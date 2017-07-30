DST Systems' (DST) CEO Steve Hooley on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DST Systems Inc (NYSE:DST)

In the course of this conference call today, forward-looking statements may be made regarding DST and its businesses. Such statements are based on the company's views as of today, and actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

There are a number of factors that could affect the company's future results, including those risk factors set forth in DST's latest annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. All such factors could be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements that may be made.

There are a number of factors that could affect the company's future results, including those risk factors set forth in DST's latest annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. All such factors could be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements that may be made.

Now I would like to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Steve Hooley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of DST. Please go ahead.

Steve Hooley

Thank you very much. Good morning, and thank you for joining DST Systems' Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Gregg Givens. Overall, we're pleased with our second quarter results, which demonstrate the capabilities and strengths of our teams around the world, as we continue to execute on our key initiatives to win business and grow organically in the face of a challenging and competitive environment.

I'm going to start by covering the key events of the quarter in addition to some financial highlights. And then, I'll turn the call over to Gregg for additional detail on our financial results. Our second quarter results demonstrate the execution on our organic growth initiatives and reflect the value potential of our acquisitions of Boston Financial Data Services and International Financial Data Services U.K. in their first full quarter of contribution as wholly-owned businesses.

I'm encouraged by the hard work and dedication that our teams are putting forth to effectively integrate these businesses and achieve meaningful synergies. We discussed the opportunities of these businesses on our first quarter call. And as we continue to effectively integrate BFDS and IFDS U.K. into our existing operations, I'm confident that we will be able to achieve our previously announced synergy target of $20 million over the 18 months following the acquisitions and expect that our savings could exceed this number.

Gregg will cover more around synergies and restructuring costs later on the call. In addition to integration activities, we continue to navigate challenging and competitive markets and uncertain regulatory environments that are pressuring our short-term outlook. We continue to balance our cost structure to ensure that we are operating efficiently. However, we also recognize the need to support the growth outlook of our businesses with appropriate resources and investments. We've been simultaneously streamlining areas of the business to reduce our cost structure and operate as efficiently as possible, while remaining committed to the ongoing investments in our IT transformation initiative across the organization.

We also recently made a number of important announcements regarding our capital allocation strategy, as we continue to execute on our commitment to return capital to shareholders. I discussed on our first quarter call that we exhausted our previous $300 million share repurchase plan during the second quarter. In May, our board approved the two-for-one split of DST's common stock in the form of the stock dividend. And we announced the new $300 million share repurchase program. In July, we spent $75 million to repurchase approximately 1.2 million shares of DST's stock. $225 million now remains under the new share repurchase plan.

In addition, the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, representing a 3% increase over the previous quarterly rate. And finally, during the second quarter, we donated all of our remaining shares of State Street stock in a tax-efficient manner to support our current and future charitable contribution objectives.

Now let's turn to the results for the quarter. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.18 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $0.51 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2016. On an adjusted basis, our non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.76 per diluted share as combined to $0.71 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2016. As expected, the second quarter 2017 delivered significant growth in consolidated operating revenues with an increase of $162.3 million or 43.4% to $536.2 million as compared to the same period in 2016.

This is primarily a result of our acquisitions of Boston Financial Data Services and International Financial Data Services U.K. Looking at our segment results for the quarter, Domestic Financial Services segment operating revenues increased $58.2 million to $312 million as compared to the second quarter of 2016, primarily driven by the recently acquired BFDS business, which contributed approximately $63.6 million in incremental revenues during the quarter.

Increased fund flows at ALPS as well as organic growth in our ancillary products also contributed to the increased revenue. These increases were partly offset by lower revenue resulting from the exit of certain product offerings during 2016 as well as lower brokerage and mutual fund registered shareowner account processing revenues. International Financial Services segment operating revenues increased by $106.7 million to $137.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2016, primarily driven by incremental revenues from the acquisition of IFDS U.K. and partially offset by lower revenues as a result of the sale of our water billing company in the fourth quarter of 2016.

IFDS U.K. experienced significant headwinds during the quarter that I'd like to take a moment to discuss. As disclosed midway through the quarter, a wealth management platform client, who we were completing a multiyear development and implementation effort for, notified us of their intent to terminate certain of their servicing agreements. The termination was resolved amicably, and we continue to work together successfully on other project to support the client's business. Prior to the termination, this client had provided significant funding for the development of the wealth management platform, which contributed to the previously disclosed expected accretive impact of the acquisition of IFDS U.K.

