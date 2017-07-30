Sunesis Pharmaceuticals' (SNSS) CEO Dan Swisher on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

With me today are Dan Swisher, President and Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer; and Debbie Thomas, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

Dan will review recent corporate events. Judy will expand upon the Company's lead asset, BTK inhibitor, SNS-062. And Dan will close with a discussion of second quarter 2017 financial results. We will then open the call for questions.

Dan Swisher

Thanks, Maeve. Hello, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. We finished the second quarter of 2017 by continuing to execute on our revised operating plan to focus primarily on our lead assets, the novel BTK inhibitor, SNS-062.

Recently we announced the dosing of the first patient in our Phase 1b/2 study in patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies. We look forward to seeing the unique drug profile this compound translates from our pre-clinical and clinical Healthy Volunteer studies into compelling data from our newly initiated trialing patients with relapsed B-cell malignancies.

The start of the Phase 1b/2 study marks the significant milestone for the Company. The study is designed to provide initial proof-of-concept, which will serve - which we believe will serve as the new treatment option for patients with relapsed CLL. We will efficiently work to identify recommended Phase II dose in the first dose-escalation portion of the trial. The plan is then to open up the trial into multiple disease cohorts to fully characterize SNS-062’s profile, including relapsed CLL patients with C481S mutations, the leading cause of ibrutinib acquired resistance.

I’ll now turn the call over to Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, to further discuss the SNS-062 program.

Judy Fox

Thank you, Dan. SNS-062 represents a potentially important new treatment option for B-cell and other malignancies, as it has the potential to overcome acquired resistance to ibrutinib and other covalent BTK inhibitors. Resistance in these cancers appears to most frequently arise from a point mutation in the BTK active site, converting a cysteine-481 to a serine, or in shorthand, C481S.

The Phase 1b/2 trial is an open-label sequential group study that will enroll up to 124 subjects, and is being conducted at five leading sites in the United States: The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Anderson Cancer Center, the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, U.C. Irvine Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center. The target population comprises adult patient subjects, who have advanced B-cell malignancies that have relapsed or progressed after prior therapy, including a BTK inhibitor.

Phase 1b is the dose-escalation portion of the study designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-tumor activity of a range of SNS-062 dose levels to determine the maximum tolerated and/or recommended dose. The safety portion is a cohort expansion phase that will further explore clinical activity and safety of SNS-062 monotherapy within specific disease cohorts, including relapsed CLL patients with C481S mutations.

We are encouraged by the data we have seen so far with SNS-062, including pre-clinical data from The Ohio State University that was presented this spring at AACR. The study evaluated the activity of SNS-062 in proprietary cell line and primary patient CLL samples, and shows that SNS-062 decreased surface expression B-cell activation markers and cell viability in a dose-dependent manner, with BTK inhibition by SNS-062 comparable to ibrutinib. Importantly, this work confirmed SNS-062 maintains its activity and mutants C481S BTK, where ibrutinib was inactive.

This builds upon our Phase 1a study in Healthy Volunteers that we presented at the end of last year at ASH, which demonstrated the drug’s candidate favorable safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics profile. These data to-date are encouraging and highlight the unique potential of this drug candidate, which we look forward to advancing in a recently initiated disease directed trial.

In addition, we have either established or are evaluating a number of translational collaborations to further elucidate SNS-062 therapeutic potential in areas of differentiating - differentiation from existing therapies.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Dan.

Dan Swisher

Thanks, Judy. So as mentioned, the SNS-062 has the potential to treat B-cell malignancies broadly, and near-term to establish proof of concept in the emerging and expanding patient segment of acquired ibrutinib resistant disease. It’s estimated the market for BTK therapy in CLL and other B-cell malignancies will exceed $5 billion by 2020 and have already exceeded $2 billion in worldwide sales for ibrutinib alone last year.

Given that SNS-062 is designed to address an important and emerging pool of resistant patients with a poor prognosis, we anticipate future support of clinical data can allow us to leverage accelerated and breakthrough pathways with regulatory bodies for SNS-062’s initial market approval. We are enthusiastic about realizing SNS-062’s potential in the clinic.

