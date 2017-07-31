mREIT Preferred No Fluff Update - July 28, 2017

Cost of stability is 305bps (15bps higher than last week), spread to risk-free is 567bps (4bps higher than last week).

Universe yields 7.96% (1bp higher than last week), optimal yields 7.90% (3bp higher than last week).

Welcome to another installment of the no fluff mREIT preferred update. All in all, mREIT preferreds performed okay last week - they outperformed equities on a price basis, although both lost ground. Due to the under-performance of equities, the cost of the preferred stability increased, but that is the nature of stability, isn't it.

The new issue during the week was Annaly's (NLY) new Series F preferred - a 6.95% fixed to float perpetual preferred (a note on this soon to be published by yours truly). Without further ado, I present to you the universe:

The referenced Annaly issue is listed above with its temporary ticker (will switch to NLYpF soon). I would think that if NLY could fund near 7%, AGNC Investment (AGNC) could get a deal off close to the same level, which could put its AGNCP in the crosshairs, just something to consider.

The optimal list:

The reduction of issuer exposure (by the selection of one issue from each issuer), or the "optimal" list costs investors 6bps, as the list yields 7.90% - which is still quite healthy.

Graphically, the universe stripped price:

And stripped yield:

Investors forgo 305bps by investing in preferred stocks instead of the common equity of the issuers, the cost of stability. Due to the outperformance of the preferred stocks during the week, the cost has increased during the week, but one can expect this to happen when equities fall.

Graphically:

The spread to risk-free increased during the week as preferreds underperformed rates, this has the effect of "building a cushion" for higher rates.

Graphically, the spread to risk-free by issue:

Performance was all over the place last week, although it was generally negative. Higher beta RAIT (RAS) was the outperformer in both equity and preferred space, and note Annaly's common had a decent week.

Graphically, the distance from the 52-week high and the 52-week low:

And the range of each issue from its low to its high:

An overview of the equity date of preferred issuers:

Graphically, the one-year total rate of return - still generally strong.

Despite weaker book values:

The "coverage of preferred" or equity cushion of the preferred issuers:

Finally, some date on five- and ten-year swaps as well as 15- and 30-year current coupon mortgages.

Swaps, like mortgages, have been mostly trending sideways this year, helping hedge mark-to-markets remain somewhat complacent:

Mortgage rates are generally sideways, but moved lower with the rally in rates - this bodes well for mark-to-market and prepayment speeds.

Hope you have found this information helpful, off to work on my other project, a 1969 Impala (while hoping oil/gas prices stay low for this decidedly un-fuel efficient vehicle - although looking to beat the 12mpg my son gets in his 1989 Firebird - we both might have to look into carbon offsets, this is the Northeast).

Disclosure: I am/we are long OAKS, MITT, NYMT, LADR, MTGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the common stock of LADR and MTGE and the preferred of OAK (Series A), MITT (Series B) and NYMT (NYMTO).