best-in-class products like Somatuline, and we're now growing in the midst of launching two novel, best-in-class oncology products; Cabometyx and Onivyde. Both are strategically important growth engines for Ipsen.

We have invested significantly in innovative assets to expand our portfolio in the past year. And additionally, and importantly, we have invested in our talents and our culture. We've been able to attract and upgrade new key senior leaders across many functions. We've brought in talent with international, R&D, launch and oncology experience. And I'm increasingly confident we've the right team in place to successfully execute our strategy.

We value the company culture at Ipsen very highly, and we're fortunate to have extremely motivated and engaged associates. And we're further developing our culture to be externally and patient focused, transform our R&D organization and our external innovation strategy to strive for market leadership and have a real sense of urgency to deliver innovative medicines to patients sooner. I'm proud to be leading this constantly improving, high-quality organization, and look forward to building a bold new era. So with a great first half of 2017 behind us, we now look forward to a dynamic second half of the year and beyond.

The agenda for today is I'll go over the overview. Aymeric will take us through a deep dive on the financial performance and financial guidance; and I'll conclude with an R&D update.

We had very strong financial performance in the first half of 2017; robust sales growth of plus 19% driven by Specialty Care. We have continued our margin improvement and now reached 26% of sales, also while supporting the launches of new products, Cabometyx and Onivyde. We have upgraded our 2017 full year guidance based on the strong momentum of Specialty Care, and we are on track to achieve our 2020 financial targets.

So the first half highlights; the strong momentum is in place with a clear and focused strategy and 3 pillars, strategic business development; corporate strategy execution; and R&D achievements. We finalized the acquisition of Onivyde and the acquisition of the Consumer Healthcare portfolio. We have a significant equity stake in Akkadeas Pharma for Italy Consumer Healthcare.

Our corporate strategy execution; we're rapidly accelerating the growth of Specialty Care business. Consumer Healthcare is back to growth, and we expect sustainable growth for our Consumer Healthcare business, and the R&D transformation is happening, while also delivering our R&D achievements. We prioritize our programs within our R&D organization. We've deselected some programs so we can heavy-up the investment for our important R&D programs and life cycle management programs.

An internal reorganization is behind us, and we're advancing the portfolio as we'll talk about later in this presentation. The momentum is fueled by Specialty Care growth overall, and regionally, by the U.S. 83% of our business is Specialty Care at this point, and 17% is Consumer Healthcare. Oncology represents 61% of our business, neurosciences, 18%, rare diseases, 4% of our overall business.

The U.S., about one year ago at the time, became our largest affiliate, and as we can see now, it represents 24% of our total Ipsen sales. And I think this is a nice geographic split of our business with EU5, Emerging Markets, North America and Rest of World.

Somatuline continues to drive exceptional performance. Our sales growth over the past few years has been plus 40%, plus 37%, plus 34% last year. And already this year with first half of the year, it's plus 32%. This momentum - and we're very pleased with the continued growth of momentum. U.S. is driving three-fourths of the Somatuline growth. We've seen positive synergies from the enlarged oncology sales force that is now selling Somatuline and Onivyde.

Volume is a key driver of our growth with new patients as well as previously untreated patients or, as we often times refer to them, the watch-and-wait patients. Europe is still growing at 16%. This is fantastic growth for Europe for Somatuline. And we're increasing our market share around the world. So we couldn't be more pleased with our growth of Somatuline in 2017.

Cabometyx launch is progressing well. An update on the European reimbursement status for patient access. We just received approval a couple of weeks ago from NICE. We are very pleased with its outcome. With Spain, we have a positive reimbursement status, and we'll be launching in Spain in the coming weeks. We expect approvals in France and Italy in the coming months for those markets. And at that point in time, all the top five markets will be reimbursed. And many in the next five reimburse - many of the next five markets are already reimbursed.

We have 18 HTA assessments and pricing negotiations underway and being negotiated as we speak in Europe. Launch execution is going well. We have a dedicated and experienced oncology team across our major markets in Europe. We're investing significantly in medical affairs to support the launch. And globally, we have a successful partnership with Exelixis to maximize new indications, we'll talk about those later. And overall global value.

So you see the total volume units of Cabometyx in the chart. Each month, we continue to rapidly grow our Cabometyx business. And keep in mind, we're just adding the UK and Spain here with reimbursement status right now. And so we expect this trend to accelerate over time.

For Onivyde, the launch strategy is well underway to drive rapid uptake. We have four buckets we'll talk about today; field force; value and access; market positioning; and medical and health economics and outcomes research.

Field force, the expansion is complete. As of mid-April the field force was trained and actually making sales calls by the second half of April. Already, we have 275 new accounts that have ordered Onivyde. We expect 30,000 sales calls in the second half of 2017. This is a significant increase in the share of voice from the first half of the year. We have a performance-driven compensation program in place for the field force, and they have new marketing tools and promotional programs that we're rolling out right now.

