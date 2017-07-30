ConocoPhillips: FY Cash-Flow Guidance Largely Unchanged Despite Asset Sales

Excluding special items, ConocoPhillips' (COP) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.14/share versus a loss of -$0.86/share in the year earlier quarter. That was a beat considering the analysts consensus was that COP would not break even. But the good news going forward, and quite remarkably, is that despite over $16 billion in expected asset sales for FY17, the company's cash flow from operations and price sensitivity guidance is relatively unchanged. But I'll get to that in a minute.

Investors have become used to COP's rather messy EPS reports over the past few years due to "special items." These have typically been gains and losses related to asset sales, dry hole expenses, and non-cash asset impairment charges due to reduced commodity price forecasts. Q2 was no different and a look at the supplemental information reveals the primary culprits this quarter:

$3.9 billion in non-cash impairment charges in the Lower-48 Segment for the previously announced San Juan and Barnett asset dispositions.

$1.9 billion gain on the Canadian asset sales.

$2.4 billion in non-cash impairment charges in the APME Segment for lower commodity price forecast for APLNG.

Of these charges the only concern moving forward are the returns on the Australian LNG segment as the impairment charge is a result of lower than expected realized prices. This is important considering YTD APLNG has shipped 60 LNG cargoes.

Meantime, profitability was led - as usual - by Alaska and APME. And the company was profitable in every operating segment except two - Lower-48 and Other International:

Source: Q2 Presentation

But certainly things are looking up in the Lower-48. In the year-ago quarter, adjusted "earnings" in Lower-48 Segment was a loss of -$628 million. So a loss of only $72 million this quarter is excellent progress.

On the Q2 conference call, COP said Lower-48 conventional production was 226,000 boe/d and was broken down as follows:

Eagle Ford: 128,000 boe/d

Bakken: 69,000 boe/d

Permian at 16,000 boe/d

With the balance (13,000 boe/d) in the Barnett and Niobrara.

That compares to Lower 48 unconventional production of 221,000 boe/d for Q1, when the Eagle Ford was at 133,000 bpd, the Bakken was at 59,000 bpd and the Permian was at 17,000 bpd. I mention this because it may surprise investors that Eagle Ford production was actually down sequentially while Bakken production was up significantly (17%). That is because during the quarter COP operated 5 rigs in the Eagle Ford and 4 in the Bakken and that the Bakken is working off a much lower base. It may also signal a conscious decision by management to accelerate completions in the Bakken to take advantage of higher realized prices in the region since completion of the Bakken Pipeline System - but that is speculation on my part. Most investors know that COP's downstream spin-off, Phillips 66 (PSX), has a 25% ownership stake in both legs of the Bakken Pipeline System (see DAPL Will Reduce The Bakken Discount). In addition, note that Conoco mentioned it recently added a 6th rig in the Eagle Ford.

Price Sensitivity Moving Forward

But the thing that caught my eye in the Q2 presentation was the following chart on FY17 estimated cash flow price sensitivity:

Note that despite >$16 billion in asset sales, accounting for 225,000 boe/d of production, COP's full-year 2017 cash flow expectations are relatively unchanged other than less sensitivity to the Henry Hub gas price (as shown by the red arrow). And that is a good thing considering Conoco does not have significant acreage or production in the low-cost Marcellus shale. The company does expect reduced CFO sensitivity for Brent from equity affiliates, but that will be partially offset from oil sands contingency payments from Cenovus (CVE) should WCS rise above $52/bbl.

That chart is rather remarkable for two reasons. First, it points out just how low (non-existent?) the margins were on the rather large slug (225,000 boe/d) of production COP jettisoned with the asset sales. Secondly, it shows how successful management was at reaping $16+ billion from assets that were not generating positive (or minimal) cash flow.

Summary & Conclusion

Despite the naysayers who don't fully understand non-cash impairment charges, COP's Q2 earnings report was excellent. It showed continued improvement in profitability, production, and even included a $200 reduction in full-year cap-ex. Bottom line is that COP management is delivering - and exceeding - their goals for 2017.

My only complaint is the over-emphasis on stock-buybacks as compared to dividends directly to ordinary shareholders. During the quarter, management spent $1 billion on share buybacks, and only $300 million on dividends. That may work out to benefit shareholders in the long-run if COP's current stock price turns out to be a bargain. However, long-term shareholders who suffered the big dividend cut (after management pounded that table that it was "secure") are likely to bristle at the thought of executive management benefiting from improving per-share metrics at their expense. Regardless, I maintain my previous rating: Investors should consider accumulating COP under $46.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.