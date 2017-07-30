GDX: Bull Miners Buy 23.80 Break

Financial markets have started to show stalling trends over the last few weeks, and this has increased the potential for significant reversals as we bring the summer trading period to a close. The Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is now caught in a period of consolidation that could capitalize on these broader trends if certain macro factors continue. Weaker stock markets and a changing monetary policy outlook at the Federal Reserve continue to be supportive factors that could push GDX out of its sideways range and generate profitability for long positions taken in the current context. This bullish bias remains valid as long as the range bottom at 19.10 is intact. This positive outlook is triggered if markets are able to move above 23.80 as this will suggest that the summer range activity is finished and the potential for a new bull rally is growing.

For investors long in the peripheral equities markets, it is important to note the clear slowdown in momentum that is being seen in most of the central benchmarks. This is the type of scenario that reduces incentives in some areas and transfers those incentives to asses that are tied the value of precious metals assets. This means that the primary beneficiaries will be the large-cap gold miners if these trends continue, and that there should continue to be opportunities in the space if these trends continue.

Most important here is the monetary policy direction at the Federal Reserve. Over the last several months, this has been something of a point of contention as where interest rates will be holding at the end of this year. But we have recently gained more clarity with respect to where the Fed’s policy intentions are headed next. Weakness in several key areas (headline jobs figures, consumer inflation, wage growth) have made it much more difficult for the Fed to rate an aggressive stance in these areas. When we look at the market expectations that were in place at the beginning of this year, we can see that there are major differences here -- and this is something that has yet to filter through all relevant asset classes.



The next path forward in GDX will be inevitably influenced by the next trend direction in precious metals, as this will drive revenues for most of major large-caps in the space. But it is also important to look at what is happening in the largest gold mining companies that are included in GDX. In the graphic above, we can see the 10 largest individual allocations in GDX with Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX) and Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) making of nearly 21% of the fund allocations.

Here, we will assess the recent activity in NEM, which appears to be on the verge of a bullish breakout relatively soon. Recent moves have invalidated the downtrend that was in place for almost one year and markets are now closing in on historical resistance from last February. This comes in at 37.90, which will now be the price zone that will be critical for unlocking further gains. On approach, we could see some difficulties, however, given the fact that momentum has slowed significantly and the Commodity Channel Index is currently holding in extreme areas to the topside. But with bullish indicator readings, an upside break of 37.90 could be forceful and this could ultimately be enough to push GDX into our buy zone.

Less bullish activity has been present in ABX, and valuations are currently holding at levels near the 100-week moving average. But here the Commodity Channel Index is in negative territory and this supports the outlook for further gains. Resistance is seen at 20.30 and so we will need to see an upside break of this area in order to confirm the potential uptrend.

For investors that are bullish GDX, it will be critical to see these resistance levels break in order to see prices move sustainably higher in the mining ETF. Short-term buy signals will be sent if we see a rally through 23.80, as this would be an indication that the prior downtrend is no longer valid. Given the depressed value of the ETF in its current state, there is strong risk-reward possibilities with long positions once this confirmatory price action is seen. Upside targets can be seen at 32.10, which is a prior resistance level that falls near the 38.2% retracement of the decline from 66.90. Stop losses can be placed below 19.10 as a drop through this area would suggest that the dominant downtrend is still in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.