On the value and access side, we made significant progress in just 10 weeks or so that we had Onivyde in the Ipsen portfolio. We're driving the breadth and depth of the institutions. For example, adding 275 new accounts. We're optimizing the price. We've already signed up many new clinic and GPO contracts to make sure we have the right gross-to-net plan in place. And that's been progressing well. The J-code was granted on January 1 of this year. So that awareness campaign is underway.

Our market positioning is very clear: It's to become the standard of care in post-gemcitabine-treated patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. We want to move early in the treatment pathway, not just second-line patients and some third-line or fourth-line patients, to make sure we have the second line and also those front-line patients that, for one reason or another, are unable to take gemcitabine. We want to optimize the dose to maximize the duration of therapy so the patient has a full benefit of Onivyde.

And on the medical/HEOR side, we're advancing our scientific differentiation strategy and communication. We've initiated real-world analysis for real-world evidence. We're enhancing the value proposition story, and we're engaging the thought leader community relative to Onivyde in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. We transformed our R&D model. Our objective is to ensure sustainable growth through a replenished R&D pipeline, delivering steady state of innovation and value.

We've had an internal reorganization. Most of you are aware, and you met Alex Lebeaut in May at the Investor Day. He was appointed as the Head of R&D in April. We've added ongoing intensive review and prioritization of our R&D projects. In fact, we've accelerated some, and others we've deselected or stopped altogether. We did terminate our peptide discovery platform for oncology and endocrinology.

On the venture capital fund incubator model side, we're going to augment our R&D pipeline through a portfolio of investments and project-focused companies. I'm really pleased so far with the progress. We want to enhance our business development and licensing opportunities through our proximity to biotech, academia and venture communities. So in Cambridge, U.S., in - outside of London, as well as in France.

For business development, we're looking for near-term targets, early to mid-stage assets in our core therapeutic areas of oncology, neurosciences and rare diseases. We're looking for global rights. We're looking for best-in-class assets. And the transaction criteria is simple. Be strategically aligned, financially viable and be able to integrate it into the Ipsen engine.

Our growth drivers to sustain the momentum are three primary ones. We've got our established Specialty Care business. We need to continue the strong performance of Specialty Care, especially Somatuline in the U.S. market that's growing rapidly.

Launch excellence; we're in a launch excellence mode for Cabometyx in Europe and Onivyde in the U.S. And for business development; ongoing BD activities and efforts to bring in innovative and best-in-class assets. So this is our focus for a successful execution of our strategy for 2017.

I'll turn it over to Aymeric at this point for the financials.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Thank you very much, David. So I'm very pleased to present to you more in detail our excellent H1 financial performance. First, our sales performance. And you see here that we've been able to grow our business by close to 19% at constant exchange rate, driven by our Specialty Care business growing by 23.1%, which includes not only the contribution of our new products; Cabometyx and Onivyde, but also the outstanding growth of our existing products, especially Somatuline, as David was mentioning.

We are also benefiting this semester of our Consumer Healthcare business being, for the first time, back to growth with 1.3% at constant exchange rate, driven both by the good performance of our product, Smecta, but also by the contribution of the recent acquisitions.

Let's maybe dig more into the detail of some of our key products. And clearly, I mean, Somatuline, as you know, driven mainly by volume and market share both in the U.S. and in other territory, mainly in Europe. Dysport also had a pretty good semester. And after a very strong Q1, I mean, Q2 was being more in the normal terms. And we are now exceeding 14% growth for Dysport in that semester, based on a very strong aesthetic business and a very good performance of our partner, Galderma, especially in the U.S. markets where Galderma continue to gain market share against competition.

But also quite a good semester for Decapeptyl, in line with expectations for that product, which is a single-digit growth over the long term. We are delivering, based on volume growth, both in China and also in Europe, but also, as you all know, pressure on pricing, which is continuing in China as expected, but also still impact the business in Europe.

Our two new products; that was the first time that we reported sales in the first half for this product. As you know, Cabometyx, we recorded the first sales during Q4. And when we're talking sales for Cabometyx, as David was mentioning, we're talking mainly of Germany and France. Germany, has being the first country to launch and be able to book commercial sales. And France, as we have been able to get an early access program, ATU, in France and where we are able to also recognize sales.

So Cabometyx is third quarter into launch. So we've been able to record two quarters of sales for EUR 16 million. And Onivyde is only first quarter - so the second quarter, as we complete the transaction with Merrimack on the first day of April of this year. Clearly, integration is fully in place. And now we are really focused on delivering the strategy, as David was mentioning and describing.

On the Consumer Healthcare side, I mean, we had a very solid Q2, which enabled us to really drive the business back to growth for the first half. This was driven by our key product, Smecta, which is really showing that our strategy is working in converting and transforming our traditional primary care business more into a consumer business through our OTX strategy.

