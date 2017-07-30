iShares Brings You Small Cap By The Thousands

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) seeks to track the investment results of the Russell 2000 Index. Why would an investor want this fund? Here’s a few reasons from the iShares website:

Exposure to small public US companies Access to 2000 small-cap domestic stocks in a single fund Use to diversify a US stock allocation and seek long-term growth in your portfolio

Expenses & yield

The expense ratio for IWM is .20%. The current yield is 1.32%. The expense ratio isn’t a deal breaker, but I would like to see it lower.

What does the index do?

Here’s what the underlying index does according to the iShares website:

The Underlying Index includes issuers representing approximately 8% of the total market capitalization of all publicly-traded U.S. equity securities. The Underlying Index is a float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index of equity securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000® Index. As of March 31, 2016, the Underlying Index represented approximately 7.4% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. Total market capitalization reflects all equity shares outstanding, while total market value reflects float-adjusted capitalizations based on equity shares available for general investment. Components primarily include consumer discretionary, financials, healthcare, information technology and technology companies. The components of the Underlying Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, are likely to change over time.

Do we like the strategy in a portfolio?

While the expense ratio may deter investors and cause them to look for alternatives, this is a good strategy for investors looking for a small cap allocation. There is good sector exposure as you can see here in a chart from the Morningstar website:

My only qualm here is the allocation to real estate. Real estate is where the vast majority of my research goes. I prefer making my own investments in the real estate sector. This isn’t a strike against the ETF. It’s only personal preference, and I believe this is a strong fund for any investors looking to get into small cap.

Risk assessment

This portfolio does carry a lot of volatility being made up of small cap companies. The beta over the last 3-year and 5-year periods has been 1.16 and 1.17. Over the last 10-year and 15-year periods it has been 1.21 and 1.2.

However, the top holding of the fund has .28% of an allocation compared to the 40th holding at .19%. The weightings of so many companies will reduce the risk level overall. Being allocated to 2000+ companies gives an investor protection from some of them going under.

Current market environment

Small cap has generally done very well for investors over a long-term horizon. This is a strong fund for investors who want to reap the benefits of being invested in small cap for a material amount of time. For investors not looking for a long-term investment, I’d suggest looking at less volatile funds. In the event of a market panic, small cap is likely to take a much larger drawdown than a more defensively oriented fund like the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

Returns

Here’s what returns have looked like for IWM from the Morningstar website:

There are a few things to note here:

Notice the returns in 2008. IWM took less of a price drop when compared to SPY. However, the price drop for IWM started in 2007. If we combine 2007 with 2008, than SPY comes out ahead. For long term investors, small cap has performed exceptionally well over a long period of time. Historically, IWM has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) by quite a significant margin. From inception, InvestSpy has IWM with total returns of 293.2% since May 26, 2000. Over that same period SPY returned 148.1%.

While small cap does have a significant amount of volatility, notice how a material amount of it comes from rising prices. When accounting for singular years, small cap has on several occasions rallied significantly more than SPY.

Holdings

Here are the top 40 holdings of IWM and their allocations:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (KITE) Kite Pharma Inc 0.28% (GPT) Gramercy Property Trust 0.23% (BLUE) Bluebird Bio Inc 0.23% (CTLT) Catalent Inc 0.23% (BLKB) Blackbaud Inc 0.22% (IDA) Idacorp Inc 0.22% (MTG) Mgic Investment Corp 0.22% (MKSI) Mks Instruments Inc 0.22% (MASI) Masimo Corp 0.22% (MDSO) Medidata Solutions Inc 0.22% (CW) Curtiss-Wright Corp 0.22% (EPAM) Epam Systems Inc 0.22% (EXAS) Exact Sciences Corp 0.22% (FICO) Fair Isaac Corp 0.22% (PRXL) Parexel International Corp 0.22% (WGL) Wgl Holdings Inc 0.22% (WTFC) Wintrust Financial Corp 0.22% (UMPQ) Umpqua Holdings Corp 0.21% (POR) Portland General Electric Co 0.21% (MPWR) Monolithic Power Systems Inc 0.21% (NUVA) Nuvasive Inc 0.21% (CRUS) Cirrus Logic Inc 0.21% (LITE) Lumentum Holdings Inc 0.21% (LFUS) Littelfuse Inc 0.21% (HLS) Healthsouth Corp 0.21% (AZPN) Aspen Technology Inc 0.21% (HR) Healthcare Realty Trust Inc 0.20% (GRUB) Grubhub Inc 0.20% (HBHC) Hancock Holding Co 0.20% (IBKC) Iberiabank Corp 0.20% (MMS) Maximus Inc 0.20% (JCOM) J2 Global Inc 0.20% (PFPT) Proofpoint Inc 0.20% (SWX) Southwest Gas Holdings Inc 0.20% (TCBI) Texas Capital Bancshares Inc 0.20% (TECD) Tech Data Corp 0.19% (RDN) Radian Group Inc 0.19% (PRI) Primerica Inc 0.19% (OGS) One Gas Inc 0.19% (UBSI) United Bankshares Inc 0.19%

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into Morningstar's CPMS program.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors. Here’s what it looks like:

Conclusion

IWM is a decent fund for investors who are willing to pay the .20% expense ratio. I do like how IWM is invested in over 2000 companies which gives it diversification. The volatility that remains is simply a function of beta. Historically, small cap has been a great long term investment. Personally, I am investing defensively in companies that are undervalued and preferred shares which carry relatively low volatility.

Alternative

The Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) has a shorter history, but has performed very well. On a daily basis, the two funds have 99% correlation. However, over the last 8 years, the total returns favored SCHA. SCHA also has the significant benefit of a .05% expense ratio.