Behind SNS-062, we continue to progress our other kinase inhibitor programs. This includes our Takeda-funded pan-Raf inhibitor, TAK-580, which we expect to reach a go, no-go decision on moving toward registration-directed studies before year-end. And our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor program will reach a go, no-go decision this fall to advance the development candidate to IND in 2018. Both programs provide additional optionality to our pipeline beyond SNS-062.

We also continued the development of Vosaroxin through a modest investment and investigator-sponsored group trials and to continue to assess business development alternatives to support the conduct of a future registration-directed company-sponsored trial.

To the former point, we are pleased to announce today that the first patient has been dosed in an investigator-sponsored Phase 2/3 Backbone InterGroup-1, or BIG-1 trial, which is being conducted at multiple French centers, led by Professor Norbert Vey and Hervé Dombret.

At the recent EHA meeting in June, Dr. Meagan Jacoby from Washington University School of Medicine presented data from the completed Phase 1 cohort expansion trial of Vosaroxin plus Azacitidine in patients with MDS. As per Dr. Jacoby, the response rates and transplant rates in the study were better than those expected from Azacitidine alone, especially in an older patient population.

So with that, I will turn and have a brief recap of the financial highlights from our earnings disclosure announced this morning, beginning with our cash position.

We ended the quarter with $22.7 million in cash, compared to $46.2 million at the end of 2016. The decrease of $19.9 million was primarily due to net cash used in operating activities and a $7.6 million repayment of our venture loan, representing half of the outstanding balance, offset by $8.2 million year-to-date sales of common stock, primarily through our ATM. Our current capital is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into the second quarter of 2018.

For the income statement, turning to the key expense items for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2017. Research and development expense was $4.9 million and $11.1 million, respectively; and general and administrative expenses were $3.7 million and $7.6 million, respectively.

So with that, I’m going to open up the call for questions. And operator?

Jim Birchenough

Hi guys. Thanks for hosting the call. So a few questions. I guess, first, starting with 062. Can you say - can you just remind us the dose-escalation that you’re pursuing, and at what dose would you expect to have a full BTK inhibition? What dose would you predict would be effective in C481S, and maybe if you can answer that both at that peak and trough? Thanks.

Dan Swisher

Yes. It’s a good question, Jim. I’m going to have Judy address that, and I’ll also say there is a fair amount of information about the trial design and the dosing scheme on our clintrials posting.

Judy Fox

Right. So our initial dose is 25 mgs BID, and then we dose-escalate over several cohorts to 50, 100, 200, 300, etcetera. Based on the data that we obtained in the Phase 1a, we do expect to see significant BTK inhibition at the low dose cohorts. However, in order to see sustained inhibition, we expect to need to be in the neighborhood of the third or fourth dose cohort, the 100 of the 200, and it’s when we see the sustained inhibition that we anticipate beginning to see clinical activity or seeing clinical activity.

Jim Birchenough

And Judy, at what level would you expect to see an effect on C481S? Would it be the same dose range or is it at a higher dose?

Judy Fox

So based on what we saw on Phase 1a, we do expect to see inhibition early at the low dose cohorts, but it’s not sustained long enough to see clinical activity we believe. We are going to have to see what the data look like in these patients. We do know from ibrutinib that exposure was actually improved in patients, and we need to see whether that’s indeed the case for 062, which may lead to higher levels sooner than expected.

Dan Swisher

And I think, Jim, specifically the C481S - I mean, pre-clinically we’ve maintained the same level of high potency, whether it’s C481S or wild type BTK cell lines. So hopefully the activity should be there.

Jim Birchenough

And then just a final question. To the extent it may take to getting to the third or fourth dose cohort to start to see some clinical efficacy, are there some earlier data readouts you might be able to provide in terms of the distribution of patients you’re seeing, how many may have C481S mutation and any pharmacodynamic data you might collect?

Dan Swisher

Yes. So those are great questions, and something we’ll be giving some thought to because we know there is a lot of interest on the program. Our general feeling is we want to make sure that we’re presenting full updates at peer-reviewed medical conferences where possible and we are targeting having a clinical update from the dose-escalation portion in the Q2 2018 timeframe, either ASCO or AACR, depending on the maturity of that data.

