Synacor: Hidden Gem With 77% Upside Trading At 4x EBITDA

Optics aside, we believe positive changes will become clear in 2H17. Management’s mid-term guidance implies a current valuation of 4.2x EBITDA while recent contract milestones and comScore data significantly de-risk the investment thesis.

It’s transitioning one of its businesses to a ratable model further pressuring GAAP top-line growth while deferred revenue takes off.

It was awarded a game changing contract but made a large investment in opex and capex ahead of the first dollar of revenue, masking considerable margin improvement.

Top line has only grown at a 4.4% 3-year CAGR, but one of its segments has declined from 50% of revenue to 10%, masking growth in others.

Executive Summary

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) or “the Company” is undervalued due to challenged optics. Facing headwinds in one of its business lines, SYNC has had to replace 37% of its revenue over the last four years. Thus, the Company’s growth rate appears to be a meager 4% CAGR, masking healthy growth in other businesses. In addition, Synacor won a game-changing contract with AT&T (NYSE:T) in May of 2016, yet has had to spend $10 million ahead of the first dollar of revenue. This incremental spend has masked the 500 bps of EBITDA margin improvement that management has otherwise achieved. In addition, SYNC’s software business line is transitioning from a perpetual to a ratable license model causing revenue in this segment to appear flat despite growing deferred revenue.

Optics aside, Synacor has undergone significant positive change over the last several years and we believe these changes will become clear in 2H17. Our analysis of management’s guidance for FY17 suggests SYNC will be on a $20M EBITDA runrate exiting this year implying just 6.3x EBITDA.

Moreover, management’s mid-term guidance calls for $30M of EBITDA which implies a valuation of 4.2x EBITDA at current prices and could prove conservative.

Brief History

SYNC went public in February 2012 in a low-quality IPO at $5 having unsuccessfully attempted to price between $10-12. It was promoted aggressively by the National Inflation Association (“NIA”), what was in our opinion an active pump-and-dump shop from several years ago. It was pumped, and subsequently dumped with shares reaching a height of $16 before the IPO unlock sent the stock into the mid-single digits. Shares remained in this range until news of its loss of Charter Communications as a customer in 2014 drove the stock down below $2.

In 2014, JEC and Ratio Capital formed a group and initiated a proxy fight to get three board seats and attempt to oust management. This action caused SYNC’s board to get its act together and oversee cost cuts and the installation of a new CEO, Himesh Bhise. Shareholders ultimately backed the board and the activist group lost the fight.

New Management

Bhise, for all intents and purposes, was/is perfect for the job (if not overqualified). He is a McKinsey alum with a career in senior roles at Charter, AOL, and Comcast – direct competitors or target customers of SYNC. He has also attracted additional talent to SYNC since joining.

Core Business

SYNC’s core business is (and has been) developing and managing web portals for cable/telco/wireless/OEM customers. A good example would be CenturyLink’s (NYSE:CTL) web portal. If a CenturyLink subscriber goes to its website to login to his or her CenturyLink account/email/streaming, the portal that subscriber lands on is developed and operated by Synacor. Synacor has a revenue share with CenturyLink for advertising (clicks/impressions) and a tri-party revenue share with Google and CenturyLink for search.

New Initiatives

SYNC’s new CEO inherited the portal business and has made strategic and low-cost tuck-in acquisitions to strengthen Synacor’s offering. Synacor has expanded its ad network significantly outside of portals with its $3 million acquisition of Technorati in February 2016 and is now a top 20 digital ad property as measured by comScore. The Company’s video technology and content delivery enables a multiscreen experience, and HBO Go and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are now using its Cloud ID to authenticate viewers. Through its $25 million acquisition of Zimbra in November 2015, SYNC now manages over 500 million email boxes for its various customers with value-added services such as virus protection and cloud storage. SYNC also entered the mobile space with native mobile portal sites and portal apps.

Game-Changing Contract

This progress is against an overarching backdrop of a significant new contract win from AT&T for its portal business that has yet to hit revenue. SYNC won this contract from Yahoo largely as a result of SYNC’s portal modernization (discussed below) and it is expected to add $100M of revenue which is quite significant given that overall revenue is currently $127M.

