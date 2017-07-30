Sky Plc's (SKYAY) CEO Jeremy Darroch on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sky Plc ADR (OTCQX:SKYAY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Jeremy Darroch - Group CEO

Andrew Griffith - Group COO and CFO

Allan Nichols - MorningStar

Jeremy Darroch

Great, thanks and good morning everybody. So what we’ll do this morning is, I will quickly take you through the topline results and some highlights from the year so far. Andrew will then take you through the detail of the financial results. And then I’ll come back on and outline our plans for the year ahead and as you heard we’ll then take any questions. So this has been another strong year for Sky, we’re delivering on our strategy and the plans that we set out. We added almost 700,000 new customers this year, taking our total customer base to 22.5 million. Group revenues grew by GBP1 billion. That’s up 10% or 5% after currency, with good growth across all territories and in each of our categories. We delivered another excellent performance of operating costs. They were down on absolute basis by over GBP200 million or some 5%.

Now excluding the start-up cost for our new businesses, EBITDA was broadly flat which I think demonstrates the underlying strength we have in our established franchise. After observing the set-up in Premier League costs, operating profit was GBP1.5 billion. And this includes strong growth from both Italy, and Germany & Austria, and a return to group operating profit growth in the fourth quarter as we exit this investment year. On screen it's been our best year so far. Our channels now consistently reach over 100 million people every quarter for the first time. We launched Sky 1 in Germany and it's already the leading pay entertainment brand in every market.

This year has been a turning point for Sky Original Productions. We've delivered more big audiences and drama than ever before. We launched Sky Cinema in the UK and Italy driving record downloads and watched Premier League viewing was down year-on-year, we saw good performance in Sky Sports overall because of the breadth of our offering. We step changed the customer experience again this year. We've put more of the best platforms in our customers’ homes, so today almost 1.3 million households are now taking Sky Q in the UK and following its launch in October, Sky+ Pro is proving very popular in Germany.

We've connected more of our customers and we're now Europe's largest connected platform in each of our markets. And we are once again transforming our world-class customer service experience with the launch of digital services and we’ve delivered record customer satisfaction scores. So in total this has been another strong year across the group, with a good performance in all markets. Despite headwinds, we've achieved a strong financial performance and we're delivering on our strategy and the plans we set out.

I’ll now hand you over to Andrew to talk through the detail of the operating and financial performance.

Andrew Griffith

Thank you and good morning everyone. As Jeremy has outlined, today we've reported a strong set of results. We've grown on every key measure, adding almost 700,000 customers, over 2.5 million additional products and adding GBP1 billion to annualized revenue. That means we generated revenue of over GBP1 billion pounds a month for the first time. In fact today is our fifth consecutive year of growth at or above 5%. And you should set that in the context of Brexit, a downturn in the UK advertising market and is in contrast to many of our competitive set. In the UK and Ireland, we grew by 4%, driven by good growth in customers, up-selling to products like Fibre and Sky Q, and the launch of Sky Mobile, but held back by the impact of the weaker UK advertising market.

Our revenue growth in Italy was towards the top of our range at 4% benefiting from continued customer growth, further product penetration, and strong advertising revenue. And we were particularly pleased with 9% growth in Germany that's higher absolute growth than a year ago and was mainly driven by good customer growth and again very strong growth in advertising. If you look at our revenue by activity, you can see we posted positive growth in all areas. Our transactional revenue was once again, one of the strongest contributors to growth, that's up 50% in the past three years and now exceeds a run rate of GBP220 million a year.

So to give you some examples, during the year we saw around 37 million individual transactions with almost 800,000 people buying a Sports Day or Week Pass in the last year. Our Buy & Keep revenue was up 47% as customers continued to love the service and we saw a record 1.2 million buys for the Joshua/Klitschko pay-per-view boxing event with a possible rematch in the next 12 months to look forward to. We delivered a good performance in program and channel sales, adding over 130 million of revenue and a great example of how we monetize our investment in original programming. Advertising revenue was up 2% with our fastest growth in Germany following the launch there of Sky 1 and taking Sky Sports News free to air.

Italy performed well due to a strong increase in viewing, whilst in the UK, we outperformed a weaker advertising market by around 85 basis points and that was through growth in targeted advertising. Now our consistent theme of our financial performance is our ability to tightly manage operating cost and this year is no exception. We made an absolute saving of GBP200 million versus the prior year. That's about 300 basis points expressed as a percentage of revenue. I remember that's at the same time as making significant investments in the customer experience, whether that's better boxes, better quality installs or higher quality customer service.

