Production Gap Boeing 777 Narrowed

High oil prices and further growth of the long-route market would help Boeing accumulate orders for the 777X.

For a long time, I thought that Boeing (BA) would be able to sell enough Boeing 777 aircraft to fill the production gap that it is facing as it transitions towards Boeing 777X production. However, due to overcapacity on the market and low oil prices, appetite for Boeing’s biggest twin-engine wide body cooled significantly and Boeing was forced to cut its production for the Boeing 777 significantly.

Source: www.boeing.com

Production rate

Figure 1: Production capacity Boeing 777 Classic program (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

Until recently, Boeing produced the Boeing 777, which is the company’s wide body cash cow, was produced at a rate of 100 aircraft per year. In January 2016, Boeing announced that production for the Boeing 777 would be reduced to 84 aircraft per year in 2017. In December 2016, Boeing announced that production of the Boeing 777 would come down further to 60 aircraft per year starting in August 2017, bringing the production capacity for 2017 to 74 aircraft. In 2018, feathering in the Boeing 777X production would bring the effective production rate for the current generation Boeing 777 aircraft to just 3.5 aircraft per month.

Backlog

In order to determine, how many orders Boeing needs, it is important to know how many aircraft there have been in backlog up until the start of 2017.

Processing the order inflow so far during 2017, we get a "backlog" of 153 units. From figure 1, we see that the production capacity for the Boeing 777 Classic is 216 aircraft. So Boeing is not quite there to completely fill the gap. Not added to the firm backlog are 15 orders for the Boeing 777, which Boeing and Iran tentatively agreed on.

Evaluating the production gap

In the first 6 months of 2017, Boeing delivered 42 aircraft or 7 aircraft per month, which exactly reflects the current build rate for the Boeing 777. In the same 6 months, Boeing booked 33 Boeing 777 orders. Out of these 33 orders, 20 orders were for the Boeing 777X.

Figure 2: Production Gap Boeing 777 Program (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

For 2017 and 2018, the Boeing 777 slots are completely sold out. For 2018, Boeing even is in an oversold position while Boeing is 90% sold out for 2019.

Boeing initially needed 40-50 orders per year for the Boeing 777 Classic. What we see is that until 2020, the gap is just 15 units. This has been achieved by lowering the pricing for the Boeing 777 and reducing production to 60 aircraft per year. Until 2025, the gap is 130 units. So Boeing would need 20-30 aircraft orders for the Boeing 777 program, which can be a combination of orders for the Boeing 777X and the Boeing 777 Classic.

Year-to-date, Boeing booked 37 orders for the 777. So Boeing should be able to fill the gaps until 2025 if we look at the recent order inflow. However, what should be taken into account is that if the overcapacity on the market and low oil prices persist, there is the possibility that some Boeing 777X deliveries will be deferred.

So currently there is no immediate pressure for Boeing to reduce production even further.

Conclusion

Compared to 2016, production is set to decrease by roughly 60% in 2018 which will put some pressure on Boeing’s revenue. This will partly be offset by higher production for the Boeing 737. Boeing should be able to fill the gap as it has discounted the Boeing 777. For the Boeing 777X, the overcapacity on the market fading away and higher oil prices would be beneficial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.