One Of Citigroup's Preferreds Is Defying Gravity Again

Surely we are missing some information, since the market usually knows best, but we felt obliged to remind everyone about the risks.

We are revisiting one of Citigroup's preferred stocks, which, apparently, is mispriced yet again.

Introduction

As anyone who has monitored preferred stocks over the last weeks can probably guess, in this article we will be taking another look at C-N - Citigroup Capital XIII, 7.875% Fixed/Floating TruPS Trust Preferred Securities (NYSE: C). Strong buyers have pushed up the price to insane levels and we believe that regardless of the information that they may possess, for the average investors this is no place to buy or hold, but rather to cash in and find a better investment.

In our previous article we discussed the pitfalls and what your other options might be. But since then there have been some rather interesting IPOs, and this revisit comes with a rather good timing.

Before we continue any further, it is probably worth mentioning that C-N is no ordinary preferred stock, and it is classified as a Capital Security, which relates it to Basel and the Dodd-Frank act. This means that some brighter mind out there might have a good idea as to when the bank will consider redeeming the issue, but even if we had an approach towards doing this kind of analysis, the risks of being wrong outweigh any potential gains. That being said, any discussion on the matter by fellow SA members will be greatly appreciated.

The Product

We already mentioned that the preferred stock in question is C-N (NYSE: C). And for the sake of being thorough we will closely examine the product:

Call Price: $25.00

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Date: 10/30/2015

Maturity Date: 10/30/2040

Nominal Yield (as of 10/30/2015): 6.37% + three-month LIBOR

Credit Rating: Ba1/BB+

Current Yield (as of 7/28/2017): 7.28%

Last Price (as of 7/28/2017): $27.06

Stripped Price - Accrued Dividends Excluded (as of 7/28/2017): $26.91

Yield-To-Call (as of 7/28/2017): -86.16%

Call Price - if the issue is called with a one month notice: $25.15

There are multiple obvious flaws with the current market valuation from the product and there is no real need to elaborate on them, because the numbers say it all. To wrap it up - your call exposure right now would be a total of $1.91, taking into consideration the stripped price and the lack of accrued dividends as the ex-dividend date was this week.

This chart should illustrate it better:

Source: Barchart.com - C-N Daily Chart.

Probably the reason for this clear overshoot in price can be explained by LIBOR's uptrend, but the movement before the ex-dividend date and afterwards, especially, is abnormal by all means.

While dividend-sparked upward price deviations are something we observe on a regular basis in fixed-income, seeing a continuation after that is not as common - particularly in cases like that of C-N where one can hardly find a reasonable explanation to justify all the risks associated with buying at these levels.

The Peer Group

It would only be appropriate to take a look at the rest of Citigroup's products which are available to us. Picking a potential replacement for our portfolio does not necessarily need to happen at this stage, though, as we are only getting started.

Source: The author's database.

With the risk of repeating the same argument over and over, we kindly ask you to take a look at the highlighted cells of the table. If this issue is redeemed tomorrow, the Call Price would essentially be $25.15 and that is worrisome when the stock closed at $27.06 on Friday.

On a current yield basis, there is only one clear contender - C-P - which most definitely is not a suitable option either because of the YTC it provides, which might be marginally better, but is still negative.

In fact, such comparison does not make sense simply because the products are different - fixed and fixed-to-floating, respectively. However, if you really want to stick around Citigroup's preferred stocks, from this type in particular, C-K represents a better investment option.

We believe that there are much better opportunities out there, therefore we will expand our view by taking a look at a bigger range of similar securities.

Similar Mispricings?

Let us start with a similar article we wrote about NEE-C - FPL Group Capital Trust I, 5 7/8% Preferred Trust Securities (NYSE: NEE). Funnily enough, the aforementioned and C-N are not just isolated cases. As you can see on the bubble chart below, we would have a lot of work on our hands if we were to cover all of these.

Source: The author's database.

These are all Trust Preferred Stocks that trade above 105% of par and represent significant Call Risk to their holders. However, the more we write about them, the more their holders laugh at us, because if not redeemed these are probably among the best preferred stocks around.