As you can see from our GAAP results, during the second quarter, we recognized $53.5 million of operating income associated with the contract termination, which previously was expected to be recognized over the next 12 to 18 months as cost to further develop the platform were incurred. We continue to see substantial value in continuing the development of the platform. And notably, the functionality developed to date remains the intellectual property of DST for our use with current and future clients.

As a result, we expect to continue to incur certain costs to complete the end process enhancements and functionality, which is contributing to margin pressure and challenging operating income. While we have already taken steps to reduce our cost structure, including reducing or redeploying a large number of contractor and full-time positions, we do not expect to overcome the revenue shortfall in the near term. We want to emphasize that we remain fully committed to the wealth management business in the U.K. and remain confident in the superior services we offer and our ability to continue supporting new and existing customers.

This was evidenced during the second quarter when a current wealth management client, who was already utilizing our platform, expressed their confidence in our organization through a new amended contract, which extends in excess of 10 years. While the IFDS acquisition will not deliver the near-term non-GAAP accretion we initially anticipated, we believe we will realize the anticipated benefits over a longer horizon and expect to be able to achieve mid-single-digit margins for the International Financial Services segment over the next 6 to 12 months.

Gregg will provide a bit more on how this update impacts our numbers for the current and future quarters.

Moving to Healthcare Services. During the second quarter, Healthcare Services operating revenues decreased $2.7 million or 2.6% to $101.3 million as compared to second quarter 2016. The quarter-over-quarter decrease is primarily attributable to the migrations of 2 of our healthcare customers as discussed on previous calls as well as a reduction in membership related to exchanges and lower consulting and development revenues.

This was substantially offset by organic growth and the expansion of the high-value services we are offering to existing clients in both the medical and pharmacy businesses as well as a $600,000 increase from higher software license revenue in second quarter 2017 as compared to second quarter 2016. As we have discussed, we expect to see lower revenue growth for Healthcare Services in 2017 primarily as a result of the customer migrations.

We are continuing to face additional challenges with a reduction in membership related to exchanges -- exchange services provided by our clients and the significant decline in client spend, especially for professional services, as the uncertain outcome on healthcare policy continues to challenge the industry. We remain cautiously optimistic about future demand. However, the timing of the renewed interest in development and consulting services could continue to be pushed out as healthcare policies get delayed.

Based on our current outlook, we expect our revenue growth to be breakeven to slightly negative for the full year. Regardless of the timing, we remain prepared to respond accordingly to any significant changes in policy that may impact our business. Overall, we remain confident in our strategic plan and our ability to deliver solid execution for our customers and create value for investors.

We're focused on growing our business through organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions, investing in our business to position DST for the future, driving efficiencies throughout our global operations, assisting our clients regulatory compliance, managing our balance sheet to provide appropriate financial flexibility and returning capital to shareholders. Looking ahead, our entire organization is motivated and focused on achieving our objectives on behalf of our customers and shareholders. We look forward to continuing to drive enhancements for the client experience, while improving the execution of our key initiatives.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Gregg.

Gregg Givens

Well, thanks, Steve. On the GAAP basis, this quarter, we reported consolidated net income $75.4 million or $1.21 per diluted share compared to $53 million or $0.79 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2016. Our second quarter 2017 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $1.18 as compared to $0.51 in the same period last year.

The increase primarily resulted from the accelerated recognition of previously deferred revenue as a result of the termination agreement reached with wealth management platform client that Steve previously discussed. The remainder of my comments will focus on our adjusted non-GAAP results. On an adjusted basis, our non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.76, an increase of $0.05 or 7% from second quarter 2016. Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter were $536.2 million, an increase of $162.3 million or 43.4% when compared to the second quarter of 2016.

The increase is primarily from the acquisition of the remaining interest in BFDS and IFDS U.K., which contributed $170.6 million of incremental operating revenue during the second quarter. Consolidated operating income increased by 11% or $7.6 million to $76.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in operating income is primarily due to the 2017 acquisition of BFDS. Within the Domestic Financial Services segment, operating revenues for the second quarter 2017 increased $58.2 million or 22.9% to $312 million as compared to the second quarter 2016.

