Bojangles' (BOJA) CEO Clifton Rutledge on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

July 27, 2017

John Jordan - CFO, SVP of Finance and Treasurer

Clifton Rutledge - CEO, President and Director

Jake Bartlett - SunTrust

Hugh Gooding - Stephens

Michael Gallo - CL King

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Jon Tower - Wells Fargo

Thomas Claugus - Ampla Capital Partners

Thursday, July 27, 2017.

John Jordan

Good evening and welcome to the Bojangles', Inc. quarterly conference call. I'm John Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, and with me today is Clifton Rutledge, Chief Executive Officer and President. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release for the 13-week period ended June 25, 2017.

And now, I will turn the call over to Clifton.

Clifton Rutledge

Good evening, everyone, and thank you all for being with us on the call today. We appreciate your interest in our brand and the work we're doing to provide the highest quality food and service to all of our customers. As you know, and very well know, there's no doubt about it that the limited service restaurant industry continues to be a challenging environment.

With soft consumer spending to greater use of delivery service, aggressive discounting, to competition from convenience and grocery stores, all of us are dealing with some sort of headwinds we have to overcome, and brands both large and small are aggressively competing, for some, the very same consumers. Consumers are more and more mindful of where they spend their hard-earned money and the quality that they get for their money.

We believe at the end of the day, what all consumers want is convenience, value, interesting options and the best dining experience possible when they visit or drive through at a restaurant. Consumers are simply trying to balance the need for value and the desire for premium taste. That's what Bojangles' is focused on, our affordable, one-of-a-kind, great-tasting, high-quality food served fresh, in a clean and friendly environment.

Now that again in the current conditions will require experience, a clear [indiscernible] plan and a willingness to make modifications necessary to stay competitive and relevant. Bojangles' has been operating restaurants and offering family affordable mealtime solutions for 40 years, and it's not the first challenging business environment we've had to navigate, or as they say, not our first rodeo. And after more than 30 years in the restaurant business, I've learned headwinds come and go.

At Bojangles', we remain completely confident in the strategic roadmap we have in place and we'll continue building this Company in a way that is long-term oriented and sustainable, focused on our clear plans for growth, our goal of operational excellence, technology integration, and a firm commitment to creating the best Bojangles' experience possible.

Our field operations teams remain dedicated to staying on course, and they're focused on what has made our brand iconic, a brand for consumers of all ages and backgrounds. Of course, we will continue to stay aware of what's happening around the industry and we'll be prepared to make adjustments, when necessary, to stay out in front of trends and potential impacts to our business. However, we continue to believe that a steady, deliberate, and measured approach focused on expanding the Company the right way continues to serve our brand well.

Now as we intentionally expand our footprint into adjacent markets that can be supported by the franchise system, we continue to get inquiries from all our operators from all around the country who want to be a Bojangles' franchisee.

I've recently been asked if we would consider refranchising some markets outside of our core. And while we are open to refranchising in select markets away from our core, it will have to be the right situation for our business, and potential franchisees have to be highly qualified, experienced restaurant operators. Franchisees have a unique commitment to what they own and sell and in some instance are better suited to grow the brand, especially in markets where they already have restaurant operations and business ties.

Now we said before, the requirements to become a Bojangles' franchisee is very strict and they will continue to be so, and franchise development will continue to lead our expansion efforts as we go forward. Actually, we are pleased to have recently signed several development agreements for exciting new markets as well as with existing franchise partners who are eager to grow their business as well. Now during the fiscal year of 2018 and the foreseeable future, we can expect to open fewer new Company-operated restaurants than we have in recent fiscal years as we focus more on franchise development.

After meeting with several franchisees during our recent bi-annual convention and 40th anniversary celebration here in Charlotte, many of our franchisees are very interested in utilizing the new restaurant concept design we unveiled this year in Greenville, South Carolina. Now by the way, our second new prototype with a future location opened last month in the historic West End community here in Charlotte. Now our third new building is about to open in Greer, South Carolina.

Franchisees have told us they are excited about the beautiful new interior and the striking new exterior elements. They also tell us that they are most excited about the amount of helpful data and operational learnings we are gathering through building these new prototype stores as well as from the remodels around the city of Charlotte that includes several elements of the new prototype. Now this information is helpful, is helping us fine-tune our building of the future design and will help ensure we offer the highest quality dining experience possible when consumers visit or drive-through in one of our restaurants.