And the rollout of this strategy, especially in China, is starting to succeed, and also we get some good dynamic with new formulation being launched in Russia. The business is still suffering with emerging market. And especially for this period, we had some impact coming from Russia but also from Algeria.

Maybe a few comment on recent acquisition that contributed positively to the sales in the second quarter after we complete the transaction in Italy for Akkadeas, but more importantly, with Sanofi for the new OTC portfolio product. And maybe was to notice that unfortunately, we had to face, as most of you have probably noticed in our press release, a recent announcement by the French Ministry of Health concerning our key product, Prontalgine. Now the French minister is putting a restriction on that product as any product containing Prontalgine in France will only be available in future through prescription. And the product was mainly an OTC product. So this will adversely impact our sales for the product in the second half of the year.

What was positive on the first half, outside of the very strong business dynamic impacting both consumer and specialty, was also the currencies. And we have been benefiting of 1.6 points of additional growth coming from positive evolution of currencies against euro. And on top of that, with the acquisition of Onivyde and the strong growth of Somatuline in the U.S., you see that the U.S. dollar is now representing close to 27% of our sales. And now we have more than 50% of our sales outside of Europe.

Clearly, we still are putting in place some hedging strategies in order to reduce as much as possible the risks associated with those currencies and also managing our local cost base. On the cost side, we had also a very dynamic semester, where clearly, the priority was investment and making sure also we remain disciplined on cost.

First, on the COGS. As you see, our COGS as a percentage of sales has reduced by 1.8 points. We can say directly, an improvement of the gross margin by 1.8 points. This is really driven by the growth of our Specialty Care business with higher margin and especially our products, Somatuline and Onivyde, which had very high gross margin contribution.

As you see, we are investing, not only in sales and marketing in order to support, I mean, the launch of Cabometyx and also the integration of Onivyde, but we are also investing in R&D, first, to make sure that we continue to invest in our existing program. And David will detail more of our pipeline and - or the new program that we've added to our pipeline. But also, we are building our capabilities and investing in terms of having a strong and better organization in terms of R&D.

G&A; just to notice that we have maintained G&A at a very reasonable increase. What you see here is mainly the impact of variable compensation due to the high performance of the group but also to the high performance of the share price over the semester.

I would say dynamic top line, very good management, of course, and positive gross margin enabled us to improve during that semester our margin while, at the same time, we were able to make sure that the critical launches and new products that we have in our portfolio are already invested in order to succeed for the coming years.

So, as you see, our existing business, driven by Somatuline, is clearly delivering most of the margin enhancements, together with some positive from the FX. And, at the same time, and in the two biggest recent acquisitions. Cabometyx, as planned, is still dilutive, as we are hoping of sales during this period. And we expect Cabometyx to be still slightly negative over the 2017 as we are clearly investing, and based also on the expected first-line indication, we want to further invest into that product. And Onivyde, as presented when we did the acquisition, is already at the level of margin of the group, showing the level of synergies that we have been able to implement and also that the product is already generating sales for close to EUR 19 million for the first quarter and during Q2.

Now let's turn to the other items below operating income. And you see on that slide that our net income has been decreasing by 5% due to, first, I mean, some new classification of the amortization of intangible. As you know, since December last year, we are now reporting our core operating income excluding amortization of intangible. These add an impact of close to EUR 20 million for the first six months of the year, split between Cabometyx and Onivyde.

We also add to book restricting related primary to two key events. The first one being some of the transaction and reorganization costs that did not - were not capitalized as part of the IFRS accounting for the acquisition of Onivyde and also the reorganization of our peptide platform, as David was mentioning in his introduction, which has resulted in some one-off expenses being write off and also termination of some early - very early-stage and preclinical projects.

You see also that our financial income has increased as a consequence of the acquisition and now the deposition of the company. However, as you can see and based on effective tax rate still being in the 25%, in line with our guidance, our core EPS is still growing by 15%.

So not only H1 did a strong performance in terms of sales growth, in terms of operating income margin enhancement, but also, we were able to convert our profitability into cash, and we generate approximately $100 million of cash, which is 30% more than what we did a year ago. And this was clearly driven by not only our excellent operating performance, resulting in EBITDA which is above EUR 500 million on a full year basis. You see EUR 262 million for the first half. But also a very good management of working capital, in line with our growth - top line growth, but also our level of CapEx and other elements.

As you can see on that slide, too, I mean, this year has a good turn from a net cash position to a net debt position, as a consequence of the acquisition that we did, the acquisition for EUR 760 million, including Onivyde for EUR 666 million and the portfolio of product, both from Sanofi for EUR 84 million and some other minor BD milestones and acquisitions.

So on the basis of that very strong first half performance we are very happy to be able to raise significantly our guidance for 2017. And first, this raised guidance is based on the very, very dynamic that we see for our core Specialty Care business, where we are able to uplift our guidance from than greater 18% to at least - and be greater than 24% growth. And this is really on the very strong momentum that we see for Somatuline and primarily in the U.S. but also on the very successful launch of Cabometyx.

