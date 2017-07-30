Beware Of The 2017 Megacap Bubble

By Ryan Fitzwater, Director of Research, The Oxford Club

There is a major shift happening in the money management world... one that could have a major impact on your financial future.

This shift is automatically pushing investor money into a handful of overly bloated companies. We're talking about megacap stocks that have no business getting this much investor attention.

Meanwhile, the stocks with the biggest growth potential are being ignored like the last kid picked in dodgeball.

We're exposing this dangerous trend in today's chart. And below, we'll tell you exactly how you can protect your portfolio from the coming megacap bubble.

A Trillion-Dollar Migration

As you can see in the chart above, over the last decade, money has been flowing from actively managed funds into passively managed funds. Since 2006, more than $1 trillion has shifted from active to passive index funds.

And last year, it really intensified.

Investors yanked $264.5 billion out of active funds. They plowed most of that - $236.1 billion - back into passive index funds and ETFs. It was the greatest calendar year asset change in the last decade.

There is a reasonable explanation for this shift from active to passive. In fact, it's a shift we've been encouraging at Investment U.

And it's easy to understand why...

Costly Underperformance

Active funds - those with human managers behind the wheel - are notorious for their costly fees and underperformance.

Expense ratios - the fees investors pay for people to administer and manage their money - are substantially higher for actively managed funds. The average expense ratio for active funds was 0.82% in 2016. Meanwhile, passive funds charged an average of only 0.09%.

That's an 811% overcharge in fees.

But you'd think that active Ivy League money managers are charging higher fees for a reason. They select the best stocks and outperform the market, right?

Unfortunately, that usually isn't the case. After running the numbers, we found that 86% of active funds underperformed their benchmark over the last decade.

What's more, last spring, the Obama administration introduced a fiduciary rule stating that financial advisors have to choose products that are in the best interests of their clients.

Since active funds are usually more expensive and less profitable than their passive counterparts are, advisors are often legally obligated to recommend passive funds. It's easy to see how this contributed to the massive inflow into passive funds.

So we get it. In fact, we preach it.

Index funds should be the foundation of your portfolio. These funds move almost in lockstep with their underlying index, and they are considerably cheaper than their active counterparts.

But here's the thing... They can't be the only thing you invest in.

Just like you need diversity in asset classes, you also need diversity in investment selection.

A Megacap Bubble Is Brewing

Many investors might not know this, but most indexes are cap weighted... and so are most of the passive funds that track them.

In a cap-weighted index, the greater a stock's market cap, the more influence it has over the index's movements.

Take the S&P 500 for example. It tracks the top 500 U.S. stocks based on market cap. It's up 10.7% in 2017.

Year to date, its 10 biggest stocks - including names like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - have accounted for 38.52% of the index's gains.

Meanwhile, the bottom 100 stocks combined accounted for only a 1.2% change in the index.

And get this... the bottom 100 stocks combined are worth $808 billion based on market cap. The top 10 combined are worth $5.1 trillion. That's six times the value of the bottom 100 stocks in the index.

And to make matters worse, the top 10 companies collectively have a forward P/E ratio that is 24% higher than that of the bottom 100.

That's the power of cap weighting. It puts substantially more weight on the big stocks - and less on smaller ones.

And with index funds, it's the same scenario. A disproportionate amount of an investor's money is weighted into the biggest stocks in the index.

Take PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) for example. It's a popular passive ETF that tracks the Nasdaq composite. The top 10 holdings - out of 108 stocks - make up more than 51% of the fund's total assets. The bottom 10 make up just 0.80%.

As history shows, smaller stocks are the ones with the most growth potential. But with passive funds, investors are putting no more than peanuts into these important growth stocks. A better balance is needed.

It will become very dangerous if investors continue to plow into passive funds. Megacap stocks will continue to get the majority of investor money simply because of the structure of the typical index fund. Unfortunately, it's a trend that looks set to continue.

In just five years, passive funds are projected to hold more investor assets than active funds do. And by 2030, passive funds will have a commanding 70% market share.

This could create a top-heavy market cap bubble we haven't seen since the "Nifty Fifty" stocks of the 1970s. Investors beware.

Bottom line: Index funds should be a part of every investor's asset mix. But don't let them be your one-trick portfolio pony. Individual stock selection is key to a balanced portfolio. If you don't want to trust an active fund manager with your money, you've got to take things into your own hands.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.