The operating revenue increase is primarily driven from operating revenues from BFDS, which contributed $63.6 million of incremental revenues during the second quarter. In addition, operating revenues increased from increased fund flows at ALPS as well as organic growth within our ancillary products and services. These increases were partly offset by lower revenues resulting from the exit of certain product offerings during 2016 as well as lower brokerage and mutual fund registered shareowner processing revenue.

Domestic Financial Services segment income from operations increased to $11.4 million or 25.3% to $56.5 million during the second quarter 2017 as compared to second quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily due to higher revenues and lower compensation and benefits expense, which was partially offset by an increase in IT transformation spend. Domestic Financial Services operating margin was 18.1% in the quarter as compared to 17.8% in the second quarter of 2016.

As previously discussed, the BFDS acquisition is expected to provide at least $20 million of synergies. As Steve said, the integration is going well. We're not only confident in the $20 million synergy target previously announced, but now expect that number could increase given the ongoing efforts of our teams. Today, we have reported $8 million in restructuring cost on a pretax basis, primarily related to the integration of BFDS.

Within the International Financial Services segment, operating revenues increased $106.7 million to $137.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2016. The operating revenue increase is primarily driven from the acquisition of the remaining interest in IFDS U.K., which contributed $107 million of incremental operating revenues during the second quarter 2017. International Financial Services operating income decreased $3 million to $1.3 million during the second quarter 2017 as compared to 2016. The decrease in operating income is primarily due to a reduction in revenues as a result of the client contract termination in the second quarter.

Let's do a deeper dive into the impacts of the recently terminated wealth management platform client. As Steve mentioned, we recognized $53.5 million of operating income in our second quarter GAAP results associated with the contract termination. Embedded in this amount is the recognition of previously deferred revenue that we had expected to recognize over the course of the next 12 to 18 months.

As a result of the termination agreement, we will require to accelerate the recognition of the deferred revenue into the second quarter of 2017. We treated the incremental revenue and resulting $53.5 million of operating income as an adjustment to non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of the underlying performance of the International Financial Services segment. We continue to be committed to the wealth management business and the significant client we continue to service on the platform. In that regard, we plan to finish certain wealth management platform developer projects that are currently in process.

Although we reduced certain costs directly associated with the terminated client in the second quarter, we expect to incur ongoing development cost for the wealth management platform for the remainder of 2017 and the first half of 2018. Due to the inability to effectively separate these activities from ongoing operating cost, we expect to include these development cost in our non-GAAP results in future quarters.

As a result, our International Financial Services segment operating margins will be significantly impacted through the remainder of this year and into 2018, as we finalize the end process development projects. In the upcoming third quarter, there will be an absence of development revenues from the terminating client, while we will continue to incur development expenses.

As a result, we expect a reduction of up to $5 million to $6 million in operating income for the International Financial Services segment next quarter. As the development projects complete, we will continue to reduce costs throughout the remainder of 2017 and into 2018 when we expect to get back to mid-single-digit operating margins. I would like to conclude by noting that we utilized certain risk-based valuation models during our acquisition of IFDS. And the client termination scenario was one of the risks we modeled. Accordingly, we are comfortable with the IFDS purchase price and our view of long-term value in light of the termination event. As a result of the client termination, we reassessed the recoverability of goodwill and intangible assets and determined no impairments were necessary.

Now turning to our Healthcare Services segment. Operating revenues were $101.3 million, a $2.7 million or 2.6% decrease from second quarter of 2016. The decrease is primarily attributable to the previously announced client migrations and lower demand for consulting and development services. The decreases is offset by organic growth and an expansion of high-value services we're offering to existing clients in both the medical and pharmacy businesses and a $600,000 increase from higher software license revenue in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period last year. During the second quarter, Healthcare Services income from operations decreased by $800,000 or 4.1% to $18.7 million.

The decrease is primarily due to lower revenues as a result of the customer migrations, lower demand for consulting and development services as well as higher staffing cost to support new and existing client growth. These decreases were offset by revenue growth from the expansion to high-value services and lower depreciation. The Healthcare Services segment operating margin for the second quarter of 2017 was 18.5% as compared to 18.8% in the second quarter 2016.

