It Is Darkest Before Dawn For Hibbett

Technical analysis suggests the market cycle is close to the end of its negative phase and Hibbett should start recovering soon.

The company's high return on equity and low debt help it qualify as a great business, as well.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock fell to as low as $12.90 a share this week, after the company said its comparable sales are down 10% in Q2, bringing the total share price decline to 81% since December 2013. Nevertheless, long-term investors should ignore all the pessimism and focus on Hibbett's business fundamentals, which remain very strong.

Most of the articles I have written so far were about retailers, and that is no coincidence. Being a contrarian and a value investor, I believe the so-called "retail apocalypse" is nothing more than an industry recession and as such, it too will pass. Therefore, I think the current gloomy retail environment provides plenty of opportunities.

However, I know many will stop reading, because "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will put all retailers out of their misery," so I want to share with you something I recently read in an article on Business Insider:

[T]otal e-commerce sales account for just 8.5% of overall retail sales in the US. The other 91.5% of purchases are still made in brick-and-mortar stores, according to the US Census Bureau.

Wow! This means 91.5% of retail purchases have nothing to do with Amazon. Furthermore, Amazon is not the only place there is to shop online, which means that 8.5% do not belong entirely to the e-commerce giant.

So let's be rational. Amazon is great. Its market cap just topped $500 billion, making Jeff Bezos the richest person on the planet. But it only controls a small fraction of the retail industry, while 91.5% of it still belongs to traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. That being said, I can finally proceed to my bullish Hibbett Sports thesis.

A Bargain?

We cannot say "bargain" without mentioning Benjamin Graham. The father of value investing was looking for a conservatively financed company, whose stock is cheap relative to assets and earnings.

By conservatively financed, Graham meant current ratio above 2.0 and working capital larger than the long-term debt. Hibbett Sports' current ratio is 3.58, while long-term debt is almost non-existent.

Despite the fact that the company operates in one of the most competitive sectors in the retail industry, it has been able to steadily improve on both earnings and revenues during the past decade.

Source: Hibbett Sports SEC Filings

Graham thought highly of companies, which regularly distribute dividends to their shareholders. Hibbett has never done that. It does, however, buy large quantities of its own stock, which I believe is the better way to increases the owners' fortunes, given Hibbett's high return on equity - 18.2% as of last year.

It is the company's share repurchasing program, which has helped it increase the three-year average earnings per share by nearly 200% from 2005-2007 to 2015-2017.

In terms of price, Hibbett closed at $15.75 yesterday, giving the stock a trailing price to earnings and current price to tangible book value ratios of 5.8 and 0.99, respectively. In other words, investors are given the opportunity to buy a profitable, low-debt company at the price of its net tangible assets and get a share of its future earnings for free.

Source: Calculations based on information from Yahoo Finance

According to Morningstar, Hibbett's 5-year average P/E is 18.1, while its peers' average is above 47. If a P/E ratio below 6 does not make HIBB a bargain, I do not know what does.

But is it a great business?

Great business really means an efficient business. We are looking for high-margins and high-returns. Hibbett has enough of both.

In order to arrive at a normalized conclusion, I will use the company's average results for the past three years from now on.

Hibbett's gross margin is close to 33.5%, which comes to show us that despite the highly competitive sports wear industry in which it operates, the company's strong presence of over 1000 stores allows it to take control of the price of the products it sells.

Costs are under control as well. HIBB's SG&A and depreciation and amortization expenses amount to just 65.5% and 5.5% of the gross profit, respectively, while interest expense is close to zero. Besides, the sports goods retailer spends just over 38% of its net income on capital. Also, store operation is not a very innovative business, so there are no research and development expenditures, as well.

What I am not very impressed with is that 7.25% average net profit margin. Still, the company is making enough money to achieve 14.7% return on assets and 21% return on equity, which allows it to grow without much help from the bank, while increasing the amount of retained earnings and buying back shares.

The rising inventory would have been a bad sign, if Hibbett's revenues have been declining, but as we already saw, they are not. Yes, the company just issued a sales decline warning, but as the great Peter Lynch wrote on page 164 of Beating the Street: "[I]n a recession, it's not unusual for same-store sales to decline." Of course, it is not. Why would they call it a recession if everything was all right? The point is to see the recession as what it is - a natural part of the business cycle, not the end of the world - and invest anyway.

Source: Calculations based on information from MarketWatch

I do not know exactly how long the retail crisis will last, but the above-shown summary of Hibbett's fundamental strengths allows me to be an optimist about the company's future. On top of that, as another contributor correctly pointed out in his article, many of Hibbett's competitors are going out of business, giving it a chance to fill the void and get bigger.

It turns out Hibbett is a wonderful company turned bargain by Mr. Market's dump-all-retail attitude. Judging from people's extreme pessimism, I believe the end of the woes for retailers is just around the corner. Let's see if technical analysis could increase the odds in HIBB's favor.

The Technical Standpoint

The Elliott Wave principle is the technical method I use to recognize the different phases of the business and market cycle. It states that trends move in repetitive patterns, called waves. Waves in the direction of the larger trend, known as impulses, consists of five sub-waves. Every impulse is followed by a correction of similar degree in the opposite direction. Once the correction is over, the trend resumes in the direction of the five-wave sequence. Let's see how this works in practice on the weekly logarithmic chart of HIBB stock below.

Chart Source: TradingView

The chart shows the stock's entire development since Hibbett's IPO in October, 1996. The five-wave impulsive advance, labeled 1-2-3-4-5, is pretty obvious. And just as the Wave principle suggests, it was followed by a large correction to the downside, now known as the "Retail crisis."

If this is the correct count, the cycle is almost complete and the bulls should soon return. I already explained my fundamental reasons to think Hibbett is close to the bottom. The technical reason is that corrections usually terminate near the support area of the fourth wave of the impulse.

In this case, HIBB's wave 4 ended at $10.06 in November, 2008. The fact that the company's market cap already fell below its net tangible asset value suggests $12.90 might turn out to be the final bottom. Or maybe not - honestly, I cannot know that. The point is that Hibbett is already cheap enough. Even if it gets cheaper, it will only give us another opportunity to grab more shares.

Conclusion

Buying a profitable, debt-free company at its tangible book value is close to my idea of the perfect bargain. Hibbett's fundamentals remain strong. Long-term investors should take advantage of the Amazon scare and buy shares in strong brick-and-mortar retailers such as HIBB.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIBB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.