HYG Minus Liquidity

We elaborate, and describe what could trigger a decline, and then discuss ways of limiting your risk if you own HYG.

In addition to the ETF promising intraday liquidity while holding illiquid junk bonds, some active junk bond managers are using the ETF as a placeholder for cash to meet redemptions.

The Storm After The Calm

We don't always have a chance to read The Heisenberg's articles -- our loss. His article Friday (Shell Game?) raised a disturbing question about the junk bond ETF iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG), namely, whether there was a "shell game" hiding a real lack of liquidity in the system. We'll quickly explain the shell game The Heisenberg refers to, mention a broader, related problem, and look at ways of limiting your risk.

Will Junk Bond ETFs Drown In Illiquidity In A Crisis?

The core problem, as The Heisenberg notes, is that a lot of junk bonds aren't that liquid, but the high yield ETFs -- HYG and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond (JNK) -- offer their shareholders intraday liquidity. That's the basic premise of an ETF -- it trades like a stock, right? Let's pause for a moment to note this already represents a potential problem in the event of a significant correction in the stock market.

Recall that, during financial crises, correlations tend to go to one. How can a steep correction in stocks, for example, lead to a correction in a junk bond ETF? Here's a simple sequence of events that shows how:

Stocks plummet. Investors who own stocks on margin get margin calls. Rather than selling their beaten-down stocks, they sell other, putatively liquid assets, such as junk bond ETFs they own. The junk bond ETF now needs to sell illiquid junk bonds to make redemptions (assuming they can't cover their outflows with credit lines). The prices of the junk bonds decline, lowering the net asset value of the junk bond ETFs, which in turn lowers the price of the ETFs.

The Heisenberg's Shell Game

The shell game The Heisenberg refers to is the practice of some junk bond active managers to use HYG as, essentially, a place holder for cash to meet redemptions, because it's (currently) more liquid than the underlying junk bonds it, and the active junk bond managers, own:

You've got active managers using HYG as a substitute for cash reserves against redemptions. They are allocating 1-5% of their assets to the ETF instead of holding cash. That way, they can remain fully invested in HY bonds, and when they need daily liquidity, they simply transact in the ETF units rather than trying to trade the bonds. Now, read those excerpts from the Reuters article again. See the problem? The ETFs are lining up (or at least they were), emergency liquidity lines to tap in case of a run of redemptions, and active managers are using those same ETFs as a kind of emergency liquidity line. I don't know about you, but that sounds like a shell game to me.

A shell game is one name for it. But this would be a problem even without the ETFs' need for emergency liquidity lines, or the illiquidity of their underlying bonds. The broader problem is using a security that has market risk as a substitute for cash reserves, or as a place holder for cash. Even Warren Buffett's own investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B) shouldn't be used this way. We illustrated why a few months ago:

Sometimes it seems that the unique nature of Berkshire Hathaway as Warren Buffett's investment vehicle leads investors to forget that it's still a stock, and, as such, subject to the same sort of market risk other stocks are. One of the more remarkable examples of this was hedge fund manager Mohnish Pabrai saying he used Berkshire Hathaway shares as a "placeholder for cash." He was disabused of that idea during the financial crisis, when Berkshire Hathaway shares reacted like a stock.

No Wolf In Sight Now

We aren't crying wolf here -- we don't have an indication of an imminent correction in junk bonds or any other asset class. The reason The Heisenberg's article resonated with us isn't because he predicted an imminent problem, but because it's an example of how current market structure could make the next correction -- whenever it occurs -- worse. And it's not the only example. Options trader Steven Place recently warned about structural risk in volatility products.

Limiting Your Risk In HYG

Let's say you're long HYG, and you want to limit your downside risk in the event the wolf does come around over the next several months. Let's say you are willing to tolerate a decline of 12%, but no more than that.

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive put options to hedge 1,000 shares of HYG against a greater-than-12% decline by mid-January:

As you can see above, the cost of that protection was $500, or 0.56% of your position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). We'll address whether it makes sense to pay that to hedge HYG in a moment, but first, for the sake of comparison, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of the other junk bond ETF, JNK, the same way:

Look at that: the cost, as a percentage of position value, 0.94%, is 70% higher than the cost of hedging HYG, despite the HYG "shell game". Why? All else equal, when there are differences in the hedging cost of bond ETFs, the first thing we look at is duration. Generally, the longer the duration, the more expensive to hedge, because there's more interest rate risk. As it happens, JNK (fact sheet PDF) appears to have a higher duration than HYG (fact sheet PDF).

So that may explain it. It's also possible that not many option market participants are aware of the "shell game".

Should You Hedge HYG If You Own It?

The question you need to answer first is whether you should own it. Currently, HYG is not likely to appear in one of our Bulletproof Investing portfolios, as our potential return estimate for it over the next 6 months, 2%, is quite low, as you can see in the screen capture below from our site's admin panel (in the "Adj. Exp. Return" column; for an explanation of the other terms from our admin panel, see this article where we detail our process).

And that potential return estimate doesn't take into account hedging cost. If you hedge HYG with the optimal puts we showed above, your potential return net of hedging cost (net potential return), using our potential return estimate, would be 1.44%. But you may have a higher potential return estimate for HYG.

Regardless of your potential return estimate for HYG, if you can't tolerate a significant decline in it, you should either hedge it in accordance with your risk tolerance, or sell it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.