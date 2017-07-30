Tate & Lyle's (TATYF) CEO Javed Ahmed on Q1 2018 Trading Statement Conference Call (Transcript)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Q1 2018 Trading Statement Conference Call

July 27, 2017 02:30 AM ET

Executives

Javed Ahmed - Chief Executive Officer

Nick Hampton - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Group

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

John Ennis - Goldman Sachs

Alicia Forry - Investec

Liz Coen - Davy Equity Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Tate & Lyle's Q1 Trading Statement Call. My name is Dave, and I'll be your coordinator for today's conference. For the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen only. However, at the end of the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions].

I'm now handing you over to Javed Ahmed to begin today's conference. Thank you. Javed Ahmed. Thank you.

Javed Ahmed

Thank you operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to the conference call. With me is Nick Hampton, our Chief Financial Officer. Before Nick and I take your questions, let me briefly summarize today's first quarter trading update.

The Group made an encouraging start to the year, with profit and constant currency ahead of the comparative period and volume ahead in both divisions. In Specialty Food Ingredients, the core business delivered volume growth in all regions. In North America, while the overall food and beverage market remains soft, we saw modest volume growth with firmer volume from some larger customers as incremental business swings somewhat mitigated softer consumption. We also continued to make progress against our strategy of focusing on higher growth sub-categories with a number of customer wins.

Overall, in this first quarter, I'm pleased with these early signs of growth. Elsewhere in the core business, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Europe, Middle East and Africa delivered strong volume growth. In the remainder of the Specialty Food Ingredients division, food systems volume was in line with the comparative period and we continue to make progress toward a sustained recovery of our business in Europe.

SPLENDA Sucralose performed as expected, with improved margins, following the realignment of production offsetting double digit volume decline. In Bulk Ingredients, the core business performed well, driven by solid demand for sweeteners and industrial starches, firm U.S. bulk sweetener margins and continued strong manufacturing performance. In commodities, performance was ahead of the comparative period.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Cash flow generation continued to be strong with net debt lower than year end. So overall, we continue to expect that the group will make underlying progress in the full year.

And with that, Nick and I will open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from the line of Brett Hundley from The Vertical Group. Please go ahead.

Brett Hundley

I have three questions for you my first is on core SFI. You mentioned the overall food and beverage market remained soft. You guys saw modest volume growth in the quarter, and we had another one of our ingredient company last week report earnings and they talked about how new product launches here in the states were down -- have been down pretty significantly year-to-date. And I'm curious if you guys are seeing something similar, but if you are continuing to make progress in moving away from some of the slower growth business and towards some of the local and regional customers or some of these more attractive sub-segments, that’s the reason why your business maybe sounds a little bit better relative to some of the commentary that I mentioned. My second question is related, and there was a large CSD company that reported earnings yesterday, and they talked about how their low and no calorie sparkling and soft drink business grew unit case volumes in the mid single-digits. And I wanted to ask you guys if that’s a good solid growth rate for us to expect as it relates to your specialty sweetness business in core SFI? And then my last question is just the commentary in your release talks about how your Q1 profit is up year-on-year n constant currency. As we think about the model for H1, do you think that there is potential for reported profit to be up year-on-year? Thank you.

Javed Ahmed

Let me start with the first one, on core SFI. You are talking primarily about North America I think, so that’s what I will focus my answer on. I think the modest volume growth that we saw if I were to give you a little bit color, the few specifics there. The first was that I just mentioned, we won incremental business in some of the larger customers, which offset somewhat offset the softer consumption those guys are seeing. But the second point that you raised, yes, we have continued to follow through on our strategy of focusing on higher growth sub categories, which are seeing growth. So yes, we are seeing gradual business mix shift. It’s still early days we’re seeing that and also that contributes to broadening our customer base.

The first thing I would say is there is some specific customer segments where we do see relatively faster growth, like private label and food service, because there is an increasing demand there for healthy offerings as well, low sugar, low calories, flat which plays to our strength we have seen. So I would say those would be the three elements that contributed to the modest growth. As I said before, this is a good business where we’re working to reshape the profile progressively and we’re certainly seeing to be on the right track here. But keep in mind it’s just one quarter at the moment.

