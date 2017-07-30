2 Important Flashpoints To Watch In The Week Ahead

I can explain why you should care very quickly and very concisely.

Ok, so you should pay attention to both oil and the rather precipitous decline in one of the world's safe haven assets par excellence.

Ok, so there are two things you should watch for in the week ahead, one of which is obvious, the other not so much.

First, you need to pay attention to crude (USO). As detailed in "Let's All Talk About Oil's Blockbuster Week," oil just had its best week of the year on the back of an improving supply-demand outlook, signs US operators are cutting spending, and jitters about disruptions in Venezuela.

There are a couple of important things to note here for folks who wouldn't normally care too much about crude.

First, oil price shocks can have decidedly undesirable knock-on effects for the global economy. Here's what Barclays wrote in a note out Sunday morning:

A sudden spike in oil prices, as a result of potential supply disruptions associated with geopolitical tensions, would weigh on global growth through its effect on consumption, particularly among oil importers, and, in turn, on risk appetite.

But there's more to it than that. Remember that central banks have repeatedly flagged oil prices as a factor in the supposedly "transitory" nature of lackluster incoming inflation data.

This has given the likes of Mario Draghi an excuse when it comes to explaining why central banks are willing to ignore the readily apparent disinflationary impulse in their quest to tighten policy.

If oil prices were to suddenly spike, what was a convenient "fall guy" would quickly morph into a rather inconvenient rationale for why policymakers need to tighten in a hurry. If this market perceives that central banks have fallen behind the curve, traders will quickly move to price in expected tightening and that means unwinding carry trades.

Ok, the second thing you should watch out for (and this is the less obvious bit) is the plunging Swiss franc (FXF). The currency fell nearly 3% this week as traders sought to price in policy divergence between the SNB and the ECB. Notably (and "notably" is an understatement), EUR/CHF blew through 1.12 and then 1.13 against the franc for the first time since the SNB abandoned the floor:

This takes some of the pressure off the SNB when it comes to having to intervene in markets to keep the franc from rising too rapidly.

Of course, "intervention" means "buying 2Y German bonds." So it stands to reason that if EUR/CHF continues to rally, you could see upward pressure on Schatz yields.

That needn't necessarily be a "problem" per se, but the point is that big moves in really, really important things like the franc have spillover effects and it's not always easy to know, ahead of time, where those effects will end up manifesting themselves. For those interested in this, I wrote a longer piece over at HR on Sunday called "Franc Plunge In Focus As Traders Ponder ‘The Mystery Of The Swiss In The Night'."

Hopefully the above is useful.

Sometimes it's difficult to know how far into the proverbial weeds readers on this particular platform want to get with markets, but I always think it's preferable to err on the side of being informed - especially when being informed only takes the 5 minutes you just spent reading this.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.