We are slightly revising our guidance for Consumer Healthcare where we expect the business to be still back to growth, as expected and despite the Prontalgine codeine issue that I described before. And based on those dynamic top line we're able to increase our guidance for core operating margin from 24% to at least 25%. And we are able to do that while continuing to invest in order to make sure that, in the future, Cabometyx and Onivyde continue to deliver growth and value for Ipsen.

So to conclude the financial section, really excellent results in H1 that I will summarize in growing the top line by 18%, growing the core operating income by 26% and being able to show the leverage - the operating leverage that we need to deliver over the long term and, the same time, making sure we convert our profitability into cash flow to strongly benefit our balance sheet and continue to support growth and opportunity for future business development. Thank you very much. Back to David.

David Meek

Thank you, Aymeric. So let me wrap up with an R&D update. There were some important achievements so far this year and a few more to go in 2017. We were pleased with the approval for the ALL indication of Dysport in the U.S. With Cabometyx, along with partners, Exelixis and BMS, we initiated the immuno-oncology combination trial, a Phase III trial in first-line RCC with Nivo and Ipi. We're really excited about this opportunity for patients for first-line RCC. And then also a Phase I program with Roche-Genentech's P-I in solid tumors. So very exciting for the life cycle of Cabometyx.

Xermelo; just a couple of weeks ago, we received a positive CHMP opinion for carcinoid syndrome in Europe. And we're really excited about the upcoming launch here of Xermelo, assuming an EEC decision here in the next 60 days. For [indiscernible], we will be submitting in the coming weeks the regulatory submission for CABOSUN. This is for the first-line renal cell carcinoma indication in Europe. Also, for Somatuline, we're expecting a regulatory decision for symptom control. And then for Cabometyx, we are waiting the results for the Phase III CELESTIAL trial in second-line hepatic cellular carcinoma.

Our pipeline, our pipeline has evolved significantly over the past year. There's five new programs with Cabometyx and Onivyde based on these recent transactions, everything from Phase I programs all the way through to Phase III programs. So this has been important as we build a sustainable R&D pipeline for new launches to come.

Our roadmap for 2017, it's clear. We need to deliver our 2017 revised guidance with accelerated sales growth and significant improved profitability. We're executing the successful commercial launches of Cabometyx and Onivyde. We're transforming our R&D organization and our external innovation model. Consumer Healthcare is back to sustainable and profitable growth, and we need to continue to drive the Ipsen transformation through leadership and people. While doing this, we will deliver superior value to the patients we serve and our shareholders.

So as one can see, we have delivered on our ambitious objectives, and we've increased our guidance, and we're confident in our ability to execute and deliver. We're on a strong trajectory to achieve both our 2017 and longer-term targets, and we look forward to keep being updated on progress. So thank you very much for your attention. And at this point, Aymeric and I will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Thank you, sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from line of Matthew Weston of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Matthew Weston

Thank you very much. I've got three questions if I can. David, I'd be very interested in your first impressions of clinician reaction to Onivyde and your new messaging. Would you say you found that - as expected, you would say you found it somewhat tougher and less responsive?

Really, I'm trying to understand the speed of any inflection in terms of a ramp to improved performance in the hands of Ipsen over Merrimack. Secondly, one thing that Novartis is making a big fuss of is the combination of their PD-L1 with Sandostatin LAR in neuroendocrine tumors. Firstly, they are confidence of very rapid clinical trial recruitment. And also, they say that they have evidence that it could well be a significant benefit over current standard of care. So I guess, what I'd love to understand is, what are your plans in terms of IO [ph] plus Somatuline to make sure that market doesn't move away from you in the medium term?

And then finally, Aymeric, obviously, disappointment about the Sanofi transaction. When will we see you write off the EUR 85 million spend?

David Meek

Sure. Thanks a lot, Matthew. So let me jump in first for the question on Onivyde. The physician reaction has been positive. I actually was able to attend one of the Advisory Boards that we had at ASCO with some of the key opinion leaders in United States. And the reaction to the clinical profile, the overall survival data for this second-line setting in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients is impressive. It's the only product that has overall survival. And that's what the physicians were really rallying around.

And what our team has been able to do in the few short months that we've had Onivyde as an asset, is to go out there and educate physicians on the NAPOLI trial and share with them why Onivyde is a good product for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer after gemcitabine. And so the reaction has been very good. It's been really good in the early days. So we're quite pleased with it. We've ramped up the medical affairs efforts as well.

Key account management I talked about, too. We have 100% access for Onivyde in the U.S. So if a physician prescribes it, we've got access there. So I'd say in the early days, the receptivity to the message has been good.

Matthew Weston

Can I jump in real quickly with a follow-up?

