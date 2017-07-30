Fortis: Q2 2017 Great, A Dividend Growth Stock Is Now Even Better

Investment Thesis

Fortis (FTS) (TSX:FTS) posted better than expected Q2 2017 earnings. In the past quarter, the company saw strong growth in both its revenues and earnings. In the past quarter, its development projects and recent announced acquisition of two-third of interest in BC’s Waneta Dam are progressing well. With a focus on organic growth in 2017 and perhaps the next few quarters, the company is expected to improve its margin and earnings and grow its dividend by 6% annually through 2021. With its new dividend reinvestment plan available for US investors, this company becomes an attractive stock for dividend growth investors to compound their dividends to maximize their returns.

A Great Second Quarter

Fortis continued to have a good quarter as shown in the table below. Its Q2 revenue was C$2,015 million, a jump of 35.7% from last year mainly due to the acquisition of ITC in October 2016. Its earnings per share was C$0.62, about C$0.24 higher than Q2 2016.





Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report





During the quarter, management decided to acquire two-thirds interest in the Waneta dam for C$1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2017 but BC Hydro might be able to exercise their right of first offer to acquire the dam before their right expires in August. This renewable facility is expected to generate strong cash flows secured by a 20-year agreement with an option of 10 more years.

The company has two pending regulatory matters that will hopefully boosts its return on equity [ROE]. Both expect a final decision by early and mid 2018. If approved, this will boost Fortis’ earnings.

During the conference call, Fortis CEO Barry Perry stated that after its major acquisition of ITC holdings last year, the company’s primary focus will be on organic growth. Management felt that since they have now pushed into US market, the goal in the next few years is for them to grow in the existing market. Therefore, the primary focus in the near term is organic growth, not corporate merger & acquisition.

Fortis now forecast its capital expenditure this year to be C$3.1 billion, about C$100 million higher than the company’s prior forecast. The increase was mainly due to investments in UNS Energy and FortisBC Energy. For the next five years’ capital expenditure remain to be around C$13 billion.

From its Q2 report, it appears that the company has been executing its development plans fittingly.





DRIP for US Investors

One highlight for US dividend growth investor is the announcement of a dividend reinvestment plan for US investors. The DRIP will begin in September. This will be a win-win situation for both Fortis and its shareholders. Investors in US will enjoy this wonderful opportunity to compound their investment through DRIP to maximize their total returns just like other Canadian investors. For Fortis, it is also a win situation as DRIP reduces their need to go to the capital market for financing.





6% Annual Dividend Growth

Following Q2 release, the company also announced a dividend to be paid on September 1 an amount of C$0.40 per share. This marked the fourth straight quarter where the company paid a C$0.40 dividend. Last year, the board raised the dividend by C$0.025 on its December payment. Perhaps, a dividend increase will happen in its next dividend declaration announcement in the fall.

In the conference call, CEO Mr. Barry Perry reiterated Fortis’ commitment to increase its dividend by 6% annually through 2021. In its Q2 2017 report, CEO Mr. Barry Perry stated,

As we look past 2017, we are seeing upside to our five-year base capital plan at our utility businesses. The opportunities we are identifying will enhance our ability to serve customers safely and reliably, grow our rate base, and support our 6% average annual dividend growth target while maintaining a conservative payout ratio.





Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation





For investors, a 6% increase will raise the quarterly dividend from C$0.40 to approximately C$0.425. Since the company’s Q2 earnings are much better than expected, there is also some chance the hike will be higher than its 6% target. We look forward to hear an announcement of dividend increase in this coming fall season. For dividend growth investors, Fortis remains a core holdings especially now that it offers DRIP for US investors.







Ex-Dividend Date Payment Date Quarterly Dividend 2017 Mid-Nov. Dec. 1 C$0.425??

Aug 17 Sept. 1 C$0.40 May 17 June 1 C$0.40 Feb. 14 Mar. 1 C$0.40 2016 Nov. 18 Dec. 1 C$0.40 Aug 19 Sept. 1 C$0.375 May 18 June 1 C$0.375 Feb. 17 Mar. 1 C$0.375





Investor Takeaway

Fortis appears to execute its development plan well as it posted better than expected earnings. This enables the company to target a 6% annual dividend hike through 2021. What is even better is the company’s introduction of dividend reinvestment plan for US investors. Given Fortis’ history of over four decades of consecutive dividend increases, and how its stock price appreciated in price, the DRIP will be an attractive option for dividend growth investors aiming to maximize its returns. Long-term dividend growth investors may wish to consider having this conservative regulated utility company in their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.