I'd like to take some time to share with you what we will be focused on over the next six to eight months. At the top of our list is continuing our efforts to balance our long-standing reputation for value while continuing to provide innovative new menu offerings and LTOs. As many of you know, Bojangles' has a long history of providing casual dining, quality food, at great price, that appeals to active families and other groups that are constantly on the go. And products and promotions like our Big Bo Box, Tailgate specials, our specially priced sweet treats like our Sweet Potato Pie that we did on National Pie Day, our $1 Legendary Iced Tea, and market-specific breakfast deals, they've been at the core of what we do well and we've done that for years.

Over the past 18 months, we've been balancing our inherent value with offering more premium products and LTOs that appeal to a broad segment of the communities that we serve. For example, we have extended our Bowl platform to include a flavorful barbecue bowl. Several markets are offering a jambalaya bowl that features our great-tasting smoked sausage. We also introduced a hearty breakfast bowl LTO that included our one-of-a-kind Bo-tato Rounds. And we expect to announce another new bowl LTO in the near future.

Also, we've added several LTO sandwiches to our lineup of new menu options. We introduced a barbecue sandwich. Our new fish sandwich has quickly become a fan favorite. And most recently, our product innovation team took two superstars on the Bojangles' menu and created two completely new, incredibly flavorful sandwiches, the Chicken Supreme Sandwich and the Sweet Cayenne Cajun Filet Sandwich. Unique new products that take advantage of the strength and the familiarity of our core menu is key and allows our established value proposition to coexist with new, exceptional limited time offerings.

As we said many times before, the Bojangles' menu is the real star of our brand, and unlike many of our competitors, our freshly made products are prepared in a full kitchen and we never use microwaves.

Now on the operations front, an important aspect of our commitment to operating top-notch restaurants that consumers want to visit over and over again is ensuring we put the right leadership in place that will give our team members the tools they need to succeed.

So with that in mind, we recently identified two senior leaders who will be intensely focused on our operation efforts. Jayson Romeo was recently promoted to Vice President and Chief of Staff. In this new role, Jayson is responsible for operation support, training and facilities. He will also continue to lead our information technology department and spearhead corporate strategic initiatives to design, to drive sales and organizational efficiencies.

Additionally, Frank Rodriguez has joined the Bojangles' team as the Vice President of Operations. Now Frank brings more than 30 years of multiunit restaurant leadership experience to the Bojangles' operations team, and he is leading operations for all of our Company-owned restaurants. Both these senior leaders are reporting directly to me and I have charged them with stewarding and continued efforts towards operational excellence.

So with that, I will turn the call back over to John, who will give you a much deeper dive into our financials. Then I will come back for a few closing remarks. So, John?

John Jordan

Thank you, Clifton. I will now review our second fiscal quarter 2017 results and then update our fiscal year 2017 guidance. Beginning with recent development, there were 14 system-wide restaurant openings during the second fiscal quarter of 2017, consisting of seven Company-operated and seven franchised stores. The system-wide restaurant count as of June 25, 2017, comprised 314 Company-operated restaurants and 426 franchised restaurants, for a total of 740 locations. This reflects a net increase of 51 restaurants or 7.4% from the second fiscal quarter end a year ago.

For the second fiscal quarter of 2017, system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.4%, while Company-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%, and franchise comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.1%. The comparable restaurant sales decrease at Company-operated restaurants reflected decrease in transactions, partially offset by increases in price and mix.

For the second fiscal quarter of 2017, our total revenues were $134.4 million, representing an increase of 2.1%, compared to $131.6 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to a net additional 51 system-wide restaurants on a year-over-year basis, partially offset by the decrease in system-wide comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Company restaurant revenues in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 were $127.1 million, reflecting an increase of 1.9%, compared to $124.7 million in the same period last year. This was due to a net additional 19 Company-operated restaurants year-over-year, partially offset by the decrease in Company-operated comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Franchise royalty revenues for the second fiscal quarter of 2017 were $7 million, representing an increase of 5.4%, compared to $6.6 million in the same period last year. This was due to a net additional 32 franchise restaurants year-over-year, partially offset by the decrease in franchise comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Moving on to our four-wall operations, beginning with Company-operated store level profitability, restaurant contribution was $20.4 million, representing a decrease of 16.9% compared to $24.5 million in the same period last year. Our restaurant contribution margin decreased to 16% in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 from 19.7% in the second fiscal quarter of 2016.