Your second question on the large CSD company, the unit case volume, I will tell you what we are seeing. The CSD volume, yes, clearly there is some element of SFI, but I think that’s really mainly relates to about business. And we did see solid demand in the bulk business, the latest sort of Nielsen and IRI data that I have seen, which covers most of calendar Q2, although not all of it, was flat. Historically, it’s been declining as you know, but it was pretty flat. So we saw robust demand, which really certainly contributed to the progress we made on the bulk business on that.

I will hand over to Nick for your third question.

Nick Hampton

Brett, to your answer your question on currency. If you look at this first quarter we’ll see a positive benefit from currency, because of course the first quarter is lapping pre the referendum on Brexit last year and weakening of the pound versus the dollar. So reported earnings for the first quarter will get a positive benefit from that. If you look at where currency is currently with the dollar pound being the most important currency for us, the actual rate today is roughly the same as the average of last year. So if the rate stays where it is, we’ll see broadly constant currency and reported currency for the full year being pretty similar.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Martin Deboo from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Martin Deboo

Two questions from me, just first of all, could you just give some color on food systems in Sucralose in the quarter. I only asked because the statement is relatively quiet on them, but it just would be nice to hear how those are going. What lies behind that question is are you envisaging profit recovery in food system this year? And just how we are feeling on Sucralose pricing and volumes. And second question, can you just clarify where we think we are on the sugar suspension agreement? How's it being signed and what is your evolving view via the CRA on whether that settles once n for all or whether this is still uncertain going into the NAFTA negotiations?

Javed Ahmed

Let me give you a little bit of color on food systems. Food systems performed pretty much in line with our expectations. The European operations have been stabilized there was bit of an issue we had last year. We’re establishing our own direct sales organization go-to-market organization, Russia we now have product available to sell there, beginning to make progress. We are really focused on rebuilding volume and no change to the outlook on this business overall that we provided in May. We would expect to make progress as we go through the year; but no surprises there at all. On Sucralose, again no surprises volume is obviously down double digit because of the manufacturing consolidation into Alabama. Pricing is steady and costs have performed very well, so again no change in the outlook, which we talk to in May.

Martin Deboo

Sorry to jump in, can I just -- pricing steady in Sucralose, i. e. flat year-on-year?

Javed Ahmed

Yes, pricing has been fairly and we’re contracted and we have some visibility of that because we have contracted through the whole year. So pricing has held up, which is good to see in the market and the cost have come in very nicely. So that’s the color that I can give you on those two businesses, so very much in line with the guidance that we gave in May, no change to that. The sugar suspension agreement, yes, it has been signed and it apparently was signed very efficiently from what we can understand to the CRA. There was I think generally acceptable all around, and I think it was good dialogue, which gives me I would say some comfort going into the NAFTA negotiation because clearly there was a lot of rationality and reason, which prevailed and I think call signs came up to a very acceptable agreement on that.

Operator

And we have a question from John Ennis from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

John Ennis

I’ve got two, so the first one is on SFI North America. And the commentary is actually I guess incrementally positive. And I just wondered is your expectation now to deliver positive volume growth for the full year? And I also wondered if you could quote in relation to that market, what the average market growth is? It sounds like you are publicly outperforming in the first quarter. And then the second question is about high purchase corn share pricing. Wondered if there is anything you can say about your expectation going into the calendar negotiations on that? Thanks.

Javed Ahmed

Again, on the North American we said in the May statement, we expect to make progress on SFI North American growing ahead of the market. If I look at the market right now, John, it remained soft, negative consumption across a wide number of food and beverage categories. So it was good to see the modest growth for all the reasons I just outlined. I think it’s just one quarter. I will be able to give you -- have more of a crack record at the half one stage, give you more color there. Our progress this year, if we’re flat to slightly better would be good, but I think it’s just one quarter right now and would be much more comfortable giving you more color on that at the half.