Considerable Upside

Based on the AT&T contract and success in other areas of the business, SYNC’s new management team has guided to $300M of revenue and $30M of EBITDA by 2019. The Company has a $115M enterprise value. If management ultimately achieves its targets, the Company is trading for 4.2x EBITDA and roughly 0.4x revenue. Moreover, the Company is currently generating FCF despite having spent $10M (OpEx & CapEx) on the AT&T contract ahead of booked revenue. Given the spend to ramp AT&T and the decline in search, this Company’s TTM optics are currently ugly. This situation should change during the second half of 2017.

Our more conservative model calls for $247M of revenue in 2019 and $22M of EBITDA. A 10x EBITDA multiple – below its comp-group median and conservative for a business growing organically at a 24% CAGR – results in a price target 77% above today’s price with potential for highly asymmetric upside from a variety of additional value drivers. Moreover, we view the story as being incrementally de-risked as the new AT&T portal is in phased rollout having already been introduced in thirty states.

Company Overview

Synacor’s legacy core business builds and manages outsourced Internet portals for ISP and OEM customers. Notable customers include CenturyLink (~20% of revenue), Windstream, Lenovo, and Toshiba. These customers command a fairly consistent amount of Internet traffic by virtue of their respective relationships with consumers. Synacor partners with these firms to monetize this traffic by building and managing customer portals, populating those portals with engaging content, and sharing the resulting advertising and search dollars with its customers.

Synacor’s business is driven by Unique Visitors (UVs), which in turn are driven by ISP subscribers. Synacor and its ISP customers work together to drive engagement with the portals. The following CenturyLink portal screenshot illustrates the value-chain underlying Synacor’s Portal business:

In general, ISPs face a slowly declining user base due to cord-cutting and competition between cable and telco providers. This is reflected in SYNC’s portal traffic, which has declined at a 2.1% 3-year CAGR. This relative stability comes despite the Company’s historic lack of a mobile presence and exemplifies the inherent strength of ISP subscriber traffic.

Synacor’s business can be broken down into three buckets:

Digital Advertising (47% of TTM revenue)

Digital advertising includes video, image and text ads delivered on one of Synacor’s managed portals. Advertising inventory is filled with advertisements sourced by the Company’s direct sales force, independent reps and ad network partners. Revenue is generated when an advertisement displays (an “impression”), or when consumers view/click an advertisement (an “action”). Digital advertising revenue is calculated on a cost per impression or cost per action basis. Revenue is recognized based on amounts received from advertising customers according to contractually-determined rates. SYNC’s managed portal and advertising customers typically have an initial term of two to three years and frequently provide for one or more automatic renewal terms of one or two years each.

In addition to the inventory available on SYNC portals, the Company added a programmatic platform for advertisers through its February 2016 acquisition of Technorati. According to comScore and Company reports, Synacor now reaches more than 80% of total Internet users and is a top-twenty digital ad property. We remain cognizant of the fact that nearly all advertising platforms operate in the shadow of Google and Facebook. However, we think that Synacor is a consideration for advertisers given (1) its reach of 200 million monthly unique visitors rivals leading Internet platforms, (2) its strong video, monetization, and operations platforms; and 3) it offers diversification.

Synacor’s digital advertising revenue has grown at a 3-year 21% CAGR as the Company expanded into faster-growing advertising segments, particularly video. Video commands higher CPMs, or Cost Per Mille (=cost per thousand). In addition, SYNC’s sales team has successfully negotiated incrementally more attractive rates, and FY16 saw the introduction of syndicated advertising. Prior to the Technorati acquisition, revenue per UV had been growing in the high-teens. Syndicated revenue has brought down headline revenue/unique visitor, but we note that this metric has climbed sequentially for each of the past three quarters.

Synacor’s reporting format includes Digital Advertising with Search Advertising revenue (outlined below). The overall bucket generates gross margins in the high-30s/low-40s.

Recurring and Fee-Based (42% of TTM revenue)

Recurring and Fee-Based revenue includes subscription fees and other fees received from customers for the use of SYNC’s proprietary technology including:

Email/Collaboration: Synacor has been providing white-label email hosting, security and migration utilizing the Zimbra platform for over a decade. In September 2015, Synacor acquired Zimbra. Following the transaction, SYNC’s software and managed service offering supports ~530 million email accounts. Zimbra employs a “Red Hat” model whereby its software is open sourced but value added components and services are offered for a fee.

Only ~20% of Zimbra-based email accounts are paying subscribers and thus there is significant runway to capture wallet share through value-added services. Synacor’s email revenue commands software-type gross margins in the 80% range.