Food and supplies cost as a percentage of Company restaurant revenues increased to 31.5% in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to 31.3% in the same period last year, primarily due to menu mix changes, partially offset by menu price increases.

Company-operated restaurant labor costs as a percentage of Company restaurant revenues increased to 29.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 from 27.7% in the same period last year. We incurred higher direct labor cost, partially offset by lower incentive compensation.

We expect our restaurant labor cost will continue to increase due to the tightening labor market and higher medical cost as well as certain labor initiatives across Company-operated restaurants, including service initiatives and increasing the number of full-time versus part-time team members.

In addition, we expect our restaurant labor cost will increase as a result of increasing the salaries of certain of our team members in response to the Department of Labor regulations that had been scheduled to become effective on December 1, 2016, and overall labor inflation. Our labor cost could increase further if the Department of Labor regulations ultimately go into effect.

Operating costs as a percentage of Company restaurant revenues increased to 23.4% in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to 21.3% in the same period last year, due to higher marketing, occupancy and utilities cost. As you will recall, we had higher marketing costs than normal in the first fiscal quarter of 2016 and lower marketing costs than normal in the second fiscal quarter of 2016 due to the timing of certain marketing expenditures.

General and administrative expenses increased 4.4% to $9.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 from $9.4 million in last year's second fiscal quarter. The increase was due primarily to $500,000 of executive separation expenses; $200,000 of expense recorded in connection with the identification and due diligence of potential new locations for Company-operated restaurants that we ultimately decided not to pursue; $200,000 of higher meetings and convention expenses, primarily due to our bi-annual convention and headcount added to support an increased number of restaurants in our system, partially offset by lower incentive compensation. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses were 7.3% in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 versus 7.1% in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of certain items we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance and certain non-cash items, decreased 15.8% to $19.5 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 from $23.2 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2016. Attached to our earnings release are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to our adjusted EBITDA.

Interest expense decreased to $1.6 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 from $1.9 million in the prior year's second fiscal quarter, reflecting principal payments of $39.2 million on our term debt from June 27, 2016 to June 25, 2017, a reduction in our applicable rate, and lower interest expense associated with interest rate swaps, partially offset by an increase in the LIBOR rate.

Income taxes decreased to $2.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 from $5.8 million in the prior year's second fiscal quarter. In the second fiscal quarter of 2017, our effective income tax rate was 24.4% compared to an effective income tax rate of 36.7% in the prior year's second fiscal quarter. The effective income tax rates for both fiscal periods reflect the recognition of certain tax credits. In addition, the income tax rate for the second fiscal quarter of 2017 reflects the recognition of approximately $1.1 million of excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted stock units.

On a GAAP basis, net income decreased 14.1% to $8.6 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 from $10 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income declined 10.7% to $9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to $10.1 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2016. Attached to our earnings release are reconciliations of our GAAP results to our adjusted results.

Diluted net income per share decreased 18.5% to $0.22 in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to $0.27 in the second fiscal quarter of 2016, while on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted net income per share declined 14.8% to $0.23 in the second fiscal quarter of 2017 from $0.27 in the second fiscal quarter of 2016. Attached to our earnings release are reconciliations of our GAAP results to our adjusted results.

Now for our fiscal year 2017 outlook, we have revised our expectations for the 53-week period that ends on December 31, 2017, based on our performance to date and updated expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year. We now project total revenues of $549 million to $553 million, down from $560 million to $569 million previously.

We expect system-wide comparable restaurant sales of negative low single-digits, down from negative low single-digits to flat previously. At Company-operated restaurants, preliminary comparable restaurant sales for our July 2017 fiscal period were down approximately 4.1%.