In terms of HFCS pricing, it’s way too early. There’s nothing we’re seeing in the market right now, which would give us any reason to believe that the market dynamics are changing. But it’s a little bit early I think we’ll have a much better idea of that as you know as the industry goes into the fall and starts preparing for the pricing round for calendar ‘18.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have question from Alicia Forry from Investec. Please go ahead.

Alicia Forry

I was just wondering if you could elaborate a bit further on the improvements in the North American SFI business that you alluded to in the statements, perhaps some of the drivers behind that. Has anything changed internally that's enabled you to gain share or increase penetration of some of your products, and also perhaps if you could discuss the performance of new products as well? And apologies if you've answered any of this, but I’ve just hopped on a little late.

Javed Ahmed

Actually, I will summarize again for you Alicia, but that specific question came a little bit earlier on. Pretty much if North America growth there were a few elements to that, let me just reiterate them very quickly. We had some incremental business wins in the larger customers, which mitigated the softer consumption we’re seeing there. The second bit, which drove it, it’s really continuing to follow through on our strategy of really focusing on the high growth sub categories, which we’ve talked about consistently now and that’s beginning to get some traction in terms of shifting business mix and also contributing to broadening the customer base.

And the third, there is some specific customer sectors where we’re seeing faster growth like private label and food service. And we’ve benefited from that because there’s increasing demand for healthier options reduce sugar, reduce calories are benefiting from that. So that’s, I would say, in a nutshell what’s driven North American growth. Performance of NPD, very solid in the quarter; again, the momentum continues good double-digit growth, so on track there.

Alicia Forry

And I don't know if you've made any comments on cash generation year-to-date. But is there anything that you wish to alert us to or comment on with regards to cash generation?

Nick Hampton

We continue to see good cash generation. Net debt is lower than what was at the start of the year and that as we would expect given the business cycle that we operate.

Operator

And we have a question from Liz Coen from Davy. Please go ahead.

Liz Coen

Two questions from me, firstly in terms of food systems. And I know there is a -- you have said that it performed in line with expectation. Can you comment at all on the margin performance in Q1? And my second question is just with regards to your effective tax rate. I think at year end your guidance range between 21 and 24, and it’s not still and it's just effective in place for the full year? Thank you.

Javed Ahmed

Liz, I'm not quite sure I fully got your first question. You didn’t come through very loudly, it was very distant. Could you just repeat the first question?

Liz Coen

So just in terms of food systems, I know I'm shifting on the question I already asked. And I know you have said your performance in Q1 was in line expectations. The system came to the margin or the profits, is this ahead of prior year or is it still tracking Q3, Q4? Or can you comment at all in terms of the margin rebuild there. And then my second question was relating to the tax base.

Javed Ahmed

As I said, no change versus the full outlook for the year where we clearly said we would expect to make profit progress during the year. Clearly, we have some one-offs last year in terms of cost of the restructuring in terms of the bad debt provision. And we’re tracking to that outlook as we go through the comparatives for the first quarter are little different simply because in first quarter last year was still shipping into Russia whereas in the second half of last year we weren’t. So as we go through the year, we fully expect to make progress on that and no change to the outlook that we provided in May.

Nick Hampton

Liz, I'll pick on your second question on tax. You’re right we did guide that the full year range of 21% to 24%. There is no reason at this stage of the year to change that guidance. The thing that will ultimately impact tax rate beyond legislation is the geographic distribution of our profit. So we’ll give a clear update on that at the half year when we see how the half plays out.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] At the moment, we have no further questions. I'll hand it back to your host Javed Ahmed.

Javed Ahmed

Thank you, Operator. Look, I know this is a pretty busy reporting day for the sector so our statement, I think is very straightforward and clear. So we will leave it there but I’ll just reiterate. It has been an encouraging start to the year and it supports the expectation that we have that we continue to make underlying progress in the full year. Thank you all for your time this morning. And thank you operator.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining today's call. You may now replace your handsets.