Video/CloudID and Search & Discovery: Cloud ID performs frictionless auto-authentication allowing subscribers to view content on myriad devices. HBO GO and Apple Single Sign-On employ Synacor’s CloudID platform to authenticate its users. Synacor’s authentication services also support Sling TV and PlayStation Vue. This revenue segment is in its infancy but enjoys 90%+ gross margin.

Search & Discovery Metadata Platform: Once a consumer is authenticated, SYNC’s Search & Discovery platform helps them easily find desired content. Videos are curated daily and SYNC has compiled more than 2.2 million long- and short-form videos from hundreds of sources.

Monthly subscriber levels typically form the basis for calculating and generating revenue in this line item. Subscriber levels are generally determined by multiplying a per-sub per-month fee by the number of subs using a particular service. In other cases, the fee is fixed. Revenue is also recognized from the licensing and distribution of SYNC’s email/collaboration products and services, including perpetual licenses.

We expect that this segment will contribute considerably to management’s growth targets yet the chart above clearly depicts revenue flat-lining from 4Q15. The sequential step-change in quarterly revenue after 3Q15 was due to the acquisition of Zimbra. Zimbra’s core email platform can be sold either as a perpetual license or a subscription service. Although top-line appears to be flat, we have been able to track growth in this segment through deferred revenue, a balance-sheet line item that grows as subscription services are sold but yet to be recognized as revenue.

Search Advertising (11% of TTM revenue)

Synacor has a revenue-sharing relationship with Google, pursuant to which SYNC includes a Google-branded search tool on its managed portals. When a consumer makes a search query using this tool, Synacor delivers the search to Google who returns search results to the consumer that includes advertiser-sponsored links. If a consumer clicks a sponsored link, Google receives payment from the advertiser and shares a portion of that payment with Synacor, who in turn shares a portion with the portal customer.

Search has declined on an absolute basis, and as a percentage of revenue over the past several years. The decline is largely attributable to three factors: 1) lower search activity associated with increased usage of mobile search; 2) when Microsoft introduced its new “Edge” Internet browser, it moved pre-loaded portal URLs (e.g., Toshiba or Lenovo) to the second tab as a default; and 3) degraded economics on search from Google.

These factors have caused Synacor’s Search Advertising business to contract considerably. Search revenue per unique visitor has declined to $0.08 in 2016 from $2.76 in 2013. The good news, however, is that Search is a relatively insignificant portion of overall revenue and so this headwind will abate.

Historical Financials – Prior to AT&T

Synacor’s revenue profile has changed considerably over the last several years. New management has met a 72% decline in Search revenue with 79% growth in Digital Advertising and 145% growth in Recurring & Fee-Based revenue.

Growth in Digital Advertising revenue was largely organic with incremental help from the 2016 Technorati acquisition’s (cost just $3 million) ~$7 million of revenue to the Company’s $26 million overall increase. Growth in Recurring & Fee Based revenue was primarily the result of Synacor’s 2015 acquisition of Zimbra for ~$25 million which contributed an estimated $28 million of revenue. Thus, despite areas of Synacor’s business growing both organically and via acquisition, overall revenue growth appears muted due to the decline of search. As we mentioned previously, search now accounts for less than 10% of revenue.

Source: Synacor Historical Financials

Prior to the AT&T contract win, Synacor’s new management team had taken steps to moderate expenses and focus on higher-margin revenue components. Excluding the $6.0 million OpEx portion of 2016 AT&T spend, new management has added more than 500 bps to EBITDA margin.

AT&T is a Game-Changing Event

Synacor introduced its next generation portal in 2015 just as Yahoo, a third-party portal provider for various properties, was dropping the ball. SYNC’s next generation portal unifies the “start” experience across devices, provides email previews, seamlessly integrates video, has a recommendation engine, and is personalized for the user (promotions, personalized ads, feeds) after the consumer’s first play. Synacor’s next-gen portal was instrumental in winning a contract to develop and manage AT&T’s portal. AT&T is the largest wireless carrier in the US1, the largest pay TV provider, and a top ten broadband provider.