David Meek

So let me address your question regarding the PD-1 and the Novartis program. So this is a Phase II study that they have running. Based on what we've been able to see, it's not a registration study. It's more a proof-of-concept study, taking a look at the use of the PD-1 for NET. And patient population after SSAs are no longer working. So it's not a competitive study, if you will. So after an SSA - and some - not all patients respond to an SSA, as you know, and they do advance. So that's where the study is being conducted at this time. We'll see, how this plays out. It's early days. It's a small Phase II trial. So we'll see how this plays out.

And we also - just so you know, we are generating data of Somatuline in combination with Pembro. So this is an investigator-initiated study. It's on clinicaltrials.gov. So we're looking at this ourselves. And then Aymeric?

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Regarding the Sanofi transaction, I mean, you are right that this is a quite unfortunate. And clearly, I mean, Prontalgine is one of the key products from the portfolio that we acquired a couple of months ago.

Having said that, we have to make sure that you clearly understand the difference between the impact for this year, which is going to be very significant as we don't expect - or we expect very limited level of sales for Prontalgine for the remainder of the year, given the fact that, I mean, pharmacies already have the product and over view [ph]. And we're today working on many alternative for the product to either change the status of the product and be available and promote it at the physician level, and the prescriptions or to adjust the product in order to be back based on the very strong brand equities of Prontalgine on the French market and the new formulation.

So having said that, it's clearly too early to assess whether there will be a write-off of this acquisition. We know that short term, there will be impact, and we have to repack and relabel the food product in order to resupply the market. And as you know, there is also inventory in the market [ph]. So not a good news for sure, but we are managing that. And we hope that it doesn't really change the way we are transforming our Consumer Healthcare business, and we still see some value in that product.

Matthew Weston

David, I think I was on mute. Can I have just a quick follow-up on your comments on Onivyde? The market is really trying to understand when we're going to see an inflection. So from your comments on the confidence and the increased investment, that would suggest to me that Q3 should see material upside from a company with, whatever it was, a handful of nurses to you with a fully funded sales force. Is that too optimistic? And you think it's later in the year? Or you think Q3, we should see a material step-up?

David Meek

I would think - I'd say it will be this year, for sure. But again, the data that we're reporting today is about 10 weeks of data with Onivyde being in our hands. So the field force is out there, the medical affairs teams are out there, but it's early days. They're making their first, second, third runs with the physicians over the summer. So I'd say by year-end, for sure, we're going to start to see in the Q - and definitely into Q4, we will start to see this tick up with Onivyde demand.

Patrick Chen

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I have two if I may. So first, on launch investments. You mentioned that you expect greater investment in H2 '17 to support your launches. And given you have been already investing, I imagine, H1 behind these launches, demonstrated by the strong Onivyde and Cabo launches, what incremental do you think you need that needs to be done that will weigh on margins in H2 '17?

And second, on Consumer Healthcare. Given the regulatory changes in France, what avenues of growth do you see that you need to reach your long-term targets in this business of 4% to 6% growth? Thanks.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Okay. And maybe, first, to give you some more clarity on what we call by additional investment. I mean, we are not talking about changing our organization. We are more talking about, I mean, putting more associates, more medical support to make sure - I mean, first, I mean, the more important is really on Cabometyx. And as you know, we are, to be able to the start the registration of the first-line and following Exelixis by the end of Q3 this year.

So we want to make sure that there is enough support for the product in all geographies from a medical point of view. So we're adding a few people, but much more, I mean, fuel into the launch to make sure we do that. We're not talking about a huge amount. This is not going to materially change, especially, I mean, the indication of when we believe, I mean, Cabometyx will be - to break even and even will be able to be relative to our margin.

On Onivyde, we also want to make sure. Remember, we started the year without the product. So we are just learning and a lot of the explanation from David. And we want to make sure that given the situation we inherited from Merrimack, which was not a surprise, we put enough associates with additional FTE in the oncology sales force but also promotion in order to be successful. Maybe, David, you want to add something before I jump to the consumer.

David Meek

Sure. The Cabometyx and Onivyde launches are strategically and financially important for us at the same time. We're launching - not launching, but we're growing Somatuline around the world at a significant rate. And we see a window of opportunity to continue to grow Somatuline. So we're investing where we see appropriately. As we talked about, we're going in the EU 16% with Somatuline.

So we've got some ideas to further accelerate the market share. And in the U.S. to build upon the momentum we have, we want to make sure we're investing appropriately there. So those three assets in particular around the world and also some - as we're learning with Cabometyx investigator-initiated trials, Onivyde investor - investigator-initiated trials. So this is what will come out of the R&D and medical affairs budget because we think this is going to create sustainable value over time for these three assets.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

On your question - if I get your question on Consumer Healthcare, which has pointed back to the long-term guidance we gave on Consumer Healthcare, just maybe to re-explain clearly. When we were talking about 4% to 6% growth - composite growth for the Consumer Healthcare business, half of that growth was really scope driven. And scope driven, meaning, with the recent acquisition that we did first half of this year with the Sanofi transaction and the acquisition in Italy, we should be able to generate half of that growth.