Turning to development, we now project to open 53 to 56 system-wide restaurants, down from 57 to 62 previously. This consists of 25 to 26 Company-operated restaurants, down from 27 to 28 previously, and 28 to 30 franchised restaurants, down from 30 to 34 previously. The net increase in system-wide restaurants is now projected at 45 to 48 compared to 49 to 54 previously, of which 16 to 17 will be Company-operated restaurants and 29 to 31 will be franchised restaurants. Once again, this includes the impact of the previously mentioned refranchising of five Company-operated restaurants.

Restaurant contribution margin has been lowered to a range of 16% to 16.3%, down from 17% to 17.5% previously. Total general and administrative expense is at $40 million to $41 million, down from $40.5 million to $41.5 million previously. We now expect adjusted diluted net income per share of between $0.81 and $0.84, down from $0.87 to $0.93 previously. And finally, adjusted EBITDA is now projected between $78 million and $80 million, down from $84 million to $89 million previously.

With that, let me turn the call back to Clifton for some concluding comments.

Clifton Rutledge

Thank you, John, and I'll end with this. We're confident in the strategic roadmap we have in place. We will continue building this Company in a way that is long-term oriented and sustainable. Franchising with highly-qualified, experienced restaurant operators will continue to lead our growth efforts. Working together at every level of the organization, we're going to continue doing the smart things that have gotten us where we are today. So thank you, and operator, you may now open the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jake Bartlett with SunTrust. Please proceed.

Jake Bartlett

I had a question about, you mentioned your ability to be flexible to kind of adjust to the current conditions. I'm still a little bit unclear as to what you're doing to adjust to the current value oriented environment right now. [Indiscernible] focused on the premium LTOs, but I haven't seen, and maybe my impression is wrong, but a real change on the value you're offering to the consumer.

Clifton Rutledge

Right. That's a great question and that has been the case, you're correct on that. And you're going to see, as we go through the remainder of this year, we're going to be doing some things that we're going to be in conjunction with our 40th year anniversary. We're not going to say all that on this call because there's just some things that you will see, we'll definitely talk about them on the next call, but it is more towards the value. We're still going to have some of the premium things but it's not going to be as focused on the premium items as it will be on the value and some discounts like I said that we're going to do around our 40th year anniversary.

Jake Bartlett

Okay. And we've been looking at some of the menu items and promotions and trying to ascertain the answer to that question, but one thing we found was how different the different stores, the different plans they have for value, the different deals that are running at any given time. Do you think there's room to kind of be more coordinated with your marketing efforts just across the whole system and leverage [indiscernible] your current core markets in your footprint to have a more focused message?

Clifton Rutledge

Exactly that's what you're going to see. I mean, we're shifting [indiscernible] that we're buying, how we're buying it, what those messages will be, not only in the core but in the adjacent to be able to attack something especially here in Charlotte. It has been very, very even more aggressive from a discounting than what was even previously done, but that marketing will coincide with what you just said as we go forward the remaining part of this year.

Jake Bartlett

Okay. And then lastly, on [indiscernible] possibility that you could look at refranchising, is there a path where you could make that not dilutive to EBITDA? You said other concepts or perhaps able to kind of close more regional G&A offices or do you have enough stores that have a lower margin that would be a feasible thing to do without being heavily dilutive?

John Jordan

That's a great question. When you think about it, and you were breaking in and out there a little bit, but I think what we would look at is obviously more at our adjacent markets if we look at refranchising opportunities, which will obviously be some of our newer stores, and obviously those volumes aren't as high as in our core, and so there's some opportunities possible there that we can make work.

Operator

Our next question comes from Will Slabaugh with Stephens Inc. Please proceed.

Hugh Gooding

This is Hugh on for Will. You talked about it there just before but can you give us some more commentary on the performance of some of these newer stores and kind of what you're seeing from the customers in those areas that's outside of your core market?

John Jordan

Sure, absolutely. So as you know, we sort of break it down between our core and our adjacent markets. And in our adjacent markets, we had about 300 restaurants and our AUVs are about $1.4 million in those adjacent markets, which is outside of North and South Carolina. It's important to note that the franchisees actually performed higher than the $1.4 million and the Company restaurants performed lower than the $1.4 million which also leads to possibly refranchising and the franchisees being able to do better with some of these stores.

When you look at the new opening classes, when you look at our class of 2014 and 2015, and 2015 is the last class that we have a full 12 months of data, each of those classes in the first 12 months of sales averaged about $1.6 million in first 12 months, which actually exceeded our long-term target of $1.5 million across all openings in the system during that year.