We've achieved this progress in cost by focusing on three areas. First, in customer service, we're making really good progress towards migrating towards the digital-only model. We've become global leaders in messaging, a new contact channel which is twice as productive as the voice call. And as a result, we took out 5 million service calls this year, saving us around GBP20 million. In broadband, we're leveraging new technologies to improve our economics. This year that means we've mass migrated a lot of Sky Broadband customers from an old legacy BT Connect product on to Sky Fibre giving them ten times faster speeds, but cutting our own cost by 40%.

And then finally, we're increasingly working as one business across all of our territories and that's allowed us to streamline resources in areas like finance, human resources, and communications to drive down our overheads. So bringing all this together, we've delivered a good set of results. EBITDA was only 75 million lower and that’s despite the step up in the Premier League, would have been broadly flat excluding the investment in Sky Mobile. In the fourth quarter as Jeremy said, we returned to profit growth with our operating profit up 8% and our free cash is up despite investments in the UK campus and European integration activities. And that meant we held net debt flat at 6.2 billion this year despite a weaker Sterling exchange rate. So to conclude on the financials, we're executing our model well. We delivered sector leading revenue growth and we're investing where customers see value, we're doing a good job on cost and we've got firm plans to push on.

So thank you. I’d now like to hand you back to Jeremy.

Jeremy Darroch

Thanks Andrew. So let’s now turn to the year ahead. Now as you know, we've got a clear plan for growth and it's build around five core priorities; providing the right and broader range of content for every household, combining out with the best products through consistent innovation, and becoming genuinely multiplatform meaning that customers have access to the content whenever and wherever they want to, continuing to extend our lead as the Number 1 customer service brand. Now getting this right allows us to broaden our offer and appeal to more homes. It provides the customer permission for our brand to enter new markets than enable us to grow entirely new revenue streams. And of course all this once again will be underpinned by ever greater efficiency giving us the capacity keeping various, investing in the areas that matter most for customers, at the same time as growing profits.

Now the heart of what we use content and I'm very pleased by the progress we're making. A key part of this is Sky Original Productions, which is becoming a big driver of our business. There's no doubt that last year was big where we showed 25% more hours of original content than prior and will take another major step forward over the next 12 months. Sky Originals will be our main priority for content investment, committing 25% more capital with 1,000 hours of original content in production. And that means for the first time we'll have always on strategy with four major original dramas per quarter across our territories. These will include for the first time our biggest and first ever budget drama in Germany, Babylon Berlin, which airs in October. The return of successful brands such as Strike Back and Gomorrah, and we're already working on our first major coproduction under our new deal with HBO, a big-budget drama documenting the true story behind the Chernobyl disaster. We're taking that content and consistently finding new ways to broaden our offerings and to put more value into our customer subscriptions. So this year, we’ve launched new channels to broaden out our offer.

We’ve reinvented our movie service to provide more value for families and we've given sports to more customers to expand our reach. We're expanding Sky Sports in the UK with new channels, new packaging new pricing, giving customers a broader choice and a better experience. We're introducing dedicated channels that showcase individual sports and with some 4 million sports fans in our base that don't yet take Sky Sports, this is a good way to open up new opportunities and new ways for those fans to join in. We've already got 3 brilliant TV platforms in our market. We’ve made them better over the last 12 months and we've got a strong development pipeline over the next 12. So we’ll continue to lead the way in streaming in Europe.

We’re launching Sky Ticket and NOW TV on our new international over-the-top platform. On Sky+, we’ll enhance content discovery to service more and make catalogs easier to navigate. Sky Q, our best box platform rolls out to Italy, Germany and Austria this year and it will provide the basis for the first ever Sky TV service without the need for a satellite. Over the last few years, we've invested to create a really strong pan-European OTT platform that delivers content encryption, live streaming and download capability. This year, we’ll leverage this investment by expanding our footprint into Spain, offering a simple, affordable service that targets the 12 million free to air households in this attractive market. It requires relatively modest investment because we’re using existing tech platforms, it's run by a small agile team and operating costs are largely success based.