So the long-term growth that we expect from the business where we are in Consumer Healthcare is more in the 2% to 3%. At least, that's our view. It's probably conservative, taking into account some of the emerging markets where we are. But this is where we built our guidance for 2020.

Patrick Chen

Thank you very much. Very helpful.

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just back to Onivyde, please. And just - you mentioned 275 new accounts. Just wondering what proportion that is of the total accounts that you targeted and also what proportion that would represent of the new - of the existing accounts that have done repeat prescriptions before the product - for the product before you took it over.

And then secondly, just on - again back to Onivyde. Just how the average duration of treatment is developing on the product that you're seeing. What's the average duration now of treatment for a patient on Onivyde? And then final question, just on Cabometyx. You talked about the rollout across Europe. I'm just wondering what sort of growth you're seeing, say, within Germany on a quarter-by-quarter basis. How's the pickup there where you have had a few quarters of commercial launch?

David Meek

Sure. Okay. Richard, thanks a lot for the question. So let me answer some of these, starting with Onivyde. So right now, the number of accounts - we mentioned 275 new accounts. That's about a 25% increase just the first few months. There's, in total, about 2,700 accounts in the U.S. And now we're covering about half of that what was already - who was already ordering before, and then we added 275 to that.

So I think - nice 25% increase just in the first couple of months with Onivyde on the accounts. As I mentioned earlier, access is 100%. So if a patient does need Onivyde, the physician wants to order it, that's available. That much we know around the U.S. Also, the length of therapy is pretty much looking at the PFS data. So we don't have any hard data right now because it's only been a couple of months. But it's pretty much, looking at NAPOLI study, that's about four months, for sure, the patients should be on Onivyde, as a minimum.

And then moving on to the question regarding Cabometyx in Germany. If you look at the slide, that's in the deck that we've talked about earlier, most of that - the units are from Germany and France. So the trends are there, as we have reimbursements for those. The good news is in Germany in particular, where we have reimbursement in month after month, the velocity is improving with Germany. But that graph is pretty - imagine that's a German graph.

Richard Vosser

Well then, thank you very much.

David Meek

Yeah, thank you.

Peter Welford

Hi, yes. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a few quick ones. Firstly on Somatuline in Europe, the growth of that was, I think, fairly steady. Just wondering if you can comment on whether or not you think there [ph] - and I appreciate you obviously have a very high market share there compared to the U.S, and is this market now essentially mature and it's a new patient game, Or are there still steps and inroad you're making, I guess, with your clinical dataset, it could enable you to gain further share there, do you think?

Moving then on to financials effects, you obviously had a bit of a headwind in financial expenses from some of the hedges you had in the first half, given the way the euro has moved, can you give any sort of idea as to what's the current rate sort of financial hedging benefit, I guess, we could potentially see in the financial charges during the second half of the year?

And then just on Cabo then outside of Europe in the regions in all countries that you have, has there been any steps yet made in those markets to potentially get Cabo available? Or is the focus very much on Europe at the moment and we should look to '18 or beyond to think about those markets?

David Meek

Okay, great. Thanks for the question. I'll start, then I'll hand it over to Aymeric. And so first, I would say in Europe for Somatuline, it is definitely more of a mature market. Somatuline has been available longer in Europe as well as Sandostatin. So it is a more mature market. And with that, we're still growing at 16%.

How are we growing? We're gaining market share. That's what we're doing. And the team is really focused on gaining that market share for Somatuline. As you mentioned, many of our markets have high market share, and many are over 50% of the major markets in Europe. And that clinical profile and the focused effort that the team has in place as I begin to recall, we've got some very good new leaders in place that know oncology very well, and we're growing our new patient market share for Somatuline in Europe as well as in the U.S.

I'll talk about Cabometyx real quick, then I'll hand the other question over to Aymeric. We have filed - so for Canada, the submission's in. If you recall, at the end of last year, we added Cabometyx to our Canadian business. The registration dossier is in. We're expecting approval around the end of the year. So that would be more of a 2018. And same with Australia, it's just a couple of other examples. So the real focus on sales this year is Europe. 2018 we will pick up some other markets for Cabometyx.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

On the FX, I mean, you're right that currency have been moving since end of June. Just to remember, we are hedging most of our position at budget times which mean, that I would say, early Q4 and during the course of Q4 of the previous year. So that's why - I mean, when we are providing guidance, we are quite protected against any evolution. This is, for sure, impacting our total sales. And you should expect that there should be, based on the current level of currencies, some lower positive impact of the currencies on our - between our current exchange rate performance and our reported performance.

Having said that, based on the hedging of most of the transaction, including the USD and the Onivyde, and especially we also hedge our debt in U.S. dollar to cope with the size of the acquisition of Onivyde, I don't think we see any major issue regarding FX for performance in

2017.

