Some Good News/Bad News Charts To Ponder For The Week Ahead

Of course, it's not all good news either.

It's not all bad news (who knew, right?).

Heisenberg has some super-fun charts for you to peruse as you get ready for the new trading week.

It's Sunday as I write this, and as I always like to remind readers over at HR, when it's Sunday, it's usually a good bet that the next day will be Monday.

And see, some critics insist that I never make any specific, forward-looking predictions. There's one.

If you're long US equities (SPY), it may be smooth sailing until Jackson Hole. We've cleared the very near-term central bank hurdles and the dovish July Fed statement made it abundantly clear that no one is in the mood to start upsetting any apple carts for at least another couple of weeks.

That said, there is a distinct possibility that some folks will try to frontrun Mario Draghi's highly anticipated address to the symposium, which very well may turn out to be one of the most important events of the year for markets.

Ok, so I've got some good news/bad news charts for you to consider as you get set for the new week which, again, will start tomorrow if history is any guide.

First, the good news. The proportion of S&P 500 companies beating earnings expectations is ahead of the 10-year average by a country mile:

(Deutsche Bank)

That's particularly impressive considering that the usual trend (estimates being cut between earnings seasons) didn't play out this year, meaning the bar was higher heading in:





(Deutsche Bank)

Top line beats have been even more impressive:

(Deutsche Bank)

Also on the "good news" front, margins are at record highs:

(Deutsche Bank)

Moving quickly to the bad news, there's no way those margins are sustainable. The labor market is too tight (wage pressure is bound to start showing up) and pricing power is limited. So the only way to sustain those margins is through some kind of productivity improvements and "productivity improvements" can of course be deflationary in nature.

But that's nit picking.

The real problem for investors is the same as it ever was. Namely, the market just keeps getting more expensive. To wit:

(Goldman)

That's up to date through Friday and as usual, feel free to completely ignore it and keep buying.

You should of course also note the extent to which because of the low starting point for volatility, we are at risk of sharp spikes catalyzed by seemingly innocuous triggers (like say, a note from a famous quant).

Here's a fun VIX chart that shows the collapse to record lows as the algos parsed the Fed statement quicker than the humans did, and then, less than 24 hours later, the spike that coincided with Marko Kolanovic's warning about volatility and systematic strats (as an aside, for those still skeptical about the "Gandalf" note, you can read some color from traders here):

Also on the "bad news" front is the weakness in the transports, which have completely decoupled from the broad market and, notably, from the semis:

If you're in the camp which believes we should listen to names that are economically/cyclically sensitive, that chart will bother you.

Finally, I think you should be increasingly concerned about the continued shift towards relying on mega cap names. This is something plenty of people (including, most recently, Howard Marks) have warned about, and it's not confined to tech. On Wednesday, for instance, Boeing (BA) quite literally shouldered the entirety of the Dow burden.

And on that note, I'll leave you with one final chart to ponder. This suggests that on Tuesday, mega cap implied volatility hit its lowest relative to S&P 500 implied volatility on record:

