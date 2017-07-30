This Dividend Champion Funds My Cruises

The second quarter was another dominant quarter. It reminds me of the last 200.

Altria Group (MO) is finally back on sale. The FDA launched guidelines for new regulations, and traders panicked and entered some of the dumbest market orders I’ve seen. It was a great time to buy MO. This drama unfolds shortly after Altria Group delivered another solid quarter. Join me, for a journey through Altria Group’s latest show of dominance.

Altria Group was kind enough to post a bunch of slides on their website. I grabbed some from the 2017 annual report and others from the Q2 2017 earnings presentation.

Let’s review 2016

In 2016, Altria Group slapped the market silly. That’s hardly news, because Altria Group does it so often. Ironically, the food, beverage, and tobacco index had a pretty weak showing despite Altria attempting to carry them across the finish line.

Cash to shareholders

Altria Group does three things:

They sell Tobacco. They encourage more favorable regulation. They return cash to shareholders.

Smokeable products

Income moved higher. That seems to happen every year. Who needs exciting investments? I don’t want excitement from my portfolio. I want dividends. I can get my excitement somewhere else. Perhaps I will have it on a cruise ship. Dividends are a great way to fund cruising.

Smokeless products

Altria Group sells more than combustible cigarettes. The smokeless category is a small percent of their income, but they have over 50% market share there as well. As usual, income was up.

Diluted EPS

First quarter earnings were up as Altria Group set the stage for the second quarter.

Let’s take a look at Q2 2017

Earnings per share were up again. On a GAAP basis, they came in at $1.03, but the quarterly performance was influenced by special items. Adjusted for those non-recurring events, diluted EPS would have been $0.85. That would still be up about 5% year over year on an adjusted basis.

Operating income was up 5.4% year over year. The income statement looks great overall. Total sales were up and gross profit was up even more. The biggest decliner was the excise tax on products. That’s not my favorite line anyway.

Buying back shares

Altria Group announced an expanded repurchase program. Their timing couldn’t have been better. With the FDA bringing their shares back to sale prices, Altria Group gets more bang for their buck on buybacks. Well done, Altria Group. I bought some Altria Group and now the company can too.

Quarterly metrics

Compared to last year, Marlboro got more expensive. The net pack price was up $0.42 and the lowest effective price was up $0.37. Marlboro is the king of smokes. They have an absolutely dominant market share. They command a premium price and contribute to a premium dividend.

Cigarettes retail share

How many companies can claim to have more than 50% of the United State Smokeable products market share? Altria group is No. 1 and if you think there is a No. 2, math must be hard.

Altria Group literally has more market share than every competitor combined. Marlboro alone can beat any other competitor.

Total smokeless products

The smokeless products category is much smaller. Altria group decided to dominate that space because they can. The market share was down materially from a year ago. How many companies can be down materially and still have over 50%? I think you know the answer.

Conclusion

Altria Group put forth another dominant quarter. They can string it on to the several decades of dominance they already established. Earnings are up. Prices are down. Buybacks are ready. The dividend growth story continues.

Rating: Buy MO under $69.

