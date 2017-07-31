Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Price Rallies As Market Can No Longer Ignore Bullish Fundamentals

We reiterate our stance that WTI will move above $60 by year-end.

We think the "shale will tip the market into oversupply" camp will lose the battle, and over the next several months, data will prove that to be the case.

June saw the most oil bulls throw in their towels, but not us.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI (USO) finished the week higher by 8.61%.

Oil prices rallied the most in a week this year followed by bullish EIA storage report and Saudi's announcement that August exports will be limited to 6.6 million b/d.

If you are one of the 7,776 followers we have and read our dailies, you shouldn't be surprised to see oil move higher. Just less than 45 days ago, the consensus in the market was that the "global storage rebalancing won't happen." Bears pointed to the two weak back-to-back EIA storage reports and said, "How can we build in June?"

We wrote an article on June 19 titled, "Consensus Has Now Priced In A Delayed Global Oil Storage Rebalancing." In the article, we said:

WTI futures curve is now below $50/bbl all the way to the end of Dec 2020. This depressed price curve reflects the current sentiment embedded in the market, “Lower for longer.” In a report published by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the once bullish Sellside bank has now tempered down its tone for global oil prices. The chart below illustrates their view now and their view previously perfectly:

In June, when oil prices traded lower, we also wrote a report titled, "Two Bad Oil Storage Reports Does Not Make A New Trend." We once again repeated our stance that...

The year-over-year difference in oil stockpile has been decreasing. Despite the two negative EIA oil storage reports, the trend is clear that the year-over-year surplus will continue to decrease. Markets could be concerned about the “pace” of the rebalancing, but the trend is certain – US oil stockpile will continue the downward trend towards rebalancing. Going forward, we maintain our view that US crude storage should continue to decrease on average by 5 million bbls per week until September. Chart below:

But in the midst of the June sell-off, many oil bulls threw in the towel, but not us...

May and June were not kind to oil bulls. Despite the global rebalancing continuing unabated, oil bulls flocked left and right leaving the bullish camp and crowding into the "lower for longer" camp. In fact, even taking a glimpse of the latest CFTC report shows that oil bulls have not entered back into their long positions. The last leg of the rally have been fueled by short-sellers getting squeezed...

Source: John Kemp

Source: John Kemp

One of the oil bulls since 2015, Andy Hall of Astenbeck Capital, threw in the towel at the start of July pointing to shale production growth tipping the market back into oversupply.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Barclay, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, and the majority of the sellside community all lowered price forecasts and reiterated the threats of US shale and the growing pains OPEC has to deal with as the global storage rebalancing stalls...

But did the storage rebalancing stall?

No, it did not. And while we wrote that the Atlantic Basin in early June was oversupplied with light sweet crude from Africa producers, the market has quickly absorbed the excess supply as refinery demands pick-up. China, the bellwether in the oil markets, increased quota for teapot refiners in July leading to excess supplies being draw down.

Even as the consensus grew increasingly bearish over the last month, we stood firm on our call for higher oil prices. We received a lot of backlash from both our premium subscriber base and public user comments berating our bullish call, and pointing to the increasing "perceived" oversupply building in global oil supplies.

Yes, there are market narratives such as "shale will push global balance into oversupply" that we need to get over with, but the narrative should not have shifted into one where the market wasn't rebalancing.

The market in our view simply got too bearish too quickly as analysts let price dictate their analysis versus the other way around. But readers shouldn't expect too much from the consensus. They are backward looking versus forward looking.

With prices recovering, where to next?

On Friday, WTI Dec 2017 contracts traded higher than WTI Dec 2018 contracts by $0.04/bbl ($50.09 vs $50.05). That is backwardation and it's something OPEC has been trying to push for since November last year. If storage draws continue, we expect backwardation to steepen and curb shale producers' hedging program in 2018.

A rally in the prompt months (contracts near today) could force servicing cost inflation higher as service providers demand higher pay given the rise in oil prices. Simultaneously, due to the lower prices in the future dates, producers would be forced to curb capex plans for 2018 as to plan for increasingly higher servicing costs.

This shouldn't be a new concept for frequent readers of our articles. Servicing cost inflation was highlighted as our #1 variant perception back in 2016 when practically no sellside bank talked about it. Increasingly, we will see the narrative shift from where shale enjoys "magical low breakeven" to one that says "shale breakeven increases as servicing cost inflation rise."

But we digress. The market appears to be controlled by the current narrative that "shale will push global balances into oversupply in 2018." Oil prices as a result of this false narrative, in our view, will likely remain capped for the time being. As global storage rebalancing continues, the market will have to face the next hurdle of whether shale will really push market fundamentals into oversupply.

This narrative battle, in our view, will play out in Q3. If EIA's 914 reports continue to show monthly production lower than the weeklies, then we know that shale production growth isn't what it's all set out to be. This will then force the consensus to change their "shale growth narrative" and incorporate it into their 2018 model. Consequently, this would spark a wave of price target revisions to the upside. And if history is any guide, oil prices will likely have already been moving higher into the high $50s by then, with most analysts lagging behind, as they usually do.

What are we doing about it...

At HFI Research, we maintain our bullish stance on oil prices and energy equities. We are invested in different upstream names to capture the upside present currently in oil prices. We believe that 1) non-OPEC (Ex-North America) will continue to fall leading to a bigger imbalance (see chart below), 2) shale growth production limited due to capital and servicing constraints, 3) higher breakeven from servicing inflation will eat into cash flow, and 4) OPEC's incentives will all push oil prices higher.

The market is facing a narrative battle between shale and the global imbalance, and once the narrative shifts, we see energy equities and oil moving broadly higher.

We reiterate our call for $60+ WTI by year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.