Washington Prime Rallied And Crashed. Here's Why.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is on a huge rally. When I went through the earnings release, I felt it was a slightly disappointing quarter. AFFO was down quarter over quarter and missed expectations, but the story ran as a beat on FFO. The adjustments WPG are making to reach AFFO are entirely reasonable. Specifically, the adjustment here is to remove a gain from the Mesa Mall transaction where they convinced the lender to agree to a discounted payoff.

This huge move higher seemed to really gain steam when Target (NYSE:TGT) announced they were going to beat second quarter guidance. The rally running throughout the retail sector is pretty strange. My position in decreased over the last month as I sold off into strength a few times. The remaining position in WPG is much smaller, less than 1% of my portfolio. WPG was severely undervalued before, but the catalyst on the latest rally seems weird at best.

WPG revised guidance for comparable store NOI by stating they expected to be hitting towards the bottom of their range rather than the middle. They reaffirmed guidance for AFFO of $1.64 to $1.70 for the year.

I had a buy rating on WPG but scaled back the bullishness throughout their climb. I’m pulling that rating off now. I like buying in when the panic is in full swing. Today investors are being… rationale. Where is my discount? I want to be the opposite side of the trade when the sellers are screaming in panic.

Update

The section above was quoted directly from my letter to subscribers on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, WPG fell from $9.58 to $9.06 which brought them closer to their normal trading range and improved the margin of safety. I am adding several slides for investors who are not as familiar with the mall REIT.

The red box highlights the FFO and AFFO per diluted share. The adjustment between the two numbers reflects the gain WPG declared from a discounted loan payoff. After the first quarter, management informed investors they were able to reach a deal to retain one of their malls. They paid dramatically less than was due on the mortgage.

I love the disclosures in the green box. This is an excellent way for the company to provide additional transparency. I would love to see more REITs adopt this method.

Portfolio

Washington Prime Group needs to use more colors in this slide. Five shades of blue is absolutely terrible. There was no reason for everything to be blue.

Notice how the boxes within the key are changing colors. This is not how pie charts work. Unlike pies, we don’t need a different color of filling.

The portfolio is concentrated in the areas I would describe as East and Midwest. For diversification, investors may want to combine WPG with a mall operator that has a larger presence in the west half of the country.

Balance sheet

Washington Prime Group has often been priced as if they were going to be forced into liquidation. I do not believe that is a reasonable scenario. Looking at the green box, WPG has one of the best net debt over EBITDA ratios within the US Regional Mall REIT sector. The debt service coverage ratios are respectable and 80% of total indebtedness carries fixed interest rates.

Conclusion

On Thursday, the mall REIT sector was rallying. Investors were being remarkably reasonable in pricing these REITs. Usually, the sector is in a full blown panic. On Friday, the panic began to return. Amazon (AMZN) delivered weak earnings but strong sales. Clearly, higher than anticipated sales for the Amazon is enough to implode the sector (fundamentals would be fine, but investor’s sentiment would drive huge price movements). Investors should keep an eye on these mall REITs. The price can be very volatile, but the underlying business is not that weak. I like to buy WPG before it hits $8 and I like to buy significantly more when it goes below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article. I pulled my buy rating for subscribers on Thursday at $9.58. I am waiting for another great entry point to repurchase my shares.