Retirement Strategy: More Downside, More Pain

As a dividend growth investor already in retirement, I am concerned about the near term and long term for Exxon.

If you would have told me 5 years ago that I would ever be concerned about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), I would have looked at you cockeyed. If I tell you that I am concerned about XOM today, perhaps you will look at me cockeyed! Yet, here I am with a fairly sizable position in the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio and in one of my personal accounts for years and years, and I actually am troubled by XOM's performance.

I do not mean the recent earnings report, even though it was a miss on EPS and a small beat on revenue, which obviously rattled lots of XOM shareholders. What I am looking at is the way the company has cut back on capex and seems to be playing it too conservative when I think it should be more aggressive!

Some might say being conservative is a good thing, but when capex is about one-third of a full-year guidance, I am worried that XOM is not spending enough while prices are cheap (smaller oil companies) and gobbling a bunch of them up - as I believed it would - when the going got tough! It's not as if the company lost money, for crying out loud, and even if it missed earnings, XOM still increased year-over-year earnings by 9% for the quarter. It has me concerned that although it has always been a conservative blue chip, I feel the company is being too conservative.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Ford (NYSE:F), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

I truly like the diversification of this portfolio and the stock selection. Dividend Aristocrats and Kings like JNJ, PG, KO, T, XOM, ED, MO, and O make up the majority of this portfolio's $17k in annual dividend income on a total value of about $410k (it began 6 years ago with $180k), and all of the stocks within the portfolio have once again increased dividends paid this year thus far, with T probably ready to pop its dividend by another 2-3% in the third quarter.

That being said, XOM comprises about 10% of the total portfolio value, and I already trimmed a smidgeon several months back. My thinking is that I just might reduce the allocation to about 5% and redeploy the funds directly into Realty Income and Main St. Capital for even more income and in a sector that I believe will outperform the oil patch for quite some time!

I am looking at some of the metrics I use to place somewhat of a valuation on the companies that are held, just to make certain the dividend is safe and whether the company is being managed properly in my own view. Look at these numbers:

If XOM is not spending money on growing its business and it has a payout ratio of 158%, I must ask myself if my money can do better elsewhere in a less risky stock.

Do not misunderstand - I am not dumping my shares of XOM. I am considering redirecting some funds into other strong stocks and sectors!

Now you tell me: Am I worrying about "nothing", and everything will be just peachy keen? We have all been reading the electric car news of late, and of course over the long term that now has me worried as well!

Okay, so Norway wants all gasoline vehicles off the road by 2025. No big deal, right? What, are there five cars on the road now? But tell me that India wants all cars sold to be electric by 2030 and now I have to pay attention. I mean that country is a gas-guzzling smog nation! XOM needs them! France is on the same path, but with a year 2040 time table. I am beginning to ask myself why XOM continues to drill for oil!

Ok so I am being a bit over the top, I suppose, but these are real threats to the industry and I am not so sure XOM will be the last one standing as we creep ahead with very cheap oil.

Now look at this from Fidelity Investments:

I guess it isn't that shocking that Wall Street sold XOM off the other day, is it? Its cash flow is down, cash reserves are way down, EPS over the last 5 years is worse than the industry average, and revenue growth is dismal (negative actually). Combine that with a payout ratio of 158% and now you may understand my concerns.

How about the valuation as per the P/E ratio:

Also not pretty. And finally, let's look at the share price action:

XOM data by YCharts

Believe it or not, I would normally consider adding a lot more shares at this point, but I am not going to do that. As stated before, I just might sell some shares and redeploy the cash into O and MAIN. I just wrote this article on O, which details pointedly why I like the stock right now, and I hold a similar opinion of MAIN.

The Bottom Line

XOM has been a hold forever stock for dividend growth investors everywhere. That being said, should we ignore the facts I have presented without at the very least pausing to think about this stock? As I said, I am not selling every single share, but all of this does have me concerned, and that is why I have dug into a bit of research here.

I believe the stock will go lower, but until it stops paying/increasing its dividend I would hold at least a sold position, but less.

What would you do?