DST had equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates of $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. This is a decrease of $6.3 million as compared to the second quarter of 2016. This is primarily due to no longer recognizing equity in earnings for BFDS and IFDS U.K. as a result of the acquisitions during the first quarter of 2017. Our income tax rate for the second quarter 2017 was 37% compared to 35.1% for the same quarter last year. The increase is primarily attributable to the change in the mix of domestic and international earnings resulting from the acquisitions.

We expect the income tax rate to be approximately 37.5% for the next 2 quarters. As Steve noted, in May, our board approved a two-for-one stock split, which increased our outstanding share count to approximately 61.7 million shares. The board also approved the new $300 million share repurchase program. The company repurchased 1.2 million shares of DST common stock in the second quarter for $75 million. And we repurchased an additional 1.2 million shares for $75 million in July 2017. Accordingly, $225 million remains under our new share repurchase plan. We closed the second quarter with a strong balance sheet that was comprised of $139.1 million of cash and $645.4 million of debt.

During the second quarter of 2017, we had $23.3 million of capital expenditures associated with our continuing operations, which is in line with our expectations. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and believe that our ongoing liquidity gives us some flexibility to be opportunistic in the marketplace.

I'll now turn the call back to Steve for concluding remarks.

Steve Hooley

Thanks, Gregg. DST continues to take steps to perform and create value over the long term. The progress we made in the first half of 2017 reflects the hard work and dedication of all of our employees. We look forward to continuing to deliver on our strategic and financial objectives and are confident in the strength of our balanced approach to profitability and growth. We believe we have the right strategy and the right team executing to deliver on our objectives. At this point, I'm going to go ahead and open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of David Ridley-Lane of Bank of America.

David Ridley-Lane

Wondering if the client termination impacts the timing of when you finish the projects with the other clients? Are you able to refocus the efforts and to accelerate that process?

Steve Hooley

Yes, Dave, that's a great question. And the answer is, yes, we will be able to accelerate the process. If you think about it, we had two major projects that we were executing kind of across Australia, our operating centers, and development centers in Asia and in the U.K. And as Gregg mentioned, what we did as a result of the termination was, we were able to swing some of the resources over to focus on the remaining client. And one of the things, it's more detailed than you need, but we have development that was done, that is the intellectual property of DST. And we're now in the process of moving that into the code base for our existing customer. And so we do expect that we'll be able to accelerate those programs.

David Ridley-Lane

And it sounds like you're not changing, once you anniversary, the previously deferred revenue that was recognized in the second quarter. You're not changing your underlying margin assumptions for the International Financial Services segment, is that correct?

Steve Hooley

Well, I think we're not changing it, but I think, as Gregg mentioned, the timeline may move out a bit. We'd talked about getting to kind of mid-single digits in the 6- to 12-month period. My direction would be, I think, that's probably going to be on the longer end of that period as opposed to the shorter. But no, directionally, we think on a run rate basis, we'll get there over the next 12 months. And part of that will require us to manage the expenses appropriately.

David Ridley-Lane

Understood. And then on ALPS, another solid quarter for growth and both assets under management and assets under administration. If you look back at the funds that you launched over the last 2015 and in 2016, how many do you think are gaining the right level of traction? And maybe a comment for longer term, what do you think is the kind of right taste of sustainable organic assets under management growth that you'd expect for ALPS?

Steve Hooley

I'll ask Gregg to talk about the growth rate. But ALPS has launched a couple of new products. One in particular, the Dividend Dogs and now they have an International Dogs product, which have been -- we've seen good traction on. We're really pleased. They've done some marketing efforts in that area, which have really created good flows into those funds. We continue to see good flows in the Alerian funds. And so I'd say we're pleased with where they're at. Gregg, do you want to talk about the growth rate?

Gregg Givens

Yes. So look, I mean, if we look back at the beginning of the quarter, we had $18.9 billion of assets under management. We closed the quarter with $18.6 billion of assets under management. So we're down $300 million on the assets under management. I think the thing I pointed out to you is that we have launched some new funds. We are moving our dependence off of being -- having a lot of energy in commodities and things like that, subject to our assets under management, but we're not there yet. And so when you look at the quarter, we had good flows. We had $200 million of net positive flows, but the market was down $500 million. And so that's a reflection of what happened to the energy markets in the second quarter. So I think when you look at these assets under management, you still have to take into consideration that a large percentage of our assets under management are tied to either energy commodities and international-type funds.