Synacor’s AT&T contract win from Yahoo was announced in May of 2016. Given that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is acquiring Yahoo, this doesn’t surprise us; AT&T likely doesn’t want Verizon managing its portal. Moreover, management insists that AT&T put out a bid before the Verizon/Yahoo combination was announced. In any event, management expects that AT&T will generate an incremental $100 million of revenue for SYNC from both search and digital advertising once fully rolled out and penetrated. Synacor’s existing Search & Digital Advertising business is currently $75M, so the addition of AT&T more than doubles this segment. AT&T’s revenue predictably comes with lower margins which we estimate will ultimately be in the mid-20% range.

Synacor’s incremental investment to develop and implement AT&T’s portal is $10 million split 80/20 between operating expense and capital expenditure. As of the end of 1Q17, SYNC has fully absorbed the $10 million of the required incremental expense and progress along the rollout timeline remains on track. With the AT&T portal site recently launched, the investment thesis is incrementally de-risked.

Source: start.att.net [Notice it says "Powered by Synacor" in the lower left]

Moreover, the comScore media trend statistics for AT&T’s new portal look promising. Unique visitors, average length of visit, and views per visitor have spiked considerably as Synacor continues its geographic rollout.

Financials and Valuation

Our base case portrays a 2019 scenario whereby AT&T revenue lands in shouting distance of management’s target, the core Search & Digital Advertising revenue enjoys slight growth from new deals signed, and Recurring & Fee Based Revenue grows as the Video/CloudID gains traction and more email mailboxes convert to paid accounts. Below are the assumptions used in the base case scenario:

Search & Digital Advertising Revenue grows 2% organically to $79.5 million in 2019 from $74.9 million in 2016.

AT&T-related revenue settles at $90 million, $10 million shy of management’s ultimate target.

Recurring and fee-based revenue grows at a 14% CAGR, below the rate implied by management’s three-year target.

Gross margins on existing Search and Advertising business faces 200 bps of pressure, AT&T’s gross margin comes in at 22%, and Recurring & Fee-Based margin maintains software-type margins at 73%.

Operating expense grows at 1/3 of the pace of revenue (ex-AT&T spend in 2016) to $95 million.

We apply a 10.0x multiple to resulting EBITDA. This is below the median multiple for the set of consistently profitable comparables (Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX ), Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO ), Endurance International (NASDAQ: EIGI ), Tucows (NYSEMKT: TCX ), The Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI )).

Two notes: 1) The implied EV/S multiple is 1.0x; 2) Assuming 22% AT&T margins is highly conservative. Our conversations with other parties suggest that margins could be closer to 28%.

Catalysts

Catalyst Description AT&T Website Rollout While management had projected a 1H17 rollout of AT&T’s portal, the sell-side analysts I spoke with were not modeling meaningful revenue in 2Q17. As of early May 2017, the new portal has been running in tandem with the Yahoo managed portal indicating revenue may be higher than consensus in 2Q17 and ultimately for the full year. New customer / contract announcements Synacor has considerable runway with its existing base of Zimbra users. With an increasing number of eyes on SYNC, a recent Windstream email deal drove the stock to appreciate over 20%. We anticipate more of these mid-sized agreements on the email front as well as announcements on the Video/CloudID front. Of note, AT&T subscriber email is still being provided by Yahoo, and thus Verizon is about to be administering AT&T customer email accounts. This is a situation that AT&T will likely look to rectify sooner than later and SYNC is in a good position to bid on this business. Synacor has over ten years of operating Zimbra at scale, customizing for clients, dozens of large scale migrations from other service providers including Openwave, Maripoint, @Mail, Gmail, Microsoft, Tucows, and Hostopia.





Risks/Mitigants

We must assume management is sandbagging its mid-term guidance. It is difficult to envision a scenario whereby Synacor generates only 10% EBITDA margins on $300M of revenue. According to our conversations, management is likely setting a highly achievable bar.

1Q17 was, as expected, the worst quarter in awhile yet was inline with management's guidance given a tough advertising comp, relatively lumpy email sales, and final spend on AT&T rollout. Thus, there is plenty of work to do in order to hit 2017 targets.

Even if SYNC achieves its $100M of revenue from AT&T in 2019, the rest of the business must grow at a 25% CAGR to get to $300M of revenue. We don't think that they can get there without acquisitions. The mitigant here, however, is neither does the street.

Verizon is still trending down. The ~$10M remaining will likely tail off sooner than later, especially given SYNC's relationship with AT&T. Management however, has baked this into expectations and there is a portion (~$1M) related to CloudID that will remain.

Appendix

1. According to its most recent quarterly release, AT&T has 134.9M wireless connections vs. Verizon's 114.5M.

