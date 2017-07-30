Johnson & Johnson: Recent Dip Creates Opportunity For Dividend Growth Investors

The dividend aristocrat has paid its dividend for over 5 decades and is expected to continue to do so.

Investment Thesis

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released its Q2 result on July 18. Despite weaker than expected sales in the quarter, the company delivered better than expected earnings. However, its stock price has declined from the high of $137.08 to below $131 at the end of the trading day today. With its recent acquisitions in the first half of 2017 and the approval of Tremfya a few weeks ago, J&J’s sale and revenue is expected to continue to grow in the near-term. Together with a long history of consistent dividend increase, long-term dividend growth investors can take advantage of the dip to establish their position.

Q2 Highlights

J&J’s sales rose by 1.9% to $18.8 billion in the past quarter. Operational sales increased by 2.9% with a -1% currency impact. Its adjusted EPS was $1.83, an increase of 5.2% from the same quarter last year. It was also above the consensus among analysts.

Source: J&J 2Q2017 Earnings Presentation

In terms of its sales by geographic area, its sales in US rose by 1.6% to $9.7 billion. Europe grew the most with 3.5% increase, or 6.7% excluding the impact of currency. Its sales in Europe reached $4.2 billion. Asian-Pacific and Africa region also grew strongly with its sales of $3.4 billion, up by 3.2% or 4.9% excluding currency impact.

Source: J&J 2Q2017 Earnings Presentation

J&J has three major business segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The best segment of the quarter is its medical devices segment with a growth rate of 4.9% or 5.9% excluding the impact of currency. This was mainly due to its acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics. Total sales for medical devices was $6,726 million. Its consumer segment grew modestly by 1.7% to $3,478 million.

Total Sales ($M) Reported Growth (%) Operational Growth (%) Consumer $3,478 1.7% 2.3% Pharmaceutical $8,635 -0.2% 1.0% Medical Devices $6,726 4.9% 5.9%

Source: Created by author based on Company Q2 2017 Reporting

One may wonder why J&J’s total sales for the pharmaceutical segment declined by 0.2% or grew by 1.0% excluding the impact of currency. It appears that this was one of the better segments of J&J. A major reason to this negative growth was due to a $340 million favorable pricing adjustment in Q2 2016. If not including this adjustment, its sale would have increased by 5%. The increase was mainly driven by strong sales of Stelara, Invega Trinza, Invega Sustenna, Darzalex, and Imbruvica. One of its past strong products, Remicade, received lower growth due to biosimilar competition. However, management noted that the sale of Remicade was still better than expected.

Growth Strategy and Recent Development

J&J has attempted to grow its business through accretive acquisitions. The company acquired Abbott Medical Optics back in February 2017 for $4.3 billion. Abott Medical Optics’s ophthalmic products will strengthen J&J’s Acuvue brand contact lenses business. In June 2017, J&J acquired Actelion Pharmaceutical for $30 billion. Actelion is expected to contribute to J&J’s sales and earnings in the second half.

A few weeks ago, J&J received approval from FDA for its Tremfya product. Tremfya is a biologic for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The drug has the potential to generate over $1 billion of sales in the next few years.

J&J has both breadth and depth in the health-care industry. In Q2 alone, the company spent 11.9% of its total sales revenue on Research & Development. Its R&D spending has increased by 1.6% to $4,345 million. It is this essential expense that helps J&J to continue lead in the healthcare industry.

Dividend Analysis

The dividend aristocrat J&J has been paying dividends since 1962 and has increased its dividend every year. Below is a chart that shows J&J’s dividend payout history since 1994. The blue bars are J&J’s EPS and the orange bar lines are J&J’s dividend. As can be seen, J&J consistently increased its dividend. Its latest dividend increase came in May 2017 where the company increased the quarterly dividend from $0.80 to $0.84, an increase of 5%.

The company’s dividend payout ratio has been consistently around 40% in the first decade of 2000 and has now went up to above 50% in the past 3 years. The dividend payout ratio appears to be healthy with modest growth.

Source: Created by author based on company data

Valuation Analysis

Since J&J is considered to be a dividend aristocrat, I will include its historical yield in the valuation analysis. The graph below shows the relationship of J&J’s historical yield and its stock price. Blue line represents J&J’s historical dividend yield while green line shows J&J’s stock price. As can be seen, J&J’s stock price soared from $60s in 2012 to $130 range in 2017. Despite the fact that J&J increases its dividend every year, the surging stock price has pushed its yield to 2.57% at today’s stock price from the high of 3.74% in 2009. Even though its stock has pulled back a bit in the past month, its yield is still on the low side.

Source: GuruFocus.com

Now let us analyze J&J’s P/E ratio. Below is the chart of the company’s trailing P/E ratio since 2007/2008. As can be seen, its P/E ratio for the past few months has been above its ten year average by quite a bit. J&J’s P/E ratio based on 2017 EPS forecast of $7.2 per share is 18.2x. This is above the industry average of 15.9x. Although it appears that J&J is trading at a premium to its peers, given J&J’s industry-leading position, the PE ratio seems to be acceptable.

Source: GuruFocus.com

With a 5% EPS growth estimate from 2017, J&J’s EPS is estimated to be $7.56. Its 5 year average P/E ratio is about 20x. To add some safety of margin, a P/E ratio of 19x will be used instead. Based on this, the estimated 12-month target price will be $143.64. This will result in a modest 9.7% capital appreciation from its current trading price.

Investor Takeaway

J&J’s industry-leading position and its strong R&D department will help the company to grow its sales and at the same time retain a high profit margin. Its recent dip in its shares price is a good buying opportunity for dividend growth investors. With over 5 decades of consecutive dividend increases, and a healthy payout ratio, investors with long-term perspective will be rewarded greatly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.