Inventory Troubles At American Outdoor Brands

I am a long-term buy-and-hold investor and I am willing to ride out any stock price storms if I believe a company is fundamentally strong. That being said, I still choose to routinely review my investments, especially when something drastic happens, to see if the fundamentals remain intact. Buy and hold is different than buy and forget.

When American Outdoor Brands Co. (NYSE: AOBC) gave fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance of $750-790 million during the last conference call, well below 2017's record of $903 million, I chose to dig deeper to see why it was so low. I understand the firearms industry is very cyclical and that it isn't realistic to expect a company in that industry to grow revenue impressively in a perfect upward trajectory every year. Warren Buffett is fond of saying that he would rather a lumpy 15% growth than a smooth 12%, and so would I. Nonetheless, and in light of heavy acquisition activity by AOBC of late, I believe that low of guidance points to more than cyclical or even political headwinds.

To uncover potential problems I looked at sequential and year over year inventory trends to see if inventory is being mismanaged, why it was mismanaged, and what that means moving forward. (Note: AOBC fiscal year begins May 1)

Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Inventory 75542 77789 87649 116497 128096 131682 - Finished Goods 27562 26574 31742 51742 60666 61080 - Finished Parts 30567 32804 36730 40762 47005 51177 - Works In Process 8047 9263 9659 10512 10091 9379 - Raw Materials 9366 9148 9518 13481 10334 10046 % Change Total Inventory 2.97 12.68 32.91 9.96 2.80 Revenue 210786 221117 206951 233528 233523 229186 % Change Revenue 4.9 -6.41 12.84 0 -1.86 Days Sales Inventory 55 55 67 78 87 87 DSI Finished Goods 20 19 24 35 41 40 DSI Works in Process 6 6 7 7 7 6 DSI Raw Materials 7 6 7 9 7 7

The chart reveals several things:

1) Revenue has been relatively flat while inventory has increased every quarter, in some cases substantially. This indicates a low demand for the company's products. They aren't selling the things they are making.

2) Days sales inventory has increased markedly at a compounded quarterly rate of 9.61%. Year-over-year change for quarters three and four from 2016-2017 is 58%. This reinforces the above point: The products aren't selling. Finished products are taking a longer time to sell. Demand is low.

3) Note the negative divergence among inventory components, where raw materials and works in process are flat but finished goods in inventory has doubled. I reiterate: AOBC is not selling the things they are making. In a healthy company you want to see the opposite, where raw materials and works in process go up but finished goods stays flat. This shows that demand is strong, that in spite of increased production there is no stockpiling of aging inventory. But at AOBC currently, inventory is ballooning.

Why has this happened and who is at fault? Well, at least partly, it's politics. Note the ramp up in raw materials and finished goods in Q2 2017, the quarter ending October 31 of last year, right before the election. Management thought (along with the rest of the world) that Hillary Clinton and her gun control agenda were going to end up in the White House. They anticipated a surge in demand for guns as people feared tighter legislation in coming years that would make it harder to buy weapons. When Donald Trump won, there was no urgency for people to go out and buy guns. Inventory didn't sell. So now, inventory keeps getting older and management is forced to discount those products or offer free stuff along with a purchase to try and get rid of them. For example, if you buy a qualifying M&P product from July 1 through September 30, you get a bagful of free ammo and gear worth $180. This will obviously hurt profit margins. An older offer included a mail in rebate of $75 off the M&P Shield. The suggested retail on the shield is $449. At a gross margin of 41.5% (2017's gross margin), this would mean that the product cost $262 to make, a profit of $187. With the $75 rebate the profit goes down to $112 and the gross margin contracts to 30%. I understand that these are rough numbers that don't take into consideration several other unknown factors but it nonetheless paints the picture.

In the last conference call management made several comments that I believe are suspect, many of them having to do with inventory. At one point they spoke of historic seasonal trends in firearm demand, namely that Q1 and Q2 (May-Oct.) are both weaker and that inventory builds up in Q2 in preparation for higher demands months. Q3 (Nov-Jan.) demand rises with holiday shopping and hunting season, and Q4 (Feb-Apr.) is the strongest due to seasonal gun shows. I wanted to stack these statements up against what has happened in the recent past. While inventory did build a lot in Q2 2017 in anticipation of the stronger seasons, that inventory did not sell off as predicted. In fact, inventory still went up in quarters 3 and 4 while revenue stayed flat and then fell off in Q4, along with a gross margin contraction of 292 bps.

Management also talked about new product launches scheduled for Q2, 3 and 4, "several of which are significant," and they said that they intend to build inventory accordingly." So not only have inventory levels been growing at a compounded quarterly rate of 11.76% for the past 6 quarters, but management plans on growing inventory more? "We expect inventories will rise through the year."

I love that they are continuing to push out new innovations, but upon doing so, what will happen to demand for the products already ballooning their inventory? This is a messy recipe, and I fear severe discounts, write-downs, write-offs, and margin contractions in coming quarters. In fact, management warns of such saying that "the promotional atmosphere will continue ... hav[ing] have an impact on our gross margins, especially in Q1 and Q2." They go on to talk about how the promotions are being done to "increase or maintain our market share and are an investment in the future of our business." They made similar remarks repeatedly throughout the call. I view such remarks with skepticism, in light of the inventory story already told. Are the promos being done to increase market share, or is the company getting desperate to unload aging inventory?

In the book What's Behind the Numbers, authors John Del Vecchio and Tom Jacobs told an anecdote about Jacobs Engineering in 2011, whose share price plummeted from $50 to $31 in a few months' time. In the conference call previous to the free fall, management said ''We would certainly be willing and able to sacrifice margin in order to expand our market share. And in fact, that's part of our plan.'. This was said to excuse margin contraction in the previous period. The timbre of this statement bears resemblance to many thing AOBC management said in their last conference call. Are they being honest about things, or are they trying to hide a dire situation? Considering the low guidance given for 2018, I am inclined to believe the latter.

I have been long AOBC and it is one of my largest holdings. I plan on trimming those holdings considerably at a slight capital gain to await whatever news comes in future quarters, with a careful eye on inventory, DSI, and margins. I plan on doing a lot more digging to try to find any other red flags. I will try to publish those results on SeekingAlpha. I would not recommend buying AOBC at this price and in these circumstances. I would perhaps suggest holding if you got in at the $18 level. The inventory story here is concerning. Any other negative discoveries will tempt me to short the company in coming quarters. Thank you for reading and happy investing.