We’re looking forward to launching the service in the first half of the financial year and ramping up growth over time and we'll update you with further details closer to the time. In service, we already have the market leading brand in our space in the UK and Italy and in Germany, we’re now making really good progress as we revamp and scale the service. We’ve launched a new service up in every market. That's part of our drive to direct from direct content to digital first and this is taking significant cost out of the business, but also delivering better service. We’ll build on this year by launching a loyalty program in the UK which learns from our success in Italy and includes a range of exclusive benefits depending on your tenure as a customer, which get better over time.

And we think it's going to have a tangible, deliver tangible improvements and is a good example of what bringing the Skys together is about. Earlier this year, we launched Sky Mobile into the UK and we've had, I think, a pretty good start. We've added over 100,000 customers so far. Sales are ramping up well. Building on that momentum, our focus this year is to scale, take advantage of the headroom within our base and we’d expect to progressively increase our market share from the high-single digits we’ve see at the end of this financial year. This morning in London, I spoke a bit about our operating efficiency, which is a fundamental part of our plan.

We see it as symbiotic with our approach to invest in the customer offer and just as important and of course it provides much of the funding to pay for the investment and expansion that we pursue. Since 2010, it has delivered an outstanding 1100 basis point reduction in operating cost as a percentage of sales. That’s equivalent to about GBP1.5 billion on a run rate basis and we’re not yet finished. But it's also not just about taking costs out. It's also important about getting better business, making our products and services easier to use, more available and increasingly frictionless for customers.

And we can do this because we consistently invest in our core capabilities, whether that's deploying digital technologies and service, creating the best OTT platform in Europe, building modern, open and digitally enabled work environments for our people or simply using our insights to understand our customers better than others. I think we have the tools in place to keep making consistent improvement in our cost base over time.

So in summary, it's been another very good year for Sky. We've executed our plan well and I think we’ve delivered what we said we would. When things haven't gone our way, such as the UK advertising market, we've done a good job at navigating around them or put plans in place to fix. We certainly haven’t been distracted by the approach from 21st Century Fox, which is in the background for the vast majority of people and you can see that in the good performance we’re seeing in all of our markets, a strong progress in strategy delivery and in the clear set of plans we have in place for 2018.

So as we move to questions, I just need to finally remind you that we are constrained by the takeover code as a result of the 21st Century Fox approach and so we are somewhat limited on what we can say about that topic. So we hope you'll understand if we can't answer all of your questions quite as fully as we may like.

With that, I’ll hand back to the operator to take any questions you have.

[Operator Instructions] All right. We'll take our first question from Allan Nichols with MorningStar.

Allan Nichols

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Just interested on why you picked Spain that doesn't speak a lot of English versus something like the Netherlands where most people do speak English from trying over-the-top in a country beyond where you're currently in. And then also if you could explain a little bit more about how the loyalty program in Italy works? I appreciate that. Thank you.

Jeremy Darroch

Sure. I’ll now hand those over to Andrew.

Andrew Griffith

The service, to be clear, we're going to launch in Spain is going to be a Spanish language service. So, as well as bringing to bear existing technology platform, we’re obviously going to use the Sky brand and we're going to leverage our existing content relationships initially with partners to bring their existing Spanish content to consumers in a way that we think they'll find flexible and attractive. We chose Spain because it's the next largest market in Europe. It's the fourth largest Eurozone economy. It has quite a lot of cultural links and similarities to Italy and it's got a household base of around 12 million free-to-air households who we think are underserved by the current PayTV choices. So we haven't announced the full service proposition today, but that relative to other markets that we may have looked at was why we opted to go to Spain. We're excited about it, but we’ll come back in due course when we’ve got more details of the proposition.

Jeremy Darroch

Yes. On loyalty, it’s essentially a tiered program. So it’s basically -- it’s got -- it gives our customers access to discounts in a wide variety of products. It then tiers up with offers in our own base, things like ticket access to events and rewards, but scale according to your tenure with the business and we'll take those principles and mimic those in the UK. It will be delivered in a slightly different way, but essentially the core of it will be the same. So the longer the tenure you have with Sky, the more benefits you get access to.

Jeremy Darroch

Good. Well, maybe that I can come in now because I think if that is all the questions, I would assume that you're all pretty happy. And in the meantime, thanks for joining the call today. Have a good summer, if we don't speak to you. And no doubt, the team will follow-up soon. Thanks very much.