However, when you look at our 2016 class, which is not a full class yet, the full year yet, it's trending more around the $1.5 million, which was our target for system-wide, that's both the core and the adjacent markets, but on the Company side, we're trending more in the $1.4 million for the 2016 class.

The other thing that we've seen is that our 2015 class, which is now almost – it's in its second year, we're projecting a bigger drop in year two for that 2015 class than we have seen historically.

Hugh Gooding

Okay, that's great, thanks. And shifting gears a little bit to touch on the day-part mix, did you notice anything particular strength/weaknesses in the day-part mix throughout the quarter?

John Jordan

So when you look at the Company-operated restaurants, and that's what I'm going to really focus on here, keep in mind our franchise restaurants were only down about 0.1% for the quarter in same-store sales, but on the Company we were down to 3.3%. We were negative at all five of our day-parts that we track. If you look at it on a year-to-date basis, after dinner has been our worst-performing day-part and breakfast has been our second worst-performing day-part, and dinner and snack had been our best. If you look at it specifically in the second quarter, breakfast was our worst day-part and after dinner was the second worst day-part. And again, snack and dinner sort of flip-flopped, those were our two better day-parts, but all of them were negative.

Hugh Gooding

That's great. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from Michael Gallo with CL King.

Michael Gallo

Clifton, just a bigger-picture question, you've been making these investments around in-store labor. It seems to be happening at a time when the focus of the industry seems to be more on on-the-go technology and digital order and pickup. Obviously, it's happening at a time when your overall guest traffic trends are weak. So I was wondering, help refresh us as to why you think more in-store labor is a good investment as it seems that the consumer perhaps is shifting more towards wanting to pick things up on the go. Obviously, you have a lot of concepts rolling out delivery and it seems like it's harder to actually get the customer in the store. Thanks.

Clifton Rutledge

No, that's fair. I'll answer that in two parts. To be able to do some of the things that you're talking about as far as the technology side, which we are steadily working on, we don't talk about that as much as we have in our past calls, that is something that we are still heads down on.

Now the delivery portion of that has actually come to the forefront sooner than we thought it was going to. We had planned that sometime later into next year, and that had to be moved up depending on if we can get all of that done into this year. That being said, the operational efficiencies in the labor part that we were spending from inside service piece of that, we also have to have the labor to be able to do those two things. Turning on the technology part of it is the easier part, believe it, versus what the operational model is on the inside of our restaurants.

So, that's a combination of why you're seeing that. But I will say is that we still are going to continue marching to that, that our service needs to match the quality of our food. Our SMG scores, while they are getting better and it's good to see that and I wish I could snap my fingers and say that tomorrow is going to be better service than it was today, that takes time. But that is [indiscernible] if we do what we're doing with our new stores and with new uniforms and all of that combined, we're seeing in these new restaurants that we're building, we're getting those customers at launch that we never saw before.

So I still want to keep those drive-throughs going but I want more people inside the restaurants. The technology piece of it is definitely going to help when we can finally get all of that turned on. But we're not going to do that if they show up and they have a bad experience when they pick it up, and that's where some of that labor as well as the enhanced service that we call it is to get ready for the delivery piece of it and also the mobile ordering.

Michael Gallo

That's very helpful context. And then just a follow-up question, I know last year as things got tough in terms of your comps, you did go to the value bundles at breakfast and you were able to fairly quickly stimulate improvement. I was wondering, given that it seems the Company's same-store sales have been further decelerating here through the month of July, why we haven't seen a faster pivot back to value. I know you've talked about it kind of coming in the back half but it would seem that you kind of had that in your back pocket all along.

Clifton Rutledge

That's a fair question. Did we get it quick enough? The answer to that is, no, and that's what you can see in the coming quarters. While our LTOs did well and we sold a lot, but what we did not foresee is that there would be that much of a discounting that was taking place even more so here with some of those value-driven customers that were coming once a week or twice a week now went to some of those deals. And the good thing about that is we caught it and all the plans that are being put in place for the back half of the year are to address that, and address that in a big and bold way as we go forward.