Taking the opposite approach, I wrote about DDT - Dillard's Capital Trust I, 7.50% Capital Securities (NYSE: DDS) - when it was trading near par value and the risks associated with a call were relatively low. They may eventually join the brotherhood of overvalued trust preferred stocks. But do not fool yourself by thinking that these setups are free money. These ones get redeemed as well from time to time:

The stock on the chart is PVTBP - PrivateBancorp Capital Trust IV, 10.00% Trust Preferred Securities (NASDAQ: PVTB). We do not have enough data to make assumptions of probabilities, but definitely do not want to take this kind of risk. If you are going to make a crime, at least make a million. In a funny tone holding any of these is a "financial crime." Trust Preferred Shares are not immune to redemption and we have already seen several, therefore it is safe to assume that they will continue disappearing. You never know when will this happen to C-N.

Here is a brief list of the last 21 trust preferred stocks redeemed:

PVTBP SCE-F MER-M CFC-A RBS-I RBS-G RBS-E FBS-A RLH-A DUA DTT CTZ-A C-E DCE MTB-A STL-A SYBTP IBCPO OKSBP BXS-A C-W

There are 2 Citigroup preferred stocks on the list, just saying.

How many dividend payments would we need to break even?

Source: The author's research.

You would need to receive four dividends before the call risk of your C-N purchase is negated, if you bought it at these price levels. Clearly there are enough participants in the market who are willing to take this risk. What a bunch of criminals, right?

Back to "Normal" Preferred Stocks

In the beginning of the article we pointed out that recently there have been some rather interesting additions to the Fixed-to-Floating preferred stock family. This kind of products are trendy right now and companies seeking capital are being smart by raising capital through such issues and adding a redemption clause if LIBOR surprises them.

That being said, let us see what our database has to offer in terms of raw numbers, as they are all we care about:

Source: The author's database.

In terms of the metrics we focus on - YTC, current yield - there are so many better options presented here. The better part, they are all issued by companies in the Financial sector and have similar Credit Rating, which makes them a legitimate replacement. We will leave the choice of a particular product to you, but for the sake of making your process slightly easier, we will visualize our screening with a bubble chart which you have surely seen in a similar, or close to it, format in other articles:

Source: The author's database.

There are multiple products in the bubble chart which we have highlighted as good investments in previous articles. For example:

NS-A - NuStar Energy L.P., 8.50% Series A Fixed/Float Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (NYSE: NS) - covered in this article. You can even utilize the strategy provided as a cushion against losses in case things go wrong.

NGLS-A - Targa Resources Partners, 9.00% Ser A Fixed/Float Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (NYSE: TRGP) - which was the subject of this article. It is worth nothing that we might be presented with a good buying opportunity as it is relatively cheap since it got removed from the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF).

TWO-B - PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, 8.00% Series B Fix/Float Cumul Red Pfd Shrs (NYSE: PMT) - not not included in our database at the time we are writing this article, but available on the market for a few days already and briefly examined in this article.

ZB-G - Zions Bancorporation(ZION), 6.30% Dep Shares Fixed/Float Non-cum Pfd Stock, Series G has also been presented to subscribers and public article is coming soon.

Not all of the companies might be directly comparable to Citigroup (NYSE: C), but we are hunting for a fixed-to-floating bargain to potentially replace C-N, so they are rather relevant and in most cases the yield justifies the additonal risk taken.

Conclusion

Numbers suggest that C-N is mispriced and we strongly believe that this presents shareholders with a brilliant exit opportunity. The previous time we had emphasized on the mispricing, there was no significant drop in price after the dividend was paid, but in our view this hardly justifies the significant risks associated with the call exposure.

From a speculative standpoint, it is reasonable to expect a price correction in the short-term, but acting on this is highly dependent on the technical costs

Author's note. This idea was presented to our subscribers on 7/21/2017. C-N was added to our hedging portfolio and currently any subscriber who shorted the stock at the time sits on a loss equal to 1 dividend. This is a hard trade for sure, but this stock is too good to be true.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short C-N