We do learn a lot from even the first cohort. We’ve got a lot of various parameters. We’re looking at from, obviously multi-day safety to PK to pharmacodynamics including the target inhibitions. So there will be quite a bit to be learned with every cohort, and we will provide, at a minimum, updates on the progress of the program and where things are headed and when additional disclosures will be occurring on our quarterly conference calls.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Thank you for taking the questions.

Dan Swisher

Thanks, Jim.

Eric Schmidt

Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe also on 062. What have your sites told you about the rate at which they can enroll patients. Should one patient per month per center be doable here?

Dan Swisher

Yes, it’s a good question, Eric. And yes, as you know, in all these Phase 1 studies, it’s - there is a lot of criteria to meet, and they truly have gone through a lot of existing therapies but we have picked centers. They took a little bit longer probably to come up than we would have liked, but the academic centers are a little more bureaucratic.

The good news is they do have fairly large patient pools but you’ve got to get the right patient at the right time who is coming off therapies, who is willing to get washed out and come on to something experimental. So we’ve got a sense to that initial feasibility. We’re actually fine-tuning that feasibility further based on our inclusion/exclusion criteria.

I’d say good news is, we’ve got, as of this month, all five sites are open and enrolling, and we’re actively screening and identifying patient two and three, which will fill out that first cohort. Then we have to wait a month for full safety evaluation, gathering the data, and then can make the dose-escalation decision with the - with our investigators.

But we want to do this efficiently as we can, and we’ll add centers if we need to. We were already actively thinking about centers we’re going to be adding for the Phase 2 portion when we get to the cohort expansion. But to the extent, we need additional patients just to make sure we can fill the slots as quickly as we can, we’ll be considering that as well.

Eric Schmidt

Okay. So I think, Dan, you answered my second question, which is how long you have to wait in between dose cohorts. You said a month. It sounds therefore that you should probably be able to give us, at the time you present the initial data, Q2 of next year, several of the initial cohorts then?

Dan Swisher

Yes, I think our hope - and again, we’ll have real-time experience. I can update that assumption is approximately eight to 10 weeks per cohort with everything up and running. So yes, so I think we’ll be through or well into the third cohort by the end of the year. We’re right through the active dose levels and we’ll be getting close to picking our recommended Phase 2 dose in the spring time.

Eric Schmidt

Thank you.

Dan Swisher

Thanks, Eric.

Jim Birchenough

Hi guys. So just one final question on cash runway and things you might be able to do to extend the cash runway. So, number one, is there a milestone payment on the TAK-580, go, no-go decision, and how much might that be, if there is one? And then how much more could you access under the ATM? And I guess, third, are there other non-dilutive sources of capital that you’re giving some thought to?

Dan Swisher

Sure. Yes, I mean, we’re definitely - we have a history of this of being very streamlined and focused on our internal spend, and you will see that our quarterly burn rates are going to be progressively coming down as we’re winding up the Vosaroxin expenses that we had in the first part of the year and focusing our investment, of course into the 062 program. So, that’s one way we can stretch the cash.

The other is that from a business development perspective, probably not this year in terms of a go, no-go decision that that triggers it, but to the extent that Takeda initiates the registration trial that would lead to a multi-million-dollar milestone. So, we’ll have an update on potential timing once we know when that decision has been made.

The other thing to note is, outside of 062, which we have had inbound interest in, and we want to make sure business development folks are aware of, but we don’t plan to partner before proof-of-concept, we’ve got a PDK1 pre-clinical program that is also reaching in for a go, no-go decision point and there is a lot of interest in that target pathway as well. So, we’ve got some other business development options that we’re considering and actively thinking about.

And then in the meantime too, we’ve got very supportive smart investors, who come in primarily for the BTK program and are supportive of the company going forward. And so, to the extent we need some cash to get to relevant data milestones, we can access appropriate levels of cash. We are just being mindful of stretching as far as we can and not raise more than we need to at this cost of capital because we could be in a very different place a year from now.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Thanks for taking the follow-up, Dan.

Dan Swisher

Yes, thanks Jim.

Dan Swisher

Yes. Thanks, everyone, for participating on our call today. We thank everyone for their ongoing support and interest, and look forward to our upcoming interactions. Hope you guys have a great summer.