So, I mean [indiscernible] on all of that. We thought that the premium products would help us through that, and while our customers gave us credit for it and liked it, we just didn't see enough of that premium product to offset some of the discounting that was lost, especially at breakfast because everybody in the world is after breakfast, and more so than today with the larger companies even making commercials specifically at Charlotte from a breakfast standpoint. So everybody is coming after us from that campaign but you will see us pivot on that very, very quickly.

Our next question comes from Gregory Francfort with Bank of America. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually [John] [ph] [indiscernible] on for Greg. Just wanted to ask around Bojangles' of the future, maybe what elements of the prototype you plan on introducing into the remodels, and then maybe how you will focus on introducing those elements, be it primarily the core markets first or just across the system?

Clifton Rutledge

Very good question. The things that we're focusing on the most, again, these will be different depending on locations and depending on the age of the restaurant. We will start with the older stores so that we can – we hope that we can get a bigger bang for the buck on. One of the things that you're going to see that are different in size, the biggest thing that you'll see is from the decor, from the seating. The [crowd] [ph] that we have today will not be in place. There will be two registers that we're using on the front counter versus one to be able to move the line quicker, but front line, as far as where our food is displayed, where it's in pans today for our silver pans, if you go on our Web-site, there are other things, you can see that, they're in colored clocks, and it's all glass that you can see through that versus these big silver holding cabins that we have out front.

So, it's not that we will be putting the biscuit theaters in those stores because doing that you've got to [indiscernible] lines and [nodes] [ph] and that becomes very, very expensive. But the biggest elements you will see is just on the decor or what's on the walls, the seats, the restrooms, the flooring versus carpet and the different shades of tile, just more of a – more modern but still keeping some of that character in the classics that we have of the past.

Also, you'll see things from charging stations, which so many folks are in there with laptops, iPads and their phones. That's pretty much all throughout the store as well. And our customers, even though those remodels are fairly new, we're getting great comments from that, as well as when we open these new stores, the uniforms that are the new uniforms that our team members are in. So that's what the biggest things that you'll see.

You'll see some elements on the outside as far as some of the signs that we're doing, whether that's paint on brick or on tile that looks like wood, that's only outside; covered drive-throughs that our customers asked for, with rain and those types of things.

So again, we will start with that probably in Charlotte since we've got 100-plus restaurants here. That is being built now for as which ones will come first starting next year. And again, we will monitor that because we want to see that, we've got to get the ROI on the investment that we're putting in. But if it does what we think, then we will ramp that up quicker at the back half of next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that all makes sense. Thank you, Clifton.

Our next question comes from Sharon Zackfia with William Blair. Please proceed.

Sharon Zackfia

John, I was hoping you could help with reconciling the new restaurant contribution margin guidance. It seems the 100 basis points revision there seems a little bit extreme, given it's kind of a refinement I guess to the comp guidance, so if you could help us think about what's going on there.

John Jordan

Right, great question. So obviously the biggest thing is the deleveraging due to our guidance on the comp and primarily the Company comp obviously. And if you look at where we are, we brought that down. And then secondly, we continue to see labor pressures right now. And that labor pressure, some of that continues on from the increases we did related to the Department of Labor, but we're also seeing inflation in labor beyond what we've typically seen in recent years outside of that. We also have the investments in labor that were mentioned also earlier.

And then I think the third thing that's impacting it is what I mentioned about the new stores. While our 2014 and 2015 Company stores performed very similar to the system and doing about $1.6 million in year one, first 12 months, the 2016 class is running closer to that $1.4 million range. And then we're seeing a drop in year two for that 2015 class, and that's certainly putting some pressure on the restaurant contribution margin, because A, we had lower volumes, and they obviously have higher cost in those stores as well due to occupancy and things of that nature. So, it's really a combination of same-store sales, the labor and then the new store performance on the Company side.

Sharon Zackfia

Can I ask a follow-up just on the labor side, on the 140 basis points of pressure in the quarter, is there anything you can kind of parse out there of the investments you're choosing to make as you're getting some of those labor enhancements?

John Jordan

I think when you look at the 140 basis points, 30 basis points of that is Department of Labor item there. And then the labor enhancements, mostly where we've done is trying to do the service, making that aspect better inside of our restaurants. But I also think that what you've seen is with the delevering, the labor, it's a little bit harder taking the labor off than it is putting it on. And also, over the last say two or three years, our turnover has increased and it's made us less efficient in our restaurants. So, it's a combination of those items. So, all of that 140 basis points certainly is not investment, some of that is due to our performance that I mentioned as well.