Your next question comes from the line of Peter Heckmann of D.A. Davidson.

Peter Heckmann

Gentlemen, I had a question. You talked about some regulatory impacts on the business. I wanted to ask on the fiduciary rule. If you could talk about some of the puts and takes there? Are you seeing winners and losers among your customers in terms of advisers focusing more on lower cost funds? And then, as well, we've been hearing some anecdotal commentary that the fiduciary rule maybe accelerating the move towards omnibus platforms?

Steve Hooley

Yes. So Pete, I would say we are seeing some repositioning by our customers, I would say, impacting us in a couple of ways. One is, the product lineup. And so -- share classes, customers are introducing new share classes and making them available. We've also seen some movement of accounts off of the registered book into a subaccounting book. This quarter, we reported about 1 million account decline in somewhat hard to see all the drivers of that. But I'd say, directionally, Pete, about half of that, we would say is probably due to people repositioning based on changes being brought forth by the DOL regulation. The other half just kind of simple movement of accounts, right, which, again, very hard for us to get too granular on it because we see the end result not necessarily as a decision-making upstream. But if you think about that 1 million account decline, I think about half of it is due to the changes that are being driven by the DOL regulation.

Peter Heckmann

Okay. That's helpful. And then, just going back to IFDS U.K., you talked about contemplating the possibility of this termination in the scenario analysis to determine the purchase price. It appeared that those businesses came over with significantly more cash than I would have expected. And I would think that was disclosed originally when you announced the deals, was that perhaps a partial adjustment for the contract termination?

Steve Hooley

Well, Pete, here's what I would tell you on that. The IFDS U.K. business is actually a regulated business in the U.K. And it has certain capital requirements. And the cash that was on the balance sheet, and a lot of respect was on the balance sheet to satisfy the host country capital requirements.

Peter Heckmann

Okay. So it's restricted cash?

Steve Hooley

Well, I won't call it restricted, all right. But so -- the capital requirements that the regulator uses over there takes into account not only cash, but other assets -- current assets. So it's a continuous test that you continue to monitor. But that cash was partly there to help us meet that -- those capital requirements.

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Essex of Morgan Stanley.

Brian Essex

Maybe we can follow-up on the last question and dig into healthcare a little bit, particularly with regard to the regulatory impact on customer spending. Maybe if you can expand on conversations you are having with your clients? What the particular pain points around the regulatory issues outside of volume might be? And then, on the back end of that, maybe how the budgetary -- budget conversations with those customers are going? Is the spending available there. I know there are a particular catalysts that we might see over the next few quarters to maybe reaccelerate spending on the healthcare side.

Steve Hooley

Sure. So I think there's 2 drivers, Brian -- there are actually 3 drivers, right. We've talked about the clients, that the clients that converted off of the platforms at the end of the year. So we've got to overcome that. We knew coming into the year, our absolute growth rate was going to be muted because we're coming off of a lower base. So we start there. But then, if you look at the market impacts, I'd say there's kind of 2 things happening there. One is some of our customers have exited certain state exchanges. And with that, we've seen a decline in both registered lives and pharmacy claims. And so there's absolutely an impact to our customers making a decision around exchanges. And I say, in most cases, exiting states and very few of them actually expanding their presence in that space. So we've got some level of downdraft due to that. The second part of the equation is around the uncertainty around healthcare legislation. And if you look at the revenues in our healthcare business, there is a fairly significant portion of it is what we would call consulting and development revenue. And so this is revenue that we sell and deliver in a relatively short period of time, right. So it could be that a customer calls us up, they want some changes made to the system, right, for a product that they are delivering or a new customer that they've engaged with. And so we would book that -- we would recognize that revenue and book it in a relatively short period of time. The flow of those funds has -- is dramatically off what our budgeted expectations were. And the driver behind that is our customers uncertainty on where healthcare legislation is going to end. And so when a decision gets made in Washington, we expect that our customers will have to make adjustments. And we will expect to see that revenue flow pick up. But I don't expect it's going to increase really demonstrably until we see some definitive position on where healthcare is going. And so not a great position for our customers to be in. But, again, if that decision continues to get pushed, then I expect we're going to continue to see revenue and profit headwinds in that portion of our business.

