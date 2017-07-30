Rite Aid Is Better Off Dead

Rite Aid (RAD) is a company that could have a turnaround but instead will be sold in pieces. In this article, my arguments are based on the evidence that most current investors, management, and the market see Rite Aid as better off dead. Even the FTC will eventually confirm that Rite Aid is not a necessary player in the retail pharmacy market.

Let’s face it: Rite Aid is not a well-managed company. While other retailers have thrived in a post-recession economy, Rite Aid’s key ratios have not. According to Morningstar, from 2013 to 2017, gross margin percentage decreased from 28.8% to 23.7%. Operating income fell from $647 million to $532 million while net income went from $118 million down to $4 million. Rite Aid also has much lower sales per square foot than its’ major competitors. CVS (NYSE:CVS) averaged $814 in sales per square foot in 2016 and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) averaged $722, Rite Aid was far behind with only $461. Rite Aid’s deal to sell almost half of their stores to Walgreens is a great idea since it will lower expenses and pay off approximately $4.9 billion in debt. The deal should be completed by the end of 2017 according to estimates given by Walgreens management. In the meantime, there is a 60 day quiet period where Rite Aid can’t try to solicit other offers. The quiet period ends around the end of August so it will be interesting to see what news and stock movement happen after that time.

This background shows that Rite Aid management is better at making deals with competitors than running a retail business. Not only are they better at it, they are also financially motivated to do it. Why continue to make millions when you can make tens of millions? That is what Rite Aid executives have to gain if Rite Aid has a change in ownership. Be assured that there are many companies looking at Rite Aid and even Walgreens said they would find another buyer if things did not work out with Fred’s Pharmacy. Current Rite Aid management is not looking to make a turnaround; they are planning the sale of Rite Aid one way or another. It will greatly benefit them and it will increase the value of Rite Aid stock from current levels.

Owners of Rite Aid stock are mostly value based speculators at this time. While short term fluctuations will continue to keep short term traders busy, the real returns will be made by longer term speculators who see the multiple ways Rite Aid can return value. I am in the long term speculator group, with a timeframe of one year for at least a 100% increase from current prices. I see this happening in one of the following ways:

Rite Aid is sold to a private equity group. I covered this scenario in a previous article. Private equity firms have been looking at Rite Aid since before the merger talks with Walgreens started. Now they have a chance to purchase a chunk of Rite Aid at a much more attractive price. Rite Aid will continue to be sold in parts by current management. This has a higher chance of happening now that the annual stockholders meeting confirmed the reinstatement of current management. Rite Aid has valuable pieces with an average store value of approximately $2.4 million each and a PBM valuation of $3 billion. Assuming these valuations gives Rite Aid a stock value over $5 per share. Another large retailer will acquire Rite Aid and enter the pharmacy business. This is the long shot play with a company such as Amazon that suddenly buys Rite Aid for a significantly higher market price. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could do this and has expressed interest in entering the pharmacy business. With a purchase of Rite Aid they could have a retail pharmacy (possibly expanded into Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM)), a PBM that is growing, and a 10 year generics agreement with Walgreens. It appears to be one of the lowest cost ways of becoming a national competitor in the pharmacy market.

The FTC will approve the new deal especially since there was still a good chance they were going to approve the old deal. I believe one of the reasons why Walgreens decided not to wait for the FTC to vote was due to a better deal in their favor. With only days to go before only two FTC votes were cast, Walgreens executives realized they did not need all of Rite Aid. On the other side of the table, Rite Aid management agreed that a partial sale is one step closer to their goal of selling the entire company.

Rite Aid’s current management wants to sell the company. This is obvious from the original merger deal with Walgreens, to the revised merger deal with Walgreens, to the sale of Rite Aid stores to Walgreens. Management is not looking for long term improvement and neither should Rite Aid stockholders. The continuation of Rite Aid’s current Board of Directors and management confirms that most stockholders are also looking at a short term sale of the company instead of a turnaround.