Sharon Zackfia

Yes, and I guess I was just trying to drill into if you could quantify what the investment portion is. So I understand the other aspects, I'm trying to figure out what the optionality is there if you chose to pull back on those investments?

John Jordan

So if you look at it right now, in theory, on the investment side of it, it would be – it's probably about, I think we've added about 30 hours a week in about 200 restaurants. So it's probably 20 hours a week on average in all of our Company-operated restaurants.

Clifton Rutledge

It's about 20 hours a week and some of those stores were already rolled over from last year. The biggest piece of it is just staff. When you're down in sales, you still got to have the bodies in there to be able to run the store because of what we do and cook. It's not like we added 100 hours per restaurant, it's been 20 or so that have been specifically targeted from that aspect as we go forward.

Sharon Zackfia

Okay, thank you.

Jon Tower

Just quickly, first, I might have missed this earlier but can you give us a breakdown between traffic and ticket at the Company stores?

John Jordan

Sure. So when you look at the second quarter, we were about 2.6% in price. Our mix was positive 0.6% and our traffic was negative 6.5% for the second quarter. If you look at pricing for the full year, we're projecting that we're going to come in at about 2% because pricing is going to fall as we go into the third and fourth quarter and pricing falls off, and at this point in time, unless something significant changes, we're not expecting to take any further price increases the rest of this year.

Jon Tower

Okay, thank you for that. And then going back, Clifton, to your comments on pivoting to value likely in the back half of the year, I'm just curious to hear how you think about it. Specifically, do you plan on introducing new items to address that value piece or do you plan on discounting existing items to get people to the stores and hopefully drive some traffic?

Clifton Rutledge

Without giving away exactly what we're doing, it will be discounts. We've not discounted as heavily at all but it will be with existing products, those products that our customers have [indiscernible] and loved, and we're going to do that in different ways of how that is messaged around those items, but they will be existing.

We will have one new item, that is the bowl that I talked about, it's a hearty bowl that we're going to be introducing in the cold weather times later in fourth quarter. But specifically on the discounting, it will be not new products, it will be our current products that our customers, like I said, have grown to love and we're going to get back.

Jon Tower

Okay, thank you. And then just a little bit more on comps, the performance between the Company stores and the franchised stores, can you just remind us again perhaps why that discrepancy took place?

John Jordan

Yes. So when you look at it, there's a couple of reasons. First of all, in Q2 of 2016, the Company-operated restaurants outperformed the franchised restaurants by about 110 basis points. So that explains part of the difference. And another part of the difference would be, the impact of cannibalization in adjacent markets is greater for the Company-operated restaurants than it is for the franchised restaurants. And part of that is we don't have as much maturity, haven't been in the adjacent markets as long as the franchisees have, and we typically penetrate markets faster as Company-operated stores than they do as franchised stores. And then also, if you go back over say the last 10 years, the Company has outperformed the franchisees during that period in earlier years by some pretty wide margins at various times as well. But it's really a combination of those items.

Jon Tower

Okay, and are you able to quantify the cannibalization impact?

John Jordan

So when you look at it, and this is very top level, when you look at it on a system-wide or a Company-wide, all the Company-operated restaurants, the number is smaller. But if you look at just the adjacent markets alone, it's probably at least 200 to 300 basis points. [Indiscernible]

Jon Tower

Okay, thank you. And then just lastly from me, what was the reason for the slowdown in unit openings this year? I didn't hear if you gave one earlier, I apologize.

John Jordan

So there's a couple of things. Number one, as Clifton mentioned in his comments, beginning in 2018 and forward, we're going to open fewer Company-operated restaurants. So as part of that, we've intentionally let some locations go that we could have sort of gotten in this year. As we sort of pivot to opening – we're still going to open Company-operated restaurants but not as many and focus more on the franchise side.

The second thing is, on the franchise side we still have a sizable pipeline but we have seen some slowing in our franchise pipeline, and I think that there is probably two factors on that. One factor is that some of them are waiting on the Bojangles' of the future and they don't want to build an existing building, they may want to build a Bojangles' of the future. And I also think the second one is that when you look at negative same-store sales, that probably puts people where they may slow down a little bit.

