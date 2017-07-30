ImmunoGen: Further Upside In 2017

Risks include clinical setbacks and disappointing data, in addition to further dilution as early as the beginning of 2018.

Balance sheet is significantly strengthened, but I'm still not a fan of convertible debt as it tends to mute upward momentum in share price.

Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) have more than tripled year to date, as the small biotech firm has managed to strengthen its balance sheet through deal collaborations as well as demonstrate initial signs of activity for an early-stage clinical candidate.

Potential in Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Program

The company's lead clinical candidate is being tested in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive ovarian cancer, with the plan later on to expand into other indications (non-small cell lung cancer, endometrial and triple negative breast cancer). In recurrent ovarian cancer, management believes there's an attractive niche to target as the need exists for more effective treatments with attractive safety profiles. There are an estimated 7,500 to 9,000 platinum-sensitive patients in second-line recurrent ovarian cancer and 19,000 to 24,000 platinum-resistant patients. Mirvetuximab soravtansine could potentially hit the market by 2020 if approved as a monotherapy, with combination regimens and other indications to follow after.

A summary of the phase 1 program consisting of expansion cohorts pooled together revealed the treatment to be generally well tolerated, with the majority of adverse events being grade 1 or grade 2. 9% of patients (n=10) discontinued treatment due to drug-related adverse events.

An important takeaway was that anti-tumor activity was observed in patients who would meet the eligibility criteria for the FORWARD 1 pivotal trial (confirmed overall response rate of 47 percent and median progression-free survival was 6.7 months).

Dr. Kathleen Moore, Associate Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Stephenson Cancer Center, made the following remarks:

The data observed with mirvetuximab compare favorably with outcomes typically achieved with currently available single-agent therapies for platinum resistant ovarian cancer. Current single-agent therapies for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer have low response rates of 15 to 20% and short median progression-free survival of three to four months.

The FORWARD 2 study is a phase 1b/2 combination trial which could position the drug candidate to move into earlier lines of therapy.



Figure 2: Phase 1b/2 study data (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The drug candidate could potentially become the preferred agent for combining with PARP inhibitors and immune-oncology drugs as well. The firm has co-funded an investigator sponsored trial with Clovis (NASDAQ:CLVS) combining mirvetuximab with the PARP inhibitor Rubraca.

The FORWARD 1 phase 3 registrational study includes 333 FRα-positive (high/medium) platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients treated with up to three prior regimens. They are randomized 2:1 to mirvetuximab soravtansine or physician's choice single agent chemotherapy, with the primary endpoint being progression-free survival (PFS).

Other Developments

In late June, the company presented data from a phase 1 trial of IMGN779 to treat patients with relapsed or refractory adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) whose tumors express CD33. CD33 is expressed on the majority of AML blasts and it is estimated that between 85% and 90% of patients have CD33 positive AML. Safety and tolerability of the drug candidate was established in all seven dose levels with dose limiting toxicities notably absent. In patients at dose levels six and seven who failed intensive front-line therapy, initial anti-leukemia activity was observed.

Progress in partnered programs has helped the firm to extend its operational runway. The company received a $30 million payment from Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to amend its license agreement involving several experimental agents. It also received a $25 million payment from Debiopharm when the latter acquired IMGN529/DEBIO 1562. A $5 million milestone payment upon completion of the transfer of technologies is also expected by year end while a $25 million milestone payment would come if the asset enters a phase 3 study.

For the second quarter, the company reported a cash balance of $150.1 million as of June 30th. It also had $100 million of convertible debt outstanding. Net loss for the quarter amounted to $8.9 million, and management is guiding for cash on hand to fund operations into the second half of 2018.

Future Catalysts and Final Thoughts

Updated clinical data for IMGN779 will be presented at a medical meeting later this year. Investors should be getting a glimpse from the FORWARD2 Keytruda combination expansion cohort in the first half of 2018. The pipeline continues to progress, as management plans to file an IND application in the near term to advance CD123-targeting IMGN632 into the clinic to treat a variety of hematological malignancies.

There are several risks to the story, including a secondary offering that could be coming as soon as the first quarter of 2018. Disappointing data in pivotal or early studies as well as clinical setbacks could also be cause for concern. This can be seen in the failure of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)-partnered anetumab ravtansine to meet its primary endpoint in recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma. There is also the concern that the company rushed its lead candidate into a pivotal trial hastily, representing a high-risk high-reward situation.

A look at the bigger picture reveals the stock trying to climb back to levels last seen in 2016.

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, a small pilot position could be established in the near term. Those with a lower risk tolerance could wait on the sidelines for a better entry point. Anticipation of further combination data in 2018 could push shares significantly higher, although the presence of convertible debt makes this one less appealing.