Brian Essex

That's helpful. Maybe, I think, I would follow up with a capital allocation -- or capital usage priority question. It seems as though you've got a couple of quarters in a row of $75 million share repurchases per quarter, but you noted also being opportunistic in the marketplace. I'm interpreting that to me on the acquisition side. As you kind of enter the back half of the year into 2018, how are you allocating priorities for capital usage between maybe M&A, share repurchases and other uses of capital?

Steve Hooley

Well, so I would tell you that we've -- guidance we've given in the past is to think of this as being consistent. And then if opportunities do present themselves in the marketplace, we are opportunistic. We really don't give guidance in terms of the pace of share repurchases and things like that, but you should think of this as being consistent.

Brian Essex

And any implications on the debt side? And what you might repay for debt? Or how you might run leverage and maybe you can back into the other 2 factors after that?

Steve Hooley

Well, we closed the quarter with a leverage ratio of directionally 1.23, which is below substantially below what our covenants allow, which is 3.5. Steve and I've -- we've said that we're comfortable at 2 to 2.25. So we have room there. And we have $667 million of availability on our line of credit right now. Now I'm going to use $105 million of that line of credit to pay off required principal payment on the private placement notes in the month of August. So that will reduce the availability on the line, but -- so directionally, we'll have a little over $500 million there that we can utilize for acquisitions or share repurchases if we desire.

Your next question comes from the line of Dave Koning of Baird.

David Koning

Hey guys. And I guess, first of all, just the revenue that goes away. I think you originally thought IFDS would do about $440 million of revenue. And you said this $93 million you recognize now is kind of a 12 to 18 months contribution from this client. Does that mean annualized that, that was like $60 million type client? Like what's the new $440 million turn into?

Steve Hooley

So, Dave, that's a good question built into that $53 million of OP income that we recognized was directionally $93 million of revenue that we non-GAAPed. Part of that was actually a liability that was on the books, which was a contract payable back to the underlying customer. And as a result, wasn't really going to be recognized as revenues. Really the residual that was going to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 to 18 months plus additional billings to the client, okay, which now will no longer take place. We have not given guidance on what that decrease in revenue is. But I'm happy to talk to you about what the impact is going to be on accretion, dilution and things like that. The reason is that a particular customer had contracts not only with IFDS U.K., but also with BlueDoor, which was our wholly-owned company, which was not part of the quoted $440 million of incremental income, a revenue that we quoted back in March.

David Koning

Okay. Okay. But it's fair to say it's less than it was before. Your expectation, just if you lose the clients, is going to be less than before?

Steve Hooley

That's right. But you should also think about this revenue that was coming in. It had nominal profit margin, possibly negative margin associated with it, because it's really helping to offset development expenses that we're incurring.

David Koning

Yes. Okay. That's good. And then EBIT margin, I guess, I think (inaudible) low profit margin. It's interesting EBIT margin was actually up in the domestic segment year-over-year despite BFDS coming on at what we saw was a lower margin. So was -- maybe you could discuss, was core margin up a lot and then it got offset by BFDS, or what was happening there?

Steve Hooley

Well, this is Steve. I'll take the business side and let Gregg weigh in if he'd like on the numbers. Listen, I think what you're seeing is the job that our domestic teams are doing from an expense management perspective. And so if you think about the core financial services business here at DST, they've done a terrific job to be able to maintain margins quarter-over-quarter, while we added, as you point out, BFDS, which we reported to have about $220 million of revenue and $20 million of profit. So a margin of less than 10%. We do expect to see some decline in that margin in the second half of the year. And that's due mostly to the fact that our IT transformation spend is ramping up. And we continue to spend on risk and compliance and security. As I said, we expect those numbers to plateau the risk compliance and security numbers over the year here. We don't expect to see significant increases, and we don't expect to see significant increases next year, but I do expect we're going to have some margin pressure in the second half of the year on the domestic side of the business.

Gregg Givens

I think you did a good job of covering that, Steve, thanks.

There are no further question at this time. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Steve Hooley for any closing or additional comments.

Steve Hooley

Well, listen, thank you very much. We appreciate your dialing in for the call. And we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

Thank you. That does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect

