Recent Stock Purchase II July 2017

With a couple free trades remaining in my account before they expire, I felt compelled to put them to use and continue on my buying path for the month of July. As we have witnessed, the markets continue to melt up, there have been some great single day buying opportunities in many well known dividend paying stocks. Some names that come to mind are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS), Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and even long time favorite Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) each dropping heavily after weaker earnings or guidance reports. Typically, when I witness a large single day drop in a well known company that I already own or considering adding to my portfolio, I take action. In hindsight, I do regret not pulling the trigger on GWW after its massive single-day decline, but I was able to nibble elsewhere. With that being said, let's take a look at my recent stock buys for July.

I have added to my ROTH account 4.0 shares at $55.32 for a total investment of $221.28 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). With this recent purchase, my ROTH account holdings in GIS now totals 19.0 shares with a market value of $1,051.27. I also hold 111.7134 shares in my taxable account with a market value of $6,181.10. This was a free trade.

I have added to my ROTH account 7.0 shares at $54.11 for a total investment of $378.77 in Starbucks Corporation. This is a new position in my ROTH account and was a free trade.

As you can see above, these two trades were both on the small side as I continue to nibble on positions every single month. Between this and my last July purchases, I was able to put $1,580.69 to work this month. In all, not a bad July. Now, it's time to look forward to August and see where I will deploy my fresh capital.

What do you think about my recent trades? Have you been adding to any stocks that have suffered dramatic dips in price? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long GWW, GE, BMS, JCI, SBUX, GIS