From a pipeline standpoint, we have about 70 restaurants system-wide in the pipeline right now, including the ones that have already opened in this third fiscal quarter, and that's down some from what we had been running. But that's Company and franchise on the 70.

Clifton Rutledge

Now that the Bojangles' of the future is becoming the new unit standard, our hope is that that will pick up. It's understandable that you want to open with a shiny new penny and not go back after you've invested that kind of money if something is going to be new. So that was an artificial piece that was a slowdown, but in our convention in June, we did roll that out in three different ways about how our store could be built.

Jon Tower

Okay, thank you. Appreciate it.

Jake Bartlett

Following up on that question, could you give us a sense as to how much you expect the Company development to slow down in 2018?

John Jordan

We're not at this point in time prepared to give an exact number. We're obviously going through our strategic plans for 2018, and we'll give some more information on that at a later time. But I think what you can sort of think about is we'll be more focused on opening Company-operated restaurants in the core. There may be a few that we open in the adjacent but we won't be opening as many in the adjacent markets as we have typically. We're going to sort of focus more on the core markets for Company stores and let franchisees sort of grow the business in those adjacent markets.

And as we said, with the system-wide average unit volumes in the adjacent markets at $1.4 million, that's a solid number, but the franchisees are even higher than that, so they even have a more solid number. And one of the reasons for doing that is these franchisees that live in these areas and they have feet on the ground and they are committed to the communities, A, it's a big benefit, but number two is, they can open restaurants at a different pace than we can.

When we go to a market and we're 500 miles away from the support center here in Charlotte, we can't open one restaurant. We got to have enough restaurants to have above-store supervision, and as a result of that, we open them faster and then that has some potential impact of cannibalization and some other items. So, we think this will actually be a very good thing for the long haul to be able to do that pivot on the strategy.

Jake Bartlett

Got it. And then thinking about your long-term unit growth guidance had been 7% to 8%, should we think that the franchisees are going to have more access to these markets or going to pick up the slack and that we could still – that 7% to 8% is still a valid expectation or should we think of that as having been lowered down?

John Jordan

That's a really good question. So when you look at it, the Company has been opening at a similar clip as the franchisees. And so, obviously if we back off on our openings, that 7% to 8%, that number is going to come down probably in the short run. But what we'd be working on is trying to build pipelines for the franchisees to take on some additional markets. And we may be able to expand in some more markets that are adjacent and have a few more markets that are available, and as we build that pipeline, then we obviously hope that the franchise growth will begin to grow more than it is today. But that's going to be a transition period.

Clifton Rutledge

Yes, and since we have changed that roadmap, that strategic roadmap, it's going to take a little bit of time. Again, our long-term, and we've guided, when we think long term, it's three, four, five years, that 7% to 8%. But by us hitting on this, it's going to take us a little time to get that back up and running as we go forward.

Jake Bartlett

Got it. And then last question on inflation, what are your expectations for food cost inflation in 2017, and what was the food cost inflation in the second quarter?

John Jordan

Okay. So, in the second quarter, if you strip out mix changes, it was basically about flat. I think we had this slight deflation, but it was in essence flat. We are expecting some inflation in the second half and we're thinking low single digits. The good news is there's a number of things that we all locked in, so all of our boneless, most of our boneless product, Cajun filets, Supremes, Homestyle Tenders, were locked and have been locked. But on our bone-in chicken, we're probably maybe about only a third locked on it for the back half of the year. But keeping in mind that we sell more Cajun filets in our Supremes and Homestyle Tenders, are a much higher percentage of our commodity basket than bone-in chicken is. But we do think there's going to be some pressure.

Clifton Rutledge

The pressure is going to come from the pork. We're already seeing that right now with bacon, sausage and ham. So you're going to see a little bit of that potentially in the second half of the year by what we've been told.

Thomas Claugus

I just had the same food inflation cost question since Buffalo Wild has kind of called out wings. But you answered it, so thank you.

Clifton Rutledge

Thank you all very much for joining us tonight. You all have a blessed evening and we'll talk to some of you here in just a few minutes. But thank you all again. Have a blessed night.