Peter Welford

That's great, thank you.

Delphine Le Louet

Yes, hi, good afternoon, everybody. Just to speak on Somatuline. Can we get a precise vision between the volume and the price in the U.S.? And also regarding the market share, any other idea regarding the competitive environment on the generic side for Somatuline? And secondly, I was hoping to get more flavor regarding the tax rate. And what can we expect - you have a target of 26%. We are very far away from that. So do we have to expect a bit of movement there before we get a stabilization to that level more in the midterm than in the short term?

David Meek

Sure. Aymeric and I will tag-team on these questions. So on Somatuline growth in the U.S., the vast majority of that growth is volume. Very little level of it is price. It's a volume story; meaning, it's a patient market share story for new patients on therapy. That's where the growth is coming from. It's a volume story.

Also, it's important to remember every year, we start off with a significant amount of patients already on Somatuline because of the nature of NET. It's a very slow-growing disease. So patients are on therapy for years. And we've been on the market now for three years in the U.S. So we start every year with a high number of patients. But our market share is growing each and every month with new patient market share. At this time, our new patient share is over 30% for NET. So that's the two - the new patient market share.

For acromegaly, which is a much smaller segment of the SSA category, our market share is over 50% in the U.S. So is there a couple points. Aymeric, I think you had a question or two as well?

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Not sure what was it on.

David Meek

The tax rate.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Oh, yes. Sorry. You - on Somatuline, I think there was another question on the generics. So that's why...

David Meek

All right. I'll come back to that.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

You'll come back to the generic. On the tax rate, I mean, I don't see there is that much. There is some specific amount - I mean, we are not accounting at the end of June based on the expected tax rate for the end of the year. So that's maybe why there is some confusion. I mean, there are two options under IFRS, whether you account for an effective tax rate, which is your expected end-of-the-year tax rate that you apply for your half-year results. So what you see is really, the tax rate was impacted by some of the events between H1 and H2, and we are confirming that we expect the tax rate to be between 25% and 26%. We had a lower level last year, which was closer to 23% effective tax rate. But clearly, we don't see any major evolution of our tax charge around 25% to 26%.

David Meek

And on the generic Somatostatin analog question, We are not aware at this point of any imminent generic, either for Octreotide or Lanreotide, and our - the other manufacturer of Octreotide is pretty much said the same thing. So we're not aware of any imminent generics. And I think a key question is whether manufacturers will be successful at manufacturing long-acting formulations, and are they able to demonstrate bioequivalence? If this is not achieved, copies could be developed as hybrid formulations, but this requires a much longer development program and a regulatory approval pathway.

As we discussed, there are specific challenges to reproduce Somatuline Autogels drug product with a dedicated manufacturing facility, bespoke manufacturing process, packaging system, sterilization process, in-vitro release testing in a specific administration device. So there are significant barriers to match Ipsen's product quality. There's a formulations in the form of a supersaturated gel, a manufacturing process that's difficult to replicate. But again, at this point in time, we're not aware of any generics. As we talked about in our 2020 guidance, if there is no generic Somatostatin analog, this would provide a significant upside for our 2020 guidance.

Delphine Le Louet

Okay, thank you very much.

Eric Le Berrigaud

Yes, hi. Two questions. First is the transition to 2020 because obviously, we're less than a quarter after your Investor Day, so I will not push into revising already your guidance. But after the revision in the guidance for '17, in a much significant way for Specialty Care top line growth for - from 18% to 24%, previously, it was leaving about 12% for the remaining three years before the end of the decade. And now with 24% in year one, it is only around 10%. So is there any way by which you can say only if you think you can get quicker to where you expected to be? Or also whether you can go higher based on what you've seen, maybe with Onivyde, first week of launches and maybe another quarter of Somatuline in the U.S.?

And the second question is about Cabometyx. Just to get a sense of what kind of prices you've reached in discussing with other countries in Europe and to see whether there are differences from one country to another.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Okay. So to comment on the transition to 2020 guidance, so your point is very good. And I would really reiterate what David said on the generic for Somatuline because clearly, I think that you are right in a way that the trend that you see this year for Somatuline in the U.S. is not showing any impact - significant impact for either a competition or a generic. And if that was the case, there is clearly, based on that dynamic, some significant upside to be potentially able to reach the 2.5% before 2020. That was a significant caveat to our guidance to be at least at 2.5%, and that could materialize.

The second one is, for sure, on the margin. And clearly, as you know, we were also contemplating some significant R&D investments that we are starting to do. But a lot of that is depending also on our ability to do further business development of early- to mid-stage assets. We are working on that, but this parameter also may positively impact our guidance.

On the pricing for Cabometyx, we're not going to disclose that much. I'm sure you're all aware that the price is not the same across all the countries. It's still under discussion. And I mean, what's very important for us is to be at par or better than our key competitors. But maybe David can provide some more…

David Meek

Absolutely. For Cabometyx, our target price is and remains the same. It is a little over EUR 6,000. And in key markets like Germany and France, this is important for us. So that's where we are. And as Aymeric said, there will be some differences around Europe and around the world. But that's our target price.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

And maybe just to make sure I completely answered the question on the guidance. It'd be too early at this stage to play any upside for Onivyde. And it's pretty clear from the presentation because you were asking the question.

Eric Le Berrigaud

Moving from '18 to '20 for this year is mainly related to Somatuline?

Aymeric Le Chatelier

As we said, it's mainly related to Somatuline and Cabometyx. I mean, Onivyde, at this stage, we don't say there is no upside. I mean, we say it's really too early. Say that's a question about even Q3, and clearly, we need to make sure - I mean, the team is on the run and we start to deliver against this inflection. Maybe at - in February next year, we'll be in a better position to talk about that and whether there is upside for Onivyde mid-term.

Eric Le Berrigaud

Right, okay thank you.

Matthew Weston

Thank you, Aymeric, it's been a very long day as you've probably seen from some of your competitors. So can you help me out with some numbers? I see that you've given us a reconciliation for core to reported on Page 10. But you've done it on a net basis after tax. Is there any way that you can give us the pretax numbers for amortization of intangibles and what the non-core other operating expenses were?

Aymeric Le Chatelier

I'm not sure I fully capture what you mean. I think that you have that directly into the - on the P&L side that we just show. I think you'll get a EUR 21.5 million, which is the total level of amortization of what we could acquire intangible, which used to be core operating income, which is now below the operating income. And I think that you are on the first page of the - I mean, on the third page of the press release. You have the full reconciliation between our previous core operating income and the new definition that we implemented since February of this year for the December 2016 financials.

Matthew Weston

Sorry, thank you. As I said it's been a long day.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

In many, many companies.

David Meek

I understand that.

Thibault Boutherin

Hello, thank you for taking my question. My first question will be about registration of Dysport in Brazil. Could you give us an update on the certificate of good manufacturing practices in terms of timing for this to be resolved? And do you expect any material impact, should we reach a positive outcome?

And my second question would be about the Consumer Healthcare business. Could you give us more details on the situation in the emerging markets? More details of this? And same question. Would you expect any potential positive impact if these problems can be solved - if these problems can be resolved?

David Meek

Let me jump in and answer the question regarding this Dysport in Brazil. We're definitely making progress towards resolving the issue. And we're working with ANVISA, this is the regulatory agency in Brazil, to renew our GMP certificate. And we expect to have the renewed certificate and to be able resupply the market by the end of the year. And keep in mind that that's full market. We do have access to the public market now. It's having access to the private gate, which is mainly the aesthetic business there.

So we're working closely with ANVISA. We're pleased with the progress, and we think it will be resolved this year.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Regarding the impact, our first half of the year has been marginally impacted by that. There is a very strong seasonality of aesthetic sales in Brazil, which is mainly towards the end of the year. So Dysport growth would have been a little higher maybe two or three points but not to a large extent.

The second part of the question, we expect to be able to resupply the market for the full semester, H2, this year. So our guidance is based on that one, and we even expect to be able to rebuild some of the inventory into the system. We are confident at least.

Your second question was about what's the situation more in detail on the emerging market. Maybe I go more into the detail of the two key countries that did suffer during the first half of the year, which were Russia and Algeria, for very different reasons. The first one, I mean, is Russia, and Russia is today suffering from credit issue for the distribution. I think we are not the only one. Other pharma company are suffering from pending reorganization of the distribution in Russia.

We are very cautious, and we don't want to take any risk beyond what we get from credit insurance. So we are actively monitoring that. And this has significant impact, especially for Tanakan, one of our key products in Russia. We hope that the - is the system because the economy is not doing too badly. We're not back to the double-digit growth in Russia, but we see a situation evolving positively. And we hope that by the end of the year, distribution should be able to restructure in pharma, and we should be able to get first credit issue behind us and be able to grow business back again.

Second country is really Algeria. It's a specific importation issue of products are doing very well on the Algerian market. Unfortunately due to lack of currency and very low oil price for the country, we're still suffering in order to secure importation of products. And Algeria is the fourth country for Consumer Healthcare, which is impacted. But the good news is that the performance of our product is doing well, and we're working with the local authority in order to secure some importation.

So I will say, the perspective on top of that, I mean, I already commented on China where the situation, especially for Smecta, is getting really, really good. I think we are quite positive on the fact that globally, the situation is improving, and also our business performance is getting better, supporting the back-to-growth objectives for the Consumer Healthcare business.

Thibault Boutherin

Thank you very much.

David Meek

Well, thank you very much for your attention and interest, everybody. On behalf of Aymeric and myself and Eugenia and Claude, thanks a lot, and we look forward to speaking with you. Have a great weekend.

