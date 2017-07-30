I KNOW Where I Am Not Putting My Money

The turnover ratio has been as high as 920%.

This fund has performed well since its inception, but only being around since 2012 doesn’t give investors a long history.

Investors who like the allocation in KNOW’s portfolio may want to seek cheaper options.

Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment ETF (KNOW) has performed well during a bull market. Investors may be interested in the strategy of the fund.

Expenses & yield

The yield is simply 2.45%. The expense ratio is … not so simply .65%. Expense ratio is one of the few things investors can decide for certain when choosing an ETF. This expense ratio is well beyond the range I would pay, but perhaps an investor could believe otherwise. Here’s the turnover ratio from Morningstar:

Yes, the turnover ratio is quite high. This is a reason to not have an expense ratio of .03%, but definitely not as high as .65%. To make it worse, here’s the breakdown of the fees and expenses from the Direxion Investments website:

In case the .65% didn’t scare you away, this may do the trick. That’s too complicated; I’m saying no to KNOW.

Expense aside, investors could very well be interested in the fund’s strategy. The strategy is quite interesting. The ETF should be able to trade rapidly on insider buying.

What does the fund do?

Here’s the strategy at work from the Direxion Investments website:

Here’s their strategy description from the same website:

The strategy follows a quantitative rules-based equity approach that allows investors access to stocks that corporate insiders are accumulating The strategy reviews each of the index constituents on a monthly basis, focusing on strong insider buying and favorable analyst ratings The strategy’s sector allocations can vary significantly from traditional cap-weighted equity benchmark weightings for potentially increased diversification.

Who would want the fund?

The strategy for the fund works for an investor looking for some market diversification but overweight in consumer cyclical and financial services. Here’s a chart from Morningstar:

Do we like the strategy?

This strategy isn’t one I’d want to use with current market valuations being so high. In the event of a significant market panic, these two sectors could take a beating. If an investor really likes this allocation, then they should take a look at different options.

Portfolio

If I wanted this something similar to this portfolio, I’d use three different ETFs.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ( VOO ) with a .04 expense ratio. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF ( VCR ) with a .10 expense ratio. Vanguard Financials ETF ( VFH ) with a .10% expense ratio.

VCR and VFH have both outperformed KNOW.

From InvestSpy:

KNOW has outperformed VOO, which is the S&P 500 with a low expense ratio, by being overweight in financials and consumer cyclical. As you can tell above, an investor would’ve been better off getting those allocation via a vastly cheaper expense ratio.

Holdings

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (ORI) Old Republic International Corp 2.49% (TGT) Target Corp 2.44% (GPS) Gap Inc 2.39% (PGR) Progressive Corp 2.35% (ALL) Allstate Corp 2.30% (RCII) Rent-A-Center Inc 2.29% (WCG) Wellcare Health Plans Inc 2.27% (BBY) Best Buy Co Inc 2.26% (MYE) Myers Industries Inc 2.26% (DFS) Discover Financial Services 2.23% (HPQ) Hp Inc 2.22% (ODP) Office Depot Inc 2.18% (ED) Consolidated Edison Inc 2.02% (CNO) Cno Financial Group Inc 2.00% (DUK) Duke Energy Corp 1.98% (ORCL) Oracle Corp 1.96% (HOG) Harley-Davidson Inc 1.89% (KMPR) Kemper Corp 1.89% (SYF) Synchrony Financial 1.84% (PACW) Pacwest Bancorp 1.79% (BIG) Big Lots Inc 1.79% (MNK) Mallinckrodt Plc 1.66% (LSI) Life Storage Inc 1.65% (CAT) Caterpillar Inc 1.59% (VIAB) Viacom Inc B 1.55% (SYY) Sysco Corp 1.53% (WPG) Washington Prime Group Inc 1.52% (AAPL) Apple Inc 1.49% (DRE) Duke Realty Corp 1.48% (HD) The Home Depot Inc 1.42% (HBAN) Huntington Bancshares Inc 1.39% (LCII) Lci Industries Inc 1.38% (QCOM) Qualcomm Inc 1.38% (NVR) Nvr Inc 1.36% (DISCA) Discovery Communications Inc Class A 1.33% (HA) Hawaiian Holdings Inc 1.23% (CRI) Carter's Inc 1.23% (MTSC) Mts Systems Corp 1.21% (DAL) Delta Air Lines Inc 1.20% (AMT) American Tower Corp 1.20%

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

Conclusion

KNOW isn’t worth the expenses. While the sector allocation may be what some investors are looking for, it can be obtained by a cheaper method. Investors should be wary of expense ratios as they are one of the few metrics we can control for. The strategy for the fund is good for a moderately valued market. However, the expenses aren’t justified in my opinion. With a lower cap on expenses and a guarantee the cap would not be removed for at least a decade, this ETF would be